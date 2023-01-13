PGA Awards 2023, tra i nominati anche Avatar: La via dell'acqua e Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
PGA Awards 2023: tra le nomination anche Avatar 2 e Black Panther 2

Posted on Author Frenck Coppola

La stagione dei premi cinematografici questa sera ha fatto capolino anche nella sede della Producers Guild of America, l’associazione dei produttori hollywoodiani ideatrice dei PGA Awards 2023.

Nel rivelare la lista dei film – e serie tv – presenti all’interno delle celebri nomination, la PGA ha voluto sottolineare quest’anno la forza dei titoli campioni di incasso in stagione. Presenti, infatti, tra i candidati per l’ambito premio film quali Avatar: La via dell’acqua e Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, ma non solo.

Ricordiamo che solitamente i film presenti nella categoria principale dei PGA Awards trovano poi posto anche nella categoria Best Movie degli Oscars, ed ancora che 24 volte su 34 poi il vincitore del premio si è portato a casa la statuetta più ambita dell’Academy. Sarà così anche quest’anno?

I premi saranno assegnati durante la cerimonia di premiazione fissata per il 25 febbraio 2023. Qui di seguito la lista di tutti i film nominati.

Ecco le nomination dei PGA Awards 2023.

FILM

Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures

  • Avatar: la via dell’acqua
  • Gli spiriti dell’isola
  • Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
  • Elvis
  • Everything Everywhere All At Once
  • The Fabelmans
  • Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
  • Tár
  • Top Gun: Maverick
  • The Whale

Outstanding Producer of Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures

  • Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
  • Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
  • Minions 2
  • Il gatto con gli stivali 2
  • Red

TV

Norman Felton Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television – Drama

  • Andor
  • Better Call Saul
  • Ozark
  • Severance
  • The White Lotus

Danny Thomas Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television – Comedy

  • Abbott Elementary
  • Barry
  • The Bear
  • Hacks
  • Only Murders in the Building

David L. Wolper Award for Outstanding Producer of Limited or Anthology Series Television

  • Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
  • The Dropout
  • Inventing Anna
  • Obi-Wan Kenobi
  • Pam & Tommy

Outstanding Producer of Televised or Streamed Motion Pictures

  • Fire Island
  • Hocus Pocus 2
  • Pinocchio
  • Prey
  • Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

