La produzione della sesta stagione di The Flash, show parte dell’Arrowverse, è ufficialmente partita.
La conferma è arrivata quest’oggi attraverso un aggiornamento social proveniente dall’account ufficiale di Hartley Sawyer, attore oramai noto nello show come Elongated Man.
La serie tv The Flash è stata prodotta da Greg Berlanti, Andrew Kreisberg, Todd Helbing, Aaron Helbing e Sarah Schechter.
The Flash 6 avrà come showrunner Eric Wallace. Il cast conterà ancora su Grant Gustin, Candice Patton, Danielle Panabaker, Carlos Valdes, Hartley Sawyer, Jessica Parker Kennedy, Danielle Nicolet, Tom Cavanagh, Jesse L. Martin, Chris Klein.
La sesta stagione tornerà su The CW dall’8 ottobre 2019.
