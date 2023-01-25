WGA Awards 2023: le nomination per le migliori sceneggiature

La Writers Guild of America questa sera ha annunciato le nomination relative ai WGA Awards 2023, ovvero i premi assegnati alle migliori sceneggiature della scorsa stagione.

Spesso in linea con le scelte dell’Academy per quanto riguarda la medesima categoria, i WGA Awards quest’anno hanno visto la presenza in nomination di alcune sceneggiature completamente snobbate per la corsa agli Oscar 2023. A tal proposito, va sottolineata la presenza nelle varie categorie di sceneggiature di film quali Nope, The Menu e Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, tutte chiaramente impossibilitate ad ottenere successo durante la lunga notte degli Oscars. Hanno ottenuto, invece, il benestare condiviso delle due celebri associazioni film quali Top Gun: Maverick, The Fabelmans ed il trionfatore Everything Everywhere All At Once, solo per citarne alcuni.

I WGA Awards 2023 verranno assegnati durante una cerimonia di premiazione che si terrà il prossimo 5 marzo. Qui di seguito vi rileghiamo la lista delle nomination.

WGA AWARDS 2023: LE NOMINATION

SCENEGGIATURA ORIGINALE

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Written by Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert; A24

The Fabelmans

Written by Steven Spielberg & Tony Kushner; Universal Pictures

The Menu

Written by Seth Reiss & Will Tracy; Searchlight Pictures

Nope

Written by Jordan Peele; Universal Pictures

Tár

Written by Todd Field; Focus Features

SCENEGGIATURA ADATTATA

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Screenplay by Ryan Coogler & Joe Robert Cole, Story by Ryan Coogler, Based on the Marvel Comics; Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Written by Rian Johnson; Netflix

She Said

Screenplay by Rebecca Lenkiewicz, Based on the New York Times Investigation by Jodi Kantor, Megan Twohey and Rebecca Corbett and the Book She Said by Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey; Universal Pictures

Top Gun: Maverick

Screenplay by Ehren Kruger and Eric Warren Singer and Christopher McQuarrie, Story by Peter Craig and Justin Marks, Based on Characters Created by Jim Cash & Jack Epps, Jr.; Paramount Pictures

Women Talking

Screenplay by Sarah Polley, Based upon the Book by Miriam Toews; Orion Pictures/MGM

DOCUMENTARIO

2nd Chance

Written by Ramin Bahrani; Showtime Documentary Films

Downfall: The Case Against Boeing

Written by Mark Bailey & Keven McAlester; Netflix

Last Flight Home

Written by Ondi Timoner; MTV Documentary Films

Moonage Daydream

Written by Brett Morgen; Neon

¡Viva Maestro!

Written by Theodore Braun; Greenwich Entertainment