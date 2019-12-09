Solo un paio di ore fa la Hollywood Foreign Press Association ha svelato le nomination relative all'edizione 2020 dei celebri Golden Globe Awards.

Come sempre poco influenti in relazione ai premi assegnati dall'Academy, i Golden Globes rappresentano il primo importante passo verso l'annuale stagione dei premi cinematografici.

A dominare l'edizione 2020 delle nomination sono stati i prodotti cinematografici targati Netflix: Grande exploit per Storia di un Matrimonio – Marriage Story e The Irishman, rispettivamente con 6 e 5 candidature, tra cui quella per il Miglior Film Drammatico. Si comporta bene anche Quentin Tarantino ed il suo C'era una volta a... Hollywood con 5 nomination.

L'assegnazione dei Golden Globe Awards 2020 è attesa per il 5 gennaio 2020, durante una cerimonia presentata da Ricky Gervais.

LE NOMINATIONS

MIGLIOR FILM DRAMMATICO

1917

The Irishman

Joker

Marriage Story

The Two Popes

MIGLIOR FILM – COMMEDIA O MUSICAL

Dolemite Is My Name

Jojo Rabbit

Knives Out

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Rocketman

MIGLIOR FILM IN LINGUA STRANIERA

The Farewell

Les Miserables

Pain and Glory

Parasite

Portrait of a Lady on Fire

MIGLIOR COLONNA SONORA

Alexandre Desplat, Little Women

Hildur Guðnadóttir, Joker

Randy Newman, Marriage Story

Thomas Newman, 1917

Daniel Pemberton, Motherless Brooklyn

MIGLIOR CANZONE

“Beautiful Ghosts” (Cats) — Taylor Swift & Andrew Lloyd Webber

“I’m Gonna Love Me Again” (Rocketman) — Elton John & Bernie Taupin

“Into the Unknown” (Frozen 2) — Robert Lopez & Kristen Anderson-Lopez

“Spirit” (The Lion King) — Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Timothy McKenzie & Ilya Salmanzadeh

“Stand Up” (Harriet) — Joshuah Brian Campbell & Cynthia Erivo

MIGLIOR SCENEGGIATURA

Noah Baumbach, Marriage Story

Bong Joon Ho & Jin Won Han, Parasite

Anthony McCarten, The Two Popes

Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Steven Zaillian, The Irishman

MIGLIOR FILM D’ANIMAZIONE

Frozen 2

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

Missing Link

Toy Story 4

Lion King

MIGLIOR REGISTA

Bong Joon Ho, Parasite

Sam Mendes, 1917

Todd Phillips, Joker

Martin Scorsese, The Irishman

Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

MIGLIOR ATTORE IN UN FILM DRAMMATICO

Christian Bale, Ford v Ferrari

Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory

Adam Driver, Marriage Story

Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes

MIGLIOR ATTORE IN UN MUSICAL O COMMEDIA

Daniel Craig, Knives Out

Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Taron Egerton, Rocketman

Roman Griffin Davis, Jojo Rabbit

Eddie Murphy, Dolemite Is My Name

MIGLIORE ATTRICE IN UNA COMMEDIA O MUSICAL

Ana de Armas, Knives Out

Cate Blanchett, Where’d You Go Bernadette?

Beanie Feldstein, Booksmart

Emma Thompson, Late Night

Awkwafina, The Farewell

MIGLIORE ATTRICE IN UN FILM DRAMMATICO

Cynthia Erivo (Harriet)

Scarlett Johansson (Marriage Story)

Saoirse Ronan (Little Women)

Charlize Theron (Bombshell)

Renee Zellweger (Judy)

MIGLIOR ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA

Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes

Al Pacino, The Irishman

Joe Pesci, The Irishman

Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

MIGLIORE ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA

Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell

Annette Bening, The Report

Laura Dern, Marriage Story

Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers

Margot Robbie, Bombshell