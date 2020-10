Le riprese di Mission: Impossible 7 si spostano da Roma a Venezia

View this post on Instagram

Arrivederci, Roma The cobblestone streets of the Eternal City have blessed our film with an epic energy, elegance, light and luster like nothing Mission has seen before. Our sincerest thanks to Mayor Virginia Raggi, Deputy Mayor Luca Bergamo, the Polizia Municipale, the Cinema Office, the Rome Fine Arts and, of course, the very fabulous and friendly citizens of Rome. We are counting the moments until we see you again. Venice, we have at last returned. The sun is setting. Let the evening begin… #MI7MI8