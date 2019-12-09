Solo un paio di ore fa la Hollywood Foreign Press Association ha svelato le nomination relative all'edizione 2020 dei celebri Golden Globe Awards.
Come sempre poco influenti in relazione ai premi assegnati dall'Academy, i Golden Globes rappresentano il primo importante passo verso l'annuale stagione dei premi cinematografici.
A dominare l'edizione 2020 delle nomination sono stati i prodotti cinematografici targati Netflix: Grande exploit per Storia di un Matrimonio – Marriage Story e The Irishman, rispettivamente con 6 e 5 candidature, tra cui quella per il Miglior Film Drammatico. Si comporta bene anche Quentin Tarantino ed il suo C'era una volta a... Hollywood con 5 nomination.
L'assegnazione dei Golden Globe Awards 2020 è attesa per il 5 gennaio 2020, durante una cerimonia presentata da Ricky Gervais.
LE NOMINATIONS
MIGLIOR FILM DRAMMATICO
1917
The Irishman
Joker
Marriage Story
The Two Popes
MIGLIOR FILM – COMMEDIA O MUSICAL
Dolemite Is My Name
Jojo Rabbit
Knives Out
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Rocketman
MIGLIOR FILM IN LINGUA STRANIERA
The Farewell
Les Miserables
Pain and Glory
Parasite
Portrait of a Lady on Fire
MIGLIOR COLONNA SONORA
Alexandre Desplat, Little Women
Hildur Guðnadóttir, Joker
Randy Newman, Marriage Story
Thomas Newman, 1917
Daniel Pemberton, Motherless Brooklyn
MIGLIOR CANZONE
“Beautiful Ghosts” (Cats) — Taylor Swift & Andrew Lloyd Webber
“I’m Gonna Love Me Again” (Rocketman) — Elton John & Bernie Taupin
“Into the Unknown” (Frozen 2) — Robert Lopez & Kristen Anderson-Lopez
“Spirit” (The Lion King) — Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Timothy McKenzie & Ilya Salmanzadeh
“Stand Up” (Harriet) — Joshuah Brian Campbell & Cynthia Erivo
MIGLIOR SCENEGGIATURA
Noah Baumbach, Marriage Story
Bong Joon Ho & Jin Won Han, Parasite
Anthony McCarten, The Two Popes
Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Steven Zaillian, The Irishman
MIGLIOR FILM D’ANIMAZIONE
Frozen 2
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
Missing Link
Toy Story 4
Lion King
MIGLIOR REGISTA
Bong Joon Ho, Parasite
Sam Mendes, 1917
Todd Phillips, Joker
Martin Scorsese, The Irishman
Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
MIGLIOR ATTORE IN UN FILM DRAMMATICO
Christian Bale, Ford v Ferrari
Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory
Adam Driver, Marriage Story
Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes
MIGLIOR ATTORE IN UN MUSICAL O COMMEDIA
Daniel Craig, Knives Out
Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Taron Egerton, Rocketman
Roman Griffin Davis, Jojo Rabbit
Eddie Murphy, Dolemite Is My Name
MIGLIORE ATTRICE IN UNA COMMEDIA O MUSICAL
Ana de Armas, Knives Out
Cate Blanchett, Where’d You Go Bernadette?
Beanie Feldstein, Booksmart
Emma Thompson, Late Night
Awkwafina, The Farewell
MIGLIORE ATTRICE IN UN FILM DRAMMATICO
Cynthia Erivo (Harriet)
Scarlett Johansson (Marriage Story)
Saoirse Ronan (Little Women)
Charlize Theron (Bombshell)
Renee Zellweger (Judy)
MIGLIOR ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA
Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
Al Pacino, The Irishman
Joe Pesci, The Irishman
Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
MIGLIORE ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA
Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell
Annette Bening, The Report
Laura Dern, Marriage Story
Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers
Margot Robbie, Bombshell
