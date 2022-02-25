Online la colonna sonora composta da Michael Giacchino per The Batman

Water Tower Music ha pubblicato in queste ore la colonna sonora integrale composta da Michael Giacchino per il cinecomic The Batman.

Con l’embed ufficiale che trovate, è possibile attingere anche alla lista delle tracce qui di seguito:

Can’t Fight City Halloween 2. Mayoral Ducting 3. It’s Raining Vengeance 4. Don’t Be Voyeur with Me 5. Crossing the Feline 6. Gannika Girl 7. Moving in for the Gil 8. Funeral and Far Between 9. Collar ID 10. Escaped Crusader 11. Penguin of Guilt 12. Highway to the Anger Zone 13. World’s Worst Translator 14. Riddles, Riddles Everywhere 15. Meow and You and Everyone We Know 16. For All Your Pennyworth 17. Are You a Kenzie or a Can’t-zie? 18. An Im-purr-fect Murder 19. The Great Pumpkin Pie 20. Hoarding School 21. A Flood of Terrors 22. A Bat in the Rafters, Pt. 1 23. A Bat in the Rafters, Pt. 2 24. The Bat’s True Calling 25. All’s Well That Ends Farewell 26. The Batman 27. Catwoman 28. The Riddler 29. Sonata in Darkness.

PRODUZIONE: Il film è scritto e diretto da Matt Reeves. Lo scrittore Mattson Tomlin ha co-scritto la sceneggiatura. Dylan Clark e Matt Reeves hanno prodotto il film, con Michael E. Uslan come produttore esecutivo. CAST: Il ruolo del Crociato di Gotham è stato affidato a Robert Pattinson. Nel cast anche Zoe Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, Paul Dano, Jayme Lawson, Andy Serkis, John Turturro, Peter Sarsgaard, e Barry Keoghan. DISTRIBUZIONE: Nelle sale americane dal 4 marzo 2022. In Italia dal 3 marzo.

TRAMA: The Batman è un thriller tagliente e pieno d’azione che ritrae Batman nei suoi primi anni, mentre lotta per bilanciare la rabbia con la rettitudine morale e indaga su un inquietante mistero che ha terrorizzato Gotham. Robert Pattinson offre un ritratto crudo e intenso di Batman come un vigilante disilluso e disperato risvegliato dalla consapevolezza che la rabbia che lo consuma non lo rende migliore dello spietato serial killer a cui sta dando la caccia.