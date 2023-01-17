Annie Awards 2023: il Pinocchio di Del Toro domina le nomination

Poco fa sono state annunciate le nomination degli Annie Awards 2023, i premi assegnati dalla ASIFA-Hollywood ai migliori prodotti della animazione.
A guidare le nomination l’osannato Pinocchio di Guillermo Del Toro con ben 9 candidature, a seguire Red con 7 candidature, si comportano bene anche Il Gatto con gli Stivali 2: l’ultimo desiderio e Il Mare dei Mostri con 6 candidature a testa. I premi saranno assegnati durante una cerimonia di premiazione che si terrà al Royce Hall dell’UCLA il prossimo 25 febbraio.
LE NOMINATION DEGLI ANNIE AWARDS 2023
BEST FEATURE
- Turning Red – Pixar Animation Studios
- Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio – Netflix Presents A Double Dare You! Film / A Shadowmachine Production in association with The Jim Henson Company
- Puss in Boots: The Last Wish – DreamWorks Animation
- The Sea Beast – Netflix
- Wendell & Wild – Netflix Presents A Monkeypaw Production / A Gotham Group Production
BEST INDIE FEATURE
- Charlotte – January Films, Ltd., Balthazar Productions, and Walking the Dog
- Inu-Oh – Science SARU
- Little Nicholas, Happy As Can Be – On Classics (Mediawan) / Bidibul Productions
- Marcel the Shell with Shoes On – Marcel the Movie LLC
- My Father’s Dragon – Cartoon Saloon for Netflix
BEST SPECIAL PRODUCTION
- Prehistoric Planet – BBC Studios in association with Apple
- Superworm– Magic Light Pictures
- The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse – NoneMore Productions and Bad Robot Productions
- The House – Nexus Studios for Netflix
- The Sandman – A Netflix Original Series / A Warner Bros. Television Production
BEST SHORT SUBJECT
- Amok – Boddah
- Black Slide – The Hive Studio, in co-production with FlipBook Studio
- Ice Merchants – COLA Animation production & Wild Stream
- Love, Dad – 13ka, in co-production with FAMU & nutprodukcia
- The Flying Sailor – National Film Board of Canada
- BEST SPONSORED
Can’t Negotiate the Melting Point of Ice – NOMINT
- Minions: The Rise of Gru / The Office – Illumination
- Save Ralph – Arch Model Studio
- Ted Lasso: The Missing Christmas Mustache – Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television
- Today’s Holiday Moments are Tomorrow’s Memories – Hornet
- BEST TV/MEDIA – PRESCHOOL
Elinor Wonders Why “Rest is Best” – SHOE Ink. LLC
- Gabby’s Dollhouse “Cakey’s Cupcake Cousins” – DreamWorks Animation
- Rise Up, Sing Out “Name Tag” – Disney TV Animation
- Spirit Rangers “Thunder Mountain” – Laughing Wild / Netflix
- The Tiny Chef Show “Pancakes” – Tiny Chef Productions LLC / Imagine Entertainment
- BEST TV/MEDIA – CHILDREN
Abominable and the Invisible City “Everest Returns” – DreamWorks Animation
- Big Nate “The Legend of the Gunting” – Nickelodeon Animation
- Moominvalley “Lonely Mountain” – Gutsy Animations
- The Owl House “King’s Tide” – Disney TV Animation
- We Baby Bears“The Real Crayon” – Cartoon Network Studios
BEST TV/MEDIA – MATURE
- Bob’s Burgers “Some Like it Bot Part 1: Eighth Grade Runner” – 20th Television/Bento Box Entertainment
- Harley Quinn “Batman Begins Forever” – Warner Bros. Animation
- Rick and Morty “Night Family” – Rick and Morty LLC
- The Simpsons – Treehouse of Horror XXXIII – A Gracie Films Production in Association with 20th Television Animation
- Tuca & Bertie “The Pain Garden” – The Tornante Company
BEST TV/MEDIA – LIMITED SERIES
- BAYMAX! “Sofia” – Walt Disney Animation Studios
- El Deafo “Everybody Sounds So Weird” – Lighthouse Studios in association with Apple
- HouseBroken “Who’s Having A Merry Trashmas?” – Kapital Entertainment and FOX Entertainment
- Oni: Thunder God’s Tale “The Demon Moon Rises” – A Netflix Series / A Tonko House Production
- Undone “Rectify” – Tornante Company and Amazon Studios
BEST STUDENT FILM
- Au revoir Jérôme !
- Birdsong
- Synchronie Passagère
- The Most Boring Granny in the Whole World
- The Soloists
BEST FX – TV/MEDIA
- Cars on the Road “Road Rumblers” – Pixar Animation Studios
- Love Death + Robots “Bad Traveling” – Blur Studio for Netflix
- Prehistoric Planet “Coasts” – BBC Studios in association with Apple, MPC
- The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse Episode: [special production] – NoneMore Productions and Bad Robot Productions
- The House Episode: [special production] – Nexus Studios for Netflix
BEST FX – FEATURE
- Avatar: The Way of Water – 20th Century Studios / Disney Studios, Wētā FX
- Lightyear – Pixar Animation Studios
- Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio – Netflix Presents A Double Dare You! Film / A Shadowmachine Production in association with The Jim Henson Company, MPC
- Minions: The Rise of Gru – Illumination
- The Sea Beast – Netflix, Sony Pictures Imageworks
BEST CHARACTER ANIMATION – TV/MEDIA
- Entergalactic Episode: [special production] – Netflix / Mad Solar / Khalabo Ink Society / Edelgang
- Oni: Thunder God’s Tale Episode: [The Mighty Storm Gods] – A Netflix Series / A Tonko House Production
- StoryBots: Answer Time Episode: [Taste] – JibJab Bros. Studios for Netflix
- The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse Episode: [special production] – NoneMore Productions and Bad Robot Productions
- The House Episode: [special production] – Nexus Studios for Netflix
BEST CHARACTER ANIMATION – FEATURE
- Turning Red – Pixar Animation Studios: Teresa Falcone
- Turning Red – Pixar Animation Studios: Eric Anderson
- Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio – Netflix Presents A Double Dare You! Film / A Shadowmachine Production in association with The Jim Henson Company: Tucker Barrie
- The Bad Guys – DreamWorks Animation: Jorge Capote
- The Bad Guys – DreamWorks Animation: Min Hong
BEST CHARACTER ANIMATION – LIVE ACTION
- Avatar: The Way of Water – 20th Century Studios / Disney Studios, Wētā FX: Daniel Barrett, Stuart Adcock, Todd Labonte, Douglas McHale, Stephen Cullingford
- Beast – Universal Pictures, RVK Studios, Will Packer Productions, Framestore: Alvise Avati, Chris McGaw, Bora Şahin, Krzysztof Boyoko, Laurent Benhamo
- Finch – Amblin Partners Apple Original Films, MPC: Simon Allen, Harinarayan Rajeev, Paul Nelson, Matthias Schoenegger
- Jurassic World Dominion – Amblin Entertainment & Universal Pictures, Industrial Light & Magic: Jance Rubinchik, Alexander Lee, Rich Bentley, Antoine Verney Carron, Sally
Wilson
- Peacemaker -HBO Max, Wētā FX: Michael Cozens, Mark Smith, Kai-Hua Lan, Selene McLean, Richard John Moore
BEST CHARACTER ANIMATION – VIDEO GAME
- Cuphead – The Delicious Last Course – Studio MDHR: Chad Moldenhauer, Hanna Abi-Hanna
- God of War Ragnarök – Santa Monica Studio
- Horizon Forbidden West – Guerrilla: Richard Oud, Jan-Erik Sjovall, Guerrilla Animation Team
- Moss: Book II – Polyarc: Richard Lico
- Potionomics – Voracious Games: Emily Lattanavong , Anguel Bogoev
BEST CHARACTER DESIGN – TV/MEDIA
- Amphibia “The Hardest Thing” – Disney TV Animation: Joe Sparrow
- Entergalactic Episode: [special production] – Netflix / Mad Solar / Khalabo Ink Society / Edelgang: Meybis Ruiz Cruz
- Love Death + Robots “Jibaro” – Blur Studio for Netflix: Alberto Mielgo
- Oni: Thunder God’s Tale “The Demon Moon Rises” – A Netflix Series / A Tonko House Production: Rebecca Chan
- Spirit Rangers “Belly of the Beast” – Laughing Wild / Netflix: Marie Delmas
BEST CHARACTER DESIGN – FEATURE
- Luck – Skydance LLC: Massimiliano Narciso
- Puss in Boots: The Last Wish – DreamWorks Animation: Jesús Alonso Iglesias
- Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie – Nickelodeon Animation Studio: Ida Hem
- The Bad Guys – DreamWorks Animation: Taylor Krahenbuhl
- Wendell & Wild – Netflix Presents A Monkey Paw Production / A Gotham Group Production: Pablo Lobato
BEST DIRECTION – TV/MEDIA
- BAYMAX! “Sofia” – Walt Disney Animation Studios: Lissa Treiman
- exception / エクセプション “Misprint” – Studio 5 / Tatsunoko Production Co., Ltd. for Netflix: Yûzô Satô | サトウユーゾー
- More Than I Want To Remember Episode: [short subject] – Mugeni Film LLC, MTV Entertainment Studios: Amy Bench, Maya Edelman
- Oni: Thunder God’s Tale “The Demon Moon Rises” – A Netflix Series / A Tonko House Production: Daisuke ” Dice” Tsutsumi
- The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse Episode: [special production] – NoneMore Productions and Bad Robot Productions: Peter Baynton, Charlie Mackesy
BEST DIRECTION – FEATURE
- Turning Red – Pixar Animation Studios: Domee Shi
- Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio – Netflix Presents A Double Dare You! Film / A Shadowmachine Production in association with The Jim Henson Company: Guillermo Del Toro, Mark Gustafson
- Marcel the Shell with Shoes On – Marcel the Movie LLC: Dean Fleischer Camp, Kirsten Lepore, Stephen Chiodo
- My Father’s Dragon – Cartoon Saloon for Netflix: Nora Twomey
- Wendell & Wild – Netflix Presents A Monkey Paw Production / A Gotham Group Production: Henry Selick
BEST MUSIC – TV/MEDIA
- Love Death + Robots “The Very Pulse of the Machine” – Blur Studio for Netflix: Rob Cairns
- Oni: Thunder God’s Tale “Onari’s Kushi Power” – A Netflix Series / A Tonko House Production: Zach Johnston, Matteo Roberts
- The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse Episode: [special production] – NoneMore Productions and Bad Robot Productions: Isobel Waller-Bridge, Charlie Mackesy
- The Cuphead Show! “Carn-Evil” – Netflix Animation: Ego Plum
- The House Episode: [special production] – Nexus Studios for Netflix: Gustavo Santaolalla
BEST MUSIC – FEATURE
- Turning Red – Pixar Animation Studios: Ludwig Göransson, Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell
- Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio – Netflix Presents A Double Dare You! Film / A Shadowmachine Production in association with The Jim Henson Company: Alexandre Desplat, Roeban Katz, Guillermo del Toro, Patrick McHale
- Mad God – Tippett Studio: Dan Wool
- The Bad Guys – DreamWorks Animation: Daniel Pemberton
- The Sea Beast – Netflix: Mark Mancia, Nell Benjamin, Laurence O’Keefe
BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN – TV/MEDIA
- Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal “Echoes of Eternity” – Adult Swim: Scott Wills
- Mall Stories – Atilla the Grilla Episode: [short subject] – Chromosphere / Kikutowne: Jasmin Lai, Lauren Zurcher, Junyi Wu
- Oni: Thunder God’s Tale “The Demon Moon Rises” – A Netflix Series / A Tonko House Production: Robert Kondo, Rachel Tiep-Daniels, Lia Tin, Yohei Hashizume, Masa Inada
- The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse Episode: [special production] – NoneMore Productions and Bad Robot Productions: Mike McCain
- The House Episode: [special production] – Nexus Studios for Netflix: Niklas Nilsson, Alexandra Walker
BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN – FEATURE
- Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio – Netflix Presents A Double Dare You! Film / A Shadowmachine Production in association with The Jim Henson Company: Curt Enderle, Guy Davis
- Mad God – Tippett Studio: Phil Tippett
- Puss in Boots: The Last Wish – DreamWorks Animation: Nate Wragg, Joseph Feinsilver, Claire Keane, Wayne Tsay, Naveen Selvanathan
- The Bad Guys – DreamWorks Animation: Luc Desmarchelier, Floriane Marchix
- The Sea Beast – Netflix: Matthias Lechner, Jung Woonyoung
BEST STORYBOARDING – TV/MEDIA
- Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Episode: [Let You Down] – CD Projekt Red in association with Netflix: Kaneko Yoshiyuk
- Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight Episode: [The Knight’s Code] – DreamWorks Animation: Grace Liu
- Looney Tunes Cartoons Episode: [Hex Appeal] – Warner Bros. Animation: Mike Ruocco
- Love Death + Robots Episode: [The Very Pulse of the Machine] – Blur Studio for Netflix: Emily Dean
- The Cuphead Show! Episode: [A Very Devil Christmas] – Netflix Animation: Karl Hadrika
BEST STORYBOARDING – FEATURE
- Minions: The Rise of Gru – Illumination: Nima Azarba
- Minions: The Rise of Gru – Illumination: Dave Feiss
- Puss in Boots: The Last Wish – DreamWorks Animation: Anthony Holden
- Strange World – Walt Disney Animation Studios: Jeff Snow
- Strange World – Walt Disney Animation Studios: Javier Ledesma Barboll
BEST VOICE ACTING – TV/MEDIA
- Looney Tunes Cartoons Episode: [Hex Appeal] – Warner Bros. Animation: Candi Milo (character: Witch Hazel)
- StoryBots: Answer Time Episode: [Glue] – JibJab Bros. Studios for Netflix:Fred Tatsciore (character: Bang)
- Teen Titans Go! & DC Super Hero Girls Mayhem in the Multiverse Episode: [special production] – Warner Bros Animation: Tara Strong (character: Harley Quinn)
- The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder Episode: [New Kids On The Block]
– Disney TV Animation: Karen Malina White (character: Dijonay Jones)
- Zootopia+ Episode: [The Godfather of the Bride] – Walt Disney Animation Studios: Maurice LaMarche (Character: Mr.Big)
BEST VOICE ACTING – FEATURE
- Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio – Netflix Presents A Double Dare You! Film / A Shadowmachine Production in association with The Jim Henson Company: David Bradley (character: Geppetto)
- Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio – Netflix Presents A Double Dare You! Film / A Shadowmachine Production in association with The Jim Henson Company: Gregory Mann (character: Pinocchio)
- Marcel the Shell with Shoes On – Marcel the Movie LLC: Jenny Slate (character: Marcel)
- Puss in Boots: The Last Wish – DreamWorks Animation: Wagner Moura (character: Wolf)
- The Sea Beast – Netflix: Zaris-Angel Hator (character: Maisie Brumble)
BEST WRITING – TV/MEDIA
- BAYMAX! Episode: [Sofia] – Walt Disney Animation Studios: Cirocco Dunlap
- Big Nate Episode: [The Legend of the Gunting] – Nickelodeon Animation Studio: Mitch Watson, Emily Brundige, Ben Lapides, Sarah Allan
- Love Death + Robots Episode: [Bad Traveling] – Blur Studio for Netflix: Andrew Kevin Walker
- The House Episode: [special production] – Nexus Studios for Netflix: Enda Walsh
- Tuca & Bertie Episode: [The Pain Garden] – The Tornante Company: Lisa Hanawalt
BEST WRITING – FEATURE
- Turning Red – Pixar Animation Studios: Domee Shi, Julia Cho
- ETERNAL SPRING (長春) – Lofty Sky Entertainment Inc. : Jason Loftus
- Inu-Oh – Science SARU: Akiko Nogi
- Marcel the Shell with Shoes On – Marcel the Movie LLC: Dean Fleischer Camp, Jenny Slate, Nick Paley, Elisabeth Holm
BEST EDITORIAL – TV/MEDIA
- Amphibia Episode: [All In] – Disney TV Animation: Andrew Sorcini, Yoonah Yim, Jennifer Calbi, Julie Anne Lau, Louis Russell
- Green Eggs and Ham Episode: [The Sam Who Came In From The Cold] – Gulfstream Pictures/ A Stern Talking To/ A Very Good Production in association with Warner Bros. Animation for Netflix: Margaret Hou
- Karma’s World Episode: [Keys, The Inventor] – 9 Story Media Group, Brown Bag Films and Karma’s World Entertainment for Netflix: Damien Dunne, Ultan Murphy, Emma O’Brien, Fred O’Connor, Aiden McKenna
- Star Trek: Lower Decks Episode: [The Stars At Night] – CBS’s Eye Animation Productions, Titmouse; Secret Hideout; and Roddenberry Entertainment: Andy Maxwell, Zach Lamplugh, Brandon Brocker, Paul Mazzotta
- The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse Episode: [special production] – NoneMore Productions and Bad Robot Productions: Daniel Budin
BEST EDITORIAL – FEATURE
- Lightyear – Pixar: Tony Greenberg, Katie Bishop, Chloe Kloezeman, Axel Geddes, Tim Fox
- Turning Red – Pixar Animation Studios: Nicholas Smith, Steve Bloom, David Suther, Anna Wolitzky, Christopher Zuber
- Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio – Netflix Presents A Double Dare You! Film / A Shadowmachine Production in association with The Jim Henson Company: Ken Schretzmann, Holly Klein, Emily Chiu, Hamilton Barrett
- Puss in Boots: The Last Wish – Dreamworks Animation: James Ryan, ACE, Jacquelyn Karambelas, Natalla Cronembold, Joe Butler, Katie Parody
- The Sea Beast – Netflix: Joyce Arrastica, ACE, Will Erokan, Vivek Sharma, Michael Hugh O’Donnell, Daniel Ortiz