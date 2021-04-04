Make-Up Artists and Hair Stylists Guild Awards 2021: Pinocchio tra i vincitori

Sono stati assegnati questa notte i Make-Up Artists and Hair Stylists Guilds Awards 2021 (MUAHS), ovvero i premi assegnati dalle associazioni dei truccatori ed acconciatori hollywoodiani alle migliori rappresentazioni dell’anno.
I premi sono stati assegnati durante una cerimonia virtuale in stile anni ’50 andata in scena dall’El Portal Theater di Los Angeles, con Anthony Anderson impegnato come presentatore. Come ogni anno risultano estremamente influenti riguardo i futuri premi per categoria assegnati dall’Academy durante i prossimi Oscars, pertanto si segnalano buone notizie per il nostro cinema con Pinocchio di Matteo Garrone tra i vincitori.
Il nuovo Pinocchio di Garrone si è portato a casa il premio per i Migliori Effetti Speciali di Trucco per un lungometraggio, ma tra i vincitori si segnalano anche Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom e Birds of Prey, entrambi con due premi. Nelle categorie televisivi si portano a casa premi, invece, Bridgerton e The Mandalorian.
I VINCITORI DEI MAKE-UP ARTISTS AND HAIR STYLISTS GUILD AWARDS 2021
FEATURE-LENGTH MOTION PICTURE-Best Contemporary Make-Up
- Bill & Ted Face the MusicBill Corso, Dennis Liddiard, Stephen Kelley
- WINNER Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) Deborah Lamia Denaver, Sabrina Wilson, Miho Suzuki, Cale Thomas
- Borat Subsequent Moviefilm Katy Fray, Lisa Layman, Thomas Kolarek
- The Prom Eryn Krueger Mekash, J. Roy Helland, Kyra Panchenko, Donald McInnes
- Promising Young Woman Angela Wells, Brigitte Hennech, Adam Christopher
FEATURE-LENGTH MOTION PICTURE – Best Period and/or Character Make-Up
- Bill & Ted Face the Music Bill Corso, Dennis Liddiard, Stephen Kelley, Bianca Appice
- Hillbilly Elegy Eryn Krueger Mekash, Jamie Hess, Devin Morales, Jessica Gambardella
- WINNER Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom Matiki Anoff, Sergio Lopez-Rivera, Carl Fullerton, Debi Young
- Mank Gigi Williams, Michelle Audrina Kim
- Mulan Denise Kum, Rick Findlater, Georgia Lockhart-Adams, James Mackinnon
FEATURE-LENGTH MOTION PICTURE – Best Special Make-Up Effects
- Bill & Ted Face the Music Bill Corso, Kevin Yagher, Steve Wang, Stephen Kelley
- Hillbilly ElegyEryn Krueger Mekash, Matthew Mungle, Jamie Hess
- Mulan Denise Kum, Chris Fitzpatrick
- WINNER Pinocchio Mark Coulier
- The United States vs. Billie Holiday Adrian Morot
- Wonder Woman 1984Jan Sewell, Mark Coulier
FEATURE-LENGTH MOTION PICTURE – Best Contemporary Hair Styling
- Bill & Ted Face the Music Donna Spahn-Jones, Budd Bird, Jeri Baker, Ulla Gaudin
- WINNER Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) Adruitha Lee, Cassie Russek, Margarita Pidgeon, Nikki Nelms
- Borat Subsequent Moviefilm Kimberly Boyenger, Tyler Ely
- The PromChris Clark, Natalie Driscoll, Ka’Maura Eley, J. Roy Helland
- Promising Young Woman Daniel Curet, Bryson Conley, Lee Ann Brittenham
FEATURE-LENGTH MOTION PICTURE – Best Period Hair Styling and/or Character Hair Styling
- Hillbilly Elegy Patricia Dehaney, Tony Ward, Martial Corneville, Stacey Butterworth
- WINNER Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom Mia Neal, Larry Cherry, Leah Loukas, Tywan Williams
- Mank Kimberley Spiteri, Colleen LaBaff
- MulanDenise Kum, Rick Findlater, Georgia Lockhart-Adams, Terry Baliel
- Jingle Jangle: A Christmas JourneySharon Martin, Kat Fa
TELEVISION SERIES, TELEVISION LIMITED OR MINISERIES OR TELEVISION NEW MEDIA SERIES – Best Contemporary Make-Up
- Dead to Me Jacqueline Knowlton, Toryn Reed, Kim Greene, Liz Lash
- Grace and Frankie Melissa Sandora, David De Leon, Bonita De Haven,
- Ozark Tracy Ewell, Jillian Erickson, Susan Reilly Lehane
- RuPaul’s Drag Race Natasha Marcelina, Jen Fregozo
- Schitt’s Creek Candice Ornstein, Kerry Vaughan
WINNER Westworld Elisa Marsh, John Damiani, Jennifer Aspinall, Rachel Hoke
TELEVISION SERIES, TELEVISION LIMITED OR MINISERIES OR TELEVISION NEW MEDIA SERIES – Best Period and/or Character Make-Up
- Bridgerton Marc Pilcher, Lynda J. Pearce, Claire Matthews, Louise Bannell
- The Crown Cate Hall, Emilie Yong-Mills,
- Hollywood Eryn Krueger Mekash, Kim Ayers, Kerrin Jackson, Ana Gabriela Quinonez
- The Mandalorian Brian Sipe, Alexei Dmitriew, Samantha Ward, Carlton Coleman
- Perry MasonChristien Tinsley, Corinne Foster, Steve Costanza, Gerry Quist
WINNER The Queen’s Gambit Daniel Parker
TELEVISION SERIES, TELEVISION LIMITED OR MINISERIES OR TELEVISION NEW MEDIA SERIES – Best Special Make-Up Effects
- Hollywood Eryn Krueger Mekash, Kerrin Jackson, Ana Gabriela Quinonez , Vincent Van Dyke
- Lovecraft Country Carey Jones, Heather Beauvais, Sabrina Wilson, Matt Sprunger
- WINNER The Mandalorian Brian Sipe, Alexei Dmitriew, Samantha Ward, Scott Stoddard
- Star Trek: Picard James Mackinnon, Richard Redlefsen, Alexei Dmitriew, Vincent Van Dyke
- Westworld Justin Raleigh, Chris Hampton, Thom Floutz
TELEVISION SERIES, TELEVISION LIMITED OR MINISERIES OR TELEVISION NEW MEDIA SERIES – Best Contemporary Hair Styling
- Empire Melissa Forney, Nolan Kelly, Al Payne, Sterfon Demings
- Grace and Frankie Kelly Kline, Jonathan Hanousek, Marlene Williams
- Ozark Rita Parillo, Anna Hilton, Tanya Walker
- RuPaul’s Drag Race Curtis Foreman, Ryan Randall
- WINNER Schitt’s Creek Annastasia Cucullo, Ana Sorys
TELEVISION SERIES, TELEVISION LIMITED OR MINISERIES OR TELEVISION NEW MEDIA SERIES – Best Period and/or Character Hair Styling
- WINNER Bridgerton Marc Pilcher, Lynda J. Pearce, Adam James Phillips, Tania Couper
- The Crown Cate Hall, Emilie Yong-Mills,
- Hollywood Michelle Ceglia, Barry Lee Moe, George Guzman, Michele Arvizo,
- The Queen’s Gambit Daniel Parker
- Ratched Chris Clark, Natalie Driscoll, Michelle Ceglia, Dawn Victoria Dudley
TELEVISION SPECIAL, ONE HOUR OR MORE LIVE PROGRAM SERIES OR MOVIE FOR TELEVISION – Best Contemporary Make-Up
- Dancing with the Stars Zena S. Green, Julie Socash, Donna Bard, Victor Del Castillo
- Killing Eve Season 3 Juliette Tomes, Amy Brand
- Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special Bruce Grayson, Angela Moos, Kristofer Buckle, James Mackinnon
- The OscarsBruce Grayson, Angela Moos, Jennifer Aspinall, James Mackinnon
- WINNER Saturday Night Live Louie Zakarian, Amy Tagliamonti, Jason Milani, Joanna Pisani
TELEVISION SPECIAL, ONE HOUR OR MORE LIVE PROGRAM SERIES OR MOVIE FOR TELEVISION – Best Period and/or Character Make-Up
- The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel LaLette Littlejohn, Christopher Pizzarelli, Dorota Zodiac
- WINNER Saturday Night Live Louie Zakarian, Amy Tagliamonti, Jason Milani, Rachel Pagani
- Sherman’s Showcase Black History Month Spectacular Rebecca DeHerrera, Pam Farmer, Rebecca Lee Castro, Karen Knopp
- Sylvie’s LoveAngela Wells, Angel Radefeld-Wright, Brigitte Hennech
- Uncle Frank Lindsay Irish Desarno, Diane Heller
TELEVISION SPECIAL, ONE HOUR OR MORE LIVE PROGRAMS SERIES, OR MOVIE FOR TELEVISION – Best Contemporary Hair Styling
- WINNER Dancing with the Stars Kimi Messina, Jani Kleinbard, Regina Rodriquez, Roma Goddard
- Euphoria “Trouble Don’t Last Always” Melanie Smith, Kaity Licina
- Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special Jayson Medina, Abraham Esparza, Nicole Walpert, Brian Steven Banks
- Saturday Night Live/ Adele as Host Jodi Mancuso, Cara Hannah, Inga Thrasher
- The Voice Jerilynn Stephens, Danilo Dixon, Roberto Ramos, Robert “LaMarr” Randle
TELEVISION SPECIAL, ONE HOUR OR MORE LIVE PROGRAMS SERIES, OR MOVIE FOR TELEVISION – Best Period Hair Styling and/or Character Hair Styling
- The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel Etheline Joseph, Yasmine Crosdale, Tenika Smith
- Godmothered Melissa Yonkey, Susan Buffington, Marie Larkin
- WINNER Hamilton Frederick Waggoner
- Saturday Night Live /Kristen Wiig as HostJodi Mancuso, Cara Hannah, Inga Thrasher
- Sylvie’s LoveCarla Joi Farmer, Linda Villalobos, Lillie Frierson, Stacey Morris
DAYTIME TELEVISION – Best Make-Up
- The Bold and the Beautiful Christine Lai Johnson, Stacey Alfano, James Elle
- The Ellen DeGeneres Show Dionne Wynn
- WINNER The Kelly Clarkson Show Jason McGlothin, Gloria Elias-Foeillet, Chanty LaGrana, Josh Foster
- The Real Melanie Mills, Glen Alen Gutierrez, Motoko Honjo-Clayton
- The Young and the Restless Patricia Denney, Kathy Jones, Laura Schaffer, Kelsey Collins
DAYTIME TELEVISION – Best Hair Styling
- The Bold and the BeautifulLisa Long, Danielle Spencer, Lauren Larsen, Christina Joseph
- WINNER The Kelly Clarkson Show Roberto Ramos, Tara Copeland
- The Young and the Restless Adriana Lucio, Lauren Mendoza, Regina Rodriquez. Jackie Zavala
- The Real Roberta Gardener-Rogers, Rachel Mason, Ray Dobson, Noogie Thai
- Dr. Phil “From Tech Genius to Unmotivated Mess” Mimi Vodnoy Love, Annette Jones
CHILDREN AND TEEN TELEVISION PROGRAMMING – Best Make-Up
- WINNER All That Michael Johnston, Melanie Mills, Tyson Fountaine, Nadege Schoenfeld
- The Baby-Sitters Club Zabrina Matiru, Darah Wyant, Lindsay Pilkey
- Danger Force Michael Johnston, Brad Look, Kevin Westmore, Tyson Fountaine
- Henry Danger Michael Johnston, Brad Look, Kevin Westmore, Robert Maverick
- Sesame Street Jane DiPersio
CHILDREN AND TEEN TELEVISION PROGRAMMING – Best Hair Styling
- WINNER All That Joe Matke, Dwayne Ross, Theresa Broadnax
- The Baby-Sitters Club Florencia Cepeda, Sasha Carnovale,
- Danger Force Joe Matke, Roma Goddard, Yunea Cruz
- Ghostwriter Liz Roelands
- Sesame Street Jacqueline Payne
COMMERCIALS & MUSIC VIDEOS – Best Make-Up
- Bud Light Super Bowl LV “Post Malone”Linda Barcojo, Kentaro Yano
- Capitol One “John Travolta Santa/Hungry Man” Michael Ornelaz, Richard Redlefsen
- Justin Bieber “Anyone” Julie Hassett, Ally McGillicuddy, Kevin Haney, VyVy Tran
- WINNER Lady Gaga “911” Sarah Tanno, Mike Mekash, Eryn Krueger Mekash
- The Weeknd “In Your Eyes” Koji Ohmura, Shelby Smith
COMMERCIALS & MUSIC VIDEOS – Best Hair Styling
- Frito-Lays “My Favorite Things” Craig Gangi
- Mountain Dew Zero “Bryan Cranston” Vito Trotta
- Rufus Wainwright “Devils and Angels” Sean James
- Ozzy Osbourne “Under the Graveyard” Melissa Yonkey, Troy Zestos
- WINNER Workout/State Farm “Chris Paul and Alfonso Ribeiro” Stacey Morris
THEATRICAL PRODUCTIONS (Live Stage) – Best Hair Styling
- Frozen – Live at the Hyperion Erin Zachary, Charles La Pointe
- Frozen Suzanne Storey, Elaine Jarblanski, Chanthy Orellana
- WINNER Hamilton (And Peggy Company)Marcelo Donari, Robert Mrazik
- Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Vicky Martinez, Sophia Robinson, Jason Torres
- Little Shop of Horrors Sharon Peng, Jenny Maupin