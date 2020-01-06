Lun. Gen 6th, 2020

Assegnate le nomination della Writers Guild of America 2020

1917 Film Sam Mendes

Dopo poche ore dall'assegnazione degli ambiti Golden Globes 2020 (qui i premi), si torna a fare sul serio in merito alla corsa all'Oscar 2020: la nuova tappa sono i Writers Guild Awards.

La potente associazione degli sceneggiatori hollywoodiani (Writers Guild of America - WGA) ha scelto i nomi dei film giunti in nomination per l'edizione 2020. Divisi come sempre in due categorie, tali premi sono un vero e proprio indicatore in vista dell'assegnazione delle nomination dell'Academy, più di ogni altro premio.

Anche in questa nuova edizione, le sceneggiature scelte dall'associazione sono quelle più forti in assoluto: spiccano - a tal proposito - quelle relative a Joker, 1917, Storia di un Matrimonio, The Irishman e Piccole Donne. Non sono mancate le solite sorprese, con Parasite, Knives Out, Booksmart – La Rivincita delle Sfigate e Jojo Rabbit protagonisti assoluti.

I Writers Guild Awards verranno assegnati il 1° febbaio 2020.

LE NOMINATION

SCENEGGIATURA ORIGINALE

  • 1917, Written by Sam Mendes & Krysty Wilson-Cairns; Universal Pictures
  • Booksmart – La Rivincita delle Sfigate, Written by Emily Halpern & Sarah Haskins and Susanna Fogel and Katie Silberman; United Artists Releasing
  • Cena con Delitto – Knives Out, Written by Rian Johnson; Lionsgate
  • Storia di un Matrimonio – Marriage Story, Written by Noah Baumbach; Netflix
  • Parasite, Screenplay by Bong Joon Ho and Han Jin Won, Story by Bong Joon Ho; Neon

SCENEGGIATURA ADATTATA

  • Un Amico Straordinario – A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, Written by Micah Fitzerman-Blue & Noah Harpster, Inspired by the Article “Can You Say…Hero?” by Tom Junod; TriStar Pictures
  • The Irishman, Screenplay by Steven Zaillian, Based upon the Book I Heard You Paint Houses by Charles Brandt; Netflix
  • Jojo Rabbit, Screenplay by Taika Waititi, Based on the book Caging Skies by Christine Leunens; Fox Searchlight
  • Joker, Written by Todd Phillips & Scott Silver, Based on Characters from DC Comics; Warner Bros. Pictures
  • Piccole Donne, Screenplay by Greta Gerwig, Based on the Novel by Louisa May Alcott; Sony Pictures

DOCUMENTARIO

  • Citizen K, Written by Alex Gibney; Greenwich Entertainment
  • Foster, Written by Mark Jonathan Harris; HBO Documentary Films
  • The Inventor: Out for Blood in Silicon Valley, Written by Alex Gibney; HBO Documentary Films
  • Joseph Pulitzer: Voice of the People, Written by Robert Seidman & Oren Rudavsky; First Run Features
  • The Kingmaker, Written by Lauren Greenfield; Showtime Documentary Films
