CDG Awards: tutte le nomination dell’edizione 2023

Nel primo pomeriggio odierno la Costume Designers Guild ha pubblicato la lista delle nomination dei CDG Awards 2023, i premi assegnati dall’associazione dei costumisti hollywoodiani.
Per l’edizione 2023 – la numero 25 della storia – la CDG messo in lista i migliori costumi della stagione in corso, inserendo i candidati all’interno di otto categorie diverse, tra cui Contemporary, Period, Reality, Shortform e Sci-Fi/Fantasy. I premi saranno assegnati il prossimo 27 febbraio 2023, attraverso una cerimonia di premiazione che si terrà al Fairmont Century City (Los Angeles).
ECCO LE NOMINATION 2023
Excellence in Sci-Fi / Fantasy Film
Avatar: The Way of Water
Deborah L. Scott Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Ruth E. Carter
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Shirley Kurata
Hocus Pocus 2
Salvador Perez
Thor: Love and Thunder
Mayes C. Rubeo
Excellence in Contemporary Film
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Jenny Eagan Nope – Alex Bovaird
Tár
Bina Daigeler
Top Gun: Maverick
Marlene Stewart
Women Talking
Quita Alfred
Excellence in Period Film
Babylon
Mary Zophres
Don’t Worry Darling
Arianne Phillips Elvis – Catherine Martin
Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
Jenny Beavan The Woman King – Gersha Phillips
Excellence in Sci-Fi / Fantasy Television
House of the Dragon: The Heirs of the Dragon
Jany Temime
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power: A Shadow of the Past
Kate Hawley
Westworld: Generation Loss
Debra Beebe
What We Do in the Shadows: The Wedding
Laura Montgomery
The Witcher: Blood Origin: Of Mages, Malice, and Monstrous Mayhem
Lucinda Wright
Excellence in Contemporary Television
Emily in Paris: What’s it All About…
Marylin Fitoussi
Euphoria: Trying to Get to Heaven Before They Close the Door
Heidi Bivens
Hacks: The Captain’s Wife
Kathleen Felix-Hager
Wednesday: Wednesday’s Child is Full of Woe
Colleen Atwood & Mark Sutherland
The White Lotus: In the Sandbox
Alex Bovaird
Excellence in Period Television
Bridgerton: The Choice
Sophie Canale
The Crown: Ipatiev House
Amy Roberts
The Gilded Age: Let the Tournament Begin
Kasia Walicka-Maimone
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: Maisel vs. Lennon: The Cut Contest
Donna Zakowska
Pam & Tommy: I Love You, Tommy
Kameron Lennox
Excellence in Variety, Reality-Competition, Live Television
Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration
Marina Toybina
Dancing with the Stars: Halloween Night
Daniela Gschwendtner & Steven Norman Lee
Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls: Girl Run That Sh*t Back
Carrie Cramer & Jason Rembert RuPaul’s
Secret Celebrity Drag Race: RuPaul-A-Palooza!
Tony Iniguez
Saturday Night Live: Miles Teller/Kendrick Lamar
Tom Broecker, Ashley Dudek & Cristina Natividad
Excellence in Short Form Design
Disney+ Has All the GOATs (Commercial)
Melissa DesRosiers
McDonald’s: Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Commercial)
Sarah Kinsumba
Nike: Father Time (Commercial)
Shawna Trpcic (For Jason Momoa)
Not Today Flu feat. Jason Alexander (Commercial)
Dawn Ritz
Yeah Yeah Yeahs: “Spitting Off the Edge of the World” (Music Video)
Natasha Newman-Thomas