Sono stati assegnati oggi gli ambiti Saturn Awards 2019, i premi dell'Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy & Horror Films alle migliori opere di fantascienza, fantasy e horror.
La cerimonia di premiazione è stata condotta da Aisha Tyler, e si è svolta all'Avalon di Hollywood. Tra i dominatori della serata, Avengers: Endgame ha portato a casa la bellezza di 6 premi, tra cui il Miglior Attore a Robert Downey jr.
In ambito televisivo 4 premi sono stati assegnati alla stagione conclusiva di Game of Thrones, tra cui la Miglior Serie Fantasy, e due premi attoriali, a Peter Dinklage ed Emilia Clarke.
Ecco tutti i premi
- BEST COMIC-TO-MOTION PICTURE RELEASE
Avengers: Endgame (Walt Disney Studios)
- BEST SCIENCE FICTION FILM RELEASE
Ready Player One (Warner Bros.)
- BEST FANTASY FILM RELEASE
Toy Story 4 (Pixar Animation/Walt Disney)
- BEST HORROR FILM RELEASE
A Quiet Place (Paramount)
- BEST ACTION / ADVENTURE FILM RELEASE
Mission: Impossible – Fallout (Paramount)
- BEST THRILLER FILM RELEASE
Bad Times at The El Royale (20th Century Fox)
- BEST ANIMATED FILM RELEASE
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (Sony Pictures)
- BEST INDEPENDENT FILM RELEASE
Mandy (RLJ Entertainment)
- BEST INTERNATIONAL FILM RELEASE
Burning (Well Go USA)
- BEST ACTOR IN A FILM
Robert Downey Jr. Avengers: Endgame (Marvel/Walt Disney)
- BEST ACTRESS IN A FILM
Jamie Lee Curtis – Halloween (Universal)
- BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A FILM
Josh Brolin – Avengers: Infinity War (Marvel/Walt Disney)
- BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A FILM
Zendaya – Spider-Man: Far From Home (Marvel/Sony Studios)
- BEST PERFORMANCE BY A YOUNGER ACTOR
Tom Holland – Spider-Man: Far From Home (Marvel/Sony Pictures)
- BEST FILM DIRECTOR
Jordan Peele, Us – Noi (Universal Pictures)
- BEST FILM SCREENPLAY
Bryan Woods, Scott Beck, John Krasinski – A Quiet Place
(Paramount)
- BEST FILM PRODUCTION DESIGN
Charles Wood Avengers: Endgame (Marvel/Walt Disney)
- BEST FILM EDITING
Jeffrey Ford, Matthew Schmidt – Avengers: Endgame
(Marvel/Walt Disney)
- BEST FILM MUSIC
Marc Shaiman – Mary Poppins Returns (Walt Disney)
- BEST FILM COSTUME
Michael Wilkinson – Aladdin (Walt Disney)
- BEST FILM MAKE-UP
John Blake, Brian Sipe – Avengers: Endgame
(Marvel/Walt Disney)
- BEST FILM SPECIAL/VISUAL EFFECTS
Avengers: Endgame (Marvel/Walt Disney)
