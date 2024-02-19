Nella notte italiana Simu Liu ha presentato la cerimonia di premiazione degli annuali People’s Choice Awards, i premi assegnati dal pubblico al meglio della cultura pop della stagione scorsa.
Da sempre considerata una kermesse valida solo a premiare i gusti del pubblico (i vincitori sono esclusivamente scelti dal pubblico), i People’s Choice Awards 2024 (da questa edizione E! People’s Choice Awards) hanno confermato Barbie come fenomeno culturale della stagione da poco conclusa. Oltre ad aver portato a casa, infatti, il titolo di Film dell’Anno, la pellicola dedicata alla celebre bambola Mattel ha vinto anche Commedia dell’Anno, Star Maschile a Ryan Gosling, Star Femminile a Margot Robbie e Miglior Performance dell’Anno ad America Ferrera.
In ambito televisivo, invece, The Last of Us ha vinto due premi, con The Bear che su cinque nomination ne ha raccolto solo una (alla interpretazione di Jeremy Allen White). Durante la cerimonia, infine, sono stati riconosciuti premi alla carriera per Adam Sandler e Lenny Kravitz.
People’s Choice Awards 2024: i vincitori.
The Movie of the Year
WINNER: Barbie
Fast X
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Oppenheimer
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour Film
The Little Mermaid
The Super Mario Bros. Movie
The Action Movie of the Year
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania
Fast X
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
John Wick: Chapter 4
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
WINNER: The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes
The Marvels
Transformers: Rise of the Beasts
The Comedy Movie of the Year
80 for Brady
Anyone but You
Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.
Asteroid City
WINNER: Barbie
Cocaine Bear
No Hard Feelings
Wonka
The Drama Movie of the Year
Creed III
Five Nights at Freddy’s
Killers of the Flower Moon
Leave the World Behind
M3GAN
WINNER: Oppenheimer
Scream VI
The Color Purple
The Male Movie Star of the Year
Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
Chris Pratt, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Keanu Reeves, John Wick: Chapter 4
Leonardo DiCaprio, Killers of the Flower Moon
Michael B. Jordan, Creed III
WINNER: Ryan Gosling, Barbie
Timothée Chalamet, Wonka
Tom Cruise, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
The Female Movie Star of 2023
Florence Pugh, Oppenheimer
Halle Bailey, The Little Mermaid
Jenna Ortega, Scream VI
Jennifer Lawrence, No Hard Feelings
Julia Roberts, Leave the World Behind
WINNER: Margot Robbie, Barbie
Rachel Zegler, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes
Viola Davis, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes
The Action Movie Star of the Year
Brie Larson, The Marvels
Chris Pratt, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Gal Gadot, Heart of Stone
Jason Momoa, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom
Keanu Reeves, John Wick: Chapter 4
WINNER: Rachel Zegler, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes
Tom Cruise, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
Viola Davis, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes
The Comedy Movie Star of the Year
Adam Sandler, You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah
Glen Powell, Anyone but You
WINNER: Jennifer Lawrence, No Hard Feelings
Margot Robbie, Barbie
Ryan Gosling, Barbie
Scarlett Johansson, Asteroid City
Sydney Sweeney, Anyone but You
Timothée Chalamet, Wonka
The Drama Movie Star of the Year
Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
Julia Roberts, Leave the World Behind
Fantasia Barrino, The Color Purple
Florence Pugh, Oppenheimer
Jacob Elordi, Priscilla
WINNER: Jenna Ortega, Scream VI
Leonardo DiCaprio, Killers of the Flower Moon
Michael B. Jordan, Creed III
The Movie Performance of the Year
WINNER: America Ferrera, Barbie
Charles Melton, May December
Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple
Jacob Elordi, Saltburn
Melissa McCarthy, The Little Mermaid
Natalie Portman, May December
Simu Liu, Barbie
Viola Davis, Air
The Show of the Year
WINNER: Grey’s Anatomy
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
Only Murders in the Building
Saturday Night Live
Ted Lasso
The Bear
The Last of Us
Vanderpump Rules
The Comedy Show of the Year
Abbott Elementary
And Just Like That…
Never Have I Ever
WINNER: Only Murders in the Building
Saturday Night Live
Ted Lasso
The Bear
Young Sheldon
The Drama Show of the Year
Chicago Fire
Ginny & Georgia
Grey’s Anatomy
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
Outer Banks
Succession
WINNER: The Last of Us
The Morning Show
The Sci-Fi/Fantasy Show of the Year
Ahsoka
American Horror Story: Delicate
Black Mirror
Ghosts
WINNER: Loki
Secret Invasion
The Mandalorian
The Witcher
The Reality Show of the Year
90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?
Below Deck
Jersey Shore Family Vacation
Selling Sunset
WINNER: The Kardashians
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
The Real Housewives of New Jersey
Vanderpump Rules
The Competition Show of the Year
America’s Got Talent
American Idol
Big Brother
Dancing with the Stars
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Survivor
Squid Game: The Challenge
WINNER: The Voice
The Bingeworthy Show of the Year
Beef
Citadel
Jury Duty
Love Is Blind
Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story
The Crown
The Night Agent
WINNER: The Summer I Turned Pretty
The Male TV Star of the Year
Chase Stokes, Outer Banks
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Kieran Culkin, Succession
WINNER: Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us
Samuel L. Jackson, Secret Invasion
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Tom Hiddleston, Loki
The Female TV Star of the Year
Ali Wong, Beef
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Mariska Hargitay, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show
Rosario Dawson, Ahsoka
WINNER: Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
The Comedy TV Star of the Year
Ali Wong, Beef
Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
WINNER: Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
The Drama TV Star of the Year
Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
Chase Stokes, Outer Banks
Ice-T, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
WINNER: Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Mariska Hargitay, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us
Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show
The TV Performance of the Year
Adjoa Andoh, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
WINNER: Billie Eilish, Swarm
Jon Hamm, The Morning Show
Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers
Meryl Streep, Only Murders in the Building
Steven Yuen, Beef
Storm Reid, The Last of Us