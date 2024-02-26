Universal Movies

La Folle Passione del Cinema

PGA Awards 2024: Oppenheimer trionfa e prenota l’Oscar

Frenck Coppola06 mins
PGA Awards 2024, la lista dei vincitori

Questa notte sono stati assegnati i PGA Awards 2024, i premi assegnati ai Migliori Film della Stagione dalla Producers Guild of America.

Solitamente precursori della categoria Miglior Film agli Oscars, a tal proposito la statistica è schiacciante, i PGA Awards 2024 hanno portato al trionfo Oppenheimer (la nostra recensione), il biopic sul padre dell’atomica diretto da Christopher Nolan. Il trionfo del biopic ai PGA Awards rappresenta una ennesima pietra miliare in vista dell’ultimo atto della stagione dei premi cinematografici che, come anticipato, si concluderà con l’assegnazione degli Oscar 2024 (qui le nomination) questo mese.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, e questa sembra una ennesima sentenza stagionale (dominio agli Annie Awards), ha portato a casa il premio nella categoria animata. Durante la serata, inoltre, sono stati assegnati anche il “David O. Selznick Achievement Award” a Martin Scorsese per il suo lavoro di produttore in oltre 50 anni di carriera, un riconoscimento speciale (Milestone Awards) a Charles D. King ed il “Norman Lear Award” a Gail Berman.

PGA Awards 2024: tutti i vincitori.

Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures

American Fiction
Anatomy of a Fall
Barbie
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer (WINNER)
Past Lives
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest

Award for Outstanding Producer of Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures

The Boy and the Heron
Elemental
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (WINNER)
The Super Mario Bros. Movie
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem

Norman Felton Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television – Drama

The Crown 
The Diplomat 
The Last of Us 
The Morning Show 
Succession (WINNER) 

Danny Thomas Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television – Comedy

Barry 
The Bear (WINNER)
Jury Duty 
Only Murders in the Building 
Ted Lasso 

David L. Wolper Award for Outstanding Producer of Limited or Anthology Series Television

All the Light We Cannot See 
Beef (WINNER)
Daisy Jones and the Six 
Fargo 
Lessons in Chemistry 

Award for Outstanding Producer of Televised or Streamed Motion Pictures

Black Mirror: Beyond the Sea (WINNER)
Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie
Quiz Lady
Reality
Red, White & Royal Blue

Award for Outstanding Producer of Non-Fiction Television

60 Minutes 
The 1619 Project 
Albert Brooks: Defending My Life
Being Mary Tyler Moore
Welcome to Wrexham (WINNER) 

Award for Outstanding Producer of Live Entertainment, Variety, Sketch, Standup & Talk Television

Carol Burnett: 90 Years Of Laughter + Love 
Chris Rock: Selective Outrage 
Dave Chappelle: The Dreamer 
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (WINNER) 
Saturday Night Live 

Award for Outstanding Producer of Game & Competition Television

The Amazing Race 
RuPaul’s Drag Race (WINNER) 
Squid Game: The Challenge 
Top Chef 
The Voice 

The Award for Outstanding Producer of Documentary Motion Picture

20 Days in Mariupol 
American Symphony (WINNER)
Beyond Utopia 
The Disappearance of Shere Hite 
The Mother of All Lies 
Smoke Sauna Sisterhood 
Squaring the Circle (The Story of Hipgnosis) 

The Award for Outstanding Sports Program

100 Foot Wave 
Beckham (WINNER)
Formula 1: Drive to Survive 
Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the New York Jets 
Shaun White: The Last Run 

The Award for Outstanding Children’s Program

Goosebumps 
Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai 
Sesame Street (WINNER) 
Star Wars: The Bad Batch 
The Velveteen Rabbit

The Award for Outstanding Short-Form Program

Carpool Karaoke: The Series
I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson 
The Last of Us: Inside the Episode 
Only Murders in the Building: One Killer Question 
Succession: Controlling the Narrative WINNER

Lascia un Commento...

Questo sito usa Akismet per ridurre lo spam. Scopri come i tuoi dati vengono elaborati.