Los Angeles Film Critics 2022: Everything Everywhere All At Once e Tár miglior film ex aequo

Con un colpo di scena, i Los Angeles Film Critics Awards 2022 hanno decretato miglior film ex aequo due film diversissimi tra loro: Everything Everywhere All At Once e Tár.

Per la quarta volta nella sua storia, i Los Angeles Critics Awards hanno dunque decretato due titoli come miglior film a pari merito. Per quanto riguarda Tár di Todd Field, che si è aggiudicato anche il premio per la miglior regia, la sua corsa agli Oscar si fa sempre meno ripida.

Ottimo risultato, comunque, anche per il sorprendente Everything Everywhere All At Once con Michelle Yeoh.

Da notare anche il premio come miglior documentario andato a All the Beauty and the Bloodshed di Laura Poitras, Leone d’oro a Venezia.

Di seguito tutti i vincitori dei Los Angeles Film Critics Awards 2022:

Best Picture: EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE ALL AT ONCE and TÁR (tie)

Best Director: Todd Field (TÁR)

Todd Field (TÁR) Runner-up: S.S. Rajamouli (RRR)

Best Lead Performers: Cate Blanchett (TÁR) and Bill Nighy (LIVING)

Cate Blanchett (TÁR) and Bill Nighy (LIVING) Runners-up: Danielle Deadwyler (TILL) and Michelle Yeoh (EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE ALL AT ONCE)

Best Supporting Performers: Dolly De Leon (TRIANGLE OF SADNESS) and Ke Huy Quan (EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE ALL AT ONCE)

Dolly De Leon (TRIANGLE OF SADNESS) and Ke Huy Quan (EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE ALL AT ONCE) Runners-up: Jessie Buckley (WOMEN TALKING) and Brian Tyree Henry (CAUSEWAY)

Best Screenplay: Todd Field (TÁR)

Todd Field (TÁR) Runner-up: Martin McDonagh (THE BANSHEES OF INISHERIN)

Best Cinematography: Michał Dymek (EO)

Michał Dymek (EO) Runner-up: Hoyte van Hoytema (NOPE)

Best Production Design: Ben Procter (AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER)

Ben Procter (AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER) Runner-up: Jason Kisvarday (EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE ALL AT ONCE)

Best Editing: Blair McClendon (AFTERSUN)

Blair McClendon (AFTERSUN) Runner-up: Monika Willi (TÁR)

Best Music Score: M.M. Keeravani (RRR)

M.M. Keeravani (RRR) Runner-up: Paweł Mykietyn (EO)

Best Film Not in the English Language: EO

EO Runner-up: SAINT OMER

Best Documentary/Non-Fiction Film: ALL THE BEAUTY AND THE BLOODSHED

ALL THE BEAUTY AND THE BLOODSHED Runner-up: FIRE OF LOVE

Best Animation: GUILLERMO DEL TORO’S PINOCCHIO

GUILLERMO DEL TORO’S PINOCCHIO Runner-up: MARCEL THE SHELL WITH SHOES ON

The Douglas Edwards Experimental/Independent Film/Video Award: DE HUMANI CORPORIS FABRICA

Career Achievement: Claire Denis

New Generation Award: Davy Chou and Park Ji-Min (RETURN TO SEOUL)