Razzie Awards 2020: Cats e Rambo: Last Blood tra i film peggiori

8 Febbraio, 2020 Andrea Vantini

Come di consuetudine, il giorno prima dell'assegnazione dei premi Oscar sono state annunciate le nomination ai Razzie Awards 2020 che vedono tra i peggiori film Cats e Rambo: Last Blood.

La trasposizione cinematografica del celebre musical di Broadway Cats diretta da Tom Hooper è nata sotto i peggiori auspici, tanto da aver ricevuto ben 8 candidature ai Razzie Awards tra cui peggior film e peggior regia.

8 nomination anche per Rambo: Last Blood tra cui - ovviamente - quella come peggior attore per Sylvester Stallone (l'attore col maggior numero di vittorie in merito).

Male anche Hellboy di Neil Marshall che riceve le candidature come peggior regista e peggior attore (David Harbour).

Di seguito l'elenco completo con le nomination ai Razzie Awards 2020:

PEGGIOR FILM

  • Cats 
  • The Fanatic 
  • The Haunting of Sharon Tate 
  • A Madea Family Funeral 
  • Rambo: Last Blood 

PEGGIOR ATTORE

  • James Franco per Zeroville 
  • David Harbour per Hellboy
  • Matthew McConaughey per Serenity 
  • Sylvester Stallone per Rambo: Last Blood 
  • John Travolta per The Fanatic e Trading Paint 

PEGGIOR ATTRICE

  • Hilary Duff per The Haunting of Sharon Tate 
  • Anne Hathaway per The Hustle e Serenity
  • Francesca Hayward per Cats 
  • Tyler Perry (come Madea) per A Madea Family Funeral 
  • Rebel Wilson per The Hustle 

PEGGIOR ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA

  • Jessica Chastain per X-Men: Dark Phoenix 
  • Cassi Davis per A Madea Family Funeral 
  • Judi Dench per Cats 
  • Fenessa Pineda per Rambo: Last Blood 
  • Rebel Wilson per Cats 

PEGGIOR ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA

  • James Corden per Cats 
  • Tyler Perry per A Madea Family Funeral (nel ruolo di Joe) 
  • Tyler Perry per A Madea Family Funeral (nel ruolo di Uncle Heathrow)
  • Seth Rogen per Zeroville 
  • Bruce Willis per Glass 

PEGGIOR ACCOPPIATA SULLO SCHERMO

  • Qualunque duo di peli mezzi umani e mezzi felini per Cats 
  • Jason Derulo e il suo pacco eliminato digitalmente per Cats 
  • Tyler Perry e Tyler Perry (oppure Tyler Perry) per A Madea Family Funeral 
  • Sylvester Stallone e la sua rabbia impotente per Rambo: Last Blood 
  • John Travolta e qualunque sceneggiatura gli capiti 

PEGGIOR REGISTA

  • Fred Durst per The Fanatic 
  • James Franco per Zeroville 
  • Adrian Grunberg per Rambo: Last Blood 
  • Tom Hooper per Cats 
  • Neil Marshall per Hellboy

PEGGIOR SCENEGGIATURA

  • Cats
  • The Haunting of Sharon Tate
  • Hellboy
  • A Madea Family Funeral 
  • Rambo: Last Blood 

PEGGIOR REMAKE, SCOPIAZZATURA O SEQUEL

  • X-Men: Dark Phoenix 
  • Godzilla II: King of the Monsters 
  • Hellboy 
  • A Madea Family Funeral
  • Rambo: Last Blood 

PEGGIORE NONCURANZA PER LA VITA UMANA E LA SICUREZZA PUBBLICA (CATEGORIA NUOVA)

  • Dragged Across Concrete 
  • The Haunting of Sharon Tate 
  • Hellboy 
  • Joker
  • Rambo: Last Blood 

RAZZIE REDEEMER AWARD (ATTORE/REGISTA CHE HA VINTO IN PASSATO E SI È RISCATTATO CON UN BEL FILM)

  • Jennifer Lopez per Hustlers
  • Eddie Murphy per Dolemite Is My Name 
  • Keanu Reeves per John Wick 3 e Toy Story 4
  • Adam Sandler per Diamanti grezzi 
  • Will Smith per Aladdin
