Assegnate le nomination della Writers Guild of America 2020

Dopo poche ore dall'assegnazione degli ambiti Golden Globes 2020 (qui i premi), si torna a fare sul serio in merito alla corsa all'Oscar 2020: la nuova tappa sono i Writers Guild Awards.

La potente associazione degli sceneggiatori hollywoodiani (Writers Guild of America - WGA) ha scelto i nomi dei film giunti in nomination per l'edizione 2020. Divisi come sempre in due categorie, tali premi sono un vero e proprio indicatore in vista dell'assegnazione delle nomination dell'Academy, più di ogni altro premio.

Anche in questa nuova edizione, le sceneggiature scelte dall'associazione sono quelle più forti in assoluto: spiccano - a tal proposito - quelle relative a Joker, 1917, Storia di un Matrimonio, The Irishman e Piccole Donne. Non sono mancate le solite sorprese, con Parasite, Knives Out, Booksmart – La Rivincita delle Sfigate e Jojo Rabbit protagonisti assoluti.

I Writers Guild Awards verranno assegnati il 1° febbaio 2020.

LE NOMINATION

SCENEGGIATURA ORIGINALE

1917 , Written by Sam Mendes & Krysty Wilson-Cairns; Universal Pictures

, Written by Sam Mendes & Krysty Wilson-Cairns; Universal Pictures Booksmart – La Rivincita delle Sfigate , Written by Emily Halpern & Sarah Haskins and Susanna Fogel and Katie Silberman; United Artists Releasing

, Written by Emily Halpern & Sarah Haskins and Susanna Fogel and Katie Silberman; United Artists Releasing Cena con Delitto – Knives Out , Written by Rian Johnson; Lionsgate

, Written by Rian Johnson; Lionsgate Storia di un Matrimonio – Marriage Story , Written by Noah Baumbach; Netflix

, Written by Noah Baumbach; Netflix Parasite, Screenplay by Bong Joon Ho and Han Jin Won, Story by Bong Joon Ho; Neon

SCENEGGIATURA ADATTATA

Un Amico Straordinario – A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood , Written by Micah Fitzerman-Blue & Noah Harpster, Inspired by the Article “Can You Say…Hero?” by Tom Junod; TriStar Pictures

, Written by Micah Fitzerman-Blue & Noah Harpster, Inspired by the Article “Can You Say…Hero?” by Tom Junod; TriStar Pictures The Irishman , Screenplay by Steven Zaillian, Based upon the Book I Heard You Paint Houses by Charles Brandt; Netflix

, Screenplay by Steven Zaillian, Based upon the Book I Heard You Paint Houses by Charles Brandt; Netflix Jojo Rabbit , Screenplay by Taika Waititi, Based on the book Caging Skies by Christine Leunens; Fox Searchlight

, Screenplay by Taika Waititi, Based on the book Caging Skies by Christine Leunens; Fox Searchlight Joker , Written by Todd Phillips & Scott Silver, Based on Characters from DC Comics; Warner Bros. Pictures

, Written by Todd Phillips & Scott Silver, Based on Characters from DC Comics; Warner Bros. Pictures Piccole Donne, Screenplay by Greta Gerwig, Based on the Novel by Louisa May Alcott; Sony Pictures

DOCUMENTARIO

Citizen K , Written by Alex Gibney; Greenwich Entertainment

, Written by Alex Gibney; Greenwich Entertainment Foster , Written by Mark Jonathan Harris; HBO Documentary Films

, Written by Mark Jonathan Harris; HBO Documentary Films The Inventor : Out for Blood in Silicon Valley, Written by Alex Gibney; HBO Documentary Films

: Out for Blood in Silicon Valley, Written by Alex Gibney; HBO Documentary Films Joseph Pulitzer : Voice of the People, Written by Robert Seidman & Oren Rudavsky; First Run Features

: Voice of the People, Written by Robert Seidman & Oren Rudavsky; First Run Features The Kingmaker, Written by Lauren Greenfield; Showtime Documentary Films