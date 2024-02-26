Spirit Awards 2024: assegnati i premi al cinema indipendente

La stagione dei premi cinematografici questa notte ha offerto l’assegnazione degli Independent Spirit Awards 2024, riconoscimento per quei film prodotti con meno di 30 milioni di dollari.

Per l’edizione 2024, la Film Independent ha organizzato la cerimonia di premiazione degli Spirit Awards, da sempre considerati i premi cinematografici indipendenti per eccellenza, all’interno di un tendone montato sulla celebre spiaggia di Santa Monica, in California, con Aidy Bryant in veste di presentatore.

A portare a casa il premio principale (Miglior Film) è stato Past Lives, protagonista anche con la vittoria della Miglior Regia a Celine Song. Tra gli altri nominati eccellenti agli Spirit Awards 2024, invece, “The Holdovers” e “American Fiction” sono stati i film che hanno raccolto più premi. Per la categoria Film Internazionale, infine, trionfo per il lanciatissimo Anatomia di una Caduta.

Independent Spirit Awards 2024: tutti i vincitori.

Best Feature

“All of Us Strangers”

“American Fiction”

“May December”

“Passages”

“Past Lives” (WINNER)

“We Grown Now”

Best Director

Andrew Haigh – “All of Us Strangers”

Todd Haynes – “May December”

William Oldroyd – “Eileen”

Celine Song – “Past Lives” (WINNER)

Ira Sachs – “Passages”

Best First Feature

“All Dirt Roads Taste of Salt”

“Chronicles of a Wandering Saint”

“Earth Mama”

“A Thousand and One” (WINNER)

“Upon Entry”

Best Lead Performance

Jessica Chastain, “Memory”

Greta Lee, “Past Lives”

Trace Lysette, “Monica”

Natalie Portman, “May December”

Judy Reyes, “Birth/Rebirth”

Franz Rogowski, “Passages”

Andrew Scott, “All of Us Strangers”

Teyana Taylor, “A Thousand and One”

Jeffrey Wright, “American Fiction” (WINNER)

Teo Yoo, “Past Lives”

Best Supporting Performance

Erika Alexander, “American Fiction”

Sterling K. Brown, “American Fiction”

Noah Galvin, “Theater Camp”

Anne Hathaway, “Eileen”

Glenn Howerton, “BlackBerry”

Marin Ireland, “Eileen”

Charles Melton, “May December”

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, “The Holdovers” (WINNER)

Catalina Saavedra, “Rotting in the Sun”

Ben Whishaw, “Passages”

Breakthrough Performance

Marshawn Lynch – “Bottoms”

Atibon Nazaire – “Mountains”

Tia Nomore – “Earth Mama”

Dominic Sessa – “The Holdovers” (WINNER)

Anaita Wali Zada – “Fremont”

Best Screenplay

“American Fiction” (WINNER)

“Birth/Rebirth”

“Bottoms”

“Past Lives”

“The Holdovers”

Best First Screenplay

“Chronicles of a Wandering Saint”

“May December” (WINNER)

“The Starling Girl”

“Theater Camp”

“Upon Entry”

Best Cinematography

“All Dirt Roads Taste of Salt”

“Chronicles of a Wandering Saint”

“The Holdovers” (WINNER)

“Monica”

“We Grown Now”

Best Editing

“How to Blow Up a Pipeline” (WINNER)

“Rotting in the Sun”

“Theater Camp”

“Upon Entry”

“We Grown Now”

Robert Altman Award

“Showing Up” (previously announced WINNER)

Best Documentary

“Bye Bye Tiberias”

“Four Daughters” (WINNER)

“Going to Mars: The Nikki Giovanni Project”

“Kokomo City”

“The Mother of All Lies”

Best International Film

“Anatomy of a Fall” (WINNER)

“Godland”

“Mami Wata”

“Totem”

“The Zone of Interest”

Someone to Watch Award

Joanna Arnow

Laura Moss

Monica Sorrelle (previously announced WINNER)

Truer Than Fiction Award

Jesse Short Bull and Laura Tomaselli

Set Hernandez (previously announced WINNER)

Sierra Urich

John Cassavetes Award

“The Artifice Girl”

“Cadejo Blanco”

“Fremont” (WINNER)

“Rotting in the Sun”

“The Unknown Country”

Producers Award

Racheael Fung

Graham Swon

Monique Walton (previously announced WINNER)

Best New Non-Scripted or Documentary Series

“Deadlocked: How America Shaped the Supreme Court”

“Dear Mama” (WINNER)

“Murder in Big Horn”

“Stolen Youth: Inside the Cult at Sarah Lawrence”

“Wrestlers”

Best New Scripted Series

“Beef” (WINNER)

“Dreaming Whilst Black”

“I’m a Virgo”

“Jury Duty”

“Slip”

Best Lead Performance in a New Scripted Series

Emma Corrin, “A Murder at the End of the World”

Dominique Fishback, “Swarm”

Betty Gilpin, “Mrs. Davis”

Jharrel Jerome, “I’m a Virgo”

Zoe Lister-Jones, “Slip”

Bel Powley, “A Small Light”

Bella Ramsey, “The Last of Us”

Ramón Rodríguez, “Will Trent”

Ali Wong, “Beef” (WINNER)

Steven Yeun, “Beef”

Best Supporting Performance in a New Scripted Series

Murray Bartlett, “The Last of Us”

Billie Eilish, “Swarm”

Jack Farthing, “Rain Dogs”

Nick Offerman, “The Last of Us” (WINNER)

Adina Porter, “The Changeling”

Lewis Pullman, “Lessons in Chemistry”

Benny Safdie, “The Curse”

Luke Tennie, “Shrinking”

Olivia Washington, “I’m a Virgo”

Jessica Williams, “Shrinking”

Best Breakthrough Performance in a New Scripted Series

Clark Backo, “The Changeling”

Aria Mia Loberti, “All the Light We Cannot See”

Adjani Salmon, “Dreaming Whilst Black”

Keivonn Montreal Woodard, “The Last of Us” (WINNER)

Kara Young, “I’m a Virgo”

Best Ensemble Cast in a New Scripted Series

“Jury Duty” (previously announced WINNER)