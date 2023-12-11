Golden Globe Awards 2024: la lunga lista delle nomination

Universal Movies

Golden Globe Awards, le nomination 2024

Poche ore fa sono state annunciate le nomination 2024 degli attesi Golden Globe Awards, i premi assegnati dalla Hollywood Foreign Press Association, la stampa estera ad Hollywood.

La breve diretta è stata presieduta da Cedric the Entertainer e Wilmer Valderrama, con due nuove categorie aggiunte alla già lunga lista, ossia Miglior Blockbuster e Miglior Stand-up Comedy. Tra i film che hanno ottenuto il maggior numero di candidature, Barbie ed Oppenheimer, con Killers of the Flower Moon e Maestro a seguire. L’Italia ha poi visto Io Capitano di Matteo Garrone rientrare tra i nominati del Miglior Film non in Lingua Inglese.

I Golden Globes verranno assegnati il 7 gennaio attraverso una cerimonia di premiazione trasmessa da Cbs.

Golden Globe Awards 2024: Nomination Film

MIGLIOR FILM DRAMMATICO

  • “Oppenheimer” (Universal Pictures)
  • “Killers of the Flower Moon” (Apple Original Films/Paramount Pictures)
  • “Maestro” (Netflix)
  • “Past Lives” (A24)
  • “The Zone of Interest” (A24)
  • “Anatomy of a Fall” (Neon)

MIGLIOR FILM COMMEDIA O MUSICALE

  • “Barbie” (Warner Bros.)
  • “Poor Things” (Searchlight Pictures)
  • “American Fiction” (MGM)
  • “The Holdovers” (Focus Features)
  • “May December” (Netflix)
  • “Air” (Amazon MGM Studios)

MIGLIOR REGISTA

  • Bradley Cooper — “Maestro”
  • Greta Gerwig — “Barbie”
  • Yorgos Lanthimos — “Poor Things”
  • Christopher Nolan — “Oppenheimer”
  • Martin Scorsese — “Killers of the Flower Moon”
  • Celine Song — “Past Lives”

MIGLIORE ATTRICE IN UN FILM DRAMMATICO

  • Lily Gladstone — “Killers of the Flower Moon”
  • Carey Mulligan – “Maestro”
  • Sandra Hüller – “Anatomy of a Fall”
  • Annette Bening — “Nyad”
  • Greta Lee — “Past Lives”
  • Cailee Spaeny — “Priscilla”

MIGLIOR ATTORE IN UN FILM DRAMMATICO

  • Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
  • Bradley Cooper, Maestro
  • Leonardo DiCaprio, Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Colman Domingo, Rustin
  • Andrew Scott, All of Us Strangers
  • Barry Keoghan, Saltburn

MIGLIORE ATTRICE IN UN FILM COMMEDIA O MUSICALE

  • Fantasia Barrino – “The Color Purple”
  • Jennifer Lawrence – “No Hard Feelings”
  • Natalie Portman – “May December”
  • Alma Pöysti – “Fallen Leaves”
  • Margot Robbie – “Barbie”
  • Emma Stone – “Poor Things”

MIGLIOR ATTORE IN UN FILM COMMEDIA O MUSICALE

  • Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers
  • Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction
  • Timothée Chalamet, Wonka
  • Matt Damon , Air
  • Nicolas Cage, Dream Scenario
  • Joaquin Phoenix, Beau is Afraid

MIGLIOR FILM D’ANIMAZIONE

  • “The Boy and the Heron”
  • “Elemental”
  • “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”
  • “The Super Mario Bros. Movie”
  • “Suzume”
  • “Wish”

MIGLIOR FILM STRANIERO

  • “Anatomy of a Fall” (France)
  • “The Zone of Interest” (United Kingdom)
  • “Society of the Snow” (Spain)
  • “Fallen Leaves” (Finland)
  • “Past Lives” (United States)
  • “Io capitano” (Italia)

MIGLIORE ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA

  • Emily Blunt — “Oppenheimer”
  • Danielle Brooks — “The Color Purple”
  • Jodie Foster — “Nyad”
  • Julianne Moore — “May December”
  • Rosamund Pike — “Saltburn”
  • Da’Vine Joy Randolph — “The Holdovers”

MIGLIOR ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA

  • Ryan Gosling, Barbie
  • Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer
  • Charles Melton, May December
  • Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things
  • Willem Dafoe, Poor Things
  • Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon

MIGLIORE SCENEGGIATURA

  • “Barbie” — Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach
  • “Poor Things” — Tony McNamara
  • “Oppenheimer” — Christopher Nolan
  • “Killers of the Flower Moon” — Eric Roth, Martin Scorsese
  • “Past Lives” — Celine Song
  • “Anatomy of a Fall” — Justine Triet, Arthur Harari

MIGLIORE COLONNA SONORA ORIGINALE

  • Ludwig Göransson — “Oppenheimer” (Universal Pictures)
  • Jerskin Fendrix — “Poor Things” (Searchlight Pictures)
  • Robbie Robertson — “Killers of the Flower Moon” (Apple Original Films/Paramount Pictures)
  • Mica Levi — “The Zone of Interest” (A24)
  • Daniel Pemberton — “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” (Sony Pictures)
  • Joe Hisaishi — “The Boy and the Heron” (GKids)

MIGLIORE CANZONE ORIGINALE

  • “Barbie” — “What Was I Made For?” by Billie Eilish and Finneas
  • “Barbie” — “Dance the Night” by Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt
  • “She Came to Me” — “Addicted to Romance” by Bruce Springsteen and Patti Scialfa
  • “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” — “Peaches” by Jack Black, Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic, Eric Osmond, and John Spiker
  • “Barbie” — “I’m Just Ken” by Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt
  • “Rustin” — “Road to Freedom” by Lenny Kravitz

CINEMATIC AND BOX OFFICE ACHIEVEMENT

  • “Barbie” (Warner Bros.)
  • “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” (Disney)
  • “John Wick: Chapter 4” (Lionsgate Films)
  • “Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One” (Paramount Pictures)
  • “Oppenheimer” (Universal Pictures)
  • “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” (Sony Pictures)
  • “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” (Universal Pictures)
  • “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” (AMC Theatres)

Golden Globe Awards 2024: Nomination Televisione

MIGLIOR SERIE DRAMMATICA

  • “1923” (Paramount+)
  • “The Crown” (Netflix)
  • “The Diplomat” (Netflix)
  • “The Last of Us” (HBO)
  • “The Morning Show” (Apple TV+)
  • “Succession” (HBO)

MIGLIORE ATTRICE IN UNA SERIE DRAMMATICA

  • Helen Mirren — “1923”
  • Bella Ramsey — “The Last of Us”
  • Keri Russell — “The Diplomat”
  • Sarah Snook — “Succession”
  • Imelda Staunton — “The Crown”
  • Emma Stone — “The Curse”

MIGLIOR ATTORE IN UNA SERIE DRAMMATICA

  • Pedro Pascal — “The Last of Us” (HBO)
  • Kieran Culkin — “Succession” (HBO)
  • Jeremy Strong — “Succession” (HBO)
  • Brian Cox — “Succession” (HBO)
  • Gary Oldman — “Slow Horses” (Apple TV+)
  • Dominic West — “The Crown” (Netflix)

MIGLIOR SERIE COMMEDIA O MUSICALE

  • “The Bear” (FX)
  • “Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+)
  • “Abbott Elementary” (ABC)
  • “Jury Duty” (Amazon Freevee)
  • “Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu)
  • “Barry” (HBO)

MIGLIORE ATTRICE IN UNA SERIE COMMEDIA O MUSICALE

  • Ayo Edebiri — “The Bear” (Hulu)
  • Natasha Lyonne — “Poker Face” (Peacock)
  • Quinta Brunson — “Abbott Elementary” (ABC)
  • Rachel Brosnahan — “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon Prime Video)
  • Selena Gomez — “Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu)
  • Elle Fanning – “The Great” (Hulu)

MIGLIOR ATTORE IN UNA SERIE COMMEDIA O MUSICALE

  • Bill Hader — “Barry”
  • Steve Martin — “Only Murders in the Building”
  • Martin Short — “Only Murders in the Building”
  • Jason Segel — “Shrinking”
  • Jason Sudeikis — “Ted Lasso”
  • Jeremy Allen White — “The Bear”

MIGLIOR ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE

  • Elizabeth Debicki — “The Crown”
  • Abby Elliott — “The Bear”
  • Christina Ricci — “Yellowjackets”
  • J. Smith-Cameron — “Succession”
  • Meryl Streep — “Only Murders in the Building”
  • Hannah Waddingham — “Ted Lasso”

MIGLIOR ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE

  • Billy Crudup — “The Morning Show”
  • Matthew Macfadyen — “Succession”
  • James Marsden — “Jury Duty”
  • Ebon Moss-Bachrach — “The Bear”
  • Alan Ruck — “Succession”
  • Alexander Skarsgård — “Succession”

MIGLIOR SERIE LIMITATA, ANTOLOGIA O FILM PER LA TELEVISIONE

  • “Beef” (Netflix)
  • “Lessons in Chemistry” (Apple TV+)
  • “Daisy Jones & the Six” (Amazon Prime Video)
  • “All the Light We Cannot See” (Netflix)
  • “Fellow Travelers” (Showtime)
  • “Fargo” (FX)

MIGLIORE ATTRICE IN UNA SERIE LIMITATA, ANTOLOGIA O FILM PER LA TELEVISIONE

  • Riley Keough — “Daisy Jones & the Six”
  • Brie Larson — “Lessons in Chemistry”
  • Elizabeth Olsen — “Love and Death”
  • Juno Temple — “Fargo”
  • Rachel Weisz — “Dead Ringers”
  • Ali Wong — “Beef”

MIGLIOR ATTORE IN UNA SERIE LIMITATA, ANTOLOGIA O FILM PER LA TELEVISIONE

  • Matt Bomer — “Fellow Travelers”
  • Sam Claflin — “Daisy Jones & the Six”
  • Jon Hamm — “Fargo”
  • Woody Harrelson — “White House Plumbers”
  • David Oyelowo — “Lawmen: Bass Reeves”
  • Steven Yeun — “Beef”

MIGLIOR STAND-UP COMEDIAN IN TELEVISION

  • Ricky Gervais — “Ricky Gervais: Armageddon”
  • Trevor Noah — “Trevor Noah: Where Was I”
  • Chris Rock — “Chris Rock: Selective Outrage”
  • Amy Schumer — “Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact”
  • Sarah Silverman — “Sarah Silverman: Someone You Love”
  • Wanda Sykes — “Wanda Sykes: I’m an Entertainer”

