ADG Awards 2023: le nomination dei premi alle scenografie

La Art Directors Guild, l’associazione degli scenografi hollywoodiani, ha da poco emanato le nomination per l’edizione 2021 degli ADG Awards. Come sempre tenuti in forte considerazione dagli Academy per la categoria Miglior Scenografia, l’associazione degli scenografi hollywoodiana ha scelto i suoi candidati (come sempre suddividendoli per sotto-categorie) in vista dei premi che saranno consegnati digitalmente