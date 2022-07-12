Emmy 2022: ecco tutte le nomination

Da poche ore, durante l’evento virtuale condotto da J.B. Smoove e Melissa Fumero, sono state annunciate le nomination agli Emmy 2022 delle produzioni televisive distribuite durante il periodo compreso tra il giugno del 2021 e il maggio del 2022.

Tra le produzioni più gettonate è risultata essere la serie coreana Squid Games che ha ottenuto diverse nomination, tra le quali quella per il miglior attore protagonista grazie a Lee Jung-Jae e altri nomination per premi tecnici e attori non protagonisti. La giovanissima cantante, attrice e ballerina Zendaya ha invece ottenuto ben due nomination.

La cerimonia delle premiazioni si svolgerà il 12 settembre prossimo e andrà in onda su NBC e sulla piattaforma streaming Peacock, mentre i premi per le categorie tecniche saranno assegnati qualche giorno prima e precisamente il 4 e 5 settembre, le relative cerimonie saranno però trasmesse in differita il 10 settembre su FXX, l’emittente di proprietà della Walt Disney Television. Di seguito l’elenco completo delle nomination.

MIGLIOR SERIE DRAMMATICA

Better Call Saul

Euphoria

Ozark

Severance

Squid Game

Stranger Things

Succession

Yellowjackets

MIGLIORE ATTORE IN UNA SERIE DRAMMATICA

Jason Bateman – Ozark

Brian Cox – Succession

Lee Jung-jae – Squid Game

Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul

Adam Scott – Scissione

Jeremy Strong – Succession

MIGLIORE ATTRICE IN UNA SERIE DRAMMATICA

Jodie Comer – Killin Eve

Laura Linney – Ozark

Melanie Lynskey – Yellowjackets

Sandra Oh – Killing Eve

Reese Witherspoon – The Morning Show

Zendaya – Euphoria

MIGLIORE ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE DRAMMATICA

Patricia Arquette – Scissione

Julia Garner – Ozark

Jung Ho-yeon – Squid Game

Christina Ricci – Yellowjackets

Rhea Seehorn – Better Call Saul

J. Smith-Cameron – Succession

Sarah Snook – Succession

Sydney Sweeney – Euphoria

MIGLIORE ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE DRAMMATICA

Nicholas Braun – Succession

Billy Crudup – The Morning Show

Kieran Culkin – Succession

Park Hae-soo – Squid Game

Matthew Macfadyen – Succession

John Turturro – Scissione

Christopher Walken – Scissione

Oh Yeong-su Squid Game

MIGLIORE ATTRICE GUEST STAR IN UNA SERIE DRAMMATICA

Hope Davis – Succession

Marcia Gay Harden – The Morning Show

Martha Kelly – Euphoria

Sanaa Lathan – Succession

Harriet Walter – Succession

Lee You-mi – Squid Game

MIGLIORE ATTORE GUEST STAR IN UNA SERIE DRAMMATICA

Adrien Brody – Succession

James Cromwall – Succession

Colman Domingo – Euphoria

Arian Moayed – Succession

Tom Pelphrey – Ozark

Alexander Skarsgard – Succession

MIGLIOR COMEDY

Abbott Elementary

Barry

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Hacks

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso

What We Do in the Shadows

MIGLIORE ATTRICE IN UNA COMEDY

Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary

Kaley Cuoco – The Flight Attendant

Elle Fanning – The Great

Issa Rae – Insecure

Jean Smart – Hacks

MIGLIORE ATTORE IN UNA COMEDY

Donald Glover – Atlanta

Bill Hader – Barry

Nicholas Hoult – The Great

Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso

MIGLIORE ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA COMEDY

Alex Borstein – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Hannah Einbinder – Hacks

Janelle James – Abbott Elementary

Kate McKinnon – SNL

Sarah Niles – Ted Lasso

Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary

Juno Temple – Ted Lasso

Hannah Waddingham – Ted Lasso

MIGLIORE ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA COMEDY

Anthony Carrigan – Barry

Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso

Toheeb Jimoh – Ted Lasso

Nick Mohammed – Ted Lasso

Tony Shalhoub – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Tyler James Williams – Abbot Elementary

Henry Winkler – Barry

Bowen Yang – SNL

MIGLIORE ATTRICE GUEST STAR IN UNA COMEDY

Jane Adams – Hacks

Harriet Sansom Harris – Hacks

Jane Lynch – Only Murders in the Building

Laurie Metcalf – Hacks

Kaitlin Olson – Hacks

Harriet Walter – Ted Lasso

MIGLIORE ATTORE GUEST STAR IN UNA COMEDY

Jerrod Carmichael – SNL

Bill Hader – Curb Your Enthusiasm

James Lance – Ted Lasso

Nathan Lane – Only Murders in the Building

Christopher McDonald – Hacks

Sam Richardson – Ted Lasso

MIGLIOR MINISERIE

Dopesick

The Dropout

Inventing Anna

Pam & Tommy

The White Lotus

MIGLIORE ATTRICE IN UNA MINISERIE O FILM TV

Toni Collette – The Staircase

Julia Garner – Inventing Anna

Lily James – Pam & Tommy

Sarah Paulson – Impeachment: American Crime Story

Margaret Qualley – Maid

Amanda Seyfried – Dopesick

MIGLIORE ATTORE IN UNA MINISERIE O FILM TV

Colin Firth – The Staircase

Andrew Garfield – Under the Banner of Heaven

Oscar Isaac – Scenes From a Marriage

Michael Keaton – Dopesick

Himesh Patel – Station Eleven

Joshua Jackson – Dr. Death

Sebastian Stan – Pam and Tommy

MIGLIORE ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA MINISERIE O FILM TV

Connie Britton – The White Lotus

Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus

Alexandra Daddario – The White Lotus

Kaitlyn Dever – Dopesick

Natasha Rothwell – The White Lotus

Sydney Sweeney – The White Lotus

Mare Winningham – Dopesick

MIGLIORE ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA MINISERIE O FILM TV

Murray Bartlett – The White Lotus

Jake Lacy – The White Lotus

Will Poulter – Dopesick

Seth Rogen – Pam & Tommy

Peter Sarsgaard – Dopesick

Michael Stuhlbarg – Dopesick

Steve Zahn – The White Lotus

MIGLIOR SERIE ANIMATA

Arcane – When These Walls Come Tumbling Down

Bob’s Burgers – Some Like It Bot Part 1: Eight Grade Runner

Rick and Morty – Mort Dinner Rick Andre

I Simpson – Pixelated and Afraid

What If… ? – Doctor Strange Lost His Heart Instead of His Hands?

MIGLIOR REALITY GENERE COMPETITION

The Amazing Race

Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls

Nailed It!

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice

VARIETY TALK SERIES

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Last week tonight with John Oliver

Late Night With Seth Meyers

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert