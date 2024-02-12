Universal Movies

La Folle Passione del Cinema

ADG Awards 2024: premiate le Migliori Scenografie

Frenck Coppola02 mins
ADG Awards 2024, la lista dei vincitori

Nel weekend cannibalizzato dal Super Bowl, Hollywood ha celebrato gli ADG Awards 2024, i premi assegnati alle Migliori Scenografie.

La Art Directors Guild (l’associazione americana degli scenografi hollywoodiani) ha premiato questa notte i migliori prodotti audiovisivi della stagione appena terminata. A portare a casa gli ADG Awards principali sono stati il solito Oppenheimer, la sua nemesi per gli Oscars Povere Creature! e Saltburn. Nella categoria animata, invece, è stato Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse a trionfare.

Come spesso è accaduto negli ultimi anni, uno dei tre vincitori degli ADG Awards alla fine ha trionfato anche nella medesima categoria agli Oscars (Miglior Scenografia), in questo caso, a tal proposito, la sfida sembrerebbe riguardare i soli Oppenheimer e Povere Creature!, essendo Saltburn assente ingiustificato nella cinquina dell’Academy. Chi trionferà pertanto tra i due film?

ADG Awards 2024: i vincitori.

CONTEMPORARY FEATURE FILM

Saltburn
Production Designer: Suzie Davies

PERIOD FEATURE FILM

Oppenheimer
Production Designer: Ruth De Jong

FANTASY FEATURE FILM

Poor Things
Production Designers: James Price, Shona Heath

ANIMATED FEATURE FILM

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Production Designer: Patrick O’Keefe

TELEVISION MOVIE OR LIMITED SERIES

Beef
Production Designer: Grace Yun

ONE-HOUR FANTASY SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES|

The Last of Us: “Infected”
Production Designer: John Paino

ONE-HOUR CONTEMPORARY SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES

Succession: “America Decides”
Production Designer: Stephen Carter

ONE-HOUR PERIOD SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES

The Great: “You the People,” “Fun,” “Peter and the Wolf”
Production Designer: Francesca di Mottola

MULTI-CAMERA SERIES

Frasier: “Moving In”
Production Designer: Glenda Rovello

HALF HOUR SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES

Reservation Dogs: “Deer Lady”
Production Designer: Brandon Tonner-Connolly

Lascia un Commento...

Questo sito usa Akismet per ridurre lo spam. Scopri come i tuoi dati vengono elaborati.

Scopri di più da Universal Movies

Abbonati ora per continuare a leggere e avere accesso all'archivio completo.

Continue reading