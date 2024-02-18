Annie Awards 2024, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse domina

Questa notte si è tenuta la cerimonia di premiazione degli Annie Awards 2024, i premi assegnati dalla ASIFA-Hollywood ai migliori prodotti animati della stagione scorsa.

La serata è stata dominata a mani basse da Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (nella nostra TOP 10 del 2023). Il film della Sony ha portato a casa tutte e 7 premi in cui era candidato, tra cui Miglior Lungometraggio; gli altri premi importanti raccolti riguardano la regia, gli effetti visivi ed il montaggio. Il ragazzo e l’airone e Nimona hanno raccolto 2 premi a testa, mentre Il mio amico robot solo 1. Elemental, Tartarughe Ninja: Caos Mutante e Suzume sono, invece, tornati a casa senza premi.

Nelle categorie televisive degli Annie Awards chi ha fatto la voce grossa è stato Blue Eye Samurai con 6 premi, seguito da Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur con 3 e Star Wars: Visions con 2.

Annie Awards 2024: i vincitori.

Best Feature

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse – Sony Pictures Animation

Best Feature-Independent

Robot Dreams – Arcadia Motion Pictures

Best Special Production

Snoopy Presents: One-of-a-Kind Marcie – WildBrain Studios in association with Apple

Best Short Subject

WAR IS OVER! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko – ElectroLeague

Best Sponsored

“Video Games” by Tenacious D – Pinreel Inc.

Best TV/Media – Preschool

Ghee Happy Episode: “Navagraha” – Ghee Happy Studio

Best TV/Media – Children

Hilda Episode: Chapter 8: The Fairy Isle – Hilda Productions Limited, a Silvergate Media Company, Netflix Inc. and Mercury Filmworks

Best TV/Media – Mature

Blue Eye Samurai Episode: “Pilot: Hammerscale” – A Netflix Series / 3 Arts Entertainment and Blue Spirit Productions

Best TV/Media – Limited Series

Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire Episode: “Enkai” – Triggerfish Animation Studio & Blinkink

Best Student Film

The Little Poet – Student Director: Justine King, Student Producer: Justine King, School: California Institute of the Arts

Best FX – TV/Media

Blue Eye Samurai Episode: “All Evil Dreams and Angry Words” – Production Company: A Netflix Series / 3 Arts Entertainment and Blue Spirit Productions, FX Production Company: Blue Spirit: Thomas Decaens, Karl Burtin, Laurent Bretonniere

Best FX – Feature

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse – Production Company: Sony Pictures Animation, FX Production Company: Sony Pictures Imageworks: Pav Grochola, Filippo Maccari, Naoki Kato, Nicola Finizio, Edmond Boulet-Gilly

Best Character Animation – TV/Media

Blue Eye Samurai Episode: Episodes 101, 104 and 106 – A Netflix Series / 3 Arts Entertainment and Blue Spirit Productions: Alex Bard

Best Character Animation – Feature

Il regazzo e l’airone – Studio Ghibli / Distributed by GKIDS: Takeshi Honda

Best Character Animation – Live Action

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 – Production Company: Marvel Studios, FX Production Company: Framestore: Fernando Herrera, Chris Hurtt, Nathan McConnel, Daniel Cabral, Chris McGaw

Best Character Animation – Video Game

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 -Insomniac Games: Insomniac Games Animation Team

Best Character Design – TV/Media

Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur Episode: 515M-106 (“The Beyonder”) – Disney Television Animation / Cinema Gypsy Productions: Jose Lopez

Best Character Design – Feature

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse – Sony Pictures Animation: Jesús Alonso Iglesias

Best Direction – TV/Media

Star Wars: Visions Episode: “Screecher’s Reach” Lucasfilm Ltd.” Paul Young

Best Direction – Feature

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse – Sony Pictures Animation: Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, Justin K. Thompson

Best Music – TV/Media

Star Wars: Visions Episode: “Aau’s Song” – Lucasfilm Ltd.: Markus Wormstorm, Nadia Darries, Dineo du Toit

Best Music – Feature

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse – Sony Pictures Animation: Daniel Pemberton, Metro Boomin

Best Production Design – TV/Media

Blue Eye Samurai Episode: “Hammerscale” – Netflix Animation: Jason Scheier

Best Production Design – Feature

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse – Sony Pictures Animation: Patrick O’Keefe, Dean Gordon

Best Storyboarding – TV/Media

Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur Episode: 515M-107 “Run the Rink” – Disney Television Animation / Cinema Gypsy Productions: Ben Juwono

Best Storyboarding – Feature

Il regazzo e l’airone – Studio Ghibli / Distributed by GKIDS: Hayao Miyazaki

Best Voice Acting – TV/Media

Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur Episode: “Moon Girl Landing” – Flying Bark Productions / Disney Television Animation: Diamond White (Character: Lunella Lafayette / Moon Girl)

Best Voice Acting – Feature

Nimona – Annapurna Animation for Netflix: Chloë Grace Moretz (Character: Nimona)

Best Writing – TV/Media

Blue Eye Samurai Episode: Episode 105: “The Tale of the Ronin and the Bride” – A Netflix Series / 3 Arts Entertainment and Blue Spirit Productions: Amber Noizumi

Best Writing – Feature

Nimona – Annapurna Animation for Netflix: Robert L. Baird, Lloyd Taylor

Best Editorial – TV/Media

Blue Eye Samurai Episode: Episode 105: “The Tale of the Ronin and the Bride” – A Netflix Series / 3 Arts Entertainment and Blue Spirit Productions: Yuka Shirasuna

Best Editorial – Feature

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse – Sony Pictures Animation: Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Editorial Team