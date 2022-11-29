Gotham Awards 2022: Everything Everywhere All at Once tra i vincitori

Si è tenuta questa notte a New York la cerimonia dei Gotham Awards 2022 che inaugura la stagione dei riconoscimenti cinematografici che si concluderà con gli Oscars.

I Gotham Awards vengono assegnati a quei film appartenenti ad un cinema indipendente – con una produzione di massimo 35 milioni di budget – e, i titoli dei film nominati vengono scelti da critici e da tecnici del cinema.

A trionfare in quest’ultima edizione è Everything Everywhere All at Once (la nostra recensione) che conquista il riconoscimento come Miglior Film e Miglior interprete non protagonista (Ke Huy Wuan), mentre la miglior interpretazione protagonista viene assegnata a Danielle Deadwyler ( per il film Till). Charlotte Wells conquista il Premio Bingham Ray come regista esordiente, e Tàr viene premiato unicamente per la sua sceneggiatura firmata da Todd Field.

Gotham Awards 2022: i vincitori

Miglior film

Aftersun

The Cathedral

Dos Estaciones

Everything Everywhere All at Once

TÁR

Miglior documentario

All That Breathes

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

I Didn’t See You There

The Territory

What We Leave Behind

Miglior film internazionale

Athena

The Banshees of Inisherin

Corsage

Decision to Leave

Happening

Saint Omer

Premio Bingham Ray al regista esordiente

Charlotte Wells for “Aftersun” [trailer]

Owen Kline for “Funny Pages”

Elegance Bratton for “The Inspection”

Antoneta Alamat Kusijanovi for “Murina”

Beth de Araújo for “Soft & Quiet”

Jane Schoenbrun for “We’re All Going to the World’s Fair”

Miglior sceneggiatura

“After Yang,” Kogonada

“Armageddon Time,” James Gray

“Catherine Called Birdy,” Lena Dunham

“TÁR,” Todd Field

“Women Talking,” Sarah Polley

Miglior protagonista

Cate Blanchett in “TÁR”

Danielle Deadwyler in “Till”

Dale Dickey in “A Love Song”

Colin Farrell in “After Yang”

Brendan Fraser in “The Whale”

Paul Mescal in “Aftersun”

Thandiwe Newton in “God’s Country”

Aubrey Plaza in “Emily the Criminal”

Taylor Russell in “Bones and All”

Michelle Yeoh in “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Miglior non protagonista

Jessie Buckley in “Women Talking”

Raúl Castillo in “The Inspection”

Hong Chau in “The Whale”

Bryan Tyree Henry in “Causeway”

Nina Hoss in “TÁR”

Noémie Merlant in “TÁR”

Ke Huy Quan in “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Mark Rylance in “Bones and All”

Gabrielle Union in “The Inspection”

Ben Whishaw in “Women Talking”

Interpretazione d’esordio

Anna Cobb in “We’re All Going to the World’s Fair”

Frankie Corio in “Aftersun”

Anna Diop in “Nanny”

Gracija Filipovic in “Murina”

Kalie Reis in “Catch the Fair One”

Miglior serie – formato lungo (oltre 40 min)

Pachinko

Severance

Station Eleven

This Is Going to Hurt

Yellowjackets

Miglior serie – formato corto (sotto i 40 min)

Abbott Elementary

As We See It

Mo

Rap Sh!t

Somebody Somewhere

Miglior serie non-fiction

The Andy Warhol Diaries

The Last Movie Stars

Mind over Murder

The Rehearsal

We Need to Talk About Cosby