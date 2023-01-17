17 Gennaio 2023

Annie Awards 2023: il Pinocchio di Del Toro domina le nomination

Annie Awards 2023, ecco tutte le nomination dei premi dedicati all'animazione

Poco fa sono state annunciate le nomination degli Annie Awards 2023, i premi assegnati dalla ASIFA-Hollywood ai migliori prodotti della animazione.

A guidare le nomination l’osannato Pinocchio di Guillermo Del Toro con ben 9 candidature, a seguire Red con 7 candidature, si comportano bene anche Il Gatto con gli Stivali 2: l’ultimo desiderio e Il Mare dei Mostri con 6 candidature a testa. I premi saranno assegnati durante una cerimonia di premiazione che si terrà al Royce Hall dell’UCLA il prossimo 25 febbraio.

LE NOMINATION DEGLI ANNIE AWARDS 2023

BEST FEATURE 

  • Turning Red – Pixar Animation Studios
  • Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio – Netflix Presents A Double Dare You! Film / A Shadowmachine Production in association with The Jim Henson Company
  • Puss in Boots: The Last Wish – DreamWorks Animation
  • The Sea Beast – Netflix
  • Wendell & Wild – Netflix Presents A Monkeypaw Production / A Gotham Group Production 

BEST INDIE FEATURE 

  • Charlotte – January Films, Ltd., Balthazar Productions, and Walking the Dog 
  • Inu-Oh – Science SARU
  • Little Nicholas, Happy As Can Be – On Classics (Mediawan) / Bidibul Productions
  • Marcel the Shell with Shoes On – Marcel the Movie LLC 
  • My Father’s Dragon – Cartoon Saloon for Netflix 

BEST SPECIAL PRODUCTION

  • Prehistoric Planet – BBC Studios in association with Apple
  • Superworm– Magic Light Pictures
  • The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse – NoneMore Productions and Bad Robot Productions
  • The House – Nexus Studios for Netflix
  • The Sandman – A Netflix Original Series / A Warner Bros. Television Production

BEST SHORT SUBJECT 

  • Amok – Boddah
  • Black Slide – The Hive Studio, in co-production with FlipBook Studio
  • Ice Merchants – COLA Animation production & Wild Stream
  • Love, Dad – 13ka, in co-production with FAMU & nutprodukcia
  • The Flying Sailor – National Film Board of Canada
  • BEST SPONSORED
    Can’t Negotiate the Melting Point of Ice – NOMINT
  • Minions: The Rise of Gru / The Office – Illumination
  • Save Ralph – Arch Model Studio
  • Ted Lasso: The Missing Christmas Mustache – Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television
  • Today’s Holiday Moments are Tomorrow’s Memories – Hornet
  • BEST TV/MEDIA – PRESCHOOL
    Elinor Wonders Why “Rest is Best” – SHOE Ink. LLC 
  • Gabby’s Dollhouse “Cakey’s Cupcake Cousins” – DreamWorks Animation
  • Rise Up, Sing Out “Name Tag” – Disney TV Animation
  • Spirit Rangers “Thunder Mountain” – Laughing Wild / Netflix
  • The Tiny Chef Show “Pancakes” – Tiny Chef Productions LLC / Imagine Entertainment 
  • BEST TV/MEDIA – CHILDREN
    Abominable and the Invisible City “Everest Returns” – DreamWorks Animation
  • Big Nate “The Legend of the Gunting” – Nickelodeon Animation
  • Moominvalley “Lonely Mountain” – Gutsy Animations
  • The Owl House “King’s Tide” – Disney TV Animation
  • We Baby Bears“The Real Crayon” – Cartoon Network Studios 

BEST TV/MEDIA – MATURE 

  • Bob’s Burgers “Some Like it Bot Part 1: Eighth Grade Runner” – 20th Television/Bento Box Entertainment
  • Harley Quinn “Batman Begins Forever” – Warner Bros. Animation 
  • Rick and Morty “Night Family” – Rick and Morty LLC
  • The Simpsons – Treehouse of Horror XXXIII – A Gracie Films Production in Association with 20th Television Animation
  • Tuca & Bertie “The Pain Garden” – The Tornante Company 

BEST TV/MEDIA – LIMITED SERIES

  • BAYMAX! “Sofia” – Walt Disney Animation Studios
  • El Deafo “Everybody Sounds So Weird” – Lighthouse Studios in association with Apple
  • HouseBroken “Who’s Having A Merry Trashmas?” – Kapital Entertainment and FOX Entertainment
  • Oni: Thunder God’s Tale “The Demon Moon Rises” – A Netflix Series / A Tonko House Production
  • Undone “Rectify” – Tornante Company and Amazon Studios 

BEST STUDENT FILM 

  • Au revoir Jérôme ! 
  • Birdsong
  • Synchronie Passagère
  • The Most Boring Granny in the Whole World
  • The Soloists 

BEST FX – TV/MEDIA

  • Cars on the Road “Road Rumblers” – Pixar Animation Studios 
  • Love Death + Robots “Bad Traveling” – Blur Studio for Netflix
  • Prehistoric Planet “Coasts” – BBC Studios in association with Apple, MPC 
  • The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse Episode: [special production] – NoneMore Productions and Bad Robot Productions
  • The House Episode: [special production] – Nexus Studios for Netflix

BEST FX – FEATURE 

  • Avatar: The Way of Water – 20th Century Studios / Disney Studios, Wētā FX
  • Lightyear – Pixar Animation Studios
  • Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio – Netflix Presents A Double Dare You! Film / A Shadowmachine Production in association with The Jim Henson Company, MPC
  • Minions: The Rise of Gru – Illumination
  • The Sea Beast – Netflix, Sony Pictures Imageworks

BEST CHARACTER ANIMATION – TV/MEDIA

  • Entergalactic Episode: [special production] – Netflix / Mad Solar / Khalabo Ink Society / Edelgang 
  • Oni: Thunder God’s Tale Episode: [The Mighty Storm Gods] – A Netflix Series / A Tonko House Production 
  • StoryBots: Answer Time Episode: [Taste] – JibJab Bros. Studios for Netflix 
  • The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse Episode: [special production] – NoneMore Productions and Bad Robot Productions 
  • The House Episode: [special production] – Nexus Studios for Netflix 

BEST CHARACTER ANIMATION – FEATURE 

  • Turning Red – Pixar Animation Studios: Teresa Falcone 
  • Turning Red – Pixar Animation Studios: Eric Anderson 
  • Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio – Netflix Presents A Double Dare You! Film / A Shadowmachine Production in association with The Jim Henson Company: Tucker Barrie 
  • The Bad Guys – DreamWorks Animation: Jorge Capote 
  • The Bad Guys – DreamWorks Animation: Min Hong

BEST CHARACTER ANIMATION – LIVE ACTION 

  • Avatar: The Way of Water – 20th Century Studios / Disney Studios, Wētā FX: Daniel Barrett, Stuart Adcock, Todd Labonte, Douglas McHale, Stephen Cullingford 
  • Beast – Universal Pictures, RVK Studios, Will Packer Productions, Framestore: Alvise Avati, Chris McGaw, Bora Şahin, Krzysztof Boyoko, Laurent Benhamo
  • Finch – Amblin Partners Apple Original Films, MPC:  Simon Allen, Harinarayan Rajeev, Paul Nelson, Matthias Schoenegger
  • Jurassic World Dominion – Amblin Entertainment & Universal Pictures, Industrial Light & Magic: Jance Rubinchik, Alexander Lee, Rich Bentley, Antoine Verney Carron, Sally
    Wilson
  • Peacemaker -HBO Max, Wētā FX: Michael Cozens, Mark Smith, Kai-Hua Lan, Selene McLean, Richard John Moore 

BEST CHARACTER ANIMATION – VIDEO GAME

  • Cuphead – The Delicious Last Course – Studio MDHR: Chad Moldenhauer, Hanna Abi-Hanna 
  • God of War Ragnarök – Santa Monica Studio
  • Horizon Forbidden West – Guerrilla: Richard Oud, Jan-Erik Sjovall, Guerrilla Animation Team 
  • Moss: Book II – Polyarc: Richard Lico 
  • Potionomics – Voracious Games: Emily Lattanavong , Anguel Bogoev 

BEST CHARACTER DESIGN – TV/MEDIA 

  • Amphibia “The Hardest Thing” – Disney TV Animation: Joe Sparrow 
  • Entergalactic Episode: [special production] – Netflix / Mad Solar / Khalabo Ink Society / Edelgang: Meybis Ruiz Cruz 
  • Love Death + Robots “Jibaro” – Blur Studio for Netflix: Alberto Mielgo
  • Oni: Thunder God’s Tale “The Demon Moon Rises” – A Netflix Series / A Tonko House Production: Rebecca Chan 
  • Spirit Rangers “Belly of the Beast” – Laughing Wild / Netflix: Marie Delmas

BEST CHARACTER DESIGN – FEATURE 

  • Luck – Skydance LLC: Massimiliano Narciso 
  • Puss in Boots: The Last Wish – DreamWorks Animation: Jesús Alonso Iglesias 
  • Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie – Nickelodeon Animation Studio: Ida Hem
  • The Bad Guys – DreamWorks Animation: Taylor Krahenbuhl 
  • Wendell & Wild – Netflix Presents A Monkey Paw Production / A Gotham Group Production: Pablo Lobato

BEST DIRECTION – TV/MEDIA 

  • BAYMAX! “Sofia” – Walt Disney Animation Studios: Lissa Treiman 
  • exception / エクセプション “Misprint” – Studio 5 / Tatsunoko Production Co., Ltd. for Netflix: Yûzô Satô | サトウユーゾー 
  • More Than I Want To Remember Episode: [short subject] – Mugeni Film LLC, MTV Entertainment Studios: Amy Bench, Maya Edelman 
  • Oni: Thunder God’s Tale “The Demon Moon Rises” – A Netflix Series / A Tonko House Production: Daisuke ” Dice” Tsutsumi 
  • The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse Episode: [special production] – NoneMore Productions and Bad Robot Productions: Peter Baynton, Charlie Mackesy

BEST DIRECTION – FEATURE 

  • Turning Red – Pixar Animation Studios: Domee Shi
  • Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio – Netflix Presents A Double Dare You! Film / A Shadowmachine Production in association with The Jim Henson Company: Guillermo Del Toro, Mark Gustafson
  • Marcel the Shell with Shoes On – Marcel the Movie LLC: Dean Fleischer Camp, Kirsten Lepore, Stephen Chiodo
  • My Father’s Dragon – Cartoon Saloon for Netflix: Nora Twomey
  • Wendell & Wild – Netflix Presents A Monkey Paw Production / A Gotham Group Production: Henry Selick

BEST MUSIC – TV/MEDIA 

  • Love Death + Robots “The Very Pulse of the Machine” – Blur Studio for Netflix: Rob Cairns
  • Oni: Thunder God’s Tale “Onari’s Kushi Power” – A Netflix Series / A Tonko House Production: Zach Johnston, Matteo Roberts
  • The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse Episode: [special production] – NoneMore Productions and Bad Robot Productions: Isobel Waller-Bridge, Charlie Mackesy
  • The Cuphead Show! “Carn-Evil” – Netflix Animation: Ego Plum
  • The House Episode: [special production] – Nexus Studios for Netflix: Gustavo Santaolalla

BEST MUSIC – FEATURE 

  • Turning Red – Pixar Animation Studios: Ludwig Göransson, Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell
  • Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio – Netflix Presents A Double Dare You! Film / A Shadowmachine Production in association with The Jim Henson Company: Alexandre Desplat, Roeban Katz, Guillermo del Toro, Patrick McHale
  • Mad God – Tippett Studio: Dan Wool
  • The Bad Guys – DreamWorks Animation: Daniel Pemberton
  • The Sea Beast – Netflix: Mark Mancia, Nell Benjamin, Laurence O’Keefe

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN – TV/MEDIA 

  • Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal “Echoes of Eternity” – Adult Swim: Scott Wills
  • Mall Stories – Atilla the Grilla Episode: [short subject] – Chromosphere / Kikutowne: Jasmin Lai, Lauren Zurcher, Junyi Wu
  • Oni: Thunder God’s Tale “The Demon Moon Rises” – A Netflix Series / A Tonko House Production: Robert Kondo, Rachel Tiep-Daniels, Lia Tin, Yohei Hashizume, Masa Inada
  • The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse Episode: [special production] – NoneMore Productions and Bad Robot Productions: Mike McCain
  • The House Episode: [special production] – Nexus Studios for Netflix: Niklas Nilsson, Alexandra Walker

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN – FEATURE 

  • Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio – Netflix Presents A Double Dare You! Film / A Shadowmachine Production in association with The Jim Henson Company: Curt Enderle, Guy Davis 
  • Mad God – Tippett Studio: Phil Tippett 
  • Puss in Boots: The Last Wish – DreamWorks Animation: Nate Wragg, Joseph Feinsilver, Claire Keane, Wayne Tsay, Naveen Selvanathan 
  • The Bad Guys – DreamWorks Animation: Luc Desmarchelier, Floriane Marchix 
  • The Sea Beast – Netflix: Matthias Lechner, Jung Woonyoung 

BEST STORYBOARDING – TV/MEDIA 

  • Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Episode: [Let You Down] – CD Projekt Red in association with Netflix: Kaneko Yoshiyuk 
  • Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight Episode: [The Knight’s Code] – DreamWorks Animation: Grace Liu 
  • Looney Tunes Cartoons Episode: [Hex Appeal] – Warner Bros. Animation: Mike Ruocco 
  • Love Death + Robots Episode: [The Very Pulse of the Machine] – Blur Studio for Netflix: Emily Dean
  • The Cuphead Show! Episode: [A Very Devil Christmas] – Netflix Animation: Karl Hadrika 

BEST STORYBOARDING – FEATURE 

  • Minions: The Rise of Gru – Illumination: Nima Azarba 
  • Minions: The Rise of Gru  – Illumination: Dave Feiss 
  • Puss in Boots: The Last Wish – DreamWorks Animation: Anthony Holden 
  • Strange World – Walt Disney Animation Studios: Jeff Snow 
  • Strange World – Walt Disney Animation Studios: Javier Ledesma Barboll 

BEST VOICE ACTING – TV/MEDIA 

  • Looney Tunes Cartoons Episode: [Hex Appeal] – Warner Bros. Animation: Candi Milo (character: Witch Hazel) 
  • StoryBots: Answer Time Episode: [Glue] – JibJab Bros. Studios for Netflix:Fred Tatsciore (character: Bang)
  • Teen Titans Go! & DC Super Hero Girls Mayhem in the Multiverse Episode: [special production] – Warner Bros Animation: Tara Strong (character: Harley Quinn) 
  • The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder Episode: [New Kids On The Block]
    – Disney TV Animation: Karen Malina White (character: Dijonay Jones) 
  • Zootopia+ Episode: [The Godfather of the Bride] – Walt Disney Animation Studios: Maurice LaMarche (Character: Mr.Big) 

BEST VOICE ACTING – FEATURE 

  • Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio – Netflix Presents A Double Dare You! Film / A Shadowmachine Production in association with The Jim Henson Company: David Bradley (character: Geppetto) 
  • Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio – Netflix Presents A Double Dare You! Film / A Shadowmachine Production in association with The Jim Henson Company: Gregory Mann (character: Pinocchio) 
  • Marcel the Shell with Shoes On – Marcel the Movie LLC: Jenny Slate (character: Marcel) 
  • Puss in Boots: The Last Wish – DreamWorks Animation: Wagner Moura (character: Wolf) 
  • The Sea Beast – Netflix: Zaris-Angel Hator (character: Maisie Brumble) 

BEST WRITING – TV/MEDIA 

  • BAYMAX! Episode: [Sofia] – Walt Disney Animation Studios: Cirocco Dunlap 
  • Big Nate Episode: [The Legend of the Gunting] – Nickelodeon Animation Studio: Mitch Watson, Emily Brundige, Ben Lapides, Sarah Allan 
  • Love Death + Robots Episode: [Bad Traveling] – Blur Studio for Netflix: Andrew Kevin Walker 
  • The House Episode: [special production] – Nexus Studios for Netflix: Enda Walsh 
  • Tuca & Bertie Episode: [The Pain Garden] – The Tornante Company: Lisa Hanawalt 

BEST WRITING – FEATURE 

  • Turning Red – Pixar Animation Studios: Domee Shi, Julia Cho 
  • ETERNAL SPRING (長春) – Lofty Sky Entertainment Inc. : Jason Loftus
  • Inu-Oh – Science SARU: Akiko Nogi 
  • Marcel the Shell with Shoes On – Marcel the Movie LLC: Dean Fleischer Camp, Jenny Slate, Nick Paley, Elisabeth Holm 

BEST EDITORIAL – TV/MEDIA 

  • Amphibia Episode: [All In] – Disney TV Animation: Andrew Sorcini, Yoonah Yim, Jennifer Calbi, Julie Anne Lau, Louis Russell 
  • Green Eggs and Ham Episode: [The Sam Who Came In From The Cold] – Gulfstream Pictures/ A Stern Talking To/ A Very Good Production in association with Warner Bros. Animation for Netflix: Margaret Hou
  • Karma’s World Episode: [Keys, The Inventor] – 9 Story Media Group, Brown Bag Films and Karma’s World Entertainment for Netflix: Damien Dunne, Ultan Murphy, Emma O’Brien, Fred O’Connor, Aiden McKenna 
  • Star Trek: Lower Decks Episode: [The Stars At Night] – CBS’s Eye Animation Productions, Titmouse; Secret Hideout; and Roddenberry Entertainment: Andy Maxwell, Zach Lamplugh, Brandon Brocker, Paul Mazzotta 
  • The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse Episode: [special production] – NoneMore Productions and Bad Robot Productions: Daniel Budin 

BEST EDITORIAL – FEATURE 

  • Lightyear – Pixar: Tony Greenberg, Katie Bishop, Chloe Kloezeman, Axel Geddes, Tim Fox 
  • Turning Red – Pixar Animation Studios: Nicholas Smith, Steve Bloom, David Suther, Anna Wolitzky, Christopher Zuber 
  • Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio – Netflix Presents A Double Dare You! Film / A Shadowmachine Production in association with The Jim Henson Company: Ken Schretzmann, Holly Klein, Emily Chiu, Hamilton Barrett 
  • Puss in Boots: The Last Wish – Dreamworks Animation: James Ryan, ACE, Jacquelyn Karambelas, Natalla Cronembold, Joe Butler, Katie Parody 
  • The Sea Beast – Netflix: Joyce Arrastica, ACE, Will Erokan, Vivek Sharma, Michael Hugh O’Donnell, Daniel Ortiz
