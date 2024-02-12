ADG Awards 2024: premiate le Migliori Scenografie

Nel weekend cannibalizzato dal Super Bowl, Hollywood ha celebrato gli ADG Awards 2024, i premi assegnati alle Migliori Scenografie.
La Art Directors Guild (l’associazione americana degli scenografi hollywoodiani) ha premiato questa notte i migliori prodotti audiovisivi della stagione appena terminata. A portare a casa gli ADG Awards principali sono stati il solito Oppenheimer, la sua nemesi per gli Oscars Povere Creature! e Saltburn. Nella categoria animata, invece, è stato Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse a trionfare.
Come spesso è accaduto negli ultimi anni, uno dei tre vincitori degli ADG Awards alla fine ha trionfato anche nella medesima categoria agli Oscars (Miglior Scenografia), in questo caso, a tal proposito, la sfida sembrerebbe riguardare i soli Oppenheimer e Povere Creature!, essendo Saltburn assente ingiustificato nella cinquina dell’Academy. Chi trionferà pertanto tra i due film?
ADG Awards 2024: i vincitori.
CONTEMPORARY FEATURE FILM
Saltburn
Production Designer: Suzie Davies
PERIOD FEATURE FILM
Oppenheimer
Production Designer: Ruth De Jong
FANTASY FEATURE FILM
Poor Things
Production Designers: James Price, Shona Heath
ANIMATED FEATURE FILM
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Production Designer: Patrick O’Keefe
TELEVISION MOVIE OR LIMITED SERIES
Beef
Production Designer: Grace Yun
ONE-HOUR FANTASY SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES|
The Last of Us: “Infected”
Production Designer: John Paino
ONE-HOUR CONTEMPORARY SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES
Succession: “America Decides”
Production Designer: Stephen Carter
ONE-HOUR PERIOD SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES
The Great: “You the People,” “Fun,” “Peter and the Wolf”
Production Designer: Francesca di Mottola
MULTI-CAMERA SERIES
Frasier: “Moving In”
Production Designer: Glenda Rovello
HALF HOUR SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES
Reservation Dogs: “Deer Lady”
Production Designer: Brandon Tonner-Connolly