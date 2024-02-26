PGA Awards 2024: Oppenheimer trionfa e prenota l’Oscar

Questa notte sono stati assegnati i PGA Awards 2024, i premi assegnati ai Migliori Film della Stagione dalla Producers Guild of America.

Solitamente precursori della categoria Miglior Film agli Oscars, a tal proposito la statistica è schiacciante, i PGA Awards 2024 hanno portato al trionfo Oppenheimer (la nostra recensione), il biopic sul padre dell’atomica diretto da Christopher Nolan. Il trionfo del biopic ai PGA Awards rappresenta una ennesima pietra miliare in vista dell’ultimo atto della stagione dei premi cinematografici che, come anticipato, si concluderà con l’assegnazione degli Oscar 2024 (qui le nomination) questo mese.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, e questa sembra una ennesima sentenza stagionale (dominio agli Annie Awards), ha portato a casa il premio nella categoria animata. Durante la serata, inoltre, sono stati assegnati anche il “David O. Selznick Achievement Award” a Martin Scorsese per il suo lavoro di produttore in oltre 50 anni di carriera, un riconoscimento speciale (Milestone Awards) a Charles D. King ed il “Norman Lear Award” a Gail Berman.

PGA Awards 2024: tutti i vincitori.

Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures

American Fiction

Anatomy of a Fall

Barbie

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer (WINNER)

Past Lives

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

Award for Outstanding Producer of Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures

The Boy and the Heron

Elemental

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (WINNER)

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem

Norman Felton Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television – Drama

The Crown

The Diplomat

The Last of Us

The Morning Show

Succession (WINNER)

Danny Thomas Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television – Comedy

Barry

The Bear (WINNER)

Jury Duty

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso

David L. Wolper Award for Outstanding Producer of Limited or Anthology Series Television

All the Light We Cannot See

Beef (WINNER)

Daisy Jones and the Six

Fargo

Lessons in Chemistry

Award for Outstanding Producer of Televised or Streamed Motion Pictures

Black Mirror: Beyond the Sea (WINNER)

Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie

Quiz Lady

Reality

Red, White & Royal Blue

Award for Outstanding Producer of Non-Fiction Television

60 Minutes

The 1619 Project

Albert Brooks: Defending My Life

Being Mary Tyler Moore

Welcome to Wrexham (WINNER)

Award for Outstanding Producer of Live Entertainment, Variety, Sketch, Standup & Talk Television

Carol Burnett: 90 Years Of Laughter + Love

Chris Rock: Selective Outrage

Dave Chappelle: The Dreamer

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (WINNER)

Saturday Night Live

Award for Outstanding Producer of Game & Competition Television

The Amazing Race

RuPaul’s Drag Race (WINNER)

Squid Game: The Challenge

Top Chef

The Voice

The Award for Outstanding Producer of Documentary Motion Picture

20 Days in Mariupol

American Symphony (WINNER)

Beyond Utopia

The Disappearance of Shere Hite

The Mother of All Lies

Smoke Sauna Sisterhood

Squaring the Circle (The Story of Hipgnosis)

The Award for Outstanding Sports Program

100 Foot Wave

Beckham (WINNER)

Formula 1: Drive to Survive

Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the New York Jets

Shaun White: The Last Run

The Award for Outstanding Children’s Program

Goosebumps

Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai

Sesame Street (WINNER)

Star Wars: The Bad Batch

The Velveteen Rabbit

The Award for Outstanding Short-Form Program

Carpool Karaoke: The Series

I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson

The Last of Us: Inside the Episode

Only Murders in the Building: One Killer Question

Succession: Controlling the Narrative WINNER