MUAHS Awards: la lista dei vincitori dell’edizione 2023

Sono stati assegnati i MUAHS Awards 2023, i premi assegnati dalla IATSE Local 706, l’associazione hollywoodiana dei truccatori e dei parrucchieri.

Il biopic Elvis, da dominatore delle nomination al pari con The Batman, ha portato a casa il titolo di mattatore dei Make-up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild Awards, ed ora l’Oscar di categoria sembra ancor più vicino. Il film dedicato al celebre cantante è stato celebrato per il miglior trucco e il parrucco in un film ambientato nel passato, mentre Everything Everywhere All at Once e Black Panther: Wakanda Forever si sono divisi i premi per il trucco e il parrucco in un film ambientato nel presente. Un premio è andato anche a The Whale che, a detta di molti, potrebbe essere il vero outsider in vista della notte degli Oscar 2023.

Ma diamo una lettura alla lista completa dei vincitori dei MUAHS Awards 2023.

FEATURE-LENGTH MOTION PICTURE

Best Contemporary Make-Up

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” (Michelle Chung, Erin Rosenmann, Dania A. Ridgway)

Best Period and/or Character Make-Up

“Elvis” (Shane Thomas, Angela Conte)

Best Special Make-Up Effects

“The Whale” (Adrien Morot, Kathy Tse, Chris Gallaher)

Best Contemporary Hair Styling

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” (Camille Friend, Evelyn Feliciano, Marva Stokes, Victor Paz)

Best Period and/or Character Hair Styling

“Elvis” (Shane Thomas, Louise Coulston)

TELEVISION SERIES – LIMITED, MINISERIES OR MOVIE FOR TELEVISION:

Best Contemporary Make-Up

“Euphoria- Season 2″ – Doniella Davy, Tara Lang Shah, Alexandra J. French

Best Period and/or Character Make-Up

“Pam & Tommy” (David Williams, Jennifer Aspinall, Dave Snyder, Bill Myer)

Best Special Make-Up Effects

“Pam & Tommy” (David Williams, Jason Collins, Mo Meinhart, Abby Lyle Clawson)

Best Contemporary Hair Styling

“Abbott Elementary” (Moira Frazier, Dustin Osborne, Christina R. Joseph)

Best Period and/or Character Hair Styling

“Our Flag Means Death” (Margarita Pidgeon, Stacy Bisel, Kate Loftis, Christopher Enlow)

TELEVISION SPECIAL, ONE HOUR OR MORE LIVE PROGRAM SERIES:

Best Contemporary Make-Up

“Legendary” (Tonia Green, Tyson Fountaine, Silvia Leczel, Sean Conklin)

Best Period and/or Character Make-Up

“The Guardians of the Galaxy: Holiday Special” (Michael Ornelaz, Matt Sprunger, Jon Moore, Robin Pritchard)

Best Special Make-Up Effects

“The Guardians of the Galaxy: Holiday Special” (Alexei Dmitriew, Scott Stoddard, LuAndra Whitehurst, Mo Meinhart)

Best Contemporary Hair Styling

“Legendary” (Jerilynn Stephens, Kimi Messina, Dean Francis Banowetz, LaLisa Turner)

Best Period and/or Character Hair Styling