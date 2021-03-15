Oscar 2021: tutte le nomination

Sarà sicuramente una cerimonia degli Oscar 2021 molto particolare quella che si terrà il prossimo 25 aprile 2021 al Dolby Theatre di Los Angeles.

Poche ore fa sono state annunciate le nomination degli Oscar 2021, all’attrice e produttrice Priyanka Chopra e il marito musicista Nick Jonas il compito di svelare tutte le candidature.

Il cinema italiano sarà presente agli Oscar 2021, grazie alla nomination per la miglior canzone Io sì (colonna sonora di La vita davanti a sé) di Laura Pausini fresca vincitrice del Golden Globe e con Pinocchio di Matteo Garrone, candidato agli Oscar per i costumi opera di Massimo Cantini Parrini e il make up realizzato da Mark Coulier, Dalia Colli e Francesco Pegoretti. Niente da fare per Notturno di Francesco Rosi che non entra in nomination nella categoria documentari.

Per gli Oscar 2021 i membri dell’Academy Awards hanno modificato il regolamento per andare incontro alle produzioni slittate durante i mesi di chiusura dei set e delle sale, anche per questo la cerimonia è slittata ad aprile. Per la prima volta due donne registe hanno ottenuto una nomination agli Oscar 2021: Chloe Zhao per Nomadland e Emerald Fennell per Promising Young Woman.

Le Nomination degli Oscar 2021

Miglior film

The Father

Judas and the Black Messiah

Mank

Minari

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Miglior regista

Thomas Vinterberg (Another Round)

David Fincher (Mank)

Lee Isaac Chung (Minari)

Chloe Zhao for (Nomadland)

Emerald Fennell (Promising Young Woman)

Miglior attrice protagonista

Viola Davis (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom)

Andra Day (The United States Vs. Billie Holiday)

Vanessa Kirby (Pieces Of A Woman)

Frances McDormand (Nomadland)

Carey Mulligan (Promising Young Woman)

Miglior attore protagonista

Riz Ahmed (Sound of Metal)

Chadwick Boseman (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom)

Anthony Hopkins (The Father)

Gary Oldman (Mank)

Steven Yeun (Minari)

Miglior attrice non protagonista

Maria Bakalova (Borat Subsequent Moviefilm)

Glenn Close (Hillbilly Elegy)

Olivia Colman (The Father)

Amanda Seyfried (Mank)

Yuh-Jung Youn (Minari)

Miglior attore non protagonista

Sacha Baron Cohen (The Trial of the Chicago 7)

Daniel Kaluuya (Judas and the Black Messiah)

Leslie Odom Jr. (One Night in Miami)

Paul Raci (Sound of Metal)

Lakeith Stanfield (Judas and the Black Messiah)

Miglior sceneggiatura non originale

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

The Father

Nomadland

One Night in Miami

The White Tiger

Miglior sceneggiatura originale

Judas and the Black Messiah

Minari

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Miglior montaggio

The Father

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Miglior fotografia

Judas and the Black Messiah

Mank

News of the World

Nomadland

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Miglior scenografia

The Father

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Mank

Notizie dal mondo

Tenet

Miglior colonna sonora

From 5 Bloods

Mank

News of the World

Minari

Soul

Miglior sonoro

Greyhound

Mank

News of the World

Soul

Sound of Metal

Miglior canzone originale

“Fight For You” from “Judas and the Black Messiah” (Music by H.E.R. and Dernst Emile II; Lyric by H.E.R. and Tiara Thomas)

“Hear My Voice” from “The Trial of the Chicago 7” (Music by Daniel Pemberton; Lyric by Daniel Pemberton and Celeste Waite)

“Husavik” from “Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga” (Music and Lyric by Savan Kotecha, Fat Max Gsus and Rickard Gransson)

“Io Sì (Seen)” from “The Life Ahead (La Vita Davanti a Se)” (Music by Diane Warren; Lyric by Diane Warren and Laura Pausini)

“Speak Now” from “One Night in Miami…” (Music and Lyric by Leslie Odom, Jr. and Sam Ashworth)

Migliori costumi

Emma

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Mank

Mulan

Pinocchio

Miglior trucco e acconciature

Emma

Hillbilly Elegy

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Mank

Pinocchio

Migliori Effetti Speciali

Love and Monsters

The Midnight Sky

Mulan

The One and Only Ivan

Tenet

Miglior film d’animazione

Onward

Over the Moon

A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon

Soul

Wolfwalkers

Miglior documentario

Collective

Crip Camp

The Mole Agent

My Octopus Teacher

Time

Miglior cortometraggio

Feeling Through

The Letter Room

The Present

Two Distant Strangers

White Eye

Miglior cortometraggio d’animazione

“Burrow”

“Genius Loci”

“If Anything Happens I Love You”

“Opera”

“Yes-People”

Miglior cortometraggio documentario

Colette

A Concerto Is a Conversation

Do Not Split

Hunger Ward

A Love Song for Latasha

Miglior film straniero

Drunk (Danemark, Pays-Bas, Suède)

Shao Nian De Ni (Hong Kong)

L’Affaire collective (Roumanie)

L’homme qui a vendu sa peau (Tunisie)

La voix d’Aida (Bosnie)