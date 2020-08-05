2 minuti ago
Frenck Coppola
FanDome: Un nuovo promo dall'evento dedicato ai fan DC Comics

Warner Bros ha diffuso uno speciale promo video dedicato a DC FanDome, l'evento dedicato a tutti i fan dell'universo DC Comics.

Come noto, il DC FanDome si terrà il 22 agosto, e sarà disponibile in rete in maniera completamente gratuita. Durante l'evento si parlerà di fumetti, film, serie tv e videogame ambientati nel DC Universe, con anticipazioni e ospiti internazionali.

L'appuntamento è fissato sul sito DCFanDome.com per 24 ore dal 22 agosto. Qui di seguito la lista di film e serie tv di cui si parlerà durante l'evento.

Film:

  • Aquaman
  • The Batman
  • Black Adam
  • SHAZAM!
  • The Flash
  • SnyderCut
  • The Suicide Squad
  • WonderWoman 1984

Serie Tv:

  • Batwoman
  • Black Lightning
  • DC Super Hero Girls
  • DC’s Legends of Tomorrow
  • DC’s Stargirl
  • Doom Patrol
  • The Flash
  • Harley Quinn
  • Lucifer
  • Pennyworth
  • Supergirl
  • Superman & Lois
  • Teen Titans GO!
  • Titans
  • Watchmen
  • Young Justice: Outsiders

IL VIDEO

