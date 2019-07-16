Nella giornata appena passata l'Academy of Television Arts & Science ha annunciato le nominations relative all'edizione 2019 dei Primetime Emmy Awards.
Lo show di annuncio è stato presentato dalla coppia artistica formata da Ken Jeong e D’Arcy Carden, ed ha visto - come da previsione - il dominio assoluto dell'ultima stagione di Il Trono Spade (Game of Thrones), mattatore assoluto con ben 32 nominations.
Ma a comportarsi egregiamente sono stati anche la serie evento Chernobyl e le serie comedy Barry e The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. Ma andiamo a scoprire, categoria per categoria, tutte le candidature degli Emmy 2019.
La cerimonia di premiazione si svolgerà il 22 settembre al Microsoft Theater a Los Angeles, e per ora non è stato annunciato il nome di chi condurrà la serata che verrà trasmessa in diretta sugli schermi di Fox.
Le Nominations
Miglior serie Drammatica
- Better Call Saul
- Bodyguard
- Game of Thrones
- Killing Eve
- Ozark
- Pose
- Succession
- This Is Us
Miglior Attrice in una serie Drammatica
- Emilia Clarke – Game of Thrones
- Jodie Comer – Killing Eve
- Viola Davis – How To Get Away With Murder
- Laura Linney – Ozark
- Mandy Moore – This Is Us
- Sandra Oh – Killing Eve
- Robin Wright – House of Cards
Miglior Attore in una serie Drammatica
- Jason Bateman – Ozark
- Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us
- Kit Harington – Game of Thrones
- Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul
- Billy Porter – Pose
- Milo Ventimiglia – This Is Us
Miglior Attrice non protagonista in una serie Drammatica
- Gwendoline Christie – Game of Thrones
- Lena Headey – Game of Thrones
- Sophie Turner – Game of Thrones
- Maisie Williams – Game of Thrones
- Fiona Shaw – Killing Eve
- Julia Garner – Ozark
Miglior Attore non protagonista in una serie Drammatica
- Jonathan Banks – Better Call Saul
- Giancarlo Esposito – Better Call Saul
- Alfie Allen – Game of Thrones
- Nikolaj Coster-Waldau – Game of Thrones
- Peter Dinklage – Game of Thrones
- Michael Kelly – House of Cards
- Chris Sullivan – This Is Us
Miglior Regia in una serie Drammatica
- David Benioff, D.B. Weiss – Game of Thrones “Iron Throne”
- David Nutter – Game of Thrones “The Last of the Starks”
- Miguel Sapochnik – Game of Thrones “The Long Night”
- Lisa Bruhlmann – Killing Eve “Desperate Times”
- Jason Bateman – Ozark “Reparations”
- Adam McKay – Succession “Celebration”
- Daina Reid – The Handmaid’s Tale “Holly”
Miglior Sceneggiatura in una serie Drammatica
- Peter Gould, Thomas Schnauz – Better Call Saul “Winner”
- Jed Mercurio – Bodyguard “Episode 1”
- David Benioff, D.B. Weiss – Game of Thrones “The Iron Throne”
- Emerald Fennell – Killing Eve “Nice and Neat”
- Jesse Armstrong – Succession “Nobody is Ever Missing”
- Bruce Miller, Kira Snyder – The Handmaid’s Tale “Holly”
Miglior serie Comedy
- Barry
- Fleabag
- The Good Place
- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Russian Doll
- Schitt’s Creek
- Veep
Miglior Attrice in una serie Comedy
- Christina Applegate – Dead to Me
- Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Sa
- Julia Louis-Dreyfus – Veep
- Natasha Lyonne – Russian Doll
- Catherine O’Hara – Schitt’s Creek
- Phoene Waller-Bridge – Fleabag
Miglior Attore in una serie Comedy
- Anthony Anderson – black-ish
- Don Cheadle – Black Monday
- Ted Danson – The Good Place
- Michael Douglas – The Kominsky Method
- Bill Hader – Barry
- Eugene Levy – Schitt’s Creek
Miglior Attrice non protagonista in una serie Comedy
- Sarah Goldberg – Barry
- Sian Clifford – Fleabag
- Olivia Colman – Fleabag
- Betty Gilpin – GLOW
- Kate McKinnon – Saturday Night Live
- Alex Borstein – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Marin Hinkle – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Anna Chlumsky – Veep
Miglior Attore non protagonista in una serie Comedy
- Stephen Root – Barry
- Henry Winkler – Barry
- Anthony Carrigan – Barry
- Alan Arkin – The Kominsky Method
- Tony Shalhoub – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Tony Hale – Veep
Miglior Regia in una serie Comedy
- Alec Berg – Barry “The Audition”
- Bill Hader – Barry “ronny/lily”
- Harry Bradbeer – Fleabag “Episode 1”
- Marc Cendrowski – The Big Bang Theory “The Stockholm Syndrome”
- Amy Sherman-Palladino – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel “All Alone”
- Daniel Palladino – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel “We’re going to The Catskills!”
Migliore Sceneggiatura in una serie Comedy
- Alec Berg, Bill Hader – Barry “ronny/lily”
- Phoebe Waller-Bridge – Fleabag “Episode 1”
- Marya Erskine, Anna Konkle – PEN15 “Anna Ishii-Peters”
- Leslye Headleand, Natasha Lyonne, Amy Poehler – Russian Doll “Nothing in this world is easy”
- Allison Silverman – Russian Doll “A Warm Body”
- Josh Siegal, Dylan Morgan – The Good Place “Janet(s)”
- David Mandel – Veep “Veep”
Migliore Serie Limitata
- Chernobyl
- Escape at Dannemora
- Fosse/Verdon
- Sharp Objects
- When They See Us
Migliore Attrice in una serie limitata o film tv
- Amy Adams – Sharp Objects
- Patricia Arquette – Escape At Dannemora
- Aunajanue Ellis – When They See Us
- Joey King – The Act
- Niecy Nash – When They See Us
- Michelle Williams – Fosse/Verdon
Migliore Attore in una serie limitata o film tv
- Mahershala Ali – True Detective
- Benicio Del Toro – Escape at Dannemora
- Hugh Grant – A Very English Scandal
- Jared Harris – Chernobyl
- Jharrel Jerome – When They See Us
- Sam Rockwell – Fosse/Verdon
Migliore Attore non protagonista in una serie limitata o film tv
- Ben Whishaw – A Very English Scandal
- Stellan Skarsgard – Chernobyl
- Paul Dano – Escape at Dannemora
- Asante Blackk – When They See Us
- John Leguizamo – When They See Us
- Michael K. Williams – When They See Us
Migliore Attrice in una serie limitata o film tv
- Emily Watson – Chernobyl
- Margaret Qualley – Fosse/Verdon
- Patricia Clarkson – Sharp Objects
- Patricia Arquette – The Act
- Marsha Stephanie Blake – When They See Us
- Vera Farmiga – When They See Us
Miglior regia in una serie limitata o film tv
- Stephen Frears – A Very English Scandal
- Johan Renck – Chernobyl
- Ben Stiller – Escape at Dannemora
- Jessica Yu – Fosse/Verdon “Glory”
- Thomas Kail – Fosse/Verdon “Who’s Got the Pain”
- Ava DuVernay – When They See Us
Miglior sceneggiatura in una serie limitata o film tv
- Russel T. Davies – A Very English Scandal
- Craig Mazin – Chernobyl
- Brett Johnson, Michael Tolkin, Jerry Stahl – Escape at Dannemora “Episode 6”
- Brett Johnson, Michael Tolkin – Escape at Dannemora “Episode 7”
- Steven Levenson, Joel Fields – Fosse/Verdon “Providence”
- Ava DuVernay, Michael Starrburry – When They See Us “Part Four”
Migliore Attore Guest Star in una serie drammatica
- Michael McKean – Better Call Saul
- Glynn Turman – How To Get Away With Murder
- Bradley Whitford – The Handmaid’s Tale
- Kumail Nanjiani – The Twilight Zone
- Michael Angarano – This Is Us
- Ron Cephas Jones – This Is Us
Migliore Attrice Guest Star in una serie drammatica
- Jessica Lange – American Horror Story: Apocalypse
- Carice Van Houten – Game of Thrones
- Cicely Tyson – How To Get Away With Murder
- Laverne Cox – Orange is the New Black
- Cherry Jones – The Handmaid’s Tale
- Phylicia Rashad – This Is Us
Migliore Attore Guest Star in una serie Comedy
- Matt Damon – Saturday Night Live
- Robert De Niro – Saturday Night Live
- John Mulaney – Saturday Night Live
- Adam Sandler – Saturday Night Live
- Luke Kirby – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Rufus Sewell – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Peter MacNicol – Veep
Migliore Attrice Guest Star in una serie Comedy
- Fiona Shaw – Fleabag
- Kristin Scott Thomas – Fleabag
- Sandra Oh – Saturday Night Live
- Emma Thompson – Saturday Night Live
- Maya Rudolph – The Good Place
- Jane Lynch – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Miglior Film TV
- Black Mirror: Bandersnatch
- Brexit
- Deadwood: The Movie
- King Lear
- My Dinner with Hervé
