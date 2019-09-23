The CW ha diffuso il nuovo trailer esteso di Supergirl 5, la serie tv ambientata nel franchise televisivo noto come Arrowverse.
Il nuovo trailer mostra l'incontro col nuovo villain Midnight, le schermaglie con l'ex alleata Lena Luthor, ma anche - e soprattutto - il nuovo costume di Supergirl.
Supergirl
Basata sui personaggi DC creati da Jerry Siegel e Joe Shuster, la serie Supergirl è prodotta da Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Robert Rovner e Jessica Queller.
Nel cast Melissa Benoist, Mehcad Brooks, Chyler Leigh, Jeremy Jordan, Katie McGrath, Jess Rath e David Harewood. La scorsa stagione Sam Witwer, Rhona Mitra e Bruce Boxleitner si sono uniti al cast per interpretare i ruoli di Agent Liberty, Mercy Graves e Vice President Baker.
La serie è pronta per tornare il 6 ottobre 2019 su The CW.
Devi accedere per postare un commento.