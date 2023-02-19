ADG Awards 2023: la lista completa dei vincitori

Questa notte sono stati assegnati gli ADG Awards 2023, ossia i premi assegnati dalla Art Directors Guild alle migliori scenegrafie dell’anno.

L’associazione degli scenografi hollywoodiani ha scelto per i tre premi principali Everyting Everywhere All At Once (stanotte già trionfatore ai DGA Awards), Babylon e Glass Onion: Knives Out lanciando di fatto il solo Babylon verso la corsa agli Oscar 2023 che, ricordiamo, è l’unico dei tre film ad aver ottenuto una nomination dall’Academy per la Miglior Scenografia. A tal proposito, va ricordato che 18 volte sulle 26 edizioni, il vincitore dell’ADG Awards (o meglio uno dei tre vincitori) si è portato a casa anche l’ambita statuetta degli Oscars.

Date una lettura a questo nostro indirizzo per riscoprire le nomination assegnate dalla Art Directors Guild.

ADG AWARDS 2023: TUTTI I VINCITORI

FILM

Film ambientato nel passato

Niente di nuovo sul fronte occidentale

Babylon

Elvis

The Fabelmans

White Noise

Film fantasy

Avatar: la via dell’acqua

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Film ambientato nel presente

Bardo

Bullet train

Glass Onion

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Film d’animazione

Pinocchio di Guillermo del Toro

Lightyear

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

Il gatto con gli stivali 2

Red

SERIE TV

Serie single camera con episodi di un’ora ambientata nel passato

The Crown: “Ipatiev House”

The Gilded Age: “Never the New”

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: “Maisel vs. Lennon: The Cut Contest,” “How Do You Get Carnegie Hall?”

Pachinko: “Chapter One”

Peaky Blinders: “Black Day”

Serie single camera con episodi di un’ora fantasy

Andor: “Rix Road”

House of the Dragon: “The Heirs of the Dragon”

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power: “Adar”

Stranger Things: “Chapter Seven: The Massacre at Hawkins Lab”

Wednesday: “Woe is the Loneliest Number”

Serie single camera con episodi di un’ora ambientata nel presente

Better Call Saul: “Wine and Roses,” “Nippy”

Euphoria: “You Who Cannot See, Think of Those Who Can,” “The Theater and Its Double,” ”All My Life, My Heart Has Yearned for a Thing I Cannot Name”

Ozark: “The Beginning of the End,” “Let the Great World Spin,” “City on the Make”

Severance: “Good News About Hell”

The White Lotus: “Ciao”

Miniserie o film tv

Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities

Moon Knight

Obi-Wan Kenobi

Pinocchio

Station 11

Serie single camera con episodi da mezz’ora

Emily In Paris: “What’s It All About…” “How to Lose a Designer in 10 Days”

Hacks: “Trust the Process”

Only Murders in the Building: “Framed”

Our Flag Means Death: “Pilot”

What We Do in the Shadows: “The Grand Opening,” “The Night Market,” “Pine Barrens”

Serie multicamera