Dopo un 2022 turbolento, i Golden Globe 2023 tornano in televisione il 10 gennaio 2023 sul canale NBC con la conduzione dell’attore comico Jerrod Carmichael.
Nelle passate edizioni le candidature ai Golden Globe Awards sono state particolarmente criticate per non essere molto inclusive per tutte le categorie, per questo, in questa nuova edizione vi sono nuove categorie: miglior attrice e miglior attore non protagonista in serie tv musical, comedy o drama; miglior attrice e attore non protagonista in una serie tv musical, comedy o drama; miglior attrice e miglior attore non protagonista in una miniserie.
Tra i nominati di quest’anno spiccano le cinque candidature di The Fabelmans e la contesa come miglior film drammatico tra due grandi sequel (Avatar e Top Gun). Per quanto riguarda le serie tv, é evidente la volontà da parte dell’organizzazione di includere le diverse razze ed etnie attraverso l’inclusione di altri 100 elettori internazionali, in tutto proveniente da 62 Paesi.
Golden Globe 2023: tutte le nomination
MIGLIOR FILM DRAMMATICO
Avatar: The Way of Water
Elvis
The Fabelmans
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick
MIGLIOR ATTORE DI UN FILM DRAMMATICO
Austin Butler (Elvis)
Brendan Fraser (The Whale)
Hugh Jackman (The Son)
Bill Nighy (Living)
Jeremy Pope (The Inspection)
MIGLIORE ATTRICE DI UN FILM DRAMMATICO
Cate Blanchett (Tár)
Olivia Colman (Empire of Light)
Viola Davis (The Woman King)
Ana de Armas (Blonde)
Michelle Williams (The Fabelmans)
MIGLIORE COMMEDIA
Babylon
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Triangle of Sadness
MIGLIOR ATTORE DI UNA COMMEDIA
Diego Calva (Babylon)
Daniel Craig (Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery)
Adam Driver (White Noise)
Colin Farrell (The Banshees of Inisherin)
Ralph Fiennes (The Menu)
MIGLIOR ATTRICE DI UNA COMMEDIA
Lesley Manville (La signora Harris va a Parigi)
Margot Robbie (Babylon)
Anya Taylor-Joy (The Menu)
Emma Thompson (Il piacere è tutto mio)
Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All at Once)
MIGLIORE REGIA
James Cameron (Avatar: The Way of Water)
Daniel Kwan e Daniel Scheinert (Everything Everywhere All at Once)
Baz Luhrmann (Elvis)
Martin McDonagh (The Banshees of Inisherin)
Steven Spielberg (The Fabelmans)
MIGLIOR ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA
Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees of Inisherin)
Ke Huy Quan (Everything Everywhere All at Once)
Barry Keoghan (The Banshees of Inisherin)
Eddie Redmayne (The Good Nurse)
Brad Pitt (Babylon)
MIGLIOR ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA
Angela Bassett (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)
Kerry Condon (The Banshees of Inisherin)
Jamie Lee Curtis (Everything Everywhere All at Once)
Dolly De Leon (Triangle of Sadness)
Carey Mulligan (She Said)
MIGLIORE CANZONE
Carolina – Taylor Swift (Where the Crawdads Sing)
Ciao Papa – Guillermo del Toro & Roeban Katz (Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio)
Hold My Hand – Lady Gaga and Bloodpop (Top Gun: Maverick)
Lift Me Up – Tems, Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna and Ryan Coogler (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)
Naatu Naatu – Kala Bhairava, M. M. Keeravani, Rahul Sipligunj (RRR)
MIGLIOR FILM D’ANIMAZIONE
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Marcel the Shell With Shoes On
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
Turning Red
MIGLIOR COLONNA SONORA
Alexandre Desplat (Pinocchio)
Hildur Guðnadóttir (Women Talking)
Justin Hurwitz (Babylon)
John Williams (The Fabelmans)
Carter Burwell (The Banshees of Inisherin)
MIGLIOR SCENEGGIATURA
Tár
The Fabelmans
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Banshees of Inisherin
Women Talking
MIGLIOR FILM STRANIERO
All Quiet on the Western Front (Germania)
Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)
Close (Belgio/Francia/Paesi Bassi)
Decision to Leave (Corea del Sud)
RRR (India)
MIGLIOR SERIE DRAMMATICA
Better Call Saul
The Crown
House of the Dragon
Ozark
Severance
MIGLIOR SERIE TV COMEDY
Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
Wednesday
MIGLIOR MINISERIE
Black Bird
Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Pam and Tommy
The Dropout
The White Lotus: Sicily
MIGLIOR ATTRICE DI UNA SERIE DRAMMATICA
Laura Linney (Ozark)
Imelda Staunton (The Crown)
Zendaya (Euphoria)
Emma D’Arcy (House Of The Dragon)
Hillary Swank (Alaska Daily)
MIGLIOR ATTORE DI UNA SERIE TV COMEDY
Donald Glover (Atlanta)
Bill Hader (Barry)
Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building)
Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)
Jeremy Allen White (The Bear)
MIGLIOR ATTORE DI UNA MINISERIE
Taron Egerton (Black Bird)
Colin Firth (The Staircase)
Andrew Garfield (Under the Banner of Heaven)
Evan Peters (Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story)
Sebastian Stan (Pam & Tommy)
MIGLIOR ATTRICE DI UNA MINISERIE
Jessica Chastain (George & Tammy)
Julia Garner (Inventing Anna)
Lily James (Pam & Tommy)
Julia Roberts (Gaslit)
Amanda Seyfried (The Dropout)
MIGLIOR ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA DI UNA MINISERIE
F. Murray Abraham (The White Lotus)
Domhnall Gleeson (The Patient)
Paul Walter Hauser (Black Bird)
Richard Jenkins (Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story)
Seth Rogen (Pam & Tommy)
MIGLIOR ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA DI UNA MINISERIE
Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus)
Claire Danes (Fleishman Is in Trouble)
Daisy Edgar-Jones (Under the Banner of Heaven)
Niecy Nash (Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story)
Aubrey Plaza (The White Lotus)
MIGLIOR ATTORE IN UNA SERIE DRAMMATICA
Jeff Bridges (The Old Man)
Kevin Costner (Yellowstone)
Diego Luna (Andor)
Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)
Adam Scott (Severance)