Sono stati assegnati oggi gli ambiti Saturn Awards 2019, i premi dell'Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy & Horror Films alle migliori opere di fantascienza, fantasy e horror.

La cerimonia di premiazione è stata condotta da Aisha Tyler, e si è svolta all'Avalon di Hollywood. Tra i dominatori della serata, Avengers: Endgame ha portato a casa la bellezza di 6 premi, tra cui il Miglior Attore a Robert Downey jr.

In ambito televisivo 4 premi sono stati assegnati alla stagione conclusiva di Game of Thrones, tra cui la Miglior Serie Fantasy, e due premi attoriali, a Peter Dinklage ed Emilia Clarke.

Ecco tutti i premi

  • BEST COMIC-TO-MOTION PICTURE RELEASE
    Avengers: Endgame (Walt Disney Studios)
  • BEST SCIENCE FICTION FILM RELEASE
    Ready Player One (Warner Bros.)
  • BEST FANTASY FILM RELEASE
    Toy Story 4 (Pixar Animation/Walt Disney)
  • BEST HORROR FILM RELEASE
    A Quiet Place (Paramount)
  • BEST ACTION / ADVENTURE FILM RELEASE
    Mission: Impossible – Fallout (Paramount)
  • BEST THRILLER FILM RELEASE
    Bad Times at The El Royale (20th Century Fox)
  • BEST ANIMATED FILM RELEASE
    Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (Sony Pictures)
  • BEST INDEPENDENT FILM RELEASE
    Mandy (RLJ Entertainment)
  • BEST INTERNATIONAL FILM RELEASE
    Burning (Well Go USA)
  • BEST ACTOR IN A FILM
    Robert Downey Jr. Avengers: Endgame (Marvel/Walt Disney)
  • BEST ACTRESS IN A FILM
    Jamie Lee Curtis – Halloween (Universal)
  • BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A FILM
    Josh Brolin – Avengers: Infinity War (Marvel/Walt Disney)
  • BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A FILM
    Zendaya – Spider-Man: Far From Home (Marvel/Sony Studios)
  • BEST PERFORMANCE BY A YOUNGER ACTOR
    Tom Holland – Spider-Man: Far From Home (Marvel/Sony Pictures)
  • BEST FILM DIRECTOR
    Jordan Peele, Us – Noi (Universal Pictures)
  • BEST FILM SCREENPLAY
    Bryan Woods, Scott Beck, John Krasinski – A Quiet Place
    (Paramount)
  • BEST FILM PRODUCTION DESIGN
    Charles Wood Avengers: Endgame (Marvel/Walt Disney)
  • BEST FILM EDITING
    Jeffrey Ford, Matthew Schmidt – Avengers: Endgame
    (Marvel/Walt Disney)
  • BEST FILM MUSIC
    Marc Shaiman – Mary Poppins Returns (Walt Disney)
  • BEST FILM COSTUME
    Michael Wilkinson – Aladdin (Walt Disney)
  • BEST FILM MAKE-UP
    John Blake, Brian Sipe – Avengers: Endgame
    (Marvel/Walt Disney)
  • BEST FILM SPECIAL/VISUAL EFFECTS
    Avengers: Endgame (Marvel/Walt Disney)

