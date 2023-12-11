Golden Globe Awards 2024: la lunga lista delle nomination

Poche ore fa sono state annunciate le nomination 2024 degli attesi Golden Globe Awards, i premi assegnati dalla Hollywood Foreign Press Association, la stampa estera ad Hollywood.

La breve diretta è stata presieduta da Cedric the Entertainer e Wilmer Valderrama, con due nuove categorie aggiunte alla già lunga lista, ossia Miglior Blockbuster e Miglior Stand-up Comedy. Tra i film che hanno ottenuto il maggior numero di candidature, Barbie ed Oppenheimer, con Killers of the Flower Moon e Maestro a seguire. L’Italia ha poi visto Io Capitano di Matteo Garrone rientrare tra i nominati del Miglior Film non in Lingua Inglese.

I Golden Globes verranno assegnati il 7 gennaio attraverso una cerimonia di premiazione trasmessa da Cbs.

Golden Globe Awards 2024: Nomination Film

MIGLIOR FILM DRAMMATICO

“Oppenheimer” (Universal Pictures)

“Killers of the Flower Moon” (Apple Original Films/Paramount Pictures)

“Maestro” (Netflix)

“Past Lives” (A24)

“The Zone of Interest” (A24)

“Anatomy of a Fall” (Neon)

MIGLIOR FILM COMMEDIA O MUSICALE

“Barbie” (Warner Bros.)

“Poor Things” (Searchlight Pictures)

“American Fiction” (MGM)

“The Holdovers” (Focus Features)

“May December” (Netflix)

“Air” (Amazon MGM Studios)

MIGLIOR REGISTA

Bradley Cooper — “Maestro”

Greta Gerwig — “Barbie”

Yorgos Lanthimos — “Poor Things”

Christopher Nolan — “Oppenheimer”

Martin Scorsese — “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Celine Song — “Past Lives”

MIGLIORE ATTRICE IN UN FILM DRAMMATICO

Lily Gladstone — “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Carey Mulligan – “Maestro”

Sandra Hüller – “Anatomy of a Fall”

Annette Bening — “Nyad”

Greta Lee — “Past Lives”

Cailee Spaeny — “Priscilla”

MIGLIOR ATTORE IN UN FILM DRAMMATICO

Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer

Bradley Cooper, Maestro

Leonardo DiCaprio, Killers of the Flower Moon

Colman Domingo, Rustin

Andrew Scott, All of Us Strangers

Barry Keoghan, Saltburn

MIGLIORE ATTRICE IN UN FILM COMMEDIA O MUSICALE

Fantasia Barrino – “The Color Purple”

Jennifer Lawrence – “No Hard Feelings”

Natalie Portman – “May December”

Alma Pöysti – “Fallen Leaves”

Margot Robbie – “Barbie”

Emma Stone – “Poor Things”

MIGLIOR ATTORE IN UN FILM COMMEDIA O MUSICALE

Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers

Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction

Timothée Chalamet, Wonka

Matt Damon , Air

Nicolas Cage, Dream Scenario

Joaquin Phoenix, Beau is Afraid

MIGLIOR FILM D’ANIMAZIONE

“The Boy and the Heron”

“Elemental”

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”

“The Super Mario Bros. Movie”

“Suzume”

“Wish”

MIGLIOR FILM STRANIERO

“Anatomy of a Fall” (France)

“The Zone of Interest” (United Kingdom)

“Society of the Snow” (Spain)

“Fallen Leaves” (Finland)

“Past Lives” (United States)

“Io capitano” (Italia)

MIGLIORE ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA

Emily Blunt — “Oppenheimer”

Danielle Brooks — “The Color Purple”

Jodie Foster — “Nyad”

Julianne Moore — “May December”

Rosamund Pike — “Saltburn”

Da’Vine Joy Randolph — “The Holdovers”

MIGLIOR ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA

Ryan Gosling, Barbie

Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer

Charles Melton, May December

Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things

Willem Dafoe, Poor Things

Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon

MIGLIORE SCENEGGIATURA

“Barbie” — Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach

“Poor Things” — Tony McNamara

“Oppenheimer” — Christopher Nolan

“Killers of the Flower Moon” — Eric Roth, Martin Scorsese

“Past Lives” — Celine Song

“Anatomy of a Fall” — Justine Triet, Arthur Harari

MIGLIORE COLONNA SONORA ORIGINALE

Ludwig Göransson — “Oppenheimer” (Universal Pictures)

Jerskin Fendrix — “Poor Things” (Searchlight Pictures)

Robbie Robertson — “Killers of the Flower Moon” (Apple Original Films/Paramount Pictures)

Mica Levi — “The Zone of Interest” (A24)

Daniel Pemberton — “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” (Sony Pictures)

Joe Hisaishi — “The Boy and the Heron” (GKids)

MIGLIORE CANZONE ORIGINALE

“Barbie” — “What Was I Made For?” by Billie Eilish and Finneas

“Barbie” — “Dance the Night” by Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt

“She Came to Me” — “Addicted to Romance” by Bruce Springsteen and Patti Scialfa

“The Super Mario Bros. Movie” — “Peaches” by Jack Black, Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic, Eric Osmond, and John Spiker

“Barbie” — “I’m Just Ken” by Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt

“Rustin” — “Road to Freedom” by Lenny Kravitz

CINEMATIC AND BOX OFFICE ACHIEVEMENT

“Barbie” (Warner Bros.)

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” (Disney)

“John Wick: Chapter 4” (Lionsgate Films)

“Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One” (Paramount Pictures)

“Oppenheimer” (Universal Pictures)

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” (Sony Pictures)

“The Super Mario Bros. Movie” (Universal Pictures)

“Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” (AMC Theatres)

Golden Globe Awards 2024: Nomination Televisione

MIGLIOR SERIE DRAMMATICA

“1923” (Paramount+)

“The Crown” (Netflix)

“The Diplomat” (Netflix)

“The Last of Us” (HBO)

“The Morning Show” (Apple TV+)

“Succession” (HBO)

MIGLIORE ATTRICE IN UNA SERIE DRAMMATICA

Helen Mirren — “1923”

Bella Ramsey — “The Last of Us”

Keri Russell — “The Diplomat”

Sarah Snook — “Succession”

Imelda Staunton — “The Crown”

Emma Stone — “The Curse”

MIGLIOR ATTORE IN UNA SERIE DRAMMATICA

Pedro Pascal — “The Last of Us” (HBO)

Kieran Culkin — “Succession” (HBO)

Jeremy Strong — “Succession” (HBO)

Brian Cox — “Succession” (HBO)

Gary Oldman — “Slow Horses” (Apple TV+)

Dominic West — “The Crown” (Netflix)

MIGLIOR SERIE COMMEDIA O MUSICALE

“The Bear” (FX)

“Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+)

“Abbott Elementary” (ABC)

“Jury Duty” (Amazon Freevee)

“Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu)

“Barry” (HBO)

MIGLIORE ATTRICE IN UNA SERIE COMMEDIA O MUSICALE

Ayo Edebiri — “The Bear” (Hulu)

Natasha Lyonne — “Poker Face” (Peacock)

Quinta Brunson — “Abbott Elementary” (ABC)

Rachel Brosnahan — “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon Prime Video)

Selena Gomez — “Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu)

Elle Fanning – “The Great” (Hulu)

MIGLIOR ATTORE IN UNA SERIE COMMEDIA O MUSICALE

Bill Hader — “Barry”

Steve Martin — “Only Murders in the Building”

Martin Short — “Only Murders in the Building”

Jason Segel — “Shrinking”

Jason Sudeikis — “Ted Lasso”

Jeremy Allen White — “The Bear”

MIGLIOR ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE

Elizabeth Debicki — “The Crown”

Abby Elliott — “The Bear”

Christina Ricci — “Yellowjackets”

J. Smith-Cameron — “Succession”

Meryl Streep — “Only Murders in the Building”

Hannah Waddingham — “Ted Lasso”

MIGLIOR ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE

Billy Crudup — “The Morning Show”

Matthew Macfadyen — “Succession”

James Marsden — “Jury Duty”

Ebon Moss-Bachrach — “The Bear”

Alan Ruck — “Succession”

Alexander Skarsgård — “Succession”

MIGLIOR SERIE LIMITATA, ANTOLOGIA O FILM PER LA TELEVISIONE

“Beef” (Netflix)

“Lessons in Chemistry” (Apple TV+)

“Daisy Jones & the Six” (Amazon Prime Video)

“All the Light We Cannot See” (Netflix)

“Fellow Travelers” (Showtime)

“Fargo” (FX)

MIGLIORE ATTRICE IN UNA SERIE LIMITATA, ANTOLOGIA O FILM PER LA TELEVISIONE

Riley Keough — “Daisy Jones & the Six”

Brie Larson — “Lessons in Chemistry”

Elizabeth Olsen — “Love and Death”

Juno Temple — “Fargo”

Rachel Weisz — “Dead Ringers”

Ali Wong — “Beef”

MIGLIOR ATTORE IN UNA SERIE LIMITATA, ANTOLOGIA O FILM PER LA TELEVISIONE

Matt Bomer — “Fellow Travelers”

Sam Claflin — “Daisy Jones & the Six”

Jon Hamm — “Fargo”

Woody Harrelson — “White House Plumbers”

David Oyelowo — “Lawmen: Bass Reeves”

Steven Yeun — “Beef”

MIGLIOR STAND-UP COMEDIAN IN TELEVISION