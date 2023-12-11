Golden Globe Awards 2024: la lunga lista delle nomination

Poche ore fa sono state annunciate le nomination 2024 degli attesi Golden Globe Awards, i premi assegnati dalla Hollywood Foreign Press Association, la stampa estera ad Hollywood.
La breve diretta è stata presieduta da Cedric the Entertainer e Wilmer Valderrama, con due nuove categorie aggiunte alla già lunga lista, ossia Miglior Blockbuster e Miglior Stand-up Comedy. Tra i film che hanno ottenuto il maggior numero di candidature, Barbie ed Oppenheimer, con Killers of the Flower Moon e Maestro a seguire. L’Italia ha poi visto Io Capitano di Matteo Garrone rientrare tra i nominati del Miglior Film non in Lingua Inglese.
I Golden Globes verranno assegnati il 7 gennaio attraverso una cerimonia di premiazione trasmessa da Cbs.
Golden Globe Awards 2024: Nomination Film
MIGLIOR FILM DRAMMATICO
- “Oppenheimer” (Universal Pictures)
- “Killers of the Flower Moon” (Apple Original Films/Paramount Pictures)
- “Maestro” (Netflix)
- “Past Lives” (A24)
- “The Zone of Interest” (A24)
- “Anatomy of a Fall” (Neon)
MIGLIOR FILM COMMEDIA O MUSICALE
- “Barbie” (Warner Bros.)
- “Poor Things” (Searchlight Pictures)
- “American Fiction” (MGM)
- “The Holdovers” (Focus Features)
- “May December” (Netflix)
- “Air” (Amazon MGM Studios)
MIGLIOR REGISTA
- Bradley Cooper — “Maestro”
- Greta Gerwig — “Barbie”
- Yorgos Lanthimos — “Poor Things”
- Christopher Nolan — “Oppenheimer”
- Martin Scorsese — “Killers of the Flower Moon”
- Celine Song — “Past Lives”
MIGLIORE ATTRICE IN UN FILM DRAMMATICO
- Lily Gladstone — “Killers of the Flower Moon”
- Carey Mulligan – “Maestro”
- Sandra Hüller – “Anatomy of a Fall”
- Annette Bening — “Nyad”
- Greta Lee — “Past Lives”
- Cailee Spaeny — “Priscilla”
MIGLIOR ATTORE IN UN FILM DRAMMATICO
- Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
- Bradley Cooper, Maestro
- Leonardo DiCaprio, Killers of the Flower Moon
- Colman Domingo, Rustin
- Andrew Scott, All of Us Strangers
- Barry Keoghan, Saltburn
MIGLIORE ATTRICE IN UN FILM COMMEDIA O MUSICALE
- Fantasia Barrino – “The Color Purple”
- Jennifer Lawrence – “No Hard Feelings”
- Natalie Portman – “May December”
- Alma Pöysti – “Fallen Leaves”
- Margot Robbie – “Barbie”
- Emma Stone – “Poor Things”
MIGLIOR ATTORE IN UN FILM COMMEDIA O MUSICALE
- Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers
- Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction
- Timothée Chalamet, Wonka
- Matt Damon , Air
- Nicolas Cage, Dream Scenario
- Joaquin Phoenix, Beau is Afraid
MIGLIOR FILM D’ANIMAZIONE
- “The Boy and the Heron”
- “Elemental”
- “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”
- “The Super Mario Bros. Movie”
- “Suzume”
- “Wish”
MIGLIOR FILM STRANIERO
- “Anatomy of a Fall” (France)
- “The Zone of Interest” (United Kingdom)
- “Society of the Snow” (Spain)
- “Fallen Leaves” (Finland)
- “Past Lives” (United States)
- “Io capitano” (Italia)
MIGLIORE ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA
- Emily Blunt — “Oppenheimer”
- Danielle Brooks — “The Color Purple”
- Jodie Foster — “Nyad”
- Julianne Moore — “May December”
- Rosamund Pike — “Saltburn”
- Da’Vine Joy Randolph — “The Holdovers”
MIGLIOR ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA
- Ryan Gosling, Barbie
- Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer
- Charles Melton, May December
- Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things
- Willem Dafoe, Poor Things
- Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon
MIGLIORE SCENEGGIATURA
- “Barbie” — Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach
- “Poor Things” — Tony McNamara
- “Oppenheimer” — Christopher Nolan
- “Killers of the Flower Moon” — Eric Roth, Martin Scorsese
- “Past Lives” — Celine Song
- “Anatomy of a Fall” — Justine Triet, Arthur Harari
MIGLIORE COLONNA SONORA ORIGINALE
- Ludwig Göransson — “Oppenheimer” (Universal Pictures)
- Jerskin Fendrix — “Poor Things” (Searchlight Pictures)
- Robbie Robertson — “Killers of the Flower Moon” (Apple Original Films/Paramount Pictures)
- Mica Levi — “The Zone of Interest” (A24)
- Daniel Pemberton — “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” (Sony Pictures)
- Joe Hisaishi — “The Boy and the Heron” (GKids)
MIGLIORE CANZONE ORIGINALE
- “Barbie” — “What Was I Made For?” by Billie Eilish and Finneas
- “Barbie” — “Dance the Night” by Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt
- “She Came to Me” — “Addicted to Romance” by Bruce Springsteen and Patti Scialfa
- “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” — “Peaches” by Jack Black, Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic, Eric Osmond, and John Spiker
- “Barbie” — “I’m Just Ken” by Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt
- “Rustin” — “Road to Freedom” by Lenny Kravitz
CINEMATIC AND BOX OFFICE ACHIEVEMENT
- “Barbie” (Warner Bros.)
- “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” (Disney)
- “John Wick: Chapter 4” (Lionsgate Films)
- “Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One” (Paramount Pictures)
- “Oppenheimer” (Universal Pictures)
- “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” (Sony Pictures)
- “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” (Universal Pictures)
- “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” (AMC Theatres)
Golden Globe Awards 2024: Nomination Televisione
MIGLIOR SERIE DRAMMATICA
- “1923” (Paramount+)
- “The Crown” (Netflix)
- “The Diplomat” (Netflix)
- “The Last of Us” (HBO)
- “The Morning Show” (Apple TV+)
- “Succession” (HBO)
MIGLIORE ATTRICE IN UNA SERIE DRAMMATICA
- Helen Mirren — “1923”
- Bella Ramsey — “The Last of Us”
- Keri Russell — “The Diplomat”
- Sarah Snook — “Succession”
- Imelda Staunton — “The Crown”
- Emma Stone — “The Curse”
MIGLIOR ATTORE IN UNA SERIE DRAMMATICA
- Pedro Pascal — “The Last of Us” (HBO)
- Kieran Culkin — “Succession” (HBO)
- Jeremy Strong — “Succession” (HBO)
- Brian Cox — “Succession” (HBO)
- Gary Oldman — “Slow Horses” (Apple TV+)
- Dominic West — “The Crown” (Netflix)
MIGLIOR SERIE COMMEDIA O MUSICALE
- “The Bear” (FX)
- “Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+)
- “Abbott Elementary” (ABC)
- “Jury Duty” (Amazon Freevee)
- “Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu)
- “Barry” (HBO)
MIGLIORE ATTRICE IN UNA SERIE COMMEDIA O MUSICALE
- Ayo Edebiri — “The Bear” (Hulu)
- Natasha Lyonne — “Poker Face” (Peacock)
- Quinta Brunson — “Abbott Elementary” (ABC)
- Rachel Brosnahan — “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon Prime Video)
- Selena Gomez — “Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu)
- Elle Fanning – “The Great” (Hulu)
MIGLIOR ATTORE IN UNA SERIE COMMEDIA O MUSICALE
- Bill Hader — “Barry”
- Steve Martin — “Only Murders in the Building”
- Martin Short — “Only Murders in the Building”
- Jason Segel — “Shrinking”
- Jason Sudeikis — “Ted Lasso”
- Jeremy Allen White — “The Bear”
MIGLIOR ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE
- Elizabeth Debicki — “The Crown”
- Abby Elliott — “The Bear”
- Christina Ricci — “Yellowjackets”
- J. Smith-Cameron — “Succession”
- Meryl Streep — “Only Murders in the Building”
- Hannah Waddingham — “Ted Lasso”
MIGLIOR ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE
- Billy Crudup — “The Morning Show”
- Matthew Macfadyen — “Succession”
- James Marsden — “Jury Duty”
- Ebon Moss-Bachrach — “The Bear”
- Alan Ruck — “Succession”
- Alexander Skarsgård — “Succession”
MIGLIOR SERIE LIMITATA, ANTOLOGIA O FILM PER LA TELEVISIONE
- “Beef” (Netflix)
- “Lessons in Chemistry” (Apple TV+)
- “Daisy Jones & the Six” (Amazon Prime Video)
- “All the Light We Cannot See” (Netflix)
- “Fellow Travelers” (Showtime)
- “Fargo” (FX)
MIGLIORE ATTRICE IN UNA SERIE LIMITATA, ANTOLOGIA O FILM PER LA TELEVISIONE
- Riley Keough — “Daisy Jones & the Six”
- Brie Larson — “Lessons in Chemistry”
- Elizabeth Olsen — “Love and Death”
- Juno Temple — “Fargo”
- Rachel Weisz — “Dead Ringers”
- Ali Wong — “Beef”
MIGLIOR ATTORE IN UNA SERIE LIMITATA, ANTOLOGIA O FILM PER LA TELEVISIONE
- Matt Bomer — “Fellow Travelers”
- Sam Claflin — “Daisy Jones & the Six”
- Jon Hamm — “Fargo”
- Woody Harrelson — “White House Plumbers”
- David Oyelowo — “Lawmen: Bass Reeves”
- Steven Yeun — “Beef”
MIGLIOR STAND-UP COMEDIAN IN TELEVISION
- Ricky Gervais — “Ricky Gervais: Armageddon”
- Trevor Noah — “Trevor Noah: Where Was I”
- Chris Rock — “Chris Rock: Selective Outrage”
- Amy Schumer — “Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact”
- Sarah Silverman — “Sarah Silverman: Someone You Love”
- Wanda Sykes — “Wanda Sykes: I’m an Entertainer”