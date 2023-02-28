CDG Awards: Elvis tra i vincitori dell’edizione 2023

Si è tenuta questa notte la cerimonia di premiazione dei CDG Awards 2023, i premi assegnati ai migliori costumi di scena dalla Costume Designers Guild.

Catherine Martin per Elvis ha portato a casa il premio per la categoria film d’epoca, spesso collegato alla medesima categoria degli Oscars, mentre gli altri due premi di categoria sono andati a Shirley Kurata per il “pigliatutto” Everything Everywhere All At Once ed a Jenny Eagan per Glass Onion – Knives Out. Sul fronte televisivo hanno portato a casa premi il solito The Crown, House of the Dragon ed il fenomeno della stagione su Netflix “Mercoledì“.

Ripercorrete a questo indirizzo la lista completa della nomination.

CDG AWARDS 2023: I VINCITORI

Excellence in Period Film

Elvis

Catherine Martin

Excellence in Period Television

The Crown: Ipatiev House

Amy Roberts

Excellence in Contemporary Film

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Jenny Eagan

Excellence in Contemporary Television

Wednesday: Wednesday’s Child is Full of Woe

Colleen Atwood & Mark Sutherland

Excellence in Short Form Design

Yeah Yeah Yeahs: “Spitting Off the Edge of the World” (Music Video)

Natasha Newman-Thomas

Excellence in Variety, Reality-Competition, Live Television

Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls: Girl Run That Sh*t Back

Carrie Cramer & Jason Rembert

Excellence in Sci-Fi / Fantasy Film

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Shirley Kurata

Excellence in Sci-Fi / Fantasy Television

House of the Dragon: The Heirs of the Dragon

Jany Temime