Emmy 2022: ecco tutte le nomination

Da poche ore, durante l’evento virtuale condotto da J.B. Smoove e Melissa Fumero, sono state annunciate le nomination agli Emmy 2022 delle produzioni televisive distribuite durante il periodo compreso tra il giugno del 2021 e il maggio del 2022.
Tra le produzioni più gettonate è risultata essere la serie coreana Squid Games che ha ottenuto diverse nomination, tra le quali quella per il miglior attore protagonista grazie a Lee Jung-Jae e altri nomination per premi tecnici e attori non protagonisti. La giovanissima cantante, attrice e ballerina Zendaya ha invece ottenuto ben due nomination.
La cerimonia delle premiazioni si svolgerà il 12 settembre prossimo e andrà in onda su NBC e sulla piattaforma streaming Peacock, mentre i premi per le categorie tecniche saranno assegnati qualche giorno prima e precisamente il 4 e 5 settembre, le relative cerimonie saranno però trasmesse in differita il 10 settembre su FXX, l’emittente di proprietà della Walt Disney Television. Di seguito l’elenco completo delle nomination.
MIGLIOR SERIE DRAMMATICA
Better Call Saul
Euphoria
Ozark
Severance
Squid Game
Stranger Things
Succession
Yellowjackets
MIGLIORE ATTORE IN UNA SERIE DRAMMATICA
Jason Bateman – Ozark
Brian Cox – Succession
Lee Jung-jae – Squid Game
Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul
Adam Scott – Scissione
Jeremy Strong – Succession
MIGLIORE ATTRICE IN UNA SERIE DRAMMATICA
Jodie Comer – Killin Eve
Laura Linney – Ozark
Melanie Lynskey – Yellowjackets
Sandra Oh – Killing Eve
Reese Witherspoon – The Morning Show
Zendaya – Euphoria
MIGLIORE ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE DRAMMATICA
Patricia Arquette – Scissione
Julia Garner – Ozark
Jung Ho-yeon – Squid Game
Christina Ricci – Yellowjackets
Rhea Seehorn – Better Call Saul
J. Smith-Cameron – Succession
Sarah Snook – Succession
Sydney Sweeney – Euphoria
MIGLIORE ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE DRAMMATICA
Nicholas Braun – Succession
Billy Crudup – The Morning Show
Kieran Culkin – Succession
Park Hae-soo – Squid Game
Matthew Macfadyen – Succession
John Turturro – Scissione
Christopher Walken – Scissione
Oh Yeong-su Squid Game
MIGLIORE ATTRICE GUEST STAR IN UNA SERIE DRAMMATICA
Hope Davis – Succession
Marcia Gay Harden – The Morning Show
Martha Kelly – Euphoria
Sanaa Lathan – Succession
Harriet Walter – Succession
Lee You-mi – Squid Game
MIGLIORE ATTORE GUEST STAR IN UNA SERIE DRAMMATICA
Adrien Brody – Succession
James Cromwall – Succession
Colman Domingo – Euphoria
Arian Moayed – Succession
Tom Pelphrey – Ozark
Alexander Skarsgard – Succession
MIGLIOR COMEDY
Abbott Elementary
Barry
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Hacks
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Only Murders in the Building
Ted Lasso
What We Do in the Shadows
MIGLIORE ATTRICE IN UNA COMEDY
Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary
Kaley Cuoco – The Flight Attendant
Elle Fanning – The Great
Issa Rae – Insecure
Jean Smart – Hacks
MIGLIORE ATTORE IN UNA COMEDY
Donald Glover – Atlanta
Bill Hader – Barry
Nicholas Hoult – The Great
Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building
Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso
MIGLIORE ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA COMEDY
Alex Borstein – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Hannah Einbinder – Hacks
Janelle James – Abbott Elementary
Kate McKinnon – SNL
Sarah Niles – Ted Lasso
Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary
Juno Temple – Ted Lasso
Hannah Waddingham – Ted Lasso
MIGLIORE ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA COMEDY
Anthony Carrigan – Barry
Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso
Toheeb Jimoh – Ted Lasso
Nick Mohammed – Ted Lasso
Tony Shalhoub – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Tyler James Williams – Abbot Elementary
Henry Winkler – Barry
Bowen Yang – SNL
MIGLIORE ATTRICE GUEST STAR IN UNA COMEDY
Jane Adams – Hacks
Harriet Sansom Harris – Hacks
Jane Lynch – Only Murders in the Building
Laurie Metcalf – Hacks
Kaitlin Olson – Hacks
Harriet Walter – Ted Lasso
MIGLIORE ATTORE GUEST STAR IN UNA COMEDY
Jerrod Carmichael – SNL
Bill Hader – Curb Your Enthusiasm
James Lance – Ted Lasso
Nathan Lane – Only Murders in the Building
Christopher McDonald – Hacks
Sam Richardson – Ted Lasso
MIGLIOR MINISERIE
Dopesick
The Dropout
Inventing Anna
Pam & Tommy
The White Lotus
MIGLIORE ATTRICE IN UNA MINISERIE O FILM TV
Toni Collette – The Staircase
Julia Garner – Inventing Anna
Lily James – Pam & Tommy
Sarah Paulson – Impeachment: American Crime Story
Margaret Qualley – Maid
Amanda Seyfried – Dopesick
MIGLIORE ATTORE IN UNA MINISERIE O FILM TV
Colin Firth – The Staircase
Andrew Garfield – Under the Banner of Heaven
Oscar Isaac – Scenes From a Marriage
Michael Keaton – Dopesick
Himesh Patel – Station Eleven
Joshua Jackson – Dr. Death
Sebastian Stan – Pam and Tommy
MIGLIORE ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA MINISERIE O FILM TV
Connie Britton – The White Lotus
Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus
Alexandra Daddario – The White Lotus
Kaitlyn Dever – Dopesick
Natasha Rothwell – The White Lotus
Sydney Sweeney – The White Lotus
Mare Winningham – Dopesick
MIGLIORE ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA MINISERIE O FILM TV
Murray Bartlett – The White Lotus
Jake Lacy – The White Lotus
Will Poulter – Dopesick
Seth Rogen – Pam & Tommy
Peter Sarsgaard – Dopesick
Michael Stuhlbarg – Dopesick
Steve Zahn – The White Lotus
MIGLIOR SERIE ANIMATA
Arcane – When These Walls Come Tumbling Down
Bob’s Burgers – Some Like It Bot Part 1: Eight Grade Runner
Rick and Morty – Mort Dinner Rick Andre
I Simpson – Pixelated and Afraid
What If… ? – Doctor Strange Lost His Heart Instead of His Hands?
MIGLIOR REALITY GENERE COMPETITION
The Amazing Race
Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls
Nailed It!
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Top Chef
The Voice
VARIETY TALK SERIES
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Last week tonight with John Oliver
Late Night With Seth Meyers
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert