MUAHS Awards: la lista dei vincitori dell’edizione 2023

Sono stati assegnati i MUAHS Awards 2023, i premi assegnati dalla IATSE Local 706, l’associazione hollywoodiana dei truccatori e dei parrucchieri.
Il biopic Elvis, da dominatore delle nomination al pari con The Batman, ha portato a casa il titolo di mattatore dei Make-up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild Awards, ed ora l’Oscar di categoria sembra ancor più vicino. Il film dedicato al celebre cantante è stato celebrato per il miglior trucco e il parrucco in un film ambientato nel passato, mentre Everything Everywhere All at Once e Black Panther: Wakanda Forever si sono divisi i premi per il trucco e il parrucco in un film ambientato nel presente. Un premio è andato anche a The Whale che, a detta di molti, potrebbe essere il vero outsider in vista della notte degli Oscar 2023.
Ma diamo una lettura alla lista completa dei vincitori dei MUAHS Awards 2023.
FEATURE-LENGTH MOTION PICTURE
Best Contemporary Make-Up
- “Everything Everywhere All at Once” (Michelle Chung, Erin Rosenmann, Dania A. Ridgway)
Best Period and/or Character Make-Up
- “Elvis” (Shane Thomas, Angela Conte)
Best Special Make-Up Effects
- “The Whale” (Adrien Morot, Kathy Tse, Chris Gallaher)
Best Contemporary Hair Styling
- “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” (Camille Friend, Evelyn Feliciano, Marva Stokes, Victor Paz)
Best Period and/or Character Hair Styling
- “Elvis” (Shane Thomas, Louise Coulston)
TELEVISION SERIES – LIMITED, MINISERIES OR MOVIE FOR TELEVISION:
Best Contemporary Make-Up
- “Euphoria- Season 2″ – Doniella Davy, Tara Lang Shah, Alexandra J. French
Best Period and/or Character Make-Up
- “Pam & Tommy” (David Williams, Jennifer Aspinall, Dave Snyder, Bill Myer)
Best Special Make-Up Effects
- “Pam & Tommy” (David Williams, Jason Collins, Mo Meinhart, Abby Lyle Clawson)
Best Contemporary Hair Styling
- “Abbott Elementary” (Moira Frazier, Dustin Osborne, Christina R. Joseph)
Best Period and/or Character Hair Styling
- “Our Flag Means Death” (Margarita Pidgeon, Stacy Bisel, Kate Loftis, Christopher Enlow)
TELEVISION SPECIAL, ONE HOUR OR MORE LIVE PROGRAM SERIES:
Best Contemporary Make-Up
- “Legendary” (Tonia Green, Tyson Fountaine, Silvia Leczel, Sean Conklin)
Best Period and/or Character Make-Up
- “The Guardians of the Galaxy: Holiday Special” (Michael Ornelaz, Matt Sprunger, Jon Moore, Robin Pritchard)
Best Special Make-Up Effects
- “The Guardians of the Galaxy: Holiday Special” (Alexei Dmitriew, Scott Stoddard, LuAndra Whitehurst, Mo Meinhart)
Best Contemporary Hair Styling
- “Legendary” (Jerilynn Stephens, Kimi Messina, Dean Francis Banowetz, LaLisa Turner)
Best Period and/or Character Hair Styling
- “Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration” (Anthony Wilson, Jennifer Guerrero, Maria Sandoval, Myo Lai)