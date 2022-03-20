PGA Awards 2022: I segni del cuore – CODA vince a sorpresa, battuti Il potere del cane e Belfast

Contro ogni pronostico, I segni del cuore – CODA è il vincitore a sorpresa ai PGA Awards 2022, i premi assegnati dalla Producers Guild of America che riunisce i produttori di Hollywood. Il film ha dunque sconfitto i favoriti Il potere del cane e Belfast.

La vittoria di I segni del cuore – CODA ai PGA Awards può essere letta come un cambio di rotta nella corsa agli Oscar? Dato che manca una settimana esatta alla cerimonia di premiazione, le carte in tavola potrebbero cambiare, anche se i membri dell’Academy potrebbero vederla diversamente. Certo è che, salvo qualche eccezione, i vincitori dei PGA si portano a casa l’Oscar come miglior film (l’anno scorso è toccato a Nomadland): è dunque I segni del cuore – CODA il nuovo avversario da battere?

Non sarebbe la prima volta, comunque, che un remake (in questo caso l’originale è il francese La famiglia Bélier) trionfa agli Oscar: ricordate The Departed di Scorsese? In questo caso, però, ci sembra improbabile che possa battere film come Il potere del cane e Belfast.

Di seguito l’elenco completo con i vincitori dei PGA Awards 2022:

Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures

“Being the Ricardos” (Amazon Studios)

Producer: Todd Black, p.g.a.

Producers: Laura Berwick, Kenneth Branagh, Becca Kovacik, Tamar Thomas

Producers: Laura Berwick, Kenneth Branagh, Becca Kovacik, Tamar Thomas “CODA” (Apple Original Films) *WINNER

Producers: Philippe Rousselet, p.g.a., Fabrice Gianfermi, p.g.a., Patrick Wachsberger, p.g.a.

“Don’t Look Up” (Netflix)

Producers: Adam McKay, p.g.a., Kevin Messick, p.g.a.

Producers: Mary Parent, p.g.a., Cale Boyter, p.g.a., Denis Villeneuve, p.g.a.

Producers: Tim White, p.g.a., Trevor White, p.g.a., Will Smith, p.g.a.

Producers: Sara Murphy, Paul Thomas Anderson, Adam Somner

Producers: Jane Campion, p.g.a., Tanya Seghatchian, p.g.a., Emile Sherman, p.g.a. & Iain Canning, p.g.a., Roger Frappier, p.g.a.

Producers: Julie Oh, p.g.a., Lin-Manuel Miranda, p.g.a.

Producers: Steven Spielberg, p.g.a., Kristie Macosko Krieger, p.g.a.

Award for Outstanding Producer of Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures

“Encanto” (Walt Disney Pictures) *WINNER

Producers: Yvett Merino, p.g.a., Clark Spencer, p.g.a.

“Luca” (Pixar)

Producers: Andrea Warren, p.g.a.

Producers: Phil Lord, p.g.a. & Christopher Miller, p.g.a., Kurt Albrecht, p.g.a.

Producers: Osnat Shurer, p.g.a., Peter Del Vecho, p.g.a.

Producers: Chris Meledandri, p.g.a., Janet Healy, p.g.a.

Award for Outstanding Producer of Documentary Motion Pictures

“Ascension”

“The First Wave”

“Flee”

“In the Same Breath”

“The Rescue”

“Simple as Water”

“Summer of Soul” *WINNER

Norman Felton Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television – Drama

“The Handmaid’s Tale” (Season 4)

“The Morning Show” (Apple TV Plus) – Season 2

“Squid Game” (Netflix) – Season 1

“Succession” (HBO) – Season 3 *WINNER

“Yellowstone” (Paramount Network) – Season 4

Danny Thomas Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television – Comedy

“Cobra Kai” (Netflix) – Seasons 3 and 4

“Curb Your Enthusiasm” (HBO) – Season 11

“Hacks” (HBO Max) – Season 1

Producers: Jen Statsky, Paul W. Downs, Lucia Aniello, Michael Schur, David Miner, Morgan Sackett, Joanna Calo, Andrew Law, David Hyman, Joe Mande, Jessica Chaffin

“Ted Lasso” (Apple TV Plus) – Season 2 *WINNER

David L. Wolper Award for Outstanding Producer of Limited or Anthology Series Television

“Dopesick” (Hulu)

“Mare of Easttown” (HBO) *WINNER

​​”The Underground Railroad” (Amazon Prime Video)

“WandaVision” (Disney Plus)

“The White Lotus” (HBO)

Award for Outstanding Producer of Televised or Streamed Motion Pictures

“8-Bit Christmas”

Producers: Tim White, p.g.a. & Trevor White, p.g.a., Allan Mandelbaum, p.g.a.

“Oslo”

“Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia”

“Single All The Way”

Producer: Joel S. Rice, p.g.a.

Award for Outstanding Producer of Non-Fiction Television

“60 Minutes” (Season 54)

“Allen v. Farrow” (Season 1)

“The Beatles: Get Back” (Season 1) *WINNER

“Queer Eye” (Season 6)

“Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy” (Season 1)

Award for Outstanding Producer of Live Entertainment, Variety, Sketch, Standup & Talk Television

“The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” (Season 27)

“Dave Chappelle: The Closer”

“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” (Season 8) *WINNER

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” (Season 7)

“Saturday Night Live” (Season 47)

Award for Outstanding Producer of Game & Competition Television