BAFTA Awards: Oppenheimer domina i premi 2024

Si è tenuta questa sera la cerimonia dei BAFTA Awards 2024, i cosiddetti Oscar britannici. La serata, condotta da David Tennant, ha ulteriormente delineato la stagione dei premi cinematografici che avrà il suo culmine con gli Oscar a marzo.

Oppenheimer domina questa edizione, conquistando ben 7 BAFTA Awards tra cui quello di Miglior Film, Regia, Attore Protagonista e Non Protagonista e alcuni riconoscimenti tecnici (montaggio, colonna sonora, fotografia). A Emma Stone il premio come miglior attrice protagonista in Povere Creature!, film di Yorgos Lanthimos che porta a casa 5 BAFTA Awards tra cui i meritatissimi riconoscimenti per i costumi e il trucco e le acconciature.

Miglior Film Britannico è La zona d’interesse, eletto anche come miglior film non in lingua inglese. Justine Triet e il suo Anatomia di una caduta conquista solamente il premio come miglior sceneggiatura originale.

Di seguito la lista di tutti i vincitori dei BAFTA Awards 2024.

BAFTA Awards 2024: i vincitori

MIGLIOR FILM

Anatomy of a Fall

The Holdovers

Killers of The Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

MIGLIOR FILM BRITANNICO

All of Us Strangers

How to Have Sex

Napoleon

The Old Oak

Poor Things

Rye Lane

Saltburn

Scrapper

Wonka

The Zone of Interest

MIGLIOR DEBUTTO PER UNO SCENEGGIATORE, REGISTA O PRODUTTORE BRITANNICO

Blue Bag Life

Bobi Wine: The People’s President

Earth Mama

How To Have Sex

Is There Anybody Out There?

FILM NON IN LINGUA INGLESE

20 Days In Mariupol

Anatomy of a Fall

Past Lives

Society of the Snow

The Zone of Interest

DOCUMENTARIO

20 Days In Mariupol

American Symphony

Beyond Utopia

Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie

Wham!

FILM D’ANIMAZIONE

The Boy And The Heron

Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget

Elemental

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

REGIA

Justine Triet, Anatomy of a Fall

Andrew Haigh, All of Us Strangers

Alexander Payne, The Holdovers

Bradley Cooper, Maestro

Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer

Jonathan Glazer, The Zone of Interest

SCENEGGIATURA ORIGINALE

Justine Triet, Arthur Harari, Anatomy of a Fall

Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach, Barbie

David Hemingson, The Holdovers

Bradley Cooper, Josh Singer, Maestro

Celine Song, Past Lives

SCENEGGIATURA ADATTATA

Andrew Haigh, All of Us Strangers

Cord Jefferson, American Fiction

Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer

Tony McNamara, Poor Things

Jonathan Glazer, The Zone of Interest

ATTRICE PROTAGONISTA

Carey Mulligan Maestro

Emma Stone Poor Things

Fantasia Barrino The Color Purple

Margot Robbie Barbie

Sandra Hüller Anatomy of a Fall

Vivian Oparah Rye Lane

ATTORE PROTAGONISTA

Barry Keoghan Saltburn

Bradley Cooper Maestro

Cillian Murphy Oppenheimer

Colman Domingo Rustin

Paul Giamatti The Holdovers

Teo Yoo Past Lives

ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA

Claire Foy All of Us Strangers

Danielle Brooks The Color Purple

Da’Vine Joy Randolph The Holdovers

Emily Blunt Oppenheimer

Rosamund Pike Saltburn

Sandra Hüller The Zone of Interest

ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA

Dominic Sessa The Holdovers

Jacob Elordi Saltburn

Paul Mescal All of Us Strangers

Robert De Niro Killers of The Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr. Oppenheimer

Ryan Gosling Barbie

CASTING

Kahleen Crawford, All of Us Strangers

Cynthia Arra, Anatomy of a Fall

Susan Shopmaker, The Holdovers

Isabella Odoffin, How to Have Sex

Ellen Lewis, Rene Haynes, Killers of The Flower Moon

COLONNA SONORA ORIGINALE

Robbie Robertson, Killers of The Flower Moon

Ludwig Göransson, Oppenheimer

Jerskin Fendrix, Poor Things

Anthony Willis, Saltburn

Daniel Pemberton, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

FOTOGRAFIA

Rodrigo Prieto, Killers of The Flower Moon

Matthew Libatique, Maestro

Hoyte van Hoytema, Oppenheimer

Robbie Ryan, Poor Things

Łukasz Żal, The Zone of Interest

MONTAGGIO

Laurent Sénéchal, Anatomy of a Fall

Thelma Schoonmaker, Killers of The Flower Moon

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

Jennifer Lame, Oppenheimer

Yorgos Mavropsaridis, Poor Things

Paul Watts, The Zone of Interest

PRODUCTION DESIGN

Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer, Barbie

Jack Fisk, Adam Willis, Killers of The Flower Moon

Ruth De Jong, Claire Kaufman, Oppenheimer

Shona Heath, James Price, Zsuzsa Mihalek, Poor Things

Chris Oddy, Joanna Maria Kuś, Katarzyna Sikora, The Zone of Interest

COSTUMI

Jacqueline Durran, Barbie

Jacqueline West, Killers of The Flower Moon

Dave Crossman, Janty Yates, Napoleon

Oppenheimer, Ellen Mirojnick

Poor Things, Holly Waddington

TRUCCO E ACCONCIATURE

Kay Georgiou, Thomas Nellen, Killers of The Flower Moon

Sian Grigg, Kay Georgiou, Kazu Hiro, Lori McCoy-Bell, Maestro

Jana Carboni, Francesco Pegoretti, Satinder Chumber, Julia Vernon, Napoleon

Luisa Abel, Jaime Leigh McIntosh, Jason Hamer, Ahou Mofid, Oppenheimer

Nadia Stacey, Mark Coulier, Josh Weston, Poor Things

SONORO

Angelo Bonanni, Tony Lamberti, Andy Nelson, Lee Orloff, Bernard Weiser, Ferrari

Richard King, Steve Morrow, Tom Ozanich, Jason Ruder, Dean Zupancic, Maestro

Chris Burdon, James H. Mather, Chris Munro, Mark Taylor, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

Willie Burton, Richard King, Kevin O’Connell, Gary A. Rizzo, Oppenheimer

Johnnie Burn, Tarn Willers, The Zone of Interest

EFFETTI VISIVI

Jonathan Bullock, Charmaine Chan, Ian Comley, Jay Cooper, The Creator

Theo Bialek, Stephane Ceretti, Alexis Wajsbrot, Guy Williams, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Neil Corbould, Simone Coco, Jeff Sutherland, Alex Wuttke, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

Henry Badgett, Neil Corbould, Charley Henley, Luc-Ewen Martin-Fenouillet, Napoleon

Simon Hughes, Poor Things

CORTO ANIMATO BRITANNICO

Crab Day, Ross Stringer, Bartosz Stanislawek, Aleksandra Sykulak

Visible Mending, Samantha Moore, Tilley Bancroft

Wild Summon, Karni Arieli, Saul Freed, Jay Woolley

CORTO BRITANNICO

Festival of Slaps, Abdou Cissé, Cheri Darbon, George Telfer

Gorka, Joe Weiland, Alex Jefferson

Jellyfish and Lobster, Yasmin Afifi, Elizabeth Rufai

Such A Lovely Day, Simon Woods, Polly Stokes, Emma Norton, Kate Phibbs

Yellow, Elham Ehsas, Dina Mousawi, Azeem Bhati, Yiannis Manolopoulos

EE RISING STAR AWARD (votato dal pubblico)

Phoebe Dynevor

Ayo Edebiri

Jacob Elordi

Mia McKenna-Bruce

Sophie Wilde