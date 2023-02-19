ADG Awards 2023: la lista completa dei vincitori

Questa notte sono stati assegnati gli ADG Awards 2023, ossia i premi assegnati dalla Art Directors Guild alle migliori scenegrafie dell’anno.
L’associazione degli scenografi hollywoodiani ha scelto per i tre premi principali Everyting Everywhere All At Once (stanotte già trionfatore ai DGA Awards), Babylon e Glass Onion: Knives Out lanciando di fatto il solo Babylon verso la corsa agli Oscar 2023 che, ricordiamo, è l’unico dei tre film ad aver ottenuto una nomination dall’Academy per la Miglior Scenografia. A tal proposito, va ricordato che 18 volte sulle 26 edizioni, il vincitore dell’ADG Awards (o meglio uno dei tre vincitori) si è portato a casa anche l’ambita statuetta degli Oscars.
Date una lettura a questo nostro indirizzo per riscoprire le nomination assegnate dalla Art Directors Guild.
ADG AWARDS 2023: TUTTI I VINCITORI
FILM
Film ambientato nel passato
- Niente di nuovo sul fronte occidentale
- Babylon
- Elvis
- The Fabelmans
- White Noise
Film fantasy
- Avatar: la via dell’acqua
- The Batman
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
Film ambientato nel presente
- Bardo
- Bullet train
- Glass Onion
- Tár
- Top Gun: Maverick
Film d’animazione
- Pinocchio di Guillermo del Toro
- Lightyear
- Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
- Il gatto con gli stivali 2
- Red
SERIE TV
Serie single camera con episodi di un’ora ambientata nel passato
- The Crown: “Ipatiev House”
- The Gilded Age: “Never the New”
- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: “Maisel vs. Lennon: The Cut Contest,” “How Do You Get Carnegie Hall?”
- Pachinko: “Chapter One”
- Peaky Blinders: “Black Day”
Serie single camera con episodi di un’ora fantasy
- Andor: “Rix Road”
- House of the Dragon: “The Heirs of the Dragon”
- The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power: “Adar”
- Stranger Things: “Chapter Seven: The Massacre at Hawkins Lab”
- Wednesday: “Woe is the Loneliest Number”
Serie single camera con episodi di un’ora ambientata nel presente
- Better Call Saul: “Wine and Roses,” “Nippy”
- Euphoria: “You Who Cannot See, Think of Those Who Can,” “The Theater and Its Double,” ”All My Life, My Heart Has Yearned for a Thing I Cannot Name”
- Ozark: “The Beginning of the End,” “Let the Great World Spin,” “City on the Make”
- Severance: “Good News About Hell”
- The White Lotus: “Ciao”
Miniserie o film tv
- Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities
- Moon Knight
- Obi-Wan Kenobi
- Pinocchio
- Station 11
Serie single camera con episodi da mezz’ora
- Emily In Paris: “What’s It All About…” “How to Lose a Designer in 10 Days”
- Hacks: “Trust the Process”
- Only Murders in the Building: “Framed”
- Our Flag Means Death: “Pilot”
- What We Do in the Shadows: “The Grand Opening,” “The Night Market,” “Pine Barrens”
Serie multicamera
- Bob ❤️ Abishola: “Inner Boss Bitch,” “Two Rusty Tractors,” “Estee Lauder and Goat Meat”
- The Conners: “Sex, Lies, and House Hunting,” “The Best Laid Plans, A Contrabassoon and A Sinking Feeling”
- How I Met Your Father: “Pilot”
- The Neighborhood: “Welcome to the Remodel”
- United States of Al: “Kiss/Maach,” “Divorce/Talaq,” “Sock/Jeraab”