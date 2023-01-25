WGA Awards 2023: le nomination per le migliori sceneggiature

La Writers Guild of America questa sera ha annunciato le nomination relative ai WGA Awards 2023, ovvero i premi assegnati alle migliori sceneggiature della scorsa stagione.
Spesso in linea con le scelte dell’Academy per quanto riguarda la medesima categoria, i WGA Awards quest’anno hanno visto la presenza in nomination di alcune sceneggiature completamente snobbate per la corsa agli Oscar 2023. A tal proposito, va sottolineata la presenza nelle varie categorie di sceneggiature di film quali Nope, The Menu e Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, tutte chiaramente impossibilitate ad ottenere successo durante la lunga notte degli Oscars. Hanno ottenuto, invece, il benestare condiviso delle due celebri associazioni film quali Top Gun: Maverick, The Fabelmans ed il trionfatore Everything Everywhere All At Once, solo per citarne alcuni.
I WGA Awards 2023 verranno assegnati durante una cerimonia di premiazione che si terrà il prossimo 5 marzo. Qui di seguito vi rileghiamo la lista delle nomination.
WGA AWARDS 2023: LE NOMINATION
- SCENEGGIATURA ORIGINALE
Everything Everywhere All At Once
Written by Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert; A24
The Fabelmans
Written by Steven Spielberg & Tony Kushner; Universal Pictures
The Menu
Written by Seth Reiss & Will Tracy; Searchlight Pictures
Nope
Written by Jordan Peele; Universal Pictures
Tár
Written by Todd Field; Focus Features
- SCENEGGIATURA ADATTATA
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Screenplay by Ryan Coogler & Joe Robert Cole, Story by Ryan Coogler, Based on the Marvel Comics; Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Written by Rian Johnson; Netflix
She Said
Screenplay by Rebecca Lenkiewicz, Based on the New York Times Investigation by Jodi Kantor, Megan Twohey and Rebecca Corbett and the Book She Said by Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey; Universal Pictures
Top Gun: Maverick
Screenplay by Ehren Kruger and Eric Warren Singer and Christopher McQuarrie, Story by Peter Craig and Justin Marks, Based on Characters Created by Jim Cash & Jack Epps, Jr.; Paramount Pictures
Women Talking
Screenplay by Sarah Polley, Based upon the Book by Miriam Toews; Orion Pictures/MGM
- DOCUMENTARIO
2nd Chance
Written by Ramin Bahrani; Showtime Documentary Films
Downfall: The Case Against Boeing
Written by Mark Bailey & Keven McAlester; Netflix
Last Flight Home
Written by Ondi Timoner; MTV Documentary Films
Moonage Daydream
Written by Brett Morgen; Neon
¡Viva Maestro!
Written by Theodore Braun; Greenwich Entertainment