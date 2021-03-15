Oscar 2021: tutte le nomination

Sarà sicuramente una cerimonia degli Oscar 2021 molto particolare quella che si terrà il prossimo 25 aprile 2021 al Dolby Theatre di Los Angeles.
Poche ore fa sono state annunciate le nomination degli Oscar 2021, all’attrice e produttrice Priyanka Chopra e il marito musicista Nick Jonas il compito di svelare tutte le candidature.
Il cinema italiano sarà presente agli Oscar 2021, grazie alla nomination per la miglior canzone Io sì (colonna sonora di La vita davanti a sé) di Laura Pausini fresca vincitrice del Golden Globe e con Pinocchio di Matteo Garrone, candidato agli Oscar per i costumi opera di Massimo Cantini Parrini e il make up realizzato da Mark Coulier, Dalia Colli e Francesco Pegoretti. Niente da fare per Notturno di Francesco Rosi che non entra in nomination nella categoria documentari.
Per gli Oscar 2021 i membri dell’Academy Awards hanno modificato il regolamento per andare incontro alle produzioni slittate durante i mesi di chiusura dei set e delle sale, anche per questo la cerimonia è slittata ad aprile. Per la prima volta due donne registe hanno ottenuto una nomination agli Oscar 2021: Chloe Zhao per Nomadland e Emerald Fennell per Promising Young Woman.
Le Nomination degli Oscar 2021
Miglior film
The Father
Judas and the Black Messiah
Mank
Minari
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Miglior regista
Thomas Vinterberg (Another Round)
David Fincher (Mank)
Lee Isaac Chung (Minari)
Chloe Zhao for (Nomadland)
Emerald Fennell (Promising Young Woman)
Miglior attrice protagonista
Viola Davis (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom)
Andra Day (The United States Vs. Billie Holiday)
Vanessa Kirby (Pieces Of A Woman)
Frances McDormand (Nomadland)
Carey Mulligan (Promising Young Woman)
Miglior attore protagonista
Riz Ahmed (Sound of Metal)
Chadwick Boseman (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom)
Anthony Hopkins (The Father)
Gary Oldman (Mank)
Steven Yeun (Minari)
Miglior attrice non protagonista
Maria Bakalova (Borat Subsequent Moviefilm)
Glenn Close (Hillbilly Elegy)
Olivia Colman (The Father)
Amanda Seyfried (Mank)
Yuh-Jung Youn (Minari)
Miglior attore non protagonista
Sacha Baron Cohen (The Trial of the Chicago 7)
Daniel Kaluuya (Judas and the Black Messiah)
Leslie Odom Jr. (One Night in Miami)
Paul Raci (Sound of Metal)
Lakeith Stanfield (Judas and the Black Messiah)
Miglior sceneggiatura non originale
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
The Father
Nomadland
One Night in Miami
The White Tiger
Miglior sceneggiatura originale
Judas and the Black Messiah
Minari
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Miglior montaggio
The Father
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Miglior fotografia
Judas and the Black Messiah
Mank
News of the World
Nomadland
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Miglior scenografia
The Father
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Mank
Notizie dal mondo
Tenet
Miglior colonna sonora
From 5 Bloods
Mank
News of the World
Minari
Soul
Miglior sonoro
Greyhound
Mank
News of the World
Soul
Sound of Metal
Miglior canzone originale
“Fight For You” from “Judas and the Black Messiah” (Music by H.E.R. and Dernst Emile II; Lyric by H.E.R. and Tiara Thomas)
“Hear My Voice” from “The Trial of the Chicago 7” (Music by Daniel Pemberton; Lyric by Daniel Pemberton and Celeste Waite)
“Husavik” from “Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga” (Music and Lyric by Savan Kotecha, Fat Max Gsus and Rickard Gransson)
“Io Sì (Seen)” from “The Life Ahead (La Vita Davanti a Se)” (Music by Diane Warren; Lyric by Diane Warren and Laura Pausini)
“Speak Now” from “One Night in Miami…” (Music and Lyric by Leslie Odom, Jr. and Sam Ashworth)
Migliori costumi
Emma
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Mank
Mulan
Pinocchio
Miglior trucco e acconciature
Emma
Hillbilly Elegy
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Mank
Pinocchio
Migliori Effetti Speciali
Love and Monsters
The Midnight Sky
Mulan
The One and Only Ivan
Tenet
Miglior film d’animazione
Onward
Over the Moon
A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
Soul
Wolfwalkers
Miglior documentario
Collective
Crip Camp
The Mole Agent
My Octopus Teacher
Time
Miglior cortometraggio
Feeling Through
The Letter Room
The Present
Two Distant Strangers
White Eye
Miglior cortometraggio d’animazione
“Burrow”
“Genius Loci”
“If Anything Happens I Love You”
“Opera”
“Yes-People”
Miglior cortometraggio documentario
Colette
A Concerto Is a Conversation
Do Not Split
Hunger Ward
A Love Song for Latasha
Miglior film straniero
Drunk (Danemark, Pays-Bas, Suède)
Shao Nian De Ni (Hong Kong)
L’Affaire collective (Roumanie)
L’homme qui a vendu sa peau (Tunisie)
La voix d’Aida (Bosnie)