Novità su Disney+: film e serie tv in arrivo a ottobre 2021

Walt Disney Company Italia ha svelato le novità in arrivo su Disney+ dal prossimo mese di ottobre, tra film, serie tv e contenuti originali.

Seguendo l’annuncio di pochi istanti fa, relativo alla data di lancio di Free Guy – Eroe per Gioco, il colosso dell’intrattenimento ha continuato ad allietare i propri abbonati con alcune novità molto attese, tra cui il cinecomic Black Widow (qui i dettagli sull’edizione home video), e American Horror Story: Double Feature, decima stagione della famosa serie tv creata da Ryan Murphy.

Di seguito vi proponiamo la lista delle novità di ottobre:

LE NOVITÀ A OTTOBRE SU DISNEY+ E STAR:

1 ottobre

  • Lego Star Wars: Racconti Spaventosi (speciale – Disney+)

6 ottobre

  • War of the Worlds – Stagione 2 (un episodio a settimana – Star)
  • Better Things – Stagione 1 completa (serie – Star)
  • Tyrant – prime tre stagioni (serie – Star)
  • Black Widow (film – Disney+)
  • La via per le stelle (docuserie – Disney+)
  • Spidey e i suoi fantastici amici (serie – Disney+)
  • Europa: le meraviglie dall’alto (docuserie – Disney+)

8 ottobre

  • The Empty Man (film, Star)
  • Muppets Haunted Mansion: la casa stregata (film, Disney+)

13 ottobre

  • The D’Amelio Show – tutti gli episodi (serie – Star)
  • Criminal Minds – Stagione 13 (serie – Star)
  • Just Beyond – prima stagione (serie – Disney+)
  • The Chicken Squad (serie – Disney+)

15 ottobre

  • Una voce per gridare (film – Star)

18 ottobre

  • Reservation Dogs (serie, un episodio a settimana – Star)

20 ottobre

  • American Horror Story: Double Feature (serie, un episodio a settimana – Star)
  • Deep State – le due stagioni complete (serie – Star)
  • Underworld, Inc. – la prima stagione (serie – Star)
  • I segreti di Sulphur Springs (serie – Disney+)

22 ottobre

  • Descendants – Il matrimonio reale (film – Disney+)

27 ottobre

  • White Collar – sei stagioni complete (serie – Star)
  • Mr. Inbetween – prima stagione (serie – Star)

29 ottobre

  • Books of Blood (film, Star)
  • Wendy (film, Star)

