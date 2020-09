View this post on Instagram

Why am I wearing a #Lucifer hat and grinning like a fool, #Lucifans? Two reasons. 1: I am stoked to announce I am joining @lucifernetflix for Season 5 and 6! Let’s goooooo!!!! 2: My new cast mate (and old friend), Lucifer himself, Tom Ellis joining our virtual event “FreezeHD” and auctioning off a Zoom call, moderated by me, for one lucky #LuciferNetflix fan to help us raise money to fight #HuntingtonsDisease! Join us this Saturday September 26th from 6-8pm PST at HDSA.Org/FreezeHD Go to HDSA.org/Bid to bid or donate, and follow the link in my bio to join us this Saturday!!!