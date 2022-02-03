BAFTA 2022: delusione No Time to Die, ecco tutte le nomination

Nel primissimo pomeriggio odierno la British Academy of Film and Television Arts ha annunciato le celebri nomination dei BAFTA Awards, i premi più importanti dell’industria cinematografica britannica.

Mentre tutti si aspettavano una massiccia considerazione nei riguardi di No Time to Die, i 6700 membri della British Adacemy hanno scelto di premiare con ben 11 nomination Dune, il kolossal diretto da Denis Villeneuve, ma anche Il Potere del Cane di Jane Campion con 8. Per l’ultimo Bond movie di Daniel Craig le candidature di fatto sono state solo 5. Ma diamo un’occhiata qui di seguito a tutte le nomination dei BAFTA 2022.

Best Film

“Belfast”

“Don’t Look Up”

“Dune”

“Licorice Pizza”

“The Power of the Dog”

Outstanding British Film

“After Love”

“Ali & Ava”

“Belfast”

“Boiling Point”

“Cyrano”

“Everybody’s Talking About Jamie”

“House of Gucci”

“Last Night in Soho”

“No Time to Die”

“Passing”

Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer

“After Love” – Aleem Khan (Writer/Director)

“Boiling Point” – James Cummings (Writer), Hester Ruoff (Producer) [also written by Philip Barantini and Produced by Bart Ruspoli]

“The Harder They Fall” – Jeymes Samuel (Writer/director) [also written by Boaz Yakin]

“Keyboard Fantasies” – Posy Dixon (Writer/Director), Liv Proctor (Producer)

“Passing” – Rebecca Hall (Writer/Director)

Film Not in the English Language

“Drive My Car” – Ryûsuke Hamaguchi, Teruhisa Yamamoto

“The Hand of God” – Paolo Sorrentino, Lorenzo Mieli

“Parallel Mothers” – Pedro Almodóvar, Agustín Almodóvar

“Petite Maman” – Céline Sciamma, Bénédicte Couvreur

“The Worst Person in the World” – Joachim Trier, Thomas Robsahm

Documentary

“Becoming Cousteau” – Liz Garbus, Dan Cogan

“Cow” – Andrea Arnold, Kat Mansoor

“Flee” – Jonas Poher Rasmussen. Monica Hellström

“The Rescue” – Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi, Jimmy Chin, John Battsek, P. J. Van Sandwijk

“Summer of Soul (or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)” – Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson, David Dinerstein, Robert Fyvolent, Joseph Patel

Animated Film

“Encanto” – Jared Bush, Byron Howard, Yvett Merino, Clarke Spencer

“Flee” – Jonas Poher Rasmussen. Monica Hellström

“Luca” – Enrico Casarosa, Andrea Warren

“The Mitchells Vs the Machines” – Mike Rianda, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller

Director

“After Love” – Aleem Khan

“Drive My Car” – Ryûsuke Hamaguchi

“Happening” – Audrey Diwan

“Licorice Pizza” – Paul Thomas Anderson

“The Power of the Dog” – Jane Campion

“Titane” – Julia Ducournau

Original Screenplay

“Being the Ricardos” – Aaron Sorkin

“Belfast” – Kenneth Branagh

“Don’t Look Up” – Adam Mckay

“King Richard” – Zach Baylin

“Licorice Pizza” – Paul Thomas Anderson

Adapted Screenplay

“Coda” – Siân Heder

“Drive My Car” – Ryûsuke Hamaguchi

“Dune” – Denis Villeneuve

“The Lost Daughter” – Maggie Gyllenhaal

“The Power of the Dog” – Jane Campion

Leading Actress

Lady Gaga – “House of Gucci”

Alana Haim – “Licorice Pizza”

Emilia Jones – “Coda”

Renate Reinsve – “The Worst Person in the World”

Joanna Scanlan – “After Love”

Tessa Thompson – “Passing”

Leading Actor

Adeel Akhtar – “Ali & Ava”

Mahershala Ali – “Swan Song”

Benedict Cumberbatch – “The Power of the Dog”

Leonardo DiCaprio – “Don’t Look Up”

Stephen Graham – “Boiling Point”

Will Smith – “King Richard”

Supporting Actress

Caitríona Balfe – “Belfast”

Jessie Buckley – “The Lost Daughter”

Ariana Debose – “West Side Story”

Ann Dowd – “Mass”

Aunjanue Ellis – “King Richard”

Ruth Negga – “Passing”

Supporting Actor

Mike Faist – “West Side Story”

Ciarán Hinds – “Belfast”

Troy Kotsur – “Coda”

Woody Norman – “C’mon C’mon”

Jesse Plemons – “The Power of the Dog”

Kodi Smit-McPhee – “The Power of the Dog”

Original Score