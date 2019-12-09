Solo un paio di ore fa la Hollywood Foreign Press Association ha svelato le nomination relative all'edizione 2020 dei celebri Golden Globe Awards.

Come sempre poco influenti in relazione ai premi assegnati dall'Academy, i Golden Globes rappresentano il primo importante passo verso l'annuale stagione dei premi cinematografici.

A dominare l'edizione 2020 delle nomination sono stati i prodotti cinematografici targati Netflix: Grande exploit per Storia di un Matrimonio – Marriage Story e The Irishman, rispettivamente con 6 e 5 candidature, tra cui quella per il Miglior Film Drammatico. Si comporta bene anche Quentin Tarantino ed il suo C'era una volta a... Hollywood con 5 nomination.

L'assegnazione dei Golden Globe Awards 2020 è attesa per il 5 gennaio 2020, durante una cerimonia presentata da Ricky Gervais.

LE NOMINATIONS

MIGLIOR FILM DRAMMATICO
1917
The Irishman
Joker
Marriage Story
The Two Popes

MIGLIOR FILM – COMMEDIA O MUSICAL
Dolemite Is My Name
Jojo Rabbit
Knives Out
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Rocketman

MIGLIOR FILM IN LINGUA STRANIERA
The Farewell
Les Miserables
Pain and Glory
Parasite
Portrait of a Lady on Fire

MIGLIOR COLONNA SONORA
Alexandre Desplat, Little Women
Hildur Guðnadóttir, Joker
Randy Newman, Marriage Story
Thomas Newman, 1917
Daniel Pemberton, Motherless Brooklyn

MIGLIOR CANZONE
“Beautiful Ghosts” (Cats) — Taylor Swift & Andrew Lloyd Webber
“I’m Gonna Love Me Again” (Rocketman) — Elton John & Bernie Taupin
“Into the Unknown” (Frozen 2) — Robert Lopez & Kristen Anderson-Lopez
“Spirit” (The Lion King) — Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Timothy McKenzie & Ilya Salmanzadeh
“Stand Up” (Harriet) — Joshuah Brian Campbell & Cynthia Erivo

MIGLIOR SCENEGGIATURA
Noah Baumbach, Marriage Story
Bong Joon Ho & Jin Won Han, Parasite
Anthony McCarten, The Two Popes
Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Steven Zaillian, The Irishman

MIGLIOR FILM D’ANIMAZIONE
Frozen 2
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
Missing Link
Toy Story 4
Lion King

MIGLIOR REGISTA
Bong Joon Ho, Parasite
Sam Mendes, 1917
Todd Phillips, Joker
Martin Scorsese, The Irishman
Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

MIGLIOR ATTORE IN UN FILM DRAMMATICO
Christian Bale, Ford v Ferrari
Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory
Adam Driver, Marriage Story
Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes

MIGLIOR ATTORE IN UN MUSICAL O COMMEDIA
Daniel Craig, Knives Out
Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Taron Egerton, Rocketman
Roman Griffin Davis, Jojo Rabbit
Eddie Murphy, Dolemite Is My Name

MIGLIORE ATTRICE IN UNA COMMEDIA O MUSICAL
Ana de Armas, Knives Out
Cate Blanchett, Where’d You Go Bernadette?
Beanie Feldstein, Booksmart
Emma Thompson, Late Night
Awkwafina, The Farewell

MIGLIORE ATTRICE IN UN FILM DRAMMATICO
Cynthia Erivo (Harriet)
Scarlett Johansson (Marriage Story)
Saoirse Ronan (Little Women)
Charlize Theron (Bombshell)
Renee Zellweger (Judy)

MIGLIOR ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA
Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
Al Pacino, The Irishman
Joe Pesci, The Irishman
Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

MIGLIORE ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA
Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell
Annette Bening, The Report
Laura Dern, Marriage Story
Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers
Margot Robbie, Bombshell

Ti potrebbero interessare

6 Gennaio 2019

Golden Globes 2019 - Ecco dove vedere la diretta della premiazione

17 Giugno 2016

Golden Globes 2017 - Svelate le date dalle nominations alla cerimonia finale

12 Dicembre 2016

[Golden Globe Awards 2017] Il cinecomic Deadpool a sorpresa riceve due importanti nominations