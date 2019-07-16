Nella giornata appena passata l'Academy of Television Arts & Science ha annunciato le nominations relative all'edizione 2019 dei Primetime Emmy Awards.

Lo show di annuncio è stato presentato dalla coppia artistica formata da Ken Jeong e D’Arcy Carden, ed ha visto - come da previsione - il dominio assoluto dell'ultima stagione di Il Trono Spade (Game of Thrones), mattatore assoluto con ben 32 nominations.

Ma a comportarsi egregiamente sono stati anche la serie evento Chernobyl e le serie comedy Barry e The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. Ma andiamo a scoprire, categoria per categoria, tutte le candidature degli Emmy 2019.

La cerimonia di premiazione si svolgerà il 22 settembre al Microsoft Theater a Los Angeles, e per ora non è stato annunciato il nome di chi condurrà la serata che verrà trasmessa in diretta sugli schermi di Fox.

Le Nominations

Miglior serie Drammatica

  • Better Call Saul
  • Bodyguard
  • Game of Thrones
  • Killing Eve
  • Ozark
  • Pose
  • Succession
  • This Is Us

Miglior Attrice in una serie Drammatica

  • Emilia Clarke – Game of Thrones
  • Jodie Comer – Killing Eve
  • Viola Davis – How To Get Away With Murder
  • Laura Linney – Ozark
  • Mandy Moore – This Is Us
  • Sandra Oh – Killing Eve
  • Robin Wright – House of Cards

Miglior Attore in una serie Drammatica

  • Jason Bateman – Ozark
  • Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us
  • Kit Harington – Game of Thrones
  • Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul
  • Billy Porter – Pose
  • Milo Ventimiglia – This Is Us

Miglior Attrice non protagonista in una serie Drammatica

  • Gwendoline Christie – Game of Thrones
  • Lena Headey – Game of Thrones
  • Sophie Turner – Game of Thrones
  • Maisie Williams – Game of Thrones
  • Fiona Shaw – Killing Eve
  • Julia Garner – Ozark

Miglior Attore non protagonista in una serie Drammatica

  • Jonathan Banks – Better Call Saul
  • Giancarlo Esposito – Better Call Saul
  • Alfie Allen – Game of Thrones
  • Nikolaj Coster-Waldau – Game of Thrones
  • Peter Dinklage – Game of Thrones
  • Michael Kelly – House of Cards
  • Chris Sullivan – This Is Us

Miglior Regia in una serie Drammatica

  • David Benioff, D.B. Weiss – Game of Thrones “Iron Throne”
  • David Nutter – Game of Thrones “The Last of the Starks”
  • Miguel Sapochnik – Game of Thrones “The Long Night”
  • Lisa Bruhlmann – Killing Eve “Desperate Times”
  • Jason Bateman – Ozark “Reparations”
  • Adam McKay – Succession “Celebration”
  • Daina Reid – The Handmaid’s Tale “Holly”

Miglior Sceneggiatura in una serie Drammatica

  • Peter Gould, Thomas Schnauz – Better Call Saul “Winner”
  • Jed Mercurio – Bodyguard “Episode 1”
  • David Benioff, D.B. Weiss – Game of Thrones “The Iron Throne”
  • Emerald Fennell – Killing Eve “Nice and Neat”
  • Jesse Armstrong – Succession “Nobody is Ever Missing”
  • Bruce Miller, Kira Snyder – The Handmaid’s Tale “Holly”

Miglior serie Comedy

  • Barry
  • Fleabag
  • The Good Place
  • The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
  • Russian Doll
  • Schitt’s Creek
  • Veep

Miglior Attrice in una serie Comedy

  • Christina Applegate – Dead to Me
  • Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Sa
  • Julia Louis-Dreyfus – Veep
  • Natasha Lyonne – Russian Doll
  • Catherine O’Hara – Schitt’s Creek
  • Phoene Waller-Bridge – Fleabag

Miglior Attore in una serie Comedy

  • Anthony Anderson – black-ish
  • Don Cheadle – Black Monday
  • Ted Danson – The Good Place
  • Michael Douglas – The Kominsky Method
  • Bill Hader – Barry
  • Eugene Levy – Schitt’s Creek

Miglior Attrice non protagonista in una serie Comedy

  • Sarah Goldberg – Barry
  • Sian Clifford – Fleabag
  • Olivia Colman – Fleabag
  • Betty Gilpin – GLOW
  • Kate McKinnon – Saturday Night Live
  • Alex Borstein – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
  • Marin Hinkle – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
  • Anna Chlumsky – Veep

Miglior Attore non protagonista in una serie Comedy

  • Stephen Root – Barry
  • Henry Winkler – Barry
  • Anthony Carrigan – Barry
  • Alan Arkin – The Kominsky Method
  • Tony Shalhoub – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
  • Tony Hale – Veep

Miglior Regia in una serie Comedy

  • Alec Berg – Barry “The Audition”
  • Bill Hader – Barry “ronny/lily”
  • Harry Bradbeer – Fleabag “Episode 1”
  • Marc Cendrowski – The Big Bang Theory “The Stockholm Syndrome”
  • Amy Sherman-Palladino – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel “All Alone”
  • Daniel Palladino – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel “We’re going to The Catskills!”

Migliore Sceneggiatura in una serie Comedy

  • Alec Berg, Bill Hader – Barry “ronny/lily”
  • Phoebe Waller-Bridge – Fleabag “Episode 1”
  • Marya Erskine, Anna Konkle – PEN15 “Anna Ishii-Peters”
  • Leslye Headleand, Natasha Lyonne, Amy Poehler – Russian Doll “Nothing in this world is easy”
  • Allison Silverman – Russian Doll “A Warm Body”
  • Josh Siegal, Dylan Morgan – The Good Place “Janet(s)”
  • David Mandel – Veep “Veep”

Migliore Serie Limitata

  • Chernobyl
  • Escape at Dannemora
  • Fosse/Verdon
  • Sharp Objects
  • When They See Us

Migliore Attrice in una serie limitata o film tv

  • Amy Adams – Sharp Objects
  • Patricia Arquette – Escape At Dannemora
  • Aunajanue Ellis – When They See Us
  • Joey King – The Act
  • Niecy Nash – When They See Us
  • Michelle Williams – Fosse/Verdon

Migliore Attore in una serie limitata o film tv

  • Mahershala Ali – True Detective
  • Benicio Del Toro – Escape at Dannemora
  • Hugh Grant – A Very English Scandal
  • Jared Harris – Chernobyl
  • Jharrel Jerome – When They See Us
  • Sam Rockwell – Fosse/Verdon

Migliore Attore non protagonista in una serie limitata o film tv

  • Ben Whishaw – A Very English Scandal
  • Stellan Skarsgard – Chernobyl
  • Paul Dano – Escape at Dannemora
  • Asante Blackk – When They See Us
  • John Leguizamo – When They See Us
  • Michael K. Williams – When They See Us

Migliore Attrice in una serie limitata o film tv

  • Emily Watson – Chernobyl
  • Margaret Qualley – Fosse/Verdon
  • Patricia Clarkson – Sharp Objects
  • Patricia Arquette – The Act
  • Marsha Stephanie Blake – When They See Us
  • Vera Farmiga – When They See Us

Miglior regia in una serie limitata o film tv

  • Stephen Frears – A Very English Scandal
  • Johan Renck – Chernobyl
  • Ben Stiller – Escape at Dannemora
  • Jessica Yu – Fosse/Verdon “Glory”
  • Thomas Kail – Fosse/Verdon “Who’s Got the Pain”
  • Ava DuVernay – When They See Us

Miglior sceneggiatura in una serie limitata o film tv

  • Russel T. Davies – A Very English Scandal
  • Craig Mazin – Chernobyl
  • Brett Johnson, Michael Tolkin, Jerry Stahl – Escape at Dannemora “Episode 6”
  • Brett Johnson, Michael Tolkin – Escape at Dannemora “Episode 7”
  • Steven Levenson, Joel Fields – Fosse/Verdon “Providence”
  • Ava DuVernay, Michael Starrburry – When They See Us “Part Four”

Migliore Attore Guest Star in una serie drammatica

  • Michael McKean – Better Call Saul
  • Glynn Turman – How To Get Away With Murder
  • Bradley Whitford – The Handmaid’s Tale
  • Kumail Nanjiani – The Twilight Zone
  • Michael Angarano – This Is Us
  • Ron Cephas Jones – This Is Us

Migliore Attrice Guest Star in una serie drammatica

  • Jessica Lange – American Horror Story: Apocalypse
  • Carice Van Houten – Game of Thrones
  • Cicely Tyson – How To Get Away With Murder
  • Laverne Cox – Orange is the New Black
  • Cherry Jones – The Handmaid’s Tale
  • Phylicia Rashad – This Is Us

Migliore Attore Guest Star in una serie Comedy

  • Matt Damon – Saturday Night Live
  • Robert De Niro – Saturday Night Live
  • John Mulaney – Saturday Night Live
  • Adam Sandler – Saturday Night Live
  • Luke Kirby – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
  • Rufus Sewell – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
  • Peter MacNicol – Veep

Migliore Attrice Guest Star in una serie Comedy

  • Fiona Shaw – Fleabag
  • Kristin Scott Thomas – Fleabag
  • Sandra Oh – Saturday Night Live
  • Emma Thompson – Saturday Night Live
  • Maya Rudolph – The Good Place
  • Jane Lynch – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Miglior Film TV

  • Black Mirror: Bandersnatch
  • Brexit
  • Deadwood: The Movie
  • King Lear
  • My Dinner with Hervé

