CDG Awards: tutte le nomination dell’edizione 2023

Nel primo pomeriggio odierno la Costume Designers Guild ha pubblicato la lista delle nomination dei CDG Awards 2023, i premi assegnati dall’associazione dei costumisti hollywoodiani.

Per l’edizione 2023 – la numero 25 della storia – la CDG messo in lista i migliori costumi della stagione in corso, inserendo i candidati all’interno di otto categorie diverse, tra cui Contemporary, Period, Reality, Shortform e Sci-Fi/Fantasy. I premi saranno assegnati il prossimo 27 febbraio 2023, attraverso una cerimonia di premiazione che si terrà al Fairmont Century City (Los Angeles).

ECCO LE NOMINATION 2023

Excellence in Sci-Fi / Fantasy Film

Avatar: The Way of Water

Deborah L. Scott Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Ruth E. Carter

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Shirley Kurata

Hocus Pocus 2

Salvador Perez

Thor: Love and Thunder

Mayes C. Rubeo

Excellence in Contemporary Film

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Jenny Eagan Nope – Alex Bovaird

Tár

Bina Daigeler

Top Gun: Maverick

Marlene Stewart

Women Talking

Quita Alfred

Excellence in Period Film

Babylon

Mary Zophres

Don’t Worry Darling

Arianne Phillips Elvis – Catherine Martin

Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

Jenny Beavan The Woman King – Gersha Phillips

Excellence in Sci-Fi / Fantasy Television

House of the Dragon: The Heirs of the Dragon

Jany Temime

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power: A Shadow of the Past

Kate Hawley

Westworld: Generation Loss

Debra Beebe

What We Do in the Shadows: The Wedding

Laura Montgomery

The Witcher: Blood Origin: Of Mages, Malice, and Monstrous Mayhem

Lucinda Wright

Excellence in Contemporary Television

Emily in Paris: What’s it All About…

Marylin Fitoussi

Euphoria: Trying to Get to Heaven Before They Close the Door

Heidi Bivens

Hacks: The Captain’s Wife

Kathleen Felix-Hager

Wednesday: Wednesday’s Child is Full of Woe

Colleen Atwood & Mark Sutherland

The White Lotus: In the Sandbox

Alex Bovaird

Excellence in Period Television

Bridgerton: The Choice

Sophie Canale

The Crown: Ipatiev House

Amy Roberts

The Gilded Age: Let the Tournament Begin

Kasia Walicka-Maimone

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: Maisel vs. Lennon: The Cut Contest

Donna Zakowska

Pam & Tommy: I Love You, Tommy

Kameron Lennox

Excellence in Variety, Reality-Competition, Live Television

Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration

Marina Toybina

Dancing with the Stars: Halloween Night

Daniela Gschwendtner & Steven Norman Lee

Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls: Girl Run That Sh*t Back

Carrie Cramer & Jason Rembert RuPaul’s

Secret Celebrity Drag Race: RuPaul-A-Palooza!

Tony Iniguez

Saturday Night Live: Miles Teller/Kendrick Lamar

Tom Broecker, Ashley Dudek & Cristina Natividad

Excellence in Short Form Design

Disney+ Has All the GOATs (Commercial)

Melissa DesRosiers

McDonald’s: Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Commercial)

Sarah Kinsumba

Nike: Father Time (Commercial)

Shawna Trpcic (For Jason Momoa)

Not Today Flu feat. Jason Alexander (Commercial)

Dawn Ritz

Yeah Yeah Yeahs: “Spitting Off the Edge of the World” (Music Video)

Natasha Newman-Thomas