FanDome: Un nuovo promo dall'evento dedicato ai fan DC Comics

Warner Bros ha diffuso uno speciale promo video dedicato a DC FanDome, l'evento dedicato a tutti i fan dell'universo DC Comics.

Come noto, il DC FanDome si terrà il 22 agosto, e sarà disponibile in rete in maniera completamente gratuita. Durante l'evento si parlerà di fumetti, film, serie tv e videogame ambientati nel DC Universe, con anticipazioni e ospiti internazionali.

L'appuntamento è fissato sul sito DCFanDome.com per 24 ore dal 22 agosto. Qui di seguito la lista di film e serie tv di cui si parlerà durante l'evento.

Film:

Aquaman

The Batman

Black Adam

SHAZAM!

The Flash

SnyderCut

The Suicide Squad

WonderWoman 1984

Serie Tv:

Batwoman

Black Lightning

DC Super Hero Girls

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow

DC’s Stargirl

Doom Patrol

The Flash

Harley Quinn

Lucifer

Pennyworth

Supergirl

Superman & Lois

Teen Titans GO!

Titans

Watchmen

Young Justice: Outsiders

IL VIDEO