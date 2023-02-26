Questa notte la Producers Guild of America ha annunciato la lista dei vincitori dell’edizione 2023 degli ambiti PGA Awards 2023.

Il sorprendente Everything Everywhere All At Once ha portato a casa il premio come Miglior Produzione Cinematografica dell’anno, ed ora la sua corsa all’Oscar 2023 come Miglior Film è sempre più trionfale. Statistiche alla mano, infatti, in 23 edizioni su 33 chi ha portato a casa questo premio ha poi trionfato nella categoria principale agli Oscars, lo scorso anno per esempio è capitato a I segni del Cuore: CODA, due anni prima a Nomadland.

Il Pinocchio di Guillermo Del Toro ha vinto il PGA Awards per la Miglior Produzione Animata, mentre Tom Cruise (snobbato dall’Academy come Miglior Attore in Top Gun: Maverick) ha ottenuto il David O. Selznick Award, il famoso premio alla carriera offerto dalla Producers Guild of America.

Date a questo indirizzo una lettura alle nomination dei PGA Awards 2023, mentre qui di seguito la lista completa dei vincitori.

PRODUCERS GUILD OF AMERICA AWARDS: I VINCITORI

Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Danny Thomas Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television – Comedy

The Bear

Outstanding Producer of Limited or Anthology Series Television

The Dropout

Outstanding Producer of Televised or Streamed Motion Pictures

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

Outstanding Producer of Non-Fiction Television

Stanley Tucci: Searching For Italy

Outstanding Producer of Documentary Motion Picture

Navalny

Outstanding Producer of Game & Competition Television

Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls

Outstanding Producer of Live Entertainment, Variety, Sketch, Standup & Talk Television

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Norman Felton Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television – Drama

The White Lotus

Outstanding Producer of Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

PGA Innovation Award

Stay Alive, My Son

Outstanding Short Form Program

Only Murders in the Building: One Killer Question (Season 2)

Outstanding Children’s Program

Sesame Street

Outstanding Sports Program

Tony Hawk: Until the Wheels Fall Off

***

HONORARY AWARDS

David O. Selznick Achievement Award

Tom Cruise

Stanley Kramer Award

Till

Milestone Award

Michael De Luca and Pam Abby

Norman Lear Achievement Award

Mindy Kaling

Vance Van Petton Entrepreneurial Spirit Award

Lena Waithe