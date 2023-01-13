PGA Awards 2023: tra le nomination anche Avatar 2 e Black Panther 2

La stagione dei premi cinematografici questa sera ha fatto capolino anche nella sede della Producers Guild of America, l’associazione dei produttori hollywoodiani ideatrice dei PGA Awards 2023.

Nel rivelare la lista dei film – e serie tv – presenti all’interno delle celebri nomination, la PGA ha voluto sottolineare quest’anno la forza dei titoli campioni di incasso in stagione. Presenti, infatti, tra i candidati per l’ambito premio film quali Avatar: La via dell’acqua e Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, ma non solo.

Ricordiamo che solitamente i film presenti nella categoria principale dei PGA Awards trovano poi posto anche nella categoria Best Movie degli Oscars, ed ancora che 24 volte su 34 poi il vincitore del premio si è portato a casa la statuetta più ambita dell’Academy. Sarà così anche quest’anno?

I premi saranno assegnati durante la cerimonia di premiazione fissata per il 25 febbraio 2023. Qui di seguito la lista di tutti i film nominati.

Ecco le nomination dei PGA Awards 2023.

FILM

Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures

Avatar: la via dell’acqua

Gli spiriti dell’isola

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All At Once

The Fabelmans

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

The Whale

Outstanding Producer of Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

Minions 2

Il gatto con gli stivali 2

Red

TV

Norman Felton Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television – Drama

Andor

Better Call Saul

Ozark

Severance

The White Lotus

Danny Thomas Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television – Comedy

Abbott Elementary

Barry

The Bear

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

David L. Wolper Award for Outstanding Producer of Limited or Anthology Series Television

Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

The Dropout

Inventing Anna

Obi-Wan Kenobi

Pam & Tommy

Outstanding Producer of Televised or Streamed Motion Pictures

Fire Island

Hocus Pocus 2

Pinocchio

Prey

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

QUI LE NOMINATION DEI CDG AWARDS 2023