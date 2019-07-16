Nella giornata appena passata l'Academy of Television Arts & Science ha annunciato le nominations relative all'edizione 2019 dei Primetime Emmy Awards.

Lo show di annuncio è stato presentato dalla coppia artistica formata da Ken Jeong e D’Arcy Carden, ed ha visto - come da previsione - il dominio assoluto dell'ultima stagione di Il Trono Spade (Game of Thrones), mattatore assoluto con ben 32 nominations.

Ma a comportarsi egregiamente sono stati anche la serie evento Chernobyl e le serie comedy Barry e The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. Ma andiamo a scoprire, categoria per categoria, tutte le candidature degli Emmy 2019.

La cerimonia di premiazione si svolgerà il 22 settembre al Microsoft Theater a Los Angeles, e per ora non è stato annunciato il nome di chi condurrà la serata che verrà trasmessa in diretta sugli schermi di Fox.

Le Nominations

Miglior serie Drammatica

Better Call Saul

Bodyguard

Game of Thrones

Killing Eve

Ozark

Pose

Succession

This Is Us

Miglior Attrice in una serie Drammatica

Emilia Clarke – Game of Thrones

Jodie Comer – Killing Eve

Viola Davis – How To Get Away With Murder

Laura Linney – Ozark

Mandy Moore – This Is Us

Sandra Oh – Killing Eve

Robin Wright – House of Cards

Miglior Attore in una serie Drammatica

Jason Bateman – Ozark

Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us

Kit Harington – Game of Thrones

Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul

Billy Porter – Pose

Milo Ventimiglia – This Is Us

Miglior Attrice non protagonista in una serie Drammatica

Gwendoline Christie – Game of Thrones

Lena Headey – Game of Thrones

Sophie Turner – Game of Thrones

Maisie Williams – Game of Thrones

Fiona Shaw – Killing Eve

Julia Garner – Ozark

Miglior Attore non protagonista in una serie Drammatica

Jonathan Banks – Better Call Saul

Giancarlo Esposito – Better Call Saul

Alfie Allen – Game of Thrones

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau – Game of Thrones

Peter Dinklage – Game of Thrones

Michael Kelly – House of Cards

Chris Sullivan – This Is Us

Miglior Regia in una serie Drammatica

David Benioff, D.B. Weiss – Game of Thrones “Iron Throne”

David Nutter – Game of Thrones “The Last of the Starks”

Miguel Sapochnik – Game of Thrones “The Long Night”

Lisa Bruhlmann – Killing Eve “Desperate Times”

Jason Bateman – Ozark “Reparations”

Adam McKay – Succession “Celebration”

Daina Reid – The Handmaid’s Tale “Holly”

Miglior Sceneggiatura in una serie Drammatica

Peter Gould, Thomas Schnauz – Better Call Saul “Winner”

Jed Mercurio – Bodyguard “Episode 1”

David Benioff, D.B. Weiss – Game of Thrones “The Iron Throne”

Emerald Fennell – Killing Eve “Nice and Neat”

Jesse Armstrong – Succession “Nobody is Ever Missing”

Bruce Miller, Kira Snyder – The Handmaid’s Tale “Holly”

Miglior serie Comedy

Barry

Fleabag

The Good Place

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Russian Doll

Schitt’s Creek

Veep

Miglior Attrice in una serie Comedy

Christina Applegate – Dead to Me

Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Sa

Julia Louis-Dreyfus – Veep

Natasha Lyonne – Russian Doll

Catherine O’Hara – Schitt’s Creek

Phoene Waller-Bridge – Fleabag

Miglior Attore in una serie Comedy

Anthony Anderson – black-ish

Don Cheadle – Black Monday

Ted Danson – The Good Place

Michael Douglas – The Kominsky Method

Bill Hader – Barry

Eugene Levy – Schitt’s Creek

Miglior Attrice non protagonista in una serie Comedy

Sarah Goldberg – Barry

Sian Clifford – Fleabag

Olivia Colman – Fleabag

Betty Gilpin – GLOW

Kate McKinnon – Saturday Night Live

Alex Borstein – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Marin Hinkle – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Anna Chlumsky – Veep

Miglior Attore non protagonista in una serie Comedy

Stephen Root – Barry

Henry Winkler – Barry

Anthony Carrigan – Barry

Alan Arkin – The Kominsky Method

Tony Shalhoub – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Tony Hale – Veep

Miglior Regia in una serie Comedy

Alec Berg – Barry “The Audition”

Bill Hader – Barry “ronny/lily”

Harry Bradbeer – Fleabag “Episode 1”

Marc Cendrowski – The Big Bang Theory “The Stockholm Syndrome”

Amy Sherman-Palladino – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel “All Alone”

Daniel Palladino – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel “We’re going to The Catskills!”

Migliore Sceneggiatura in una serie Comedy

Alec Berg, Bill Hader – Barry “ronny/lily”

Phoebe Waller-Bridge – Fleabag “Episode 1”

Marya Erskine, Anna Konkle – PEN15 “Anna Ishii-Peters”

Leslye Headleand, Natasha Lyonne, Amy Poehler – Russian Doll “Nothing in this world is easy”

Allison Silverman – Russian Doll “A Warm Body”

Josh Siegal, Dylan Morgan – The Good Place “Janet(s)”

David Mandel – Veep “Veep”

Migliore Serie Limitata

Chernobyl

Escape at Dannemora

Fosse/Verdon

Sharp Objects

When They See Us

Migliore Attrice in una serie limitata o film tv

Amy Adams – Sharp Objects

Patricia Arquette – Escape At Dannemora

Aunajanue Ellis – When They See Us

Joey King – The Act

Niecy Nash – When They See Us

Michelle Williams – Fosse/Verdon

Migliore Attore in una serie limitata o film tv

Mahershala Ali – True Detective

Benicio Del Toro – Escape at Dannemora

Hugh Grant – A Very English Scandal

Jared Harris – Chernobyl

Jharrel Jerome – When They See Us

Sam Rockwell – Fosse/Verdon

Migliore Attore non protagonista in una serie limitata o film tv

Ben Whishaw – A Very English Scandal

Stellan Skarsgard – Chernobyl

Paul Dano – Escape at Dannemora

Asante Blackk – When They See Us

John Leguizamo – When They See Us

Michael K. Williams – When They See Us

Migliore Attrice in una serie limitata o film tv

Emily Watson – Chernobyl

Margaret Qualley – Fosse/Verdon

Patricia Clarkson – Sharp Objects

Patricia Arquette – The Act

Marsha Stephanie Blake – When They See Us

Vera Farmiga – When They See Us

Miglior regia in una serie limitata o film tv

Stephen Frears – A Very English Scandal

Johan Renck – Chernobyl

Ben Stiller – Escape at Dannemora

Jessica Yu – Fosse/Verdon “Glory”

Thomas Kail – Fosse/Verdon “Who’s Got the Pain”

Ava DuVernay – When They See Us

Miglior sceneggiatura in una serie limitata o film tv

Russel T. Davies – A Very English Scandal

Craig Mazin – Chernobyl

Brett Johnson, Michael Tolkin, Jerry Stahl – Escape at Dannemora “Episode 6”

Brett Johnson, Michael Tolkin – Escape at Dannemora “Episode 7”

Steven Levenson, Joel Fields – Fosse/Verdon “Providence”

Ava DuVernay, Michael Starrburry – When They See Us “Part Four”

Migliore Attore Guest Star in una serie drammatica

Michael McKean – Better Call Saul

Glynn Turman – How To Get Away With Murder

Bradley Whitford – The Handmaid’s Tale

Kumail Nanjiani – The Twilight Zone

Michael Angarano – This Is Us

Ron Cephas Jones – This Is Us

Migliore Attrice Guest Star in una serie drammatica

Jessica Lange – American Horror Story: Apocalypse

Carice Van Houten – Game of Thrones

Cicely Tyson – How To Get Away With Murder

Laverne Cox – Orange is the New Black

Cherry Jones – The Handmaid’s Tale

Phylicia Rashad – This Is Us

Migliore Attore Guest Star in una serie Comedy

Matt Damon – Saturday Night Live

Robert De Niro – Saturday Night Live

John Mulaney – Saturday Night Live

Adam Sandler – Saturday Night Live

Luke Kirby – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Rufus Sewell – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Peter MacNicol – Veep

Migliore Attrice Guest Star in una serie Comedy

Fiona Shaw – Fleabag

Kristin Scott Thomas – Fleabag

Sandra Oh – Saturday Night Live

Emma Thompson – Saturday Night Live

Maya Rudolph – The Good Place

Jane Lynch – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Miglior Film TV