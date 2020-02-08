Razzie Awards 2020: Cats e Rambo: Last Blood tra i film peggiori
Come di consuetudine, il giorno prima dell'assegnazione dei premi Oscar sono state annunciate le nomination ai Razzie Awards 2020 che vedono tra i peggiori film Cats e Rambo: Last Blood.
La trasposizione cinematografica del celebre musical di Broadway Cats diretta da Tom Hooper è nata sotto i peggiori auspici, tanto da aver ricevuto ben 8 candidature ai Razzie Awards tra cui peggior film e peggior regia.
8 nomination anche per Rambo: Last Blood tra cui - ovviamente - quella come peggior attore per Sylvester Stallone (l'attore col maggior numero di vittorie in merito).
Male anche Hellboy di Neil Marshall che riceve le candidature come peggior regista e peggior attore (David Harbour).
Di seguito l'elenco completo con le nomination ai Razzie Awards 2020:
PEGGIOR FILM
- Cats
- The Fanatic
- The Haunting of Sharon Tate
- A Madea Family Funeral
- Rambo: Last Blood
PEGGIOR ATTORE
- James Franco per Zeroville
- David Harbour per Hellboy
- Matthew McConaughey per Serenity
- Sylvester Stallone per Rambo: Last Blood
- John Travolta per The Fanatic e Trading Paint
PEGGIOR ATTRICE
- Hilary Duff per The Haunting of Sharon Tate
- Anne Hathaway per The Hustle e Serenity
- Francesca Hayward per Cats
- Tyler Perry (come Madea) per A Madea Family Funeral
- Rebel Wilson per The Hustle
PEGGIOR ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA
- Jessica Chastain per X-Men: Dark Phoenix
- Cassi Davis per A Madea Family Funeral
- Judi Dench per Cats
- Fenessa Pineda per Rambo: Last Blood
- Rebel Wilson per Cats
PEGGIOR ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA
- James Corden per Cats
- Tyler Perry per A Madea Family Funeral (nel ruolo di Joe)
- Tyler Perry per A Madea Family Funeral (nel ruolo di Uncle Heathrow)
- Seth Rogen per Zeroville
- Bruce Willis per Glass
PEGGIOR ACCOPPIATA SULLO SCHERMO
- Qualunque duo di peli mezzi umani e mezzi felini per Cats
- Jason Derulo e il suo pacco eliminato digitalmente per Cats
- Tyler Perry e Tyler Perry (oppure Tyler Perry) per A Madea Family Funeral
- Sylvester Stallone e la sua rabbia impotente per Rambo: Last Blood
- John Travolta e qualunque sceneggiatura gli capiti
PEGGIOR REGISTA
- Fred Durst per The Fanatic
- James Franco per Zeroville
- Adrian Grunberg per Rambo: Last Blood
- Tom Hooper per Cats
- Neil Marshall per Hellboy
PEGGIOR SCENEGGIATURA
- Cats
- The Haunting of Sharon Tate
- Hellboy
- A Madea Family Funeral
- Rambo: Last Blood
PEGGIOR REMAKE, SCOPIAZZATURA O SEQUEL
- X-Men: Dark Phoenix
- Godzilla II: King of the Monsters
- Hellboy
- A Madea Family Funeral
- Rambo: Last Blood
PEGGIORE NONCURANZA PER LA VITA UMANA E LA SICUREZZA PUBBLICA (CATEGORIA NUOVA)
- Dragged Across Concrete
- The Haunting of Sharon Tate
- Hellboy
- Joker
- Rambo: Last Blood
RAZZIE REDEEMER AWARD (ATTORE/REGISTA CHE HA VINTO IN PASSATO E SI È RISCATTATO CON UN BEL FILM)
- Jennifer Lopez per Hustlers
- Eddie Murphy per Dolemite Is My Name
- Keanu Reeves per John Wick 3 e Toy Story 4
- Adam Sandler per Diamanti grezzi
- Will Smith per Aladdin