27th Critics Choice Film Awards: West Side Story e Belfast guidano le nomination

Nel pomeriggio odierno la Broadcast Film Critics Association ha annunciato le nomination relative alla 27° edizione degli ambiti Critics’ Choice Film Awards.
A sette giorni dall’annuncio delle nomination relative alle categorie televisive (qui), arrivano quelle relative al cinema (via The Hollywood Reporter), con due film che hanno letteralmente dominato su tutti gli altri. West Side Story e Belfast hanno raccolto in tutto 11 nomination, una in più rispetto al tandem formato da Dune e Il Potere del Cane. Nel particolare il film diretto da Steven Spielberg si è imposto sugli altri raccogliendo candidature nelle categorie principali.
Le premiazioni dei Critics Choice Film Awards avverranno il prossimo 9 gennaio 2022, la cerimonia sarà presentata da Taye Diggs e Nicole Byer.
CRITICS CHOICE FILM AWARS NOMINATION
BEST PICTURE
- Belfast
- CODA
- Don’t Look Up
- Dune
- King Richard
- Licorice Pizza
- Nightmare Alley
- The Power of the Dog
- tick, tick…Boom!
- West Side Story
BEST ACTOR
- Nicolas Cage – Pig
- Benedict Cumberbatch – The Power of the Dog
- Peter Dinklage – Cyrano
- Andrew Garfield – tick, tick…Boom!
- Will Smith – King Richard
- Denzel Washington – The Tragedy of Macbeth
BEST ACTRESS
- Jessica Chastain – The Eyes of Tammy Faye
- Olivia Colman – The Lost Daughter
- Lady Gaga – House of Gucci
- Alana Haim – Licorice Pizza
- Nicole Kidman – Being the Ricardos
- Kristen Stewart – Spencer
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
- Jamie Dornan – Belfast
- Ciarán Hinds – Belfast
- Troy Kotsur – CODA
- Jared Leto – House of Gucci
- J.K. Simmons – Being the Ricardos
- Kodi Smit-McPhee – The Power of the Dog
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
- Caitríona Balfe – Belfast
- Ariana DeBose – West Side Story
- Ann Dowd – Mass
- Kirsten Dunst – The Power of the Dog
- Aunjanue Ellis – King Richard
- Rita Moreno – West Side Story
BEST YOUNG ACTOR/ACTRESS
- Jude Hill – Belfast
- Cooper Hoffman – Licorice Pizza
- Emilia Jones – CODA
- Woody Norman – C’mon C’mon
- Saniyya Sidney – King Richard
- Rachel Zegler – West Side Story
BEST ACTING ENSEMBLE
- Belfast
- Don’t Look Up
- The Harder They Fall
- Licorice Pizza
- The Power of the Dog
- West Side Story
BEST DIRECTOR
- Paul Thomas Anderson – Licorice Pizza
- Kenneth Branagh – Belfast
- Jane Campion – The Power of the Dog
- Guillermo del Toro – Nightmare Alley
- Steven Spielberg – West Side Story
- Denis Villeneuve – Dune
BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
- Paul Thomas Anderson – Licorice Pizza
- Zach Baylin – King Richard
- Kenneth Branagh – Belfast
- Adam McKay, David Sirota – Don’t Look Up
- Aaron Sorkin – Being the Ricardos
BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
- Jane Campion – The Power of the Dog
- Maggie Gyllenhaal – The Lost Daughter
- Siân Heder – CODA
- Tony Kushner – West Side Story
- Jon Spaihts, Denis Villeneuve, Eric Roth – Dune
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
- Bruno Delbonnel – The Tragedy of Macbeth
- Greig Fraser – Dune
- Janusz Kaminski – West Side Story
- Dan Laustsen – Nightmare Alley
- Ari Wegner – The Power of the Dog
- Haris Zambarloukos – Belfast
BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN
- Jim Clay, Claire Nia Richards – Belfast
- Tamara Deverell, Shane Vieau – Nightmare Alley
- Adam Stockhausen, Rena DeAngelo – The French Dispatch
- Adam Stockhausen, Rena DeAngelo – West Side Story
- Patrice Vermette, Zsuzsanna Sipos – Dune
BEST EDITING
- Sarah Broshar and Michael Kahn – West Side Story
- Úna Ní Dhonghaíle – Belfast
- Andy Jurgensen – Licorice Pizza
- Peter Sciberras – The Power of the Dog
- Joe Walker – Dune
BEST COSTUME DESIGN
- Jenny Beavan – Cruella
- Luis Sequeira – Nightmare Alley
- Paul Tazewell – West Side Story
- Jacqueline West, Robert Morgan – Dune
- Janty Yates – House of Gucci
BEST HAIR AND MAKEUP
- Cruella
- Dune
- The Eyes of Tammy Faye
- House of Gucci
- Nightmare Alley
BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
- Dune
- The Matrix Resurrections
- Nightmare Alley
- No Time to Die
- Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
BEST COMEDY
- Barb & Star Go to Vista Del Mar
- Don’t Look Up
- Free Guy
- The French Dispatch
- Licorice Pizza
BEST ANIMATED FEATURE
- Encanto
- Flee
- Luca
- The Mitchells vs the Machines
- Raya and the Last Dragon
BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM
- A Hero
- Drive My Car
- Flee
- The Hand of God
- The Worst Person in the World
BEST SONG
- Be Alive – King Richard
- Dos Oruguitas – Encanto
- Guns Go Bang – The Harder They Fall
- Just Look Up – Don’t Look Up
- No Time to Die – No Time to Die
BEST SCORE
- Nicholas Britell – Don’t Look Up
- Jonny Greenwood – The Power of the Dog
- Jonny Greenwood – Spencer
- Nathan Johnson – Nightmare Alley
- Hans Zimmer – Dune