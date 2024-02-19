Nella notte italiana Simu Liu ha presentato la cerimonia di premiazione degli annuali People’s Choice Awards, i premi assegnati dal pubblico al meglio della cultura pop della stagione scorsa.

Da sempre considerata una kermesse valida solo a premiare i gusti del pubblico (i vincitori sono esclusivamente scelti dal pubblico), i People’s Choice Awards 2024 (da questa edizione E! People’s Choice Awards) hanno confermato Barbie come fenomeno culturale della stagione da poco conclusa. Oltre ad aver portato a casa, infatti, il titolo di Film dell’Anno, la pellicola dedicata alla celebre bambola Mattel ha vinto anche Commedia dell’Anno, Star Maschile a Ryan Gosling, Star Femminile a Margot Robbie e Miglior Performance dell’Anno ad America Ferrera.

In ambito televisivo, invece, The Last of Us ha vinto due premi, con The Bear che su cinque nomination ne ha raccolto solo una (alla interpretazione di Jeremy Allen White). Durante la cerimonia, infine, sono stati riconosciuti premi alla carriera per Adam Sandler e Lenny Kravitz.

People’s Choice Awards 2024: i vincitori.

The Movie of the Year

WINNER: Barbie

Fast X

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Oppenheimer

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour Film

The Little Mermaid

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

The Action Movie of the Year

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

Fast X

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

John Wick: Chapter 4

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

WINNER: The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes

The Marvels

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts

The Comedy Movie of the Year

80 for Brady

Anyone but You

Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.

Asteroid City

WINNER: Barbie

Cocaine Bear

No Hard Feelings

Wonka

The Drama Movie of the Year

Creed III

Five Nights at Freddy’s

Killers of the Flower Moon

Leave the World Behind

M3GAN

WINNER: Oppenheimer

Scream VI

The Color Purple

The Male Movie Star of the Year

Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer

Chris Pratt, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Keanu Reeves, John Wick: Chapter 4

Leonardo DiCaprio, Killers of the Flower Moon

Michael B. Jordan, Creed III

WINNER: Ryan Gosling, Barbie

Timothée Chalamet, Wonka

Tom Cruise, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

The Female Movie Star of 2023

Florence Pugh, Oppenheimer

Halle Bailey, The Little Mermaid

Jenna Ortega, Scream VI

Jennifer Lawrence, No Hard Feelings

Julia Roberts, Leave the World Behind

WINNER: Margot Robbie, Barbie

Rachel Zegler, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes

Viola Davis, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes

The Action Movie Star of the Year

Brie Larson, The Marvels

Chris Pratt, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Gal Gadot, Heart of Stone

Jason Momoa, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom

Keanu Reeves, John Wick: Chapter 4

WINNER: Rachel Zegler, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes

Tom Cruise, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

Viola Davis, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes

The Comedy Movie Star of the Year

Adam Sandler, You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah

Glen Powell, Anyone but You

WINNER: Jennifer Lawrence, No Hard Feelings

Margot Robbie, Barbie

Ryan Gosling, Barbie

Scarlett Johansson, Asteroid City

Sydney Sweeney, Anyone but You

Timothée Chalamet, Wonka

The Drama Movie Star of the Year

Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer

Julia Roberts, Leave the World Behind

Fantasia Barrino, The Color Purple

Florence Pugh, Oppenheimer

Jacob Elordi, Priscilla

WINNER: Jenna Ortega, Scream VI

Leonardo DiCaprio, Killers of the Flower Moon

Michael B. Jordan, Creed III

The Movie Performance of the Year

WINNER: America Ferrera, Barbie

Charles Melton, May December

Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple

Jacob Elordi, Saltburn

Melissa McCarthy, The Little Mermaid

Natalie Portman, May December

Simu Liu, Barbie

Viola Davis, Air

The Show of the Year

WINNER: Grey’s Anatomy

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

Only Murders in the Building

Saturday Night Live

Ted Lasso

The Bear

The Last of Us

Vanderpump Rules

The Comedy Show of the Year

Abbott Elementary

And Just Like That…

Never Have I Ever

WINNER: Only Murders in the Building

Saturday Night Live

Ted Lasso

The Bear

Young Sheldon

The Drama Show of the Year

Chicago Fire

Ginny & Georgia

Grey’s Anatomy

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

Outer Banks

Succession

WINNER: The Last of Us

The Morning Show

The Sci-Fi/Fantasy Show of the Year

Ahsoka

American Horror Story: Delicate

Black Mirror

Ghosts

WINNER: Loki

Secret Invasion

The Mandalorian

The Witcher

The Reality Show of the Year

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?

Below Deck

Jersey Shore Family Vacation

Selling Sunset

WINNER: The Kardashians

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

The Real Housewives of New Jersey

Vanderpump Rules

The Competition Show of the Year

America’s Got Talent

American Idol

Big Brother

Dancing with the Stars

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Survivor

Squid Game: The Challenge

WINNER: The Voice

The Bingeworthy Show of the Year

Beef

Citadel

Jury Duty

Love Is Blind

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story

The Crown

The Night Agent

WINNER: The Summer I Turned Pretty

The Male TV Star of the Year

Chase Stokes, Outer Banks

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Kieran Culkin, Succession

WINNER: Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us

Samuel L. Jackson, Secret Invasion

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Tom Hiddleston, Loki

The Female TV Star of the Year

Ali Wong, Beef

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Mariska Hargitay, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

Rosario Dawson, Ahsoka

WINNER: Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building

The Comedy TV Star of the Year

Ali Wong, Beef

Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

WINNER: Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

The Drama TV Star of the Year

Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us

Chase Stokes, Outer Banks

Ice-T, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

WINNER: Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Mariska Hargitay, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us

Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

The TV Performance of the Year

Adjoa Andoh, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

WINNER: Billie Eilish, Swarm

Jon Hamm, The Morning Show

Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers

Meryl Streep, Only Murders in the Building

Steven Yuen, Beef

Storm Reid, The Last of Us

