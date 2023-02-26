26 Febbraio 2023

Universal Movies

La Folle Passione del Cinema

PGA Awards 2023: Trionfo per Everything Everywhere All At Once

Frenck Coppola04 mins
PGA Awards 2023: trionfa Everything Everywhere All At Once, ecco tutti i vincitori

Questa notte la Producers Guild of America ha annunciato la lista dei vincitori dell’edizione 2023 degli ambiti PGA Awards 2023.

Il sorprendente Everything Everywhere All At Once ha portato a casa il premio come Miglior Produzione Cinematografica dell’anno, ed ora la sua corsa all’Oscar 2023 come Miglior Film è sempre più trionfale. Statistiche alla mano, infatti, in 23 edizioni su 33 chi ha portato a casa questo premio ha poi trionfato nella categoria principale agli Oscars, lo scorso anno per esempio è capitato a I segni del Cuore: CODA, due anni prima a Nomadland.

Il Pinocchio di Guillermo Del Toro ha vinto il PGA Awards per la Miglior Produzione Animata, mentre Tom Cruise (snobbato dall’Academy come Miglior Attore in Top Gun: Maverick) ha ottenuto il David O. Selznick Award, il famoso premio alla carriera offerto dalla Producers Guild of America.

Date a questo indirizzo una lettura alle nomination dei PGA Awards 2023, mentre qui di seguito la lista completa dei vincitori.

PRODUCERS GUILD OF AMERICA AWARDS: I VINCITORI

  • Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures

Everything Everywhere All At Once

  • Danny Thomas Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television – Comedy

The Bear

  • Outstanding Producer of Limited or Anthology Series Television

The Dropout

  • Outstanding Producer of Televised or Streamed Motion Pictures

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

  • Outstanding Producer of Non-Fiction Television

Stanley Tucci: Searching For Italy

  • Outstanding Producer of Documentary Motion Picture

Navalny

  • Outstanding Producer of Game & Competition Television

Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls

  • Outstanding Producer of Live Entertainment, Variety, Sketch, Standup & Talk Television

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

  • Norman Felton Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television – Drama

The White Lotus

  • Outstanding Producer of Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

  • PGA Innovation Award

Stay Alive, My Son

  • Outstanding Short Form Program

Only Murders in the Building: One Killer Question (Season 2)

  • Outstanding Children’s Program

Sesame Street

  • Outstanding Sports Program

Tony Hawk: Until the Wheels Fall Off

***

HONORARY AWARDS

  • David O. Selznick Achievement Award

Tom Cruise

  • Stanley Kramer Award

Till

  • Milestone Award

Michael De Luca and Pam Abby

  • Norman Lear Achievement Award

Mindy Kaling

  • Vance Van Petton Entrepreneurial Spirit Award

Lena Waithe

Trustpilot

Lascia un Commento...

Questo sito usa Akismet per ridurre lo spam. Scopri come i tuoi dati vengono elaborati.

Articoli Correlati