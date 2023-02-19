19 Febbraio 2023

Universal Movies

La Folle Passione del Cinema

ADG Awards 2023: la lista completa dei vincitori

Frenck Coppola05 mins
ADG Awards 2023: ecco la lista dei vincitori

Questa notte sono stati assegnati gli ADG Awards 2023, ossia i premi assegnati dalla Art Directors Guild alle migliori scenegrafie dell’anno.

L’associazione degli scenografi hollywoodiani ha scelto per i tre premi principali Everyting Everywhere All At Once (stanotte già trionfatore ai DGA Awards), Babylon e Glass Onion: Knives Out lanciando di fatto il solo Babylon verso la corsa agli Oscar 2023 che, ricordiamo, è l’unico dei tre film ad aver ottenuto una nomination dall’Academy per la Miglior Scenografia. A tal proposito, va ricordato che 18 volte sulle 26 edizioni, il vincitore dell’ADG Awards (o meglio uno dei tre vincitori) si è portato a casa anche l’ambita statuetta degli Oscars.

Date una lettura a questo nostro indirizzo per riscoprire le nomination assegnate dalla Art Directors Guild.

ADG AWARDS 2023: TUTTI I VINCITORI

FILM

Film ambientato nel passato

  • Niente di nuovo sul fronte occidentale
  • Babylon
  • Elvis
  • The Fabelmans
  • White Noise

Film fantasy

  • Avatar: la via dell’acqua
  • The Batman
  • Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
  • Everything Everywhere All at Once

Film ambientato nel presente

  • Bardo
  • Bullet train
  • Glass Onion
  • Tár
  • Top Gun: Maverick

Film d’animazione

  • Pinocchio di Guillermo del Toro
  • Lightyear
  • Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
  • Il gatto con gli stivali 2
  • Red

SERIE TV

Serie single camera con episodi di un’ora ambientata nel passato

  • The Crown: “Ipatiev House”
  • The Gilded Age: “Never the New”
  • The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: “Maisel vs. Lennon: The Cut Contest,” “How Do You Get Carnegie Hall?”
  • Pachinko: “Chapter One”
  • Peaky Blinders: “Black Day”

Serie single camera con episodi di un’ora fantasy

  • Andor: “Rix Road”
  • House of the Dragon: “The Heirs of the Dragon”
  • The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power: “Adar”
  • Stranger Things: “Chapter Seven: The Massacre at Hawkins Lab”
  • Wednesday: “Woe is the Loneliest Number”

Serie single camera con episodi di un’ora ambientata nel presente

  • Better Call Saul: “Wine and Roses,” “Nippy”
  • Euphoria: “You Who Cannot See, Think of Those Who Can,” “The Theater and Its Double,” ”All My Life, My Heart Has Yearned for a Thing I Cannot Name”
  • Ozark: “The Beginning of the End,” “Let the Great World Spin,” “City on the Make”
  • Severance: “Good News About Hell”
  • The White Lotus: “Ciao”

Miniserie o film tv

  • Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities
  • Moon Knight
  • Obi-Wan Kenobi
  • Pinocchio
  • Station 11

Serie single camera con episodi da mezz’ora

  • Emily In Paris: “What’s It All About…” “How to Lose a Designer in 10 Days”
  • Hacks: “Trust the Process”
  • Only Murders in the Building: “Framed”
  • Our Flag Means Death: “Pilot”
  • What We Do in the Shadows: “The Grand Opening,” “The Night Market,” “Pine Barrens

Serie multicamera

  • Bob ❤️ Abishola: “Inner Boss Bitch,” “Two Rusty Tractors,” “Estee Lauder and Goat Meat”
  • The Conners: “Sex, Lies, and House Hunting,” “The Best Laid Plans, A Contrabassoon and A Sinking Feeling”
  • How I Met Your Father: “Pilot”
  • The Neighborhood: “Welcome to the Remodel”
  • United States of Al: “Kiss/Maach,” “Divorce/Talaq,” “Sock/Jeraab”

Trustpilot

Lascia un Commento...

Questo sito usa Akismet per ridurre lo spam. Scopri come i tuoi dati vengono elaborati.

Articoli Correlati