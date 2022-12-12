Dopo un 2022 turbolento, i Golden Globe 2023 tornano in televisione il 10 gennaio 2023 sul canale NBC con la conduzione dell’attore comico Jerrod Carmichael.

Nelle passate edizioni le candidature ai Golden Globe Awards sono state particolarmente criticate per non essere molto inclusive per tutte le categorie, per questo, in questa nuova edizione vi sono nuove categorie: miglior attrice e miglior attore non protagonista in serie tv musical, comedy o drama; miglior attrice e attore non protagonista in una serie tv musical, comedy o drama; miglior attrice e miglior attore non protagonista in una miniserie.

Tra i nominati di quest’anno spiccano le cinque candidature di The Fabelmans e la contesa come miglior film drammatico tra due grandi sequel (Avatar e Top Gun). Per quanto riguarda le serie tv, é evidente la volontà da parte dell’organizzazione di includere le diverse razze ed etnie attraverso l’inclusione di altri 100 elettori internazionali, in tutto proveniente da 62 Paesi.

The Fabelmans: candidato come miglior film drammatico, miglior attrice (Michelle Williams), miglior regia, miglior sceneggiatura, miglior colonna sonora

Golden Globe 2023: tutte le nomination

MIGLIOR FILM DRAMMATICO

Avatar: The Way of Water

Elvis

The Fabelmans

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

MIGLIOR ATTORE DI UN FILM DRAMMATICO

Austin Butler (Elvis)

Brendan Fraser (The Whale)

Hugh Jackman (The Son)

Bill Nighy (Living)

Jeremy Pope (The Inspection)

MIGLIORE ATTRICE DI UN FILM DRAMMATICO

Cate Blanchett (Tár)

Olivia Colman (Empire of Light)

Viola Davis (The Woman King)

Ana de Armas (Blonde)

Michelle Williams (The Fabelmans)

MIGLIORE COMMEDIA

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Triangle of Sadness

MIGLIOR ATTORE DI UNA COMMEDIA

Diego Calva (Babylon)

Daniel Craig (Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery)

Adam Driver (White Noise)

Colin Farrell (The Banshees of Inisherin)

Ralph Fiennes (The Menu)

MIGLIOR ATTRICE DI UNA COMMEDIA

Lesley Manville (La signora Harris va a Parigi)

Margot Robbie (Babylon)

Anya Taylor-Joy (The Menu)

Emma Thompson (Il piacere è tutto mio)

Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

MIGLIORE REGIA

James Cameron (Avatar: The Way of Water)

Daniel Kwan e Daniel Scheinert (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Baz Luhrmann (Elvis)

Martin McDonagh (The Banshees of Inisherin)

Steven Spielberg (The Fabelmans)

MIGLIOR ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA

Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees of Inisherin)

Ke Huy Quan (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Barry Keoghan (The Banshees of Inisherin)

Eddie Redmayne (The Good Nurse)

Brad Pitt (Babylon)

MIGLIOR ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA

Angela Bassett (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)

Kerry Condon (The Banshees of Inisherin)

Jamie Lee Curtis (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Dolly De Leon (Triangle of Sadness)

Carey Mulligan (She Said)

MIGLIORE CANZONE

Carolina – Taylor Swift (Where the Crawdads Sing)

Ciao Papa – Guillermo del Toro & Roeban Katz (Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio)

Hold My Hand – Lady Gaga and Bloodpop (Top Gun: Maverick)

Lift Me Up – Tems, Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna and Ryan Coogler (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)

Naatu Naatu – Kala Bhairava, M. M. Keeravani, Rahul Sipligunj (RRR)

MIGLIOR FILM D’ANIMAZIONE

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Marcel the Shell With Shoes On

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Turning Red

MIGLIOR COLONNA SONORA

Alexandre Desplat (Pinocchio)

Hildur Guðnadóttir (Women Talking)

Justin Hurwitz (Babylon)

John Williams (The Fabelmans)

Carter Burwell (The Banshees of Inisherin)

MIGLIOR SCENEGGIATURA

Tár

The Fabelmans

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Banshees of Inisherin

Women Talking

MIGLIOR FILM STRANIERO

All Quiet on the Western Front (Germania)

Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)

Close (Belgio/Francia/Paesi Bassi)

Decision to Leave (Corea del Sud)

RRR (India)

The Bear: candidato come miglior serie tv comedy, miglior attore (Jeremy Allen White)

MIGLIOR SERIE DRAMMATICA

Better Call Saul

The Crown

House of the Dragon

Ozark

Severance

MIGLIOR SERIE TV COMEDY

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Wednesday

MIGLIOR MINISERIE

Black Bird

Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Pam and Tommy

The Dropout

The White Lotus: Sicily

MIGLIOR ATTRICE DI UNA SERIE DRAMMATICA

Laura Linney (Ozark)

Imelda Staunton (The Crown)

Zendaya (Euphoria)

Emma D’Arcy (House Of The Dragon)

Hillary Swank (Alaska Daily)

MIGLIOR ATTORE DI UNA SERIE TV COMEDY

Donald Glover (Atlanta)

Bill Hader (Barry)

Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building)

Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)

Jeremy Allen White (The Bear)

MIGLIOR ATTORE DI UNA MINISERIE

Taron Egerton (Black Bird)

Colin Firth (The Staircase)

Andrew Garfield (Under the Banner of Heaven)

Evan Peters (Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story)

Sebastian Stan (Pam & Tommy)

MIGLIOR ATTRICE DI UNA MINISERIE

Jessica Chastain (George & Tammy)

Julia Garner (Inventing Anna)

Lily James (Pam & Tommy)

Julia Roberts (Gaslit)

Amanda Seyfried (The Dropout)

MIGLIOR ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA DI UNA MINISERIE

F. Murray Abraham (The White Lotus)

Domhnall Gleeson (The Patient)

Paul Walter Hauser (Black Bird)

Richard Jenkins (Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story)

Seth Rogen (Pam & Tommy)

MIGLIOR ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA DI UNA MINISERIE

Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus)

Claire Danes (Fleishman Is in Trouble)

Daisy Edgar-Jones (Under the Banner of Heaven)

Niecy Nash (Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story)

Aubrey Plaza (The White Lotus)

MIGLIOR ATTORE IN UNA SERIE DRAMMATICA

Jeff Bridges (The Old Man)

Kevin Costner (Yellowstone)

Diego Luna (Andor)

Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)

Adam Scott (Severance)