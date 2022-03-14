Trustpilot
Golden Reel Awards: Dune e West Side Story tra i vincitori dell’edizione 2022

La strada che porta agli Oscar 2022 è passata questa notte anche per l’assegnazione dei Golden Reel Awards, i premi annuali assegnati Motion Picture Sound Editors ai migliori montaggi sonori.

La 69° edizione dei Golden Reel Awards hanno premiato Dune, West Side Story e Nightmare Alley con un titolo a testa. Ricordiamo che i primi due film sono inclusi anche nella cinquina scelta dall’Academy per la categoria Miglior Missaggio Sonoro agli Oscar 2022, pertanto potrebbero avere chance maggiori per ottenere tale premio. Raya e l’ultimo Drago ha inoltre vinto il premio nella categoria animazione.

TUTTI I VINCITORI DEI GOLDEN REEL AWARDS 2022

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Animation Series or Short

Love, Death + Robots: “Snow in the Desert” (WINNER)
Netflix
Supervising Sound Editor: Brad North MPSE
Sound Designer: Craig Henighan MPSE
Foley Editors: Jeff Gross, Dawn Lunsford
Foley Artist: Alicia Stevens
Music Editor: Jeff Charbonneau

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Limited Series or Anthology

The Underground Railroad: Chapter 9: “Indiana Winter” (WINNER)
Amazon Prime
Supervising Sound Editor: Onnalee Blank MPSE
Sound Designers: Jay Jennings, Harry Cohen MPSE
Sound Effects Editor: Luke Gibleon
Dialogue Editors: Chris Kahwaty MPSE, Katy Wood
ADR Editor: Bryan Parker MPSE
Foley Editors: Pietu Korhonen, Lars Halvorsen
Foley Artist: Heikki Kossi MPSE
Music Editor: John Finklea

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Non-Theatrical Animation

Arcane – League of Legends: “When These Walls Come Tumbling Down” (WINNER)
Netflix
Supervising Sound Editors: Brad Beaumont MPSE, Eliot Connors MPSE
Supervising Music Editor: Alexander Temple
Supervising ADR Editor: Shannon Beaumont
Foley Editor: Alexander Ephraim MPSE
Foley Artists: Dan O’ Connell, John Cucci MPSE
Music Editor: Alex Seaver

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Non-Theatrical Documentary

The Beatles Get Back: “Part 3” (WINNER)
Disney+
Supervising Sound Editors: Brent Burge, Martin Kwok
Sound Editors: Matt Stutter MPSE, Buster Flaws, Melanie Graham
Dialogue Editor: Emile De La Rey
Music Editors: Steve Gallagher MPSE, Tane Upjohn-Beatson
Foley Editor: Michael Donaldson
Foley Artist: Simon Riley

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Non-Theatrical Feature

Infinite (WINNER)
Paramount+
Supervising Sound Editors: Mandell Winter MPSE, David Esparza MPSE
Sound Designer: Hamilton Sterling
Sound Effects Editor: Will Digby MPSE
Dialogue Editors: Micah Loken MPSE, Sang Kim
Foley Editor: Eryne Prine MPSE
Music Editor: Mark “Vordo” Wlodarkiewicz
Foley Artists: Dan O’Connell, John Cucci MPSE

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Half-Hour – Comedy or Drama

Only Murders in the Building: “The Boy From 6B” (WINNER)
Hulu
Supervising Sound Editor: Mathew Waters
Dialogue Editor: Danika Wikke MPSE
Sound Effects Editor: Meredith Stacy
Music Editor: Micha Liberman

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Series 1 Hour – Dialogue / ADR

Succession: “Secession” (WINNER)
HBO Max
Supervising Sound Editor: Nicholas Renbeck MPSE
Dialogue Editor: Michael Feuser
ADR Editor: Angela Organ

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Series 1 Hour – Effects / Foley

The Witcher: “A Grain of Truth” (WINNER)
Netflix
Supervising Sound Editor: Matthew Collinge
Sound Designers: Rob Turner, Alyn Sclosa, Rob Prynne
Foley Editors: Adam Oakley, Rob Weatherall
Foley Artists: Zoe Freed, Rebecca Heathcote

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Animation

Raya and the Last Dragon (WINNER)
Walt Disney Animation Studios
Supervising Sound Editor: Shannon Mills
Supervising Dialogue Editor: Brad Semenoff MPSE
Sound Designer: Nia Hansen
Sound Effects Editors: Samson Neslund, David C. Hughes, Cameron Barker
Foley Editors: Chris Frazier, Steve Orlando
Foley Artists: John Roesch MPSE, Shelley Roden MPSE
Supervising Music Editor: Jim Weidman
Music Editor: David Olson

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Documentary

The Rescue (WINNER)
Disney+
Supervising Sound Editor: Deborah Wallach
Sound Effects Editor: Roland Vajs
Foley Artist: Nuno Bentro
Music Editor: Ben Smithers

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Foreign Language Feature

Cliff Walkers (WINNER)
Viki
Supervising Sound Editors: Yang Jiang MPSE, Zhao Nan MPSE
ADR Editor: Li Xinghui
Foley Artist: Han Junsheng
Sound Editors: Ann Scibelli, Xiao’ou Olivia Zhang MPSE, Iain Pattison

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Dialogue / ADR

Nightmare Alley (WINNER)
Searchlight Pictures
Supervising Sound Editor: Jill Purdy MPSE
Supervising Dialogue Editor: Jill Purdy MPSE
Supervising ADR Editor: Jill Purdy MPSE
Dialogue Editor: Nelson Ferreira MPSE

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Effects / Foley

Dune (WINNER)
Warner Bros.
Supervising Sound Editors: Theo Green, Mark Mangini MPSE
Sound Designer: Dave Whitehead
Sound Effects Editors: Phil Barrie, Lee Gilmore MPSE, Greg Ten Bosch MPSE, Robert Kellough MPSE, Piero Mura
Foley Editor: Christopher Bonis
Foley Artists: Andy Malcolm, Goro Koyama, Sandra Fox

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Music

West Side Story (WINNER)
20th Century Studios
Music Editors: Joe E. Rand, Ramiro Belgardt
Scoring Editor: David Channing

Fonte: THR

