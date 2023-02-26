Questa notte la Producers Guild of America ha annunciato la lista dei vincitori dell’edizione 2023 degli ambiti PGA Awards 2023.
Il sorprendente Everything Everywhere All At Once ha portato a casa il premio come Miglior Produzione Cinematografica dell’anno, ed ora la sua corsa all’Oscar 2023 come Miglior Film è sempre più trionfale. Statistiche alla mano, infatti, in 23 edizioni su 33 chi ha portato a casa questo premio ha poi trionfato nella categoria principale agli Oscars, lo scorso anno per esempio è capitato a I segni del Cuore: CODA, due anni prima a Nomadland.
Il Pinocchio di Guillermo Del Toro ha vinto il PGA Awards per la Miglior Produzione Animata, mentre Tom Cruise (snobbato dall’Academy come Miglior Attore in Top Gun: Maverick) ha ottenuto il David O. Selznick Award, il famoso premio alla carriera offerto dalla Producers Guild of America.
Date a questo indirizzo una lettura alle nomination dei PGA Awards 2023, mentre qui di seguito la lista completa dei vincitori.
PRODUCERS GUILD OF AMERICA AWARDS: I VINCITORI
- Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures
Everything Everywhere All At Once
- Danny Thomas Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television – Comedy
The Bear
- Outstanding Producer of Limited or Anthology Series Television
The Dropout
- Outstanding Producer of Televised or Streamed Motion Pictures
Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
- Outstanding Producer of Non-Fiction Television
Stanley Tucci: Searching For Italy
- Outstanding Producer of Documentary Motion Picture
Navalny
- Outstanding Producer of Game & Competition Television
Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls
- Outstanding Producer of Live Entertainment, Variety, Sketch, Standup & Talk Television
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
- Norman Felton Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television – Drama
The White Lotus
- Outstanding Producer of Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
- PGA Innovation Award
Stay Alive, My Son
- Outstanding Short Form Program
Only Murders in the Building: One Killer Question (Season 2)
- Outstanding Children’s Program
Sesame Street
- Outstanding Sports Program
Tony Hawk: Until the Wheels Fall Off
***
HONORARY AWARDS
- David O. Selznick Achievement Award
Tom Cruise
- Stanley Kramer Award
Till
- Milestone Award
Michael De Luca and Pam Abby
- Norman Lear Achievement Award
Mindy Kaling
- Vance Van Petton Entrepreneurial Spirit Award
Lena Waithe