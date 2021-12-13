Golden Globes 2022: nelle nomination per il cinema svettano Belfast e Il potere del cane

Poco dopo avervi riportato le nomination relative alle serie tv e quelle dei Critics Choice Awards, vi sveliamo ora quelle dei Golden Globe 2022 per quanto riguarda il cinema – che sappiamo essere molto importanti in vista degli Oscar: a svettare su tutti sono Belfast e Il potere del cane con sette nomination ciascuno.

Il film di Kenneth Branagh e quello di Jane Campion, quest’ultimo già vincitore a Venezia del Leone d’argento, faranno dunque la parte del leone alla 78. edizione dei Golden Globe la cui cerimonia di premiazione avrà luogo il 9 gennaio 2022 e, per la prima volta, non sarà trasmessa in tv a causa del “divorzio” da parte della NBC.

A seguire, con quattro nomination, ci sono Licorice Pizza di Paul Thomas Anderson, la nuova versione di West Side Story firmata Steven Spielberg, King Richard e Don’t Look Up.

E’ stata la mano di Dio di Paolo Sorrentino è riuscito a ottenere la nomination come miglior film straniero, e le speranze per la vittoria sono tante.

Di seguito l’elenco completo delle nomination ai Golden Globe 2022:

MIGLIOR FILM DRAMMATICO

“Belfast” (Focus Features)

“CODA” (Apple)

“Dune” (Warner Bros.)

“King Richard” (Warner Bros.)

“The Power of the Dog” (Netflix)

MIGLIOR FILM COMMEDIA / MUSICAL

“Cyrano”

“Don’t Look Up” (Netflix)

“Licorice Pizza” (MGM/United Artists Releasing)

“Tick, Tick … Boom!” (Netflix)

“West Side Story” (20th Century Studios)

MIGLIOR REGISTA

Kenneth Branagh (“Belfast”)

Jane Campion (“The Power of the Dog”)

Maggie Gyllenhaal (“The Lost Daughter”)

Steven Spielberg (“West Side Story”)

Denis Villeneuve (“Dune”)

MIGLIORE ATTRICE IN UN FILM DRAMMATICO

Jessica Chastain (“The Eyes of Tammy Faye”)

Olivia Colman (“The Lost Daughter”)

Nicole Kidman (“Being the Ricardos”)

Lady Gaga (“House of Gucci”)

Kristen Stewart (“Spencer”)

MIGLIORE ATTRICE IN UNA COMMEDIA / MUSICAL

Marion Cotillard (“Annette”)

Alana Haim (“Licorice Pizza”)

Jennifer Lawrence (“Don’t Look Up”)

Emma Stone (“Cruella”)

Rachel Zegler (“West Side Story”)

MIGLIOR ATTORE IN UN FILM DRAMMATICO

Mahershala Ali (“Swan Song”)

Javier Bardem (“Being the Ricardos”)

Benedict Cumberbatch (“The Power of the Dog”)

Will Smith (“King Richard”)

Denzel Washington (“The Tragedy of Macbeth”)

MIGLIOR ATTORE IN UNA COMMEDIA / MUSICAL

Leonardo DiCaprio (“Don’t Look Up”)

Peter Dinklage (“Cyrano”)

Andrew Garfield (“Tick, Tick … Boom!”)

Cooper Hoffman (“Licorice Pizza”)

Anthony Ramos (“In the Heights”)

MIGLIOR ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA

Ben Affleck (“The Tender Bar”)

Jamie Dornan (“Belfast”)

Ciarán Hinds (“Belfast”)

Troy Kotsur (“CODA”)

Kodi Smit-McPhee (“The Power of the Dog”)

MIGLIOR COLONNA SONORA

“The French Dispatch” (Searchlight Pictures) — Alexandre Desplat

“Encanto” (Walt Disney Pictures) — Germaine Franco

“The Power of the Dog” (Netflix) — Jonny Greenwood

“Parallel Mothers” (Sony Pictures Classic) — Alberto Iglesias

“Dune” (Warner Bros.) — Hans Zimmer

MIGLIORE ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA

Caitríona Balfe (“Belfast”)

Ariana DeBose (“West Side Story”)

Kirsten Dunst (“The Power of the Dog”)

Aunjanue Ellis (“King Richard”)

Ruth Negga (“Passing”)

MIGLIOR SCENEGGIATURA

Paul Thomas Anderson — “Licorice Pizza” (MGM/United Artists Releasing)

Kenneth Branagh — “Belfast” (Focus Features)

Jane Campion — “The Power of the Dog” (Netflix)

Adam McKay — “Don’t Look Up” (Netflix)

Aaron Sorkin — “Being the Ricardos”

MIGLIOR CANZONE

“Be Alive” from “King Richard” (Warner Bros.) — Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Dixson

“Dos Orugitas” from “Encanto” (Walt Disney Pictures) — Lin-Manuel Miranda

“Down to Joy” from “Belfast” (Focus Features) — Van Morrison

“Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)” from “Respect” (MGM/United Artists Releasing) — Jamie Alexander Hartman, Jennifer Hudson, Carole King

“No Time to Die” from “No Time to Die” (MGM/United Artists Releasing) — Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell

MIGLIOR FILM STRANIERO

“Compartment No. 6”

“Drive My Car”

“The Hand of God” – È stata la mano di Dio

“A Hero”

“Parallel Mothers” – Madres Paralelas

MIGLIOR FILM D’ANIMAZIONE

“Encanto” (Walt Disney Pictures)

“Flee” (Neon)

“Luca” (Pixar)

“My Sunny Maad”

“Raya and the Last Dragon”