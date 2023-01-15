ADG Awards 2023, ecco le nomination dei premi hollywoodiani alle migliori scenografie
ADG Awards 2023: le nomination dei premi alle scenografie

La Art Directors Guild ha rivelato nei giorni scorsi le nomination degli ADG Awards 2023, i premi assegnati alle migliori scenografie – tra cinema e televisione – apprezzate in questa stagione.

Nelle categorie cinematografiche hanno ottenuto nomination alcuni dei film indiziati per portare a casa quest’anno l’Oscar alle Migliori Scenografie, a tal proposito sono presenti – divisi tra le varie categorie – Elvis, Avatar: La via dell’acqua, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever e The Batman. Nelle categorie televisive, invece, Il Signore degli Anelli: Gli Anelli del Potere e House of Dragon non potevano mancare all’appuntamento con la nomination, con loro anche Moon Knight e Andor.

I vincitori degli ADG Awards 2023 saranno rivelati durante una cerimonia il 18 febbraio a Century City.

NOMINEES FOR FEATURE FILM

PERIOD FEATURE FILM

  • “All Quiet on the Western Front” (Production Designer: Christian M. Goldbeck)
  • “Babylon” (Production Designer: Florencia Martin)
  • “Elvis” (Production Designers: Catherine Martin, Karen Murphy
  • “The Fabelmans” (Production Designer: Rick Carter)
  • “White Noise” (Production Designer: Jess Gonchor)

FANTASY FEATURE FILM

  • “Avatar: The Way of Water” (Production Designers: Dylan Cole, Ben Procter)
  • “The Batman” (Production Designer: James Chinlund)
  • “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” (Production Designer: Hannah Beachler)
  • “Everything Everywhere All at Once” (Production Designer: Jason Kisvarday)
  • “Nope” (Production Designer: Ruth De Jong)

CONTEMPORARY FEATURE FILM

  • “Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths” (Production Designer: Eugenio Caballero)
  • “Bullet Train” (Production Designer: David Scheunemann)
  • “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” (Production Designer: Rick Heinrichs)
  • “Tár” (Production Designer: Marco Bittner Rosser)
  • “Top Gun: Maverick” (Production Designer: Jeremy Hindle)

ANIMATED FEATURE FILM

  • “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio” (Production Designers: Guy Davis, Curt Enderle)
  • “Lightyear” (Production Designer: Tim Evatt)
  • “Marcel the Shell with Shoes On” (Production Designer: Liz Toonkel)
  • “Puss In Boots: The Last Wish” (Production Designer: Nate Wragg)
  • “Turning Red” (Production Designer: Rona Liu )

NOMINEES FOR TELEVISION

ONE-HOUR PERIOD SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES

  • “The Crown: Ipatiev House” (Production Designer: Martin Childs)
  • “The Gilded Age: Never the New” (Production Designer: Bob Shaw)
  • “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: Maisel vs. Lennon: The Cut Contest, How Do You Get to
  • Carnegie Hall?” (Production Designer: Bill Groom)
  • “Pachinko: Chapter One” (Production Designer: Mara LePere-Schloop)
  • “Peaky Blinders: Black Day” (Production Designer: Nicole Northridge)

ONE-HOUR FANTASY SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES

  • “Andor: Rix Road” (Production Designer: Luke Hull)
  • “House of the Dragon: The Heirs of the Dragon” (Production Designer: Jim Clay)
  • “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power: Adar” (Production Designer: Ramsey Avery)
  • “Stranger Things: “Chapter Seven: The Massacre at Hawkins Lab” (Production Designer: Chris Trujillo)
  • “Wednesday: Woe is the Loneliest Number” (Production Designer: Mark Scruton)

ONE-HOUR CONTEMPORARY SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES

  • “Better Call Saul: Wine and Roses,Nippy” (Production Designer: Denise Pizzini)
  • “Euphoria: You Who Cannot See, Think of Those Who Can, The Theater and Its Double,
  • All My Life, My Heart Has Yearned for a Thing I Cannot Name” (Production Designer: Jason Baldwin Stewart)
  • “Ozark: The Beginning of the End, Let the Great World Spin, City on the Make” (Production Designer: David Bomba)
  • “Severance: Good News About Hell” Production Designer: Jeremy Hindle
  • “The White Lotus: Ciao” (Production Designer: Cristina Onori)

TELEVISION MOVIE OR LIMITED SERIES

  • “Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities” (Production Designer: Tamara Deverell)
  • “Moon Knight” (Production Designer: Stefania Cella)
  • “Obi-Wan Kenobi” (Production Designers: Todd Cherniawsky, Doug Chiang)
  • “Pinocchio” (Production Designers: Doug Chiang, Stefan Dechant)
  • “Station 11” (Production Designer: Ruth Ammon)

HALF-HOUR SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES

  • “Emily In Paris: What’s It All About…, How to Lose a Designer in 10 Days” (Production Designer: Anne Seibel)
  • “Hacks: Trust the Process” (Production Designer: Alec Contestabile)
  • “Only Murders in the Building: Framed” (Production Designer: Patrick Howe)
  • “Our Flag Means Death: Pilot” (Production Designer: Ra Vincent)
  • “What We Do in the Shadows: The Grand Opening, The Night Market, Pine Barrens” (Production Designer: Shayne Fox)

MULTI-CAMERA SERIES

  • “Bob Abishola: Inner Boss Bitch, Two Rusty Tractors, Estee Lauder and Goat Meat” (Production Designer: Francoise Cherry-Cohen)
  • “The Conners: Sex, Lies, and House Hunting, The Best Laid Plans, A Contrabassoon and A
  • Sinking Feeling” (Production Designer: Jerry Dunn)
  • “How I Met Your Father: Pilot” (Production Designer: Glenda Rovello)
  • “The Neighborhood: Welcome to the Remodel” (Production Designer: Wendell Johnson)
  • “United States of Al: Kiss/Maach, Divorce/Talaq, Sock/Jeraab” (Production Designer: Daren Janes)
