Gotham Awards 2022: Everything Everywhere All at Once tra i vincitori

Si è tenuta questa notte a New York la cerimonia dei Gotham Awards 2022 che inaugura la stagione dei riconoscimenti cinematografici che si concluderà con gli Oscars.
I Gotham Awards vengono assegnati a quei film appartenenti ad un cinema indipendente – con una produzione di massimo 35 milioni di budget – e, i titoli dei film nominati vengono scelti da critici e da tecnici del cinema.
A trionfare in quest’ultima edizione è Everything Everywhere All at Once (la nostra recensione) che conquista il riconoscimento come Miglior Film e Miglior interprete non protagonista (Ke Huy Wuan), mentre la miglior interpretazione protagonista viene assegnata a Danielle Deadwyler ( per il film Till). Charlotte Wells conquista il Premio Bingham Ray come regista esordiente, e Tàr viene premiato unicamente per la sua sceneggiatura firmata da Todd Field.
Gotham Awards 2022: i vincitori
Miglior film
Aftersun
The Cathedral
Dos Estaciones
Everything Everywhere All at Once
TÁR
Miglior documentario
All That Breathes
All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
I Didn’t See You There
The Territory
What We Leave Behind
Miglior film internazionale
AthenaHappening
The Banshees of Inisherin
Corsage
Decision to Leave
Saint Omer
Premio Bingham Ray al regista esordiente
Charlotte Wells for “Aftersun” [trailer]
Owen Kline for “Funny Pages”
Elegance Bratton for “The Inspection”
Antoneta Alamat Kusijanovi for “Murina”
Beth de Araújo for “Soft & Quiet”
Jane Schoenbrun for “We’re All Going to the World’s Fair”
Miglior sceneggiatura
“After Yang,” Kogonada
“Armageddon Time,” James Gray
“Catherine Called Birdy,” Lena Dunham
“TÁR,” Todd Field
“Women Talking,” Sarah Polley
Miglior protagonista
Cate Blanchett in “TÁR”Danielle Deadwyler in “Till” Dale Dickey in “A Love Song”
Colin Farrell in “After Yang”
Brendan Fraser in “The Whale”
Paul Mescal in “Aftersun”
Thandiwe Newton in “God’s Country”
Aubrey Plaza in “Emily the Criminal”
Taylor Russell in “Bones and All”
Michelle Yeoh in “Everything Everywhere All at Once”
Miglior non protagonista
Jessie Buckley in “Women Talking”
Raúl Castillo in “The Inspection”
Hong Chau in “The Whale”
Bryan Tyree Henry in “Causeway”
Nina Hoss in “TÁR”
Noémie Merlant in “TÁR”
Ke Huy Quan in “Everything Everywhere All at Once”
Mark Rylance in “Bones and All”
Gabrielle Union in “The Inspection”
Ben Whishaw in “Women Talking”
Interpretazione d’esordio
Anna Cobb in “We’re All Going to the World’s Fair”
Frankie Corio in “Aftersun”
Anna Diop in “Nanny”
Gracija Filipovic in “Murina”
Kalie Reis in “Catch the Fair One”
Miglior serie – formato lungo (oltre 40 min)
Pachinko
Severance
Station Eleven
This Is Going to Hurt
Yellowjackets
Miglior serie – formato corto (sotto i 40 min)
Abbott Elementary
As We See It
Mo
Rap Sh!t
Somebody Somewhere
Miglior serie non-fiction
The Andy Warhol Diaries
The Last Movie Stars
Mind over Murder
The Rehearsal
We Need to Talk About Cosby
Migliore interpretazione in una nuova serie
Bilal Baig in “Sort Of”
Ayo Edebiri in “The Bear”
Janelle James in “Abbott Elementary”
Minha Kim in “Pachinko”
Matilda Lawler in “Station Eleven”
Britt Lower in “Severance”
Melanie Lynskey in “Yellowjackets”
Zahn McClarnon in “Dark Winds”
Sue Ann Pien in “As We See It”
Ben Whishaw in “This is Going to Hurt”