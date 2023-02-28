CDG Awards: Elvis tra i vincitori dell’edizione 2023

Si è tenuta questa notte la cerimonia di premiazione dei CDG Awards 2023, i premi assegnati ai migliori costumi di scena dalla Costume Designers Guild.
Catherine Martin per Elvis ha portato a casa il premio per la categoria film d’epoca, spesso collegato alla medesima categoria degli Oscars, mentre gli altri due premi di categoria sono andati a Shirley Kurata per il “pigliatutto” Everything Everywhere All At Once ed a Jenny Eagan per Glass Onion – Knives Out. Sul fronte televisivo hanno portato a casa premi il solito The Crown, House of the Dragon ed il fenomeno della stagione su Netflix “Mercoledì“.
Ripercorrete a questo indirizzo la lista completa della nomination.
CDG AWARDS 2023: I VINCITORI
Excellence in Period Film
Elvis
Catherine Martin
Excellence in Period Television
The Crown: Ipatiev House
Amy Roberts
Excellence in Contemporary Film
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Jenny Eagan
Excellence in Contemporary Television
Wednesday: Wednesday’s Child is Full of Woe
Colleen Atwood & Mark Sutherland
Excellence in Short Form Design
Yeah Yeah Yeahs: “Spitting Off the Edge of the World” (Music Video)
Natasha Newman-Thomas
Excellence in Variety, Reality-Competition, Live Television
Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls: Girl Run That Sh*t Back
Carrie Cramer & Jason Rembert
Excellence in Sci-Fi / Fantasy Film
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Shirley Kurata
Excellence in Sci-Fi / Fantasy Television
House of the Dragon: The Heirs of the Dragon
Jany Temime