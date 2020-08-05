FanDome: Un nuovo promo dall'evento dedicato ai fan DC Comics

Warner Bros ha diffuso uno speciale promo video dedicato a DC FanDome, l'evento dedicato a tutti i fan dell'universo DC Comics.
Come noto, il DC FanDome si terrà il 22 agosto, e sarà disponibile in rete in maniera completamente gratuita. Durante l'evento si parlerà di fumetti, film, serie tv e videogame ambientati nel DC Universe, con anticipazioni e ospiti internazionali.
L'appuntamento è fissato sul sito DCFanDome.com per 24 ore dal 22 agosto. Qui di seguito la lista di film e serie tv di cui si parlerà durante l'evento.
Film:
- Aquaman
- The Batman
- Black Adam
- SHAZAM!
- The Flash
- SnyderCut
- The Suicide Squad
- WonderWoman 1984
Serie Tv:
- Batwoman
- Black Lightning
- DC Super Hero Girls
- DC’s Legends of Tomorrow
- DC’s Stargirl
- Doom Patrol
- The Flash
- Harley Quinn
- Lucifer
- Pennyworth
- Supergirl
- Superman & Lois
- Teen Titans GO!
- Titans
- Watchmen
- Young Justice: Outsiders