Critics’ Choice Awards: tutti i vincitori dell’edizione 2022

Sono stati assegnati questa notte i Critics’ Choice Awards 2022, gli ambiti premi assegnati dalla Broadcast Film Critics Association e dalla Broadcast Television Journalists Association ai migliori film e serie tv dell’anno.

Da tempo considerati un forte indicatore in vista dell’assegnazione degli Oscars, i Critics’ Choice Awards quest’anno hanno premiato come Miglior Film “Il potere del cane“, il film di Jane Campion già dominatore di alcuni dei più importanti premi stagionali già assegnati, ultimi dei quali i BAFTA. Oltre al premio principale, Il potere del cane si è aggiudicato in totale 4 premi, uno in più di Dune e Belfast, due premi invece sono andati a West Side Story.

Nella categoria televisiva Succession ha raccolto tre premi, mentre Ted Lasso ne ha vinti addirittura quattro. Ma diamo uno sguardo a tutti i premi.

CRITIC’S CHOICE AWARDS 2022: TUTTI I VINCITORI

CINEMA

BEST PICTURE “Belfast” “CODA” “Don’t Look Up” “Dune” “King Richard” “Licorice Pizza” “Nightmare Alley” “The Power of the Dog” “Tick Tick Boom” “West Side Story”

BEST ACTOR Nicolas Cage – “Pig” Benedict Cumberbatch – “The Power of the Dog” Peter Dinklage – “Cyrano” Andrew Garfield – “Tick Tick Boom” Will Smith – “King Richard” (winner) Denzel Washington – “The Tragedy of Macbeth”

BEST ACTRESS Jessica Chastain – “The Eyes of Tammy Faye” (winner) Olivia Colman – “The Lost Daughter” Lady Gaga – “House of Gucci” Alana Haim – “Licorice Pizza” Nicole Kidman – “Being the Ricardos” Kristen Stewart – “Spencer”

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR Jamie Dornan – “Belfast” Ciarán Hinds – “Belfast” Troy Kotsur – “CODA” (winner) Jared Leto – “House of Gucci” J.K. Simmons – “Being the Ricardos” Kodi Smit-McPhee – “The Power of the Dog”

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS Caitríona Balfe – “Belfast” Ariana DeBose – “West Side Story” (winner) Ann Dowd – “Mass” Kirsten Dunst – “The Power of the Dog” Aunjanue Ellis – “King Richard” Rita Moreno – “West Side Story”

BEST YOUNG ACTOR/ACTRESS Jude Hill – “Belfast” (winner) Cooper Hoffman – “Licorice Pizza” Emilia Jones – “CODA” Woody Norman – “C’mon C’mon” Saniyya Sidney – “King Richard” Rachel Zegler – “West Side Story”

BEST ACTING ENSEMBLE “Belfast” (winner) “Don’t Look Up” “The Harder They Fall” “Licorice Pizza” “The Power of the Dog” “West Side Story”

BEST DIRECTOR Paul Thomas Anderson – “Licorice Pizza” Kenneth Branagh – “Belfast” Jane Campion – “The Power of the Dog” (winner) Guillermo del Toro – “Nightmare Alley” Steven Spielberg – “West Side Story” Denis Villeneuve – “Dune”

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY Paul Thomas Anderson – “Licorice Pizza” Zach Baylin – “King Richard” Kenneth Branagh – “Belfast” (winner) Adam McKay, David Sirota – “Don’t Look Up” Aaron Sorkin – “Being the Ricardos”

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY Jane Campion – “The Power of the Dog” (winner) Maggie Gyllenhaal – “The Lost Daughter” Siân Heder – “CODA” Tony Kushner – “West Side Story” Jon Spaihts, Denis Villeneuve, Eric Roth – “Dune”

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY Bruno Delbonnel – “The Tragedy of Macbeth” Greig Fraser – “Dune” Janusz Kaminski – “West Side Story” Dan Laustsen – “Nightmare Alley” Ari Wegner – “The Power of the Dog” (winner) Haris Zambarloukos – “Belfast”

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN Jim Clay, Claire Nia Richards – “Belfast” Tamara Deverell, Shane Vieau – “Nightmare Alley” Adam Stockhausen, Rena DeAngelo – “The French Dispatch” Adam Stockhausen, Rena DeAngelo – “West Side Story” Patrice Vermette, Zsuzsanna Sipos – “Dune” (winner)

BEST EDITING Sarah Broshar and Michael Kahn – “West Side Story” (winner) Úna Ní Dhonghaíle – “Belfast” Andy Jurgensen – “Licorice Pizza” Peter Sciberras – “The Power of the Dog” Joe Walker – “Dune”

BEST COSTUME DESIGN Jenny Beavan – “Cruella” (winner) Luis Sequeira – “Nightmare Alley” Paul Tazewell – “West Side Story” Jacqueline West, Robert Morgan – “Dune” Janty Yates – “House of Gucci”

BEST HAIR AND MAKEUP “Cruella” “Dune” “The Eyes of Tammy Faye” (winner) “House of Gucci” “Nightmare Alley”

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS “Dune” (winner) “The Matrix Resurrections” “Nightmare Alley” “No Time to Die” “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”

BEST COMEDY “Barb & Star Go to Vista Del Mar” “Don’t Look Up” “Free Guy” “The French Dispatch” “Licorice Pizza” (winner)

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE “Encanto” “Flee” “Luca” “The Mitchells vs the Machines” (winner) “Raya and the Last Dragon”

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM “A Hero” “Drive My Car” (winner) “Flee” “The Hand of God” “The Worst Person in the World”

BEST SONG “Be Alive” – “King Richard” “Dos Oruguitas” – “Encanto” “Guns Go Bang” – “The Harder They Fall” “Just Look Up” – “Don’t Look Up” “No Time to Die” – “No Time to Die” (winner)

BEST SCORE Nicholas Britell – “Don’t Look Up” Jonny Greenwood – “The Power of the Dog” Jonny Greenwood – “Spencer” Nathan Johnson – “Nightmare Alley” Hans Zimmer – “Dune” (winner)

TELEVISIONE

BEST DRAMA SERIES “Evil” (Paramount+) “For All Mankind” (Apple TV+) “The Good Fight” (Paramount+) “Pose” (FX) “Squid Game” (Netflix) “Succession” (HBO) (winner) “This Is Us” (NBC) “Yellowjackets” (Showtime)

BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES Sterling K. Brown – “This Is Us” (NBC) Mike Colter – “Evil” (Paramount+) Brian Cox – “Succession” (HBO) Lee Jung-jae – “Squid Game” (Netflix) (winner) Billy Porter – “Pose” (FX) Jeremy Strong – “Succession” (HBO)

BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES Uzo Aduba – “In Treatment” (HBO) Chiara Aurelia – “Cruel Summer” (Freeform) Christine Baranski – “The Good Fight” (Paramount+) Katja Herbers – “Evil” (Paramount+) Melanie Lynskey – “Yellowjackets” (Showtime) (winner) MJ Rodriguez – “Pose” (FX)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES Nicholas Braun – “Succession” (HBO) Billy Crudup – “The Morning Show” (Apple TV+) Kieran Culkin – “Succession” (HBO) (winner) Justin Hartley – “This Is Us” (NBC) Matthew Macfadyen – “Succession” (HBO) Mandy Patinkin – “The Good Fight” (Paramount+)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES Andrea Martin – “Evil” (Paramount+) Audra McDonald – “The Good Fight” (Paramount+) Christine Lahti – “Evil” (Paramount+) J. Smith-Cameron – “Succession” (HBO) Sarah Snook – “Succession” (HBO) (winner) Susan Kelechi Watson – “This Is Us” (NBC)

BEST COMEDY SERIES “The Great” (Hulu) “Hacks” (HBO Max) “Insecure” (HBO) “Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu) “The Other Two” (HBO Max) “Reservation Dogs” (FX on Hulu) “Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+) (winner) “What We Do in the Shadows” (FX)

BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES Iain Armitage – “Young Sheldon” (CBS) Nicholas Hoult – “The Great” (Hulu) Steve Martin – “Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu) Kayvan Novak – “What We Do in the Shadows” (FX) Martin Short – “Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu) Jason Sudeikis – “Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+) (winner)

BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES Elle Fanning – “The Great” (Hulu) Renée Elise Goldsberry – “Girls5eva” (Peacock) Selena Gomez – “Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu) Sandra Oh – “The Chair” (Netflix) Issa Rae – “Insecure” (HBO) Jean Smart – “Hacks” (HBO Max) (winner)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES Ncuti Gatwa – “Sex Education” (Netflix) Brett Goldstein – “Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+) (winner) Harvey Guillén – “What We Do in the Shadows” (FX) Brandon Scott Jones – “Ghosts” (CBS) Ray Romano – “Made for Love” (HBO Max) Bowen Yang – “Saturday Night Live” (NBC)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES Hannah Einbinder – “Hacks” (HBO Max) Kristin Chenoweth – “Schmigadoon!” (Apple TV+) Molly Shannon – “The Other Two” (HBO Max) Cecily Strong – “Saturday Night Live” (NBC) Josie Totah – “Saved By the Bell” (Peacock) Hannah Waddingham – “Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+) (winner)

BEST LIMITED SERIES “Dopesick” (Hulu) “Dr. Death” (Peacock) “It’s a Sin” (HBO Max) “Maid” (Netflix) “Mare of Easttown” (HBO) (winner) “Midnight Mass” (Netflix) “The Underground Railroad” (Amazon Prime Video) “WandaVision” (Disney+)

BEST MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION “Come From Away” (Apple TV+) “List of a Lifetime” (Lifetime) “The Map of Tiny Perfect Things” (Amazon Prime Video) “Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia” (Lifetime) “Oslo” (HBO) (winner) “Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas” (The Roku Channel)

BEST ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION Olly Alexander – “It’s a Sin” (HBO Max) Paul Bettany – “WandaVision” (Disney+) William Jackson Harper – “Love Life” (HBO Max) Joshua Jackson – “Dr. Death” (Peacock) Michael Keaton – “Dopesick” (Hulu) (winner) Hamish Linklater – “Midnight Mass” (Netflix)

BEST ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION Danielle Brooks – “Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia” (Lifetime) Cynthia Erivo – “Genius: Aretha” (National Geographic) Thuso Mbedu – “The Underground Railroad” (Amazon Prime Video) Elizabeth Olsen – “WandaVision” (Disney+) Margaret Qualley – “Maid” (Netflix) Kate Winslet – “Mare of Easttown” (HBO) (winner)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION Murray Bartlett – “The White Lotus” (HBO) (winner) Zach Gilford – “Midnight Mass” (Netflix) William Jackson Harper – “The Underground Railroad” (Amazon Prime Video) Evan Peters – “Mare of Easttown” (HBO) Christian Slater – “Dr. Death” (Peacock) Courtney B. Vance – “Genius: Aretha” (National Geographic)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION Jennifer Coolidge – “The White Lotus” (HBO) (winner) Kaitlyn Dever – “Dopesick” (Hulu) Kathryn Hahn – “WandaVision” (Disney+) Melissa McCarthy – “Nine Perfect Strangers” (Hulu) Julianne Nicholson – “Mare of Easttown” (HBO) Jean Smart – “Mare of Easttown” (HBO)

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE SERIES “Acapulco” (Apple TV+) “Call My Agent!” (Netflix) “Lupin” (Netflix) “Money Heist” (Netflix) “Narcos: Mexico” (Netflix) “Squid Game” (Netflix) (winner)

BEST ANIMATED SERIES “Big Mouth” (Netflix) “Bluey” (Disney+) “Bob’s Burgers” (Fox) “The Great North” (Fox) “Q-Force” (Netflix) “What If…?” (Disney+) (winner)

BEST TALK SHOW “The Amber Ruffin Show” (Peacock) “Desus & Mero” (Showtime) “The Kelly Clarkson Show” (NBC) “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” (HBO) (winner) “Late Night with Seth Meyers” (NBC) “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen: (Bravo)

BEST COMEDY SPECIAL “Bo Burnham: Inside” (Netflix) (winner) “Good Timing with Jo Firestone” (Peacock) “James Acaster: Cold Lasagne Hate Myself 1999” (Vimeo) “Joyelle Nicole Johnson: Love Joy” (Peacock) “Nate Bargatze: The Greatest Average American” (Netflix) “Trixie Mattel: One Night Only” (YouTube)

Fonte: Critics’ Choice