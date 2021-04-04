Make-Up Artists and Hair Stylists Guild Awards 2021: Pinocchio tra i vincitori

Sono stati assegnati questa notte i Make-Up Artists and Hair Stylists Guilds Awards 2021 (MUAHS), ovvero i premi assegnati dalle associazioni dei truccatori ed acconciatori hollywoodiani alle migliori rappresentazioni dell’anno.

I premi sono stati assegnati durante una cerimonia virtuale in stile anni ’50 andata in scena dall’El Portal Theater di Los Angeles, con Anthony Anderson impegnato come presentatore. Come ogni anno risultano estremamente influenti riguardo i futuri premi per categoria assegnati dall’Academy durante i prossimi Oscars, pertanto si segnalano buone notizie per il nostro cinema con Pinocchio di Matteo Garrone tra i vincitori.

Il nuovo Pinocchio di Garrone si è portato a casa il premio per i Migliori Effetti Speciali di Trucco per un lungometraggio, ma tra i vincitori si segnalano anche Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom e Birds of Prey, entrambi con due premi. Nelle categorie televisivi si portano a casa premi, invece, Bridgerton e The Mandalorian.

I VINCITORI DEI MAKE-UP ARTISTS AND HAIR STYLISTS GUILD AWARDS 2021

FEATURE-LENGTH MOTION PICTURE- Best Contemporary Make-Up

Bill & Ted Face the MusicBill Corso, Dennis Liddiard, Stephen Kelley

WINNER Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) Deborah Lamia Denaver, Sabrina Wilson, Miho Suzuki, Cale Thomas

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm Katy Fray, Lisa Layman, Thomas Kolarek

The Prom Eryn Krueger Mekash, J. Roy Helland, Kyra Panchenko, Donald McInnes

Promising Young Woman Angela Wells, Brigitte Hennech, Adam Christopher

FEATURE-LENGTH MOTION PICTURE – Best Period and/or Character Make-Up

Bill & Ted Face the Music Bill Corso, Dennis Liddiard, Stephen Kelley, Bianca Appice

Hillbilly Elegy Eryn Krueger Mekash, Jamie Hess, Devin Morales, Jessica Gambardella

WINNER Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom Matiki Anoff, Sergio Lopez-Rivera, Carl Fullerton, Debi Young

Mank Gigi Williams, Michelle Audrina Kim

Mulan Denise Kum, Rick Findlater, Georgia Lockhart-Adams, James Mackinnon

FEATURE-LENGTH MOTION PICTURE – Best Special Make-Up Effects

Bill & Ted Face the Music Bill Corso, Kevin Yagher, Steve Wang, Stephen Kelley

Hillbilly ElegyEryn Krueger Mekash, Matthew Mungle, Jamie Hess

Mulan Denise Kum, Chris Fitzpatrick

WINNER Pinocchio Mark Coulier

Mark Coulier The United States vs. Billie Holiday Adrian Morot

Wonder Woman 1984Jan Sewell, Mark Coulier

FEATURE-LENGTH MOTION PICTURE – Best Contemporary Hair Styling

Bill & Ted Face the Music Donna Spahn-Jones, Budd Bird, Jeri Baker, Ulla Gaudin

WINNER Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) Adruitha Lee, Cassie Russek, Margarita Pidgeon, Nikki Nelms

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm Kimberly Boyenger, Tyler Ely

The PromChris Clark, Natalie Driscoll, Ka’Maura Eley, J. Roy Helland

Promising Young Woman Daniel Curet, Bryson Conley, Lee Ann Brittenham

FEATURE-LENGTH MOTION PICTURE – Best Period Hair Styling and/or Character Hair Styling

Hillbilly Elegy Patricia Dehaney, Tony Ward, Martial Corneville, Stacey Butterworth

WINNER Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom Mia Neal, Larry Cherry, Leah Loukas, Tywan Williams

Mank Kimberley Spiteri, Colleen LaBaff

MulanDenise Kum, Rick Findlater, Georgia Lockhart-Adams, Terry Baliel

Jingle Jangle: A Christmas JourneySharon Martin, Kat Fa

TELEVISION SERIES, TELEVISION LIMITED OR MINISERIES OR TELEVISION NEW MEDIA SERIES – Best Contemporary Make-Up

Dead to Me Jacqueline Knowlton, Toryn Reed, Kim Greene, Liz Lash

Grace and Frankie Melissa Sandora, David De Leon, Bonita De Haven,

Ozark Tracy Ewell, Jillian Erickson, Susan Reilly Lehane

RuPaul’s Drag Race Natasha Marcelina, Jen Fregozo

Schitt’s Creek Candice Ornstein, Kerry Vaughan

WINNER Westworld Elisa Marsh, John Damiani, Jennifer Aspinall, Rachel Hoke

TELEVISION SERIES, TELEVISION LIMITED OR MINISERIES OR TELEVISION NEW MEDIA SERIES – Best Period and/or Character Make-Up

Bridgerton Marc Pilcher, Lynda J. Pearce, Claire Matthews, Louise Bannell

The Crown Cate Hall, Emilie Yong-Mills,

Hollywood Eryn Krueger Mekash, Kim Ayers, Kerrin Jackson, Ana Gabriela Quinonez

The Mandalorian Brian Sipe, Alexei Dmitriew, Samantha Ward, Carlton Coleman

Perry MasonChristien Tinsley, Corinne Foster, Steve Costanza, Gerry Quist

WINNER The Queen’s Gambit Daniel Parker

TELEVISION SERIES, TELEVISION LIMITED OR MINISERIES OR TELEVISION NEW MEDIA SERIES – Best Special Make-Up Effects

Hollywood Eryn Krueger Mekash, Kerrin Jackson, Ana Gabriela Quinonez , Vincent Van Dyke

Lovecraft Country Carey Jones, Heather Beauvais, Sabrina Wilson, Matt Sprunger

WINNER The Mandalorian Brian Sipe, Alexei Dmitriew, Samantha Ward, Scott Stoddard

Star Trek: Picard James Mackinnon, Richard Redlefsen, Alexei Dmitriew, Vincent Van Dyke

Westworld Justin Raleigh, Chris Hampton, Thom Floutz

TELEVISION SERIES, TELEVISION LIMITED OR MINISERIES OR TELEVISION NEW MEDIA SERIES – Best Contemporary Hair Styling

Empire Melissa Forney, Nolan Kelly, Al Payne, Sterfon Demings

Grace and Frankie Kelly Kline, Jonathan Hanousek, Marlene Williams

Ozark Rita Parillo, Anna Hilton, Tanya Walker

RuPaul’s Drag Race Curtis Foreman, Ryan Randall

WINNER Schitt’s Creek Annastasia Cucullo, Ana Sorys

TELEVISION SERIES, TELEVISION LIMITED OR MINISERIES OR TELEVISION NEW MEDIA SERIES – Best Period and/or Character Hair Styling

WINNER Bridgerton Marc Pilcher, Lynda J. Pearce, Adam James Phillips, Tania Couper

The Crown Cate Hall, Emilie Yong-Mills,

Hollywood Michelle Ceglia, Barry Lee Moe, George Guzman, Michele Arvizo,

The Queen’s Gambit Daniel Parker

Ratched Chris Clark, Natalie Driscoll, Michelle Ceglia, Dawn Victoria Dudley

TELEVISION SPECIAL, ONE HOUR OR MORE LIVE PROGRAM SERIES OR MOVIE FOR TELEVISION – Best Contemporary Make-Up

Dancing with the Stars Zena S. Green, Julie Socash, Donna Bard, Victor Del Castillo

Killing Eve Season 3 Juliette Tomes, Amy Brand

Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special Bruce Grayson, Angela Moos, Kristofer Buckle, James Mackinnon

The OscarsBruce Grayson, Angela Moos, Jennifer Aspinall, James Mackinnon

WINNER Saturday Night Live Louie Zakarian, Amy Tagliamonti, Jason Milani, Joanna Pisani

TELEVISION SPECIAL, ONE HOUR OR MORE LIVE PROGRAM SERIES OR MOVIE FOR TELEVISION – Best Period and/or Character Make-Up

The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel LaLette Littlejohn, Christopher Pizzarelli, Dorota Zodiac

WINNER Saturday Night Live Louie Zakarian, Amy Tagliamonti, Jason Milani, Rachel Pagani

Sherman’s Showcase Black History Month Spectacular Rebecca DeHerrera, Pam Farmer, Rebecca Lee Castro, Karen Knopp

Sylvie’s LoveAngela Wells, Angel Radefeld-Wright, Brigitte Hennech

Uncle Frank Lindsay Irish Desarno, Diane Heller

TELEVISION SPECIAL, ONE HOUR OR MORE LIVE PROGRAMS SERIES, OR MOVIE FOR TELEVISION – Best Contemporary Hair Styling

WINNER Dancing with the Stars Kimi Messina, Jani Kleinbard, Regina Rodriquez, Roma Goddard

Euphoria “Trouble Don’t Last Always” Melanie Smith, Kaity Licina

Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special Jayson Medina, Abraham Esparza, Nicole Walpert, Brian Steven Banks

Saturday Night Live/ Adele as Host Jodi Mancuso, Cara Hannah, Inga Thrasher

The Voice Jerilynn Stephens, Danilo Dixon, Roberto Ramos, Robert “LaMarr” Randle

TELEVISION SPECIAL, ONE HOUR OR MORE LIVE PROGRAMS SERIES, OR MOVIE FOR TELEVISION – Best Period Hair Styling and/or Character Hair Styling

The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel Etheline Joseph, Yasmine Crosdale, Tenika Smith

Godmothered Melissa Yonkey, Susan Buffington, Marie Larkin

WINNER Hamilton Frederick Waggoner

Saturday Night Live /Kristen Wiig as HostJodi Mancuso, Cara Hannah, Inga Thrasher

Sylvie’s LoveCarla Joi Farmer, Linda Villalobos, Lillie Frierson, Stacey Morris

DAYTIME TELEVISION – Best Make-Up

The Bold and the Beautiful Christine Lai Johnson, Stacey Alfano, James Elle

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Dionne Wynn

WINNER The Kelly Clarkson Show Jason McGlothin, Gloria Elias-Foeillet, Chanty LaGrana, Josh Foster

The Real Melanie Mills, Glen Alen Gutierrez, Motoko Honjo-Clayton

The Young and the Restless Patricia Denney, Kathy Jones, Laura Schaffer, Kelsey Collins

DAYTIME TELEVISION – Best Hair Styling

The Bold and the BeautifulLisa Long, Danielle Spencer, Lauren Larsen, Christina Joseph

WINNER The Kelly Clarkson Show Roberto Ramos, Tara Copeland

The Young and the Restless Adriana Lucio, Lauren Mendoza, Regina Rodriquez. Jackie Zavala

The Real Roberta Gardener-Rogers, Rachel Mason, Ray Dobson, Noogie Thai

Dr. Phil “From Tech Genius to Unmotivated Mess” Mimi Vodnoy Love, Annette Jones

CHILDREN AND TEEN TELEVISION PROGRAMMING – Best Make-Up

WINNER All That Michael Johnston, Melanie Mills, Tyson Fountaine, Nadege Schoenfeld

The Baby-Sitters Club Zabrina Matiru, Darah Wyant, Lindsay Pilkey

Danger Force Michael Johnston, Brad Look, Kevin Westmore, Tyson Fountaine

Henry Danger Michael Johnston, Brad Look, Kevin Westmore, Robert Maverick

Sesame Street Jane DiPersio

CHILDREN AND TEEN TELEVISION PROGRAMMING – Best Hair Styling

WINNER All That Joe Matke, Dwayne Ross, Theresa Broadnax

The Baby-Sitters Club Florencia Cepeda, Sasha Carnovale,

Danger Force Joe Matke, Roma Goddard, Yunea Cruz

Ghostwriter Liz Roelands

Sesame Street Jacqueline Payne

COMMERCIALS & MUSIC VIDEOS – Best Make-Up

Bud Light Super Bowl LV “Post Malone”Linda Barcojo, Kentaro Yano

Capitol One “John Travolta Santa/Hungry Man” Michael Ornelaz, Richard Redlefsen

Justin Bieber “Anyone” Julie Hassett, Ally McGillicuddy, Kevin Haney, VyVy Tran

WINNER Lady Gaga “911” Sarah Tanno, Mike Mekash, Eryn Krueger Mekash

The Weeknd “In Your Eyes” Koji Ohmura, Shelby Smith

COMMERCIALS & MUSIC VIDEOS – Best Hair Styling

Frito-Lays “My Favorite Things” Craig Gangi

Mountain Dew Zero “Bryan Cranston” Vito Trotta

Rufus Wainwright “Devils and Angels” Sean James

Ozzy Osbourne “Under the Graveyard” Melissa Yonkey, Troy Zestos

WINNER Workout/State Farm “Chris Paul and Alfonso Ribeiro” Stacey Morris

THEATRICAL PRODUCTIONS (Live Stage) – Best Hair Styling