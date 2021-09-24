Novità su Disney+: film e serie tv in arrivo a ottobre 2021

Walt Disney Company Italia ha svelato le novità in arrivo su Disney+ dal prossimo mese di ottobre, tra film, serie tv e contenuti originali.
Seguendo l’annuncio di pochi istanti fa, relativo alla data di lancio di Free Guy – Eroe per Gioco, il colosso dell’intrattenimento ha continuato ad allietare i propri abbonati con alcune novità molto attese, tra cui il cinecomic Black Widow (qui i dettagli sull’edizione home video), e American Horror Story: Double Feature, decima stagione della famosa serie tv creata da Ryan Murphy.
Di seguito vi proponiamo la lista delle novità di ottobre:
LE NOVITÀ A OTTOBRE SU DISNEY+ E STAR:
1 ottobre
- Lego Star Wars: Racconti Spaventosi (speciale – Disney+)
6 ottobre
- War of the Worlds – Stagione 2 (un episodio a settimana – Star)
- Better Things – Stagione 1 completa (serie – Star)
- Tyrant – prime tre stagioni (serie – Star)
- Black Widow (film – Disney+)
- La via per le stelle (docuserie – Disney+)
- Spidey e i suoi fantastici amici (serie – Disney+)
- Europa: le meraviglie dall’alto (docuserie – Disney+)
8 ottobre
- The Empty Man (film, Star)
- Muppets Haunted Mansion: la casa stregata (film, Disney+)
13 ottobre
- The D’Amelio Show – tutti gli episodi (serie – Star)
- Criminal Minds – Stagione 13 (serie – Star)
- Just Beyond – prima stagione (serie – Disney+)
- The Chicken Squad (serie – Disney+)
15 ottobre
- Una voce per gridare (film – Star)
18 ottobre
- Reservation Dogs (serie, un episodio a settimana – Star)
20 ottobre
- American Horror Story: Double Feature (serie, un episodio a settimana – Star)
- Deep State – le due stagioni complete (serie – Star)
- Underworld, Inc. – la prima stagione (serie – Star)
- I segreti di Sulphur Springs (serie – Disney+)
22 ottobre
- Descendants – Il matrimonio reale (film – Disney+)
27 ottobre
- White Collar – sei stagioni complete (serie – Star)
- Mr. Inbetween – prima stagione (serie – Star)
29 ottobre
- Books of Blood (film, Star)
- Wendy (film, Star)