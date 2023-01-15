ADG Awards 2023: le nomination dei premi alle scenografie

La Art Directors Guild ha rivelato nei giorni scorsi le nomination degli ADG Awards 2023, i premi assegnati alle migliori scenografie – tra cinema e televisione – apprezzate in questa stagione.
Nelle categorie cinematografiche hanno ottenuto nomination alcuni dei film indiziati per portare a casa quest’anno l’Oscar alle Migliori Scenografie, a tal proposito sono presenti – divisi tra le varie categorie – Elvis, Avatar: La via dell’acqua, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever e The Batman. Nelle categorie televisive, invece, Il Signore degli Anelli: Gli Anelli del Potere e House of Dragon non potevano mancare all’appuntamento con la nomination, con loro anche Moon Knight e Andor.
I vincitori degli ADG Awards 2023 saranno rivelati durante una cerimonia il 18 febbraio a Century City.
NOMINEES FOR FEATURE FILM
PERIOD FEATURE FILM
- “All Quiet on the Western Front” (Production Designer: Christian M. Goldbeck)
- “Babylon” (Production Designer: Florencia Martin)
- “Elvis” (Production Designers: Catherine Martin, Karen Murphy
- “The Fabelmans” (Production Designer: Rick Carter)
- “White Noise” (Production Designer: Jess Gonchor)
FANTASY FEATURE FILM
- “Avatar: The Way of Water” (Production Designers: Dylan Cole, Ben Procter)
- “The Batman” (Production Designer: James Chinlund)
- “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” (Production Designer: Hannah Beachler)
- “Everything Everywhere All at Once” (Production Designer: Jason Kisvarday)
- “Nope” (Production Designer: Ruth De Jong)
CONTEMPORARY FEATURE FILM
- “Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths” (Production Designer: Eugenio Caballero)
- “Bullet Train” (Production Designer: David Scheunemann)
- “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” (Production Designer: Rick Heinrichs)
- “Tár” (Production Designer: Marco Bittner Rosser)
- “Top Gun: Maverick” (Production Designer: Jeremy Hindle)
ANIMATED FEATURE FILM
- “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio” (Production Designers: Guy Davis, Curt Enderle)
- “Lightyear” (Production Designer: Tim Evatt)
- “Marcel the Shell with Shoes On” (Production Designer: Liz Toonkel)
- “Puss In Boots: The Last Wish” (Production Designer: Nate Wragg)
- “Turning Red” (Production Designer: Rona Liu )
NOMINEES FOR TELEVISION
ONE-HOUR PERIOD SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES
- “The Crown: Ipatiev House” (Production Designer: Martin Childs)
- “The Gilded Age: Never the New” (Production Designer: Bob Shaw)
- “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: Maisel vs. Lennon: The Cut Contest, How Do You Get to
- Carnegie Hall?” (Production Designer: Bill Groom)
- “Pachinko: Chapter One” (Production Designer: Mara LePere-Schloop)
- “Peaky Blinders: Black Day” (Production Designer: Nicole Northridge)
ONE-HOUR FANTASY SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES
- “Andor: Rix Road” (Production Designer: Luke Hull)
- “House of the Dragon: The Heirs of the Dragon” (Production Designer: Jim Clay)
- “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power: Adar” (Production Designer: Ramsey Avery)
- “Stranger Things: “Chapter Seven: The Massacre at Hawkins Lab” (Production Designer: Chris Trujillo)
- “Wednesday: Woe is the Loneliest Number” (Production Designer: Mark Scruton)
ONE-HOUR CONTEMPORARY SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES
- “Better Call Saul: Wine and Roses,Nippy” (Production Designer: Denise Pizzini)
- “Euphoria: You Who Cannot See, Think of Those Who Can, The Theater and Its Double,
- All My Life, My Heart Has Yearned for a Thing I Cannot Name” (Production Designer: Jason Baldwin Stewart)
- “Ozark: The Beginning of the End, Let the Great World Spin, City on the Make” (Production Designer: David Bomba)
- “Severance: Good News About Hell” Production Designer: Jeremy Hindle
- “The White Lotus: Ciao” (Production Designer: Cristina Onori)
TELEVISION MOVIE OR LIMITED SERIES
- “Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities” (Production Designer: Tamara Deverell)
- “Moon Knight” (Production Designer: Stefania Cella)
- “Obi-Wan Kenobi” (Production Designers: Todd Cherniawsky, Doug Chiang)
- “Pinocchio” (Production Designers: Doug Chiang, Stefan Dechant)
- “Station 11” (Production Designer: Ruth Ammon)
HALF-HOUR SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES
- “Emily In Paris: What’s It All About…, How to Lose a Designer in 10 Days” (Production Designer: Anne Seibel)
- “Hacks: Trust the Process” (Production Designer: Alec Contestabile)
- “Only Murders in the Building: Framed” (Production Designer: Patrick Howe)
- “Our Flag Means Death: Pilot” (Production Designer: Ra Vincent)
- “What We Do in the Shadows: The Grand Opening, The Night Market, Pine Barrens” (Production Designer: Shayne Fox)
MULTI-CAMERA SERIES
- “Bob Abishola: Inner Boss Bitch, Two Rusty Tractors, Estee Lauder and Goat Meat” (Production Designer: Francoise Cherry-Cohen)
- “The Conners: Sex, Lies, and House Hunting, The Best Laid Plans, A Contrabassoon and A
- Sinking Feeling” (Production Designer: Jerry Dunn)
- “How I Met Your Father: Pilot” (Production Designer: Glenda Rovello)
- “The Neighborhood: Welcome to the Remodel” (Production Designer: Wendell Johnson)
- “United States of Al: Kiss/Maach, Divorce/Talaq, Sock/Jeraab” (Production Designer: Daren Janes)