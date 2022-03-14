Golden Reel Awards: Dune e West Side Story tra i vincitori dell’edizione 2022

La strada che porta agli Oscar 2022 è passata questa notte anche per l’assegnazione dei Golden Reel Awards, i premi annuali assegnati Motion Picture Sound Editors ai migliori montaggi sonori.

La 69° edizione dei Golden Reel Awards hanno premiato Dune, West Side Story e Nightmare Alley con un titolo a testa. Ricordiamo che i primi due film sono inclusi anche nella cinquina scelta dall’Academy per la categoria Miglior Missaggio Sonoro agli Oscar 2022, pertanto potrebbero avere chance maggiori per ottenere tale premio. Raya e l’ultimo Drago ha inoltre vinto il premio nella categoria animazione.

TUTTI I VINCITORI DEI GOLDEN REEL AWARDS 2022

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Animation Series or Short

Love, Death + Robots: “Snow in the Desert” (WINNER)

Netflix

Supervising Sound Editor: Brad North MPSE

Sound Designer: Craig Henighan MPSE

Foley Editors: Jeff Gross, Dawn Lunsford

Foley Artist: Alicia Stevens

Music Editor: Jeff Charbonneau

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Limited Series or Anthology

The Underground Railroad: Chapter 9: “Indiana Winter” (WINNER)

Amazon Prime

Supervising Sound Editor: Onnalee Blank MPSE

Sound Designers: Jay Jennings, Harry Cohen MPSE

Sound Effects Editor: Luke Gibleon

Dialogue Editors: Chris Kahwaty MPSE, Katy Wood

ADR Editor: Bryan Parker MPSE

Foley Editors: Pietu Korhonen, Lars Halvorsen

Foley Artist: Heikki Kossi MPSE

Music Editor: John Finklea

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Non-Theatrical Animation

Arcane – League of Legends: “When These Walls Come Tumbling Down” (WINNER)

Netflix

Supervising Sound Editors: Brad Beaumont MPSE, Eliot Connors MPSE

Supervising Music Editor: Alexander Temple

Supervising ADR Editor: Shannon Beaumont

Foley Editor: Alexander Ephraim MPSE

Foley Artists: Dan O’ Connell, John Cucci MPSE

Music Editor: Alex Seaver

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Non-Theatrical Documentary

The Beatles Get Back: “Part 3” (WINNER)

Disney+

Supervising Sound Editors: Brent Burge, Martin Kwok

Sound Editors: Matt Stutter MPSE, Buster Flaws, Melanie Graham

Dialogue Editor: Emile De La Rey

Music Editors: Steve Gallagher MPSE, Tane Upjohn-Beatson

Foley Editor: Michael Donaldson

Foley Artist: Simon Riley

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Non-Theatrical Feature

Infinite (WINNER)

Paramount+

Supervising Sound Editors: Mandell Winter MPSE, David Esparza MPSE

Sound Designer: Hamilton Sterling

Sound Effects Editor: Will Digby MPSE

Dialogue Editors: Micah Loken MPSE, Sang Kim

Foley Editor: Eryne Prine MPSE

Music Editor: Mark “Vordo” Wlodarkiewicz

Foley Artists: Dan O’Connell, John Cucci MPSE

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Half-Hour – Comedy or Drama

Only Murders in the Building: “The Boy From 6B” (WINNER)

Hulu

Supervising Sound Editor: Mathew Waters

Dialogue Editor: Danika Wikke MPSE

Sound Effects Editor: Meredith Stacy

Music Editor: Micha Liberman

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Series 1 Hour – Dialogue / ADR

Succession: “Secession” (WINNER)

HBO Max

Supervising Sound Editor: Nicholas Renbeck MPSE

Dialogue Editor: Michael Feuser

ADR Editor: Angela Organ

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Series 1 Hour – Effects / Foley

The Witcher: “A Grain of Truth” (WINNER)

Netflix

Supervising Sound Editor: Matthew Collinge

Sound Designers: Rob Turner, Alyn Sclosa, Rob Prynne

Foley Editors: Adam Oakley, Rob Weatherall

Foley Artists: Zoe Freed, Rebecca Heathcote

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Animation

Raya and the Last Dragon (WINNER)

Walt Disney Animation Studios

Supervising Sound Editor: Shannon Mills

Supervising Dialogue Editor: Brad Semenoff MPSE

Sound Designer: Nia Hansen

Sound Effects Editors: Samson Neslund, David C. Hughes, Cameron Barker

Foley Editors: Chris Frazier, Steve Orlando

Foley Artists: John Roesch MPSE, Shelley Roden MPSE

Supervising Music Editor: Jim Weidman

Music Editor: David Olson

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Documentary

The Rescue (WINNER)

Disney+

Supervising Sound Editor: Deborah Wallach

Sound Effects Editor: Roland Vajs

Foley Artist: Nuno Bentro

Music Editor: Ben Smithers

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Foreign Language Feature

Cliff Walkers (WINNER)

Viki

Supervising Sound Editors: Yang Jiang MPSE, Zhao Nan MPSE

ADR Editor: Li Xinghui

Foley Artist: Han Junsheng

Sound Editors: Ann Scibelli, Xiao’ou Olivia Zhang MPSE, Iain Pattison

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Dialogue / ADR

Nightmare Alley (WINNER)

Searchlight Pictures

Supervising Sound Editor: Jill Purdy MPSE

Supervising Dialogue Editor: Jill Purdy MPSE

Supervising ADR Editor: Jill Purdy MPSE

Dialogue Editor: Nelson Ferreira MPSE

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Effects / Foley

Dune (WINNER)

Warner Bros.

Supervising Sound Editors: Theo Green, Mark Mangini MPSE

Sound Designer: Dave Whitehead

Sound Effects Editors: Phil Barrie, Lee Gilmore MPSE, Greg Ten Bosch MPSE, Robert Kellough MPSE, Piero Mura

Foley Editor: Christopher Bonis

Foley Artists: Andy Malcolm, Goro Koyama, Sandra Fox

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Music

West Side Story (WINNER)

20th Century Studios

Music Editors: Joe E. Rand, Ramiro Belgardt

Scoring Editor: David Channing

Fonte: THR