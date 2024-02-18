Universal Movies

La Folle Passione del Cinema

BAFTA Awards: Oppenheimer domina i premi 2024

Maria Teresa Ruggiero08 mins
BAFTA Awards 2024 vincitori

Si è tenuta questa sera la cerimonia dei BAFTA Awards 2024, i cosiddetti Oscar britannici. La serata, condotta da David Tennant, ha ulteriormente delineato la stagione dei premi cinematografici che avrà il suo culmine con gli Oscar a marzo.

Oppenheimer domina questa edizione, conquistando ben 7 BAFTA Awards tra cui quello di Miglior Film, Regia, Attore Protagonista e Non Protagonista e alcuni riconoscimenti tecnici (montaggio, colonna sonora, fotografia). A Emma Stone il premio come miglior attrice protagonista in Povere Creature!, film di Yorgos Lanthimos che porta a casa 5 BAFTA Awards tra cui i meritatissimi riconoscimenti per i costumi e il trucco e le acconciature.

Miglior Film Britannico è La zona d’interesse, eletto anche come miglior film non in lingua inglese. Justine Triet e il suo Anatomia di una caduta conquista solamente il premio come miglior sceneggiatura originale.

Di seguito la lista di tutti i vincitori dei BAFTA Awards 2024.

BAFTA Awards 2024: i vincitori

MIGLIOR FILM

Anatomy of a Fall
The Holdovers
Killers of The Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things

MIGLIOR FILM BRITANNICO

All of Us Strangers
How to Have Sex
Napoleon
The Old Oak
Poor Things
Rye Lane
Saltburn
Scrapper
Wonka
The Zone of Interest

MIGLIOR DEBUTTO PER UNO SCENEGGIATORE, REGISTA O PRODUTTORE BRITANNICO

Blue Bag Life
Bobi Wine: The People’s President
Earth Mama
How To Have Sex
Is There Anybody Out There?

FILM NON IN LINGUA INGLESE

20 Days In Mariupol
Anatomy of a Fall
Past Lives
Society of the Snow
The Zone of Interest

DOCUMENTARIO

20 Days In Mariupol
American Symphony
Beyond Utopia
Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie
Wham!

FILM D’ANIMAZIONE

The Boy And The Heron
Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget
Elemental
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

REGIA

Justine Triet, Anatomy of a Fall
Andrew Haigh, All of Us Strangers
Alexander Payne, The Holdovers
Bradley Cooper, Maestro
Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer
Jonathan Glazer, The Zone of Interest

SCENEGGIATURA ORIGINALE

Justine Triet, Arthur Harari, Anatomy of a Fall
Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach, Barbie
David Hemingson, The Holdovers
Bradley Cooper, Josh Singer, Maestro
Celine Song, Past Lives

SCENEGGIATURA ADATTATA

Andrew Haigh, All of Us Strangers
Cord Jefferson, American Fiction
Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer
Tony McNamara, Poor Things
Jonathan Glazer, The Zone of Interest

ATTRICE PROTAGONISTA

Carey Mulligan Maestro
Emma Stone Poor Things
Fantasia Barrino The Color Purple
Margot Robbie Barbie
Sandra Hüller Anatomy of a Fall
Vivian Oparah Rye Lane

ATTORE PROTAGONISTA

Barry Keoghan Saltburn
Bradley Cooper Maestro
Cillian Murphy Oppenheimer
Colman Domingo Rustin
Paul Giamatti The Holdovers
Teo Yoo Past Lives

ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA

Claire Foy All of Us Strangers
Danielle Brooks The Color Purple
Da’Vine Joy Randolph The Holdovers
Emily Blunt Oppenheimer
Rosamund Pike Saltburn
Sandra Hüller The Zone of Interest

ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA

Dominic Sessa The Holdovers
Jacob Elordi Saltburn
Paul Mescal All of Us Strangers
Robert De Niro Killers of The Flower Moon
Robert Downey Jr. Oppenheimer
Ryan Gosling Barbie

CASTING

Kahleen Crawford, All of Us Strangers
Cynthia Arra, Anatomy of a Fall
Susan Shopmaker, The Holdovers
Isabella Odoffin, How to Have Sex
Ellen Lewis, Rene Haynes, Killers of The Flower Moon

COLONNA SONORA ORIGINALE

Robbie Robertson, Killers of The Flower Moon
Ludwig Göransson, Oppenheimer
Jerskin Fendrix, Poor Things
Anthony Willis, Saltburn
Daniel Pemberton, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

FOTOGRAFIA

Rodrigo Prieto, Killers of The Flower Moon
Matthew Libatique, Maestro
Hoyte van Hoytema, Oppenheimer
Robbie Ryan, Poor Things
Łukasz Żal, The Zone of Interest

MONTAGGIO

Laurent Sénéchal, Anatomy of a Fall
Thelma Schoonmaker, Killers of The Flower Moon
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
Jennifer Lame, Oppenheimer
Yorgos Mavropsaridis, Poor Things
Paul Watts, The Zone of Interest

PRODUCTION DESIGN

Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer, Barbie
Jack Fisk, Adam Willis, Killers of The Flower Moon
Ruth De Jong, Claire Kaufman, Oppenheimer
Shona Heath, James Price, Zsuzsa Mihalek, Poor Things
Chris Oddy, Joanna Maria Kuś, Katarzyna Sikora, The Zone of Interest

COSTUMI

Jacqueline Durran, Barbie
Jacqueline West, Killers of The Flower Moon
Dave Crossman, Janty Yates, Napoleon
Oppenheimer, Ellen Mirojnick
Poor Things, Holly Waddington

TRUCCO E ACCONCIATURE

Kay Georgiou, Thomas Nellen, Killers of The Flower Moon
Sian Grigg, Kay Georgiou, Kazu Hiro, Lori McCoy-Bell, Maestro
Jana Carboni, Francesco Pegoretti, Satinder Chumber, Julia Vernon, Napoleon
Luisa Abel, Jaime Leigh McIntosh, Jason Hamer, Ahou Mofid, Oppenheimer
Nadia Stacey, Mark Coulier, Josh Weston, Poor Things

SONORO

Angelo Bonanni, Tony Lamberti, Andy Nelson, Lee Orloff, Bernard Weiser, Ferrari
Richard King, Steve Morrow, Tom Ozanich, Jason Ruder, Dean Zupancic, Maestro
Chris Burdon, James H. Mather, Chris Munro, Mark Taylor, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
Willie Burton, Richard King, Kevin O’Connell, Gary A. Rizzo, Oppenheimer
Johnnie Burn, Tarn Willers, The Zone of Interest

EFFETTI VISIVI

Jonathan Bullock, Charmaine Chan, Ian Comley, Jay Cooper, The Creator
Theo Bialek, Stephane Ceretti, Alexis Wajsbrot, Guy Williams, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Neil Corbould, Simone Coco, Jeff Sutherland, Alex Wuttke, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
Henry Badgett, Neil Corbould, Charley Henley, Luc-Ewen Martin-Fenouillet, Napoleon
Simon Hughes, Poor Things

CORTO ANIMATO BRITANNICO

Crab Day, Ross Stringer, Bartosz Stanislawek, Aleksandra Sykulak
Visible Mending, Samantha Moore, Tilley Bancroft
Wild Summon, Karni Arieli, Saul Freed, Jay Woolley

CORTO BRITANNICO

Festival of Slaps, Abdou Cissé, Cheri Darbon, George Telfer
Gorka, Joe Weiland, Alex Jefferson
Jellyfish and Lobster, Yasmin Afifi, Elizabeth Rufai
Such A Lovely Day, Simon Woods, Polly Stokes, Emma Norton, Kate Phibbs
Yellow, Elham Ehsas, Dina Mousawi, Azeem Bhati, Yiannis Manolopoulos

EE RISING STAR AWARD (votato dal pubblico)

Phoebe Dynevor
Ayo Edebiri
Jacob Elordi
Mia McKenna-Bruce
Sophie Wilde

Lascia un Commento...

Questo sito usa Akismet per ridurre lo spam. Scopri come i tuoi dati vengono elaborati.

Scopri di più da Universal Movies

Abbonati ora per continuare a leggere e avere accesso all'archivio completo.

Continue reading