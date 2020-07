È morto Grant Imahara, il tenente Hikaru Sulu in Star Trek Continues

"Death is that state in which one exists only in the memory of others, which is why it is not an end. No goodbyes, just good memories." We have lost a family member, a brother, and one of the kindest men we've ever known. The loss of Grant Imahara is devastating to all who knew him. Godspeed, Mr. Sulu. You are loved and deeply missed. -The cast and crew of Star Trek Continues