PGA Awards 2024: Oppenheimer trionfa e prenota l’Oscar

Questa notte sono stati assegnati i PGA Awards 2024, i premi assegnati ai Migliori Film della Stagione dalla Producers Guild of America.
Solitamente precursori della categoria Miglior Film agli Oscars, a tal proposito la statistica è schiacciante, i PGA Awards 2024 hanno portato al trionfo Oppenheimer (la nostra recensione), il biopic sul padre dell’atomica diretto da Christopher Nolan. Il trionfo del biopic ai PGA Awards rappresenta una ennesima pietra miliare in vista dell’ultimo atto della stagione dei premi cinematografici che, come anticipato, si concluderà con l’assegnazione degli Oscar 2024 (qui le nomination) questo mese.
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, e questa sembra una ennesima sentenza stagionale (dominio agli Annie Awards), ha portato a casa il premio nella categoria animata. Durante la serata, inoltre, sono stati assegnati anche il “David O. Selznick Achievement Award” a Martin Scorsese per il suo lavoro di produttore in oltre 50 anni di carriera, un riconoscimento speciale (Milestone Awards) a Charles D. King ed il “Norman Lear Award” a Gail Berman.
PGA Awards 2024: tutti i vincitori.
Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures
American Fiction
Anatomy of a Fall
Barbie
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer (WINNER)
Past Lives
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest
Award for Outstanding Producer of Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures
The Boy and the Heron
Elemental
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (WINNER)
The Super Mario Bros. Movie
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem
Norman Felton Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television – Drama
The Crown
The Diplomat
The Last of Us
The Morning Show
Succession (WINNER)
Danny Thomas Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television – Comedy
Barry
The Bear (WINNER)
Jury Duty
Only Murders in the Building
Ted Lasso
David L. Wolper Award for Outstanding Producer of Limited or Anthology Series Television
All the Light We Cannot See
Beef (WINNER)
Daisy Jones and the Six
Fargo
Lessons in Chemistry
Award for Outstanding Producer of Televised or Streamed Motion Pictures
Black Mirror: Beyond the Sea (WINNER)
Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie
Quiz Lady
Reality
Red, White & Royal Blue
Award for Outstanding Producer of Non-Fiction Television
60 Minutes
The 1619 Project
Albert Brooks: Defending My Life
Being Mary Tyler Moore
Welcome to Wrexham (WINNER)
Award for Outstanding Producer of Live Entertainment, Variety, Sketch, Standup & Talk Television
Carol Burnett: 90 Years Of Laughter + Love
Chris Rock: Selective Outrage
Dave Chappelle: The Dreamer
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (WINNER)
Saturday Night Live
Award for Outstanding Producer of Game & Competition Television
The Amazing Race
RuPaul’s Drag Race (WINNER)
Squid Game: The Challenge
Top Chef
The Voice
The Award for Outstanding Producer of Documentary Motion Picture
20 Days in Mariupol
American Symphony (WINNER)
Beyond Utopia
The Disappearance of Shere Hite
The Mother of All Lies
Smoke Sauna Sisterhood
Squaring the Circle (The Story of Hipgnosis)
The Award for Outstanding Sports Program
100 Foot Wave
Beckham (WINNER)
Formula 1: Drive to Survive
Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the New York Jets
Shaun White: The Last Run
The Award for Outstanding Children’s Program
Goosebumps
Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai
Sesame Street (WINNER)
Star Wars: The Bad Batch
The Velveteen Rabbit
The Award for Outstanding Short-Form Program
Carpool Karaoke: The Series
I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson
The Last of Us: Inside the Episode
Only Murders in the Building: One Killer Question
Succession: Controlling the Narrative WINNER