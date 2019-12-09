Con le nomination della seziona cinematografica, la Hollywood Foreign Press Association ha svelato anche quelle dei Golden Globe Awards televisivi.
Manca la nomination come Miglior Serie Drammatica a Game of Thrones, si comporta benissimo The Crown. Ottimo "l'esordio" tra i nominati di Apple Tv+, il quale si gode la buona performance di The Morning Show.
L'assegnazione dei Golden Globe Awards 2020 è attesa per il 5 gennaio 2020, durante una cerimonia presentata da Ricky Gervais.
LE NOMINATION
Miglior Serie Drammatica
Big Little Lies
The Crown
Killing Eve
The Morning Show
Succession
Miglior Attore in una serie Drammatica
Brian Cox, Succession
Kit Harington, Game of Thrones
Rami Malek, Mr. Robot
Tobias Menzies, The Crown
Billy Porter, Pose
Miglior Attrice in una serie Drammatica
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Olivia Colman, The Crown
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies
Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show
Miglior Serie Comedy o Musical
Barry
Fleabag
The Kominsky Method
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
The Politician
Miglior Attrice in una serie Comedy o Musical
Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Kirsten Dunst, On Becoming a God in Central Florida
Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag
Miglior Attore in una serie Comedy o Musical
Michael Douglass, The Kominsky Method
Bill Hader, Barry
Ben Platt, The Politician
Paul Rudd, Living With Yourself
Ramy Youssef, Ramy
Miglior Film TV o Miniserie
Catch-22
Chernobyl
Fosse/Verdon
The Loudest Voice
Unbelievable
Miglior Attore in un Film TV o Miniserie
Christopher Abbott, Catch-22
Sacha Baron Cohen, The Spy
Jared Harris, Chernobyl
Russell Crowe, The Loudest Voice
Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon
Miglior Attrice in un Film TV o Miniserie
Kaitlyn Dever, Unbelievable
Joey King, The Act
Helen Mirren, Catherine the Grreat
Merritt Wever, Unbelievable
Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon
Miglior Attore Non Protagonista in un Film TV o Miniserie
Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Andrew Scott, Fleabag
Stellan Skarsgard, Chernobyl
Henry Winkler, Barry
Miglior Attrice Non Protagonista in un Film TV o Miniserie
Patricia Arquette, The Act
Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
Toni Collette, Unbelievable
Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies
Emily Watson, Chernobyl
Devi accedere per postare un commento.