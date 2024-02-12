ADG Awards 2024: premiate le Migliori Scenografie

Nel weekend cannibalizzato dal Super Bowl, Hollywood ha celebrato gli ADG Awards 2024, i premi assegnati alle Migliori Scenografie.

La Art Directors Guild (l’associazione americana degli scenografi hollywoodiani) ha premiato questa notte i migliori prodotti audiovisivi della stagione appena terminata. A portare a casa gli ADG Awards principali sono stati il solito Oppenheimer, la sua nemesi per gli Oscars Povere Creature! e Saltburn. Nella categoria animata, invece, è stato Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse a trionfare.

Come spesso è accaduto negli ultimi anni, uno dei tre vincitori degli ADG Awards alla fine ha trionfato anche nella medesima categoria agli Oscars (Miglior Scenografia), in questo caso, a tal proposito, la sfida sembrerebbe riguardare i soli Oppenheimer e Povere Creature!, essendo Saltburn assente ingiustificato nella cinquina dell’Academy. Chi trionferà pertanto tra i due film?

ADG Awards 2024: i vincitori.

CONTEMPORARY FEATURE FILM

Saltburn

Production Designer: Suzie Davies

PERIOD FEATURE FILM

Oppenheimer

Production Designer: Ruth De Jong

FANTASY FEATURE FILM

Poor Things

Production Designers: James Price, Shona Heath

ANIMATED FEATURE FILM

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Production Designer: Patrick O’Keefe

TELEVISION MOVIE OR LIMITED SERIES

Beef

Production Designer: Grace Yun

ONE-HOUR FANTASY SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES|

The Last of Us: “Infected”

Production Designer: John Paino

ONE-HOUR CONTEMPORARY SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES

Succession: “America Decides”

Production Designer: Stephen Carter

ONE-HOUR PERIOD SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES

The Great: “You the People,” “Fun,” “Peter and the Wolf”

Production Designer: Francesca di Mottola

MULTI-CAMERA SERIES

Frasier: “Moving In”

Production Designer: Glenda Rovello

HALF HOUR SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES

Reservation Dogs: “Deer Lady”

Production Designer: Brandon Tonner-Connolly