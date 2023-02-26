Notte di premi quella italiana da poco passata: dopo i PGA Awards (qui la lista dei vincitori), passiamo alla ASIFA-Hollywood che ha assegnato gli Annie Awards 2023, i celebri premi alle migliori produzioni animate.
Come da previsione, viste le 9 nomination ottenute lo scorso 17 gennaio (qui la lista delle nomination), Pinocchio di Guillero Del Toro ha dominato l’edizione 2023 degli Annie Awards. Il film d’animazione in stop motion di Del Toro ha portato a casa 5 premi, tra cui Miglior Film e Miglior Regia, ed ora vola trionfante verso la categoria d’animazione agli Oscars.
Tra le altre produzioni vincenti, 4 premi sono andati a Love, Death + Robots, così come al corto Il bambino, la talpa, la volpe e il cavallo, 3 premi sono andati invece a Marcel the Shell.
ANNIE AWARDS 2023: I VINCITORI
BEST FEATURE
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Netflix Presents A Double Dare You! Film / A Shadowmachine Production in association with The Jim Henson Company
BEST INDIE FEATURE
Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
Marcel the Movie LLC
BEST DIRECTION – FEATURE
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Netflix Presents A Double Dare You! Film / A Shadowmachine Production in association with The Jim Henson Company
Guillermo Del Toro, Mark Gustafson
BEST DIRECTION – TV/MEDIA
The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse Episode: [special production]
NoneMore Productions and Bad Robot Productions
Peter Baynton, Charlie Mackesy
BEST STORYBOARDING – FEATURE
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
DreamWorks Animation
Anthony Holden
BEST STORYBOARDING – TV/MEDIA
Love Death + Robots
Episode: “The Very Pulse of the Machine”
BEST TV/MEDIA – LIMITED SERIES
Oni: Thunder God’s Tale
Episode: “The Demon Moon Rises”
A Netflix Series / A Tonko House Production
BEST TV/MEDIA – MATURE
Bob’s Burgers
Episode: “Some Like it Bot Part 1: Eighth Grade Runner”
20th Television/Bento Box Entertainment
BEST TV/MEDIA – CHILDREN
Abominable and the Invisible City Episode: “Everest Returns”
DreamWorks Animation
BEST TV/MEDIA – PRESCHOOL
The Tiny Chef Show Episode: “Pancakes”
Tiny Chef Productions LLC / Imagine Entertainment
BEST WRITING – FEATURE
Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
Marcel the Movie LLC
Dean Fleischer Camp, Jenny Slate, Nick Paley, Elisabeth Holm
BEST WRITING – TV/MEDIA
Love Death + Robots Episode: “Bad Traveling”
Blur Studio for Netflix
Andrew Kevin Walker
BEST VOICE ACTING – FEATURE
Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
Marcel the Movie LLC
Jenny Slate (character: Marcel)
BEST VOICE ACTING – TV/MEDIA
Zootopia+
Episode: “The Godfather of the Bride”
Walt Disney Animation Studios
Maurice LaMarche (Character: Mr. Big)
BEST EDITORIAL – FEATURE
James Ryan ACE, Jacquelyn Karambelas, Natalla Cronembold, Joe Butler, Katie Parody
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
DreamWorks Animation
BEST EDITORIAL – TV/MEDIA
Daniel Budin
The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse
A NoneMore and Bad Robot Production for Apple TV+ and BBC
BEST FX – FEATURE
Johnathan M. Nixon, David Moraton, Nicholas Illingworth, David Caeiro Cebrian, Alex Nowotny
Avatar: The Way of Water
20th Century Studios / Disney Studios
Wētā FX
BEST FX – TV/MEDIA
Love Death + Robots Episode: “Bad Traveling”
Blur Studio for Netflix
FX Production Company: Blur Studio
Kirby Miller, Igor Zanic, Joseph H. Coleman, Steven Dupuy, Josh Schwartz
BEST CHARACTER ANIMATION – FEATURE
Tucker Barrie
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Netflix Presents A Double Dare You! Film / A Shadowmachine Production in association with The Jim Henson Company
BEST CHARACTER ANIMATION – TV/MEDIA
The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse Episode: (special production)
NoneMore Productions and Bad Robot Productions
Tim Watts
BEST CHARACTER ANIMATION – LIVE ACTION
Avatar: The Way of Water
Production Company: 20th Century Studios / Disney Studios
FX Production Company: Wētā FX
BEST CHARACTER ANIMATION – VIDEO GAME
Cuphead – The Delicious Last Course
Studio MDHR
Chad Moldenhauer, Hanna Abi-Hanna
BEST CHARACTER DESIGN – FEATURE
Taylor Krahenbuhl
The Bad Guys
DreamWorks Animation
BEST CHARACTER DESIGN – TV/MEDIA
Alberto Mielgo
Love Death + Robots Episode: “Jibaro”
Blur Studio for Netflix
BEST MUSIC – FEATURE
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Netflix Presents A Double Dare You! Film / A Shadowmachine Production in association with The Jim Henson Company
Alexandre Desplat, Roeban Katz, Guillermo del Toro, Patrick McHale
BEST MUSIC – TV/MEDIA
The Cuphead Show! Episode: “Carn-Evil”
Netflix Animation
Ego Plum
BEST SPONSORED
Save Ralph
Arch Model Studio
BEST SPECIAL PRODUCTION
The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse
A NoneMore and Bad Robot Production for Apple TV+ and BBC
BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN – FEATURE
Curt Enderle, Guy Davis
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Netflix Presents A Double Dare You! Film / A Shadowmachine Production in association with The Jim Henson Company
BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN – TV/MEDIA
Robert Kondo, Rachel Tiep-Daniels, Lia Tin, Yohei Hashizume, Masa Inada
Oni: Thunder God’s Tale
Episode: “The Demon Moon Rises”
A Netflix Series / A Tonko House Production
BEST SHORT SUBJECT
Ice Merchants
COLA Animation production & Wild Stream
BEST STUDENT FILM
The Soloists
Student directors: Mehrnaz Abdollahinia, Feben Elias Woldehawariat, Razahk Issaka, Celeste Jamneck & Yi Liu
School: Gobelins, l’école de l’image