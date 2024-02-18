BAFTA Awards: Oppenheimer domina i premi 2024

Si è tenuta questa sera la cerimonia dei BAFTA Awards 2024, i cosiddetti Oscar britannici. La serata, condotta da David Tennant, ha ulteriormente delineato la stagione dei premi cinematografici che avrà il suo culmine con gli Oscar a marzo.
Oppenheimer domina questa edizione, conquistando ben 7 BAFTA Awards tra cui quello di Miglior Film, Regia, Attore Protagonista e Non Protagonista e alcuni riconoscimenti tecnici (montaggio, colonna sonora, fotografia). A Emma Stone il premio come miglior attrice protagonista in Povere Creature!, film di Yorgos Lanthimos che porta a casa 5 BAFTA Awards tra cui i meritatissimi riconoscimenti per i costumi e il trucco e le acconciature.
Miglior Film Britannico è La zona d’interesse, eletto anche come miglior film non in lingua inglese. Justine Triet e il suo Anatomia di una caduta conquista solamente il premio come miglior sceneggiatura originale.
Di seguito la lista di tutti i vincitori dei BAFTA Awards 2024.
BAFTA Awards 2024: i vincitori
MIGLIOR FILM
Anatomy of a Fall
The Holdovers
Killers of The Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
MIGLIOR FILM BRITANNICO
All of Us Strangers
How to Have Sex
Napoleon
The Old Oak
Poor Things
Rye Lane
Saltburn
Scrapper
Wonka
The Zone of Interest
MIGLIOR DEBUTTO PER UNO SCENEGGIATORE, REGISTA O PRODUTTORE BRITANNICO
Blue Bag Life
Bobi Wine: The People’s President
Earth Mama
How To Have Sex
Is There Anybody Out There?
FILM NON IN LINGUA INGLESE
20 Days In Mariupol
Anatomy of a Fall
Past Lives
Society of the Snow
The Zone of Interest
DOCUMENTARIO
20 Days In Mariupol
American Symphony
Beyond Utopia
Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie
Wham!
FILM D’ANIMAZIONE
The Boy And The Heron
Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget
Elemental
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
REGIA
Justine Triet, Anatomy of a Fall
Andrew Haigh, All of Us Strangers
Alexander Payne, The Holdovers
Bradley Cooper, Maestro
Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer
Jonathan Glazer, The Zone of Interest
SCENEGGIATURA ORIGINALE
Justine Triet, Arthur Harari, Anatomy of a Fall
Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach, Barbie
David Hemingson, The Holdovers
Bradley Cooper, Josh Singer, Maestro
Celine Song, Past Lives
SCENEGGIATURA ADATTATA
Andrew Haigh, All of Us StrangersCord Jefferson, American Fiction Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer
Tony McNamara, Poor Things
Jonathan Glazer, The Zone of Interest
ATTRICE PROTAGONISTA
Carey Mulligan MaestroEmma Stone Poor Things Fantasia Barrino The Color Purple
Margot Robbie Barbie
Sandra Hüller Anatomy of a Fall
Vivian Oparah Rye Lane
ATTORE PROTAGONISTA
Barry Keoghan Saltburn
Bradley Cooper Maestro
Cillian Murphy Oppenheimer
Colman Domingo Rustin
Paul Giamatti The Holdovers
Teo Yoo Past Lives
ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA
Claire Foy All of Us Strangers
Danielle Brooks The Color Purple
Da’Vine Joy Randolph The Holdovers
Emily Blunt Oppenheimer
Rosamund Pike Saltburn
Sandra Hüller The Zone of Interest
ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA
Dominic Sessa The Holdovers
Jacob Elordi Saltburn
Paul Mescal All of Us Strangers
Robert De Niro Killers of The Flower Moon
Robert Downey Jr. Oppenheimer
Ryan Gosling Barbie
CASTING
Kahleen Crawford, All of Us Strangers
Cynthia Arra, Anatomy of a Fall
Susan Shopmaker, The Holdovers
Isabella Odoffin, How to Have Sex
Ellen Lewis, Rene Haynes, Killers of The Flower Moon
COLONNA SONORA ORIGINALE
Robbie Robertson, Killers of The Flower MoonLudwig Göransson, Oppenheimer Jerskin Fendrix, Poor Things
Anthony Willis, Saltburn
Daniel Pemberton, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
FOTOGRAFIA
Rodrigo Prieto, Killers of The Flower Moon
Matthew Libatique, Maestro
Hoyte van Hoytema, Oppenheimer
Robbie Ryan, Poor Things
Łukasz Żal, The Zone of Interest
MONTAGGIO
Laurent Sénéchal, Anatomy of a Fall
Thelma Schoonmaker, Killers of The Flower Moon
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
Jennifer Lame, Oppenheimer
Yorgos Mavropsaridis, Poor Things
Paul Watts, The Zone of Interest
PRODUCTION DESIGN
Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer, Barbie
Jack Fisk, Adam Willis, Killers of The Flower Moon
Ruth De Jong, Claire Kaufman, Oppenheimer
Shona Heath, James Price, Zsuzsa Mihalek, Poor Things
Chris Oddy, Joanna Maria Kuś, Katarzyna Sikora, The Zone of Interest
COSTUMI
Jacqueline Durran, Barbie
Jacqueline West, Killers of The Flower Moon
Dave Crossman, Janty Yates, Napoleon
Oppenheimer, Ellen Mirojnick
Poor Things, Holly Waddington
TRUCCO E ACCONCIATURE
Kay Georgiou, Thomas Nellen, Killers of The Flower Moon
Sian Grigg, Kay Georgiou, Kazu Hiro, Lori McCoy-Bell, Maestro
Jana Carboni, Francesco Pegoretti, Satinder Chumber, Julia Vernon, Napoleon
Luisa Abel, Jaime Leigh McIntosh, Jason Hamer, Ahou Mofid, Oppenheimer
Nadia Stacey, Mark Coulier, Josh Weston, Poor Things
SONORO
Angelo Bonanni, Tony Lamberti, Andy Nelson, Lee Orloff, Bernard Weiser, Ferrari
Richard King, Steve Morrow, Tom Ozanich, Jason Ruder, Dean Zupancic, Maestro
Chris Burdon, James H. Mather, Chris Munro, Mark Taylor, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
Willie Burton, Richard King, Kevin O’Connell, Gary A. Rizzo, Oppenheimer
Johnnie Burn, Tarn Willers, The Zone of Interest
EFFETTI VISIVI
Jonathan Bullock, Charmaine Chan, Ian Comley, Jay Cooper, The Creator
Theo Bialek, Stephane Ceretti, Alexis Wajsbrot, Guy Williams, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Neil Corbould, Simone Coco, Jeff Sutherland, Alex Wuttke, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
Henry Badgett, Neil Corbould, Charley Henley, Luc-Ewen Martin-Fenouillet, Napoleon
Simon Hughes, Poor Things
CORTO ANIMATO BRITANNICO
Crab Day, Ross Stringer, Bartosz Stanislawek, Aleksandra Sykulak
Visible Mending, Samantha Moore, Tilley Bancroft
Wild Summon, Karni Arieli, Saul Freed, Jay Woolley
CORTO BRITANNICO
Festival of Slaps, Abdou Cissé, Cheri Darbon, George Telfer
Gorka, Joe Weiland, Alex Jefferson
Jellyfish and Lobster, Yasmin Afifi, Elizabeth Rufai
Such A Lovely Day, Simon Woods, Polly Stokes, Emma Norton, Kate Phibbs
Yellow, Elham Ehsas, Dina Mousawi, Azeem Bhati, Yiannis Manolopoulos
EE RISING STAR AWARD (votato dal pubblico)
Phoebe Dynevor
Ayo Edebiri
Jacob Elordi
Mia McKenna-Bruce
Sophie Wilde