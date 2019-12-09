Con le nomination della seziona cinematografica, la Hollywood Foreign Press Association ha svelato anche quelle dei Golden Globe Awards televisivi.

Manca la nomination come Miglior Serie Drammatica a Game of Thrones, si comporta benissimo The Crown. Ottimo "l'esordio" tra i nominati di Apple Tv+, il quale si gode la buona performance di The Morning Show.

L'assegnazione dei Golden Globe Awards 2020 è attesa per il 5 gennaio 2020, durante una cerimonia presentata da Ricky Gervais.

LE NOMINATION

Miglior Serie Drammatica

Big Little Lies

The Crown

Killing Eve

The Morning Show

Succession

Miglior Attore in una serie Drammatica

Brian Cox, Succession

Kit Harington, Game of Thrones

Rami Malek, Mr. Robot

Tobias Menzies, The Crown

Billy Porter, Pose

Miglior Attrice in una serie Drammatica

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Olivia Colman, The Crown

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies

Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

Miglior Serie Comedy o Musical

Barry

Fleabag

The Kominsky Method

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

The Politician

Miglior Attrice in una serie Comedy o Musical

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Kirsten Dunst, On Becoming a God in Central Florida

Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag

Miglior Attore in una serie Comedy o Musical

Michael Douglass, The Kominsky Method

Bill Hader, Barry

Ben Platt, The Politician

Paul Rudd, Living With Yourself

Ramy Youssef, Ramy

Miglior Film TV o Miniserie

Catch-22

Chernobyl

Fosse/Verdon

The Loudest Voice

Unbelievable

Miglior Attore in un Film TV o Miniserie

Christopher Abbott, Catch-22

Sacha Baron Cohen, The Spy

Jared Harris, Chernobyl

Russell Crowe, The Loudest Voice

Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon

Miglior Attrice in un Film TV o Miniserie

Kaitlyn Dever, Unbelievable

Joey King, The Act

Helen Mirren, Catherine the Grreat

Merritt Wever, Unbelievable

Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon

Miglior Attore Non Protagonista in un Film TV o Miniserie

Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Andrew Scott, Fleabag

Stellan Skarsgard, Chernobyl

Henry Winkler, Barry

Miglior Attrice Non Protagonista in un Film TV o Miniserie

Patricia Arquette, The Act

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown

Toni Collette, Unbelievable

Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies

Emily Watson, Chernobyl