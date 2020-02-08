Razzie Awards 2020: Cats e Rambo: Last Blood tra i film peggiori

Come di consuetudine, il giorno prima dell'assegnazione dei premi Oscar sono state annunciate le nomination ai Razzie Awards 2020 che vedono tra i peggiori film Cats e Rambo: Last Blood.

La trasposizione cinematografica del celebre musical di Broadway Cats diretta da Tom Hooper è nata sotto i peggiori auspici, tanto da aver ricevuto ben 8 candidature ai Razzie Awards tra cui peggior film e peggior regia.

8 nomination anche per Rambo: Last Blood tra cui - ovviamente - quella come peggior attore per Sylvester Stallone (l'attore col maggior numero di vittorie in merito).

Male anche Hellboy di Neil Marshall che riceve le candidature come peggior regista e peggior attore (David Harbour).

Di seguito l'elenco completo con le nomination ai Razzie Awards 2020:

PEGGIOR FILM

Cats

The Fanatic

The Haunting of Sharon Tate

A Madea Family Funeral

Rambo: Last Blood

PEGGIOR ATTORE

James Franco per Zeroville

David Harbour per Hellboy

Matthew McConaughey per Serenity

Sylvester Stallone per Rambo: Last Blood

John Travolta per The Fanatic e Trading Paint

PEGGIOR ATTRICE

Hilary Duff per The Haunting of Sharon Tate

Anne Hathaway per The Hustle e Serenity

Francesca Hayward per Cats

Tyler Perry (come Madea) per A Madea Family Funeral

Rebel Wilson per The Hustle

PEGGIOR ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA

Jessica Chastain per X-Men: Dark Phoenix

Cassi Davis per A Madea Family Funeral

Judi Dench per Cats

Fenessa Pineda per Rambo: Last Blood

Rebel Wilson per Cats

PEGGIOR ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA

James Corden per Cats

Tyler Perry per A Madea Family Funeral (nel ruolo di Joe)

Tyler Perry per A Madea Family Funeral (nel ruolo di Uncle Heathrow)

Seth Rogen per Zeroville

Bruce Willis per Glass

PEGGIOR ACCOPPIATA SULLO SCHERMO

Qualunque duo di peli mezzi umani e mezzi felini per Cats

Jason Derulo e il suo pacco eliminato digitalmente per Cats

Tyler Perry e Tyler Perry (oppure Tyler Perry) per A Madea Family Funeral

Sylvester Stallone e la sua rabbia impotente per Rambo: Last Blood

John Travolta e qualunque sceneggiatura gli capiti

PEGGIOR REGISTA

Fred Durst per The Fanatic

James Franco per Zeroville

Adrian Grunberg per Rambo: Last Blood

Tom Hooper per Cats

Neil Marshall per Hellboy

PEGGIOR SCENEGGIATURA

Cats

The Haunting of Sharon Tate

Hellboy

A Madea Family Funeral

Rambo: Last Blood

PEGGIOR REMAKE, SCOPIAZZATURA O SEQUEL

X-Men: Dark Phoenix

Godzilla II: King of the Monsters

Hellboy

A Madea Family Funeral

Rambo: Last Blood

PEGGIORE NONCURANZA PER LA VITA UMANA E LA SICUREZZA PUBBLICA (CATEGORIA NUOVA)

Dragged Across Concrete

The Haunting of Sharon Tate

Hellboy

Joker

Rambo: Last Blood

RAZZIE REDEEMER AWARD (ATTORE/REGISTA CHE HA VINTO IN PASSATO E SI È RISCATTATO CON UN BEL FILM)

Jennifer Lopez per Hustlers

Eddie Murphy per Dolemite Is My Name

Keanu Reeves per John Wick 3 e Toy Story 4

Adam Sandler per Diamanti grezzi

Will Smith per Aladdin