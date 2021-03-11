ACE Eddie Awards: tra i nominati spiccano Mank e Nomadland

L’American Cinema Editors (ACE), l’associazione che riunisce i montatori statunitensi, ha rivelato le nomination per gli ACE Eddie Awards 2021. Tra i nominati spiccano, ovviamente, Mank e Nomadland.

Per quanto riguarda il film di David Fincher, il candidato è Kirk Baxter, già vincitore di due Oscar proprio per due film di Fincher: The Social Network e Millennium – Uomini che odiano le donne. Ad aver curato il montaggio di Nomadland, invece, è stata la stessa regista Chloé Zhao.

C’è da considerare che negli ultimi dieci anni, per cinque volte, il film vincitore dell’ACE Eddie Award per quanto riguarda il genere drama ha poi vinto l’Oscar.

Di seguito l’elenco completo delle nomination agli ACE Eddie Awards 2021 – i vincitori saranno annunciati durante una cerimonia virtuale il 17 aprile:

BEST EDITED FEATURE FILM (DRAMATIC):

“Mank,” Kirk Baxter, ACE

“Minari,” Harry Yoon, ACE

“Nomadland,” Chloé Zhao

“Sound of Metal,” Mikkel E. G. Nielsen

“The Trial of the Chicago 7,” Alan Baumgarten, ACE

BEST EDITED FEATURE FILM (COMEDY):

“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm,” James Thomas, Craig Alpert, ACE, Mike Giambra

“I Care a Lot,” Mark Eckersley, ACE

“On the Rocks,” Sarah Flack, ACE

“Palm Springs,” Matthew Friedman, ACE and Andrew Dickler

“Promising Young Woman,” Frédéric Thoraval

BEST EDITED ANIMATED FEATURE FILM:

“The Croods: A New Age,” James Ryan, ACE

“Onward,” Catherine Apple

“Over the Moon,” Edie Ichioka, ACE

“Soul,” Kevin Nolting, ACE

“Wolfwalkers,” Darragh Byrne , Richie Cody, Darren Holmes, ACE

BEST EDITED DOCUMENTARY (FEATURE):

“All In: The Fight for Democracy,” Nancy Novack

“Dick Johnson is Dead,” Nels Bangerter

“The Dissident,” Scott D. Hanson, James Leche, Wyatt Rogowski, Avner Shiloah

“My Octopus Teacher,” Pippa Ehrlich, Dan Schwalm

“The Social Dilemma,” Davis Coombe

BEST EDITED DOCUMENTARY (NON-THEATRICAL):

“Beastie Boys Story,” Jeff Buchanan, ACE, Zoe Schack

“The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend A Broken Heart,” Derek Boonstra, Robert A. Martinez

“The Last Dance,” “Episode I,” Chad Beck, ACE, Devin Concannon, Abhay Sofsky, Ben Sozanski, ACE

“Seduced: Inside the NXIVM Cult,” “Exposed,” Inbal B. Lessner, ACE, Alex Jablonski, Gillian McCarthy, Matthew Moul, Chris A. Peterson, ACE

BEST EDITED COMEDY SERIES FOR COMMERCIAL TELEVISION:

“The Good Place,” “Whenever You’re Ready,” Eric Kissack

“Schitt’s Creek,” “Happy Ending,” Trevor Ambrose

“What We Do in the Shadows,” “On The Run,” Dane McMaster, Varun Viswanath

“What We Do in the Shadows,” “Resurrection,” Yana Gorskaya, ACE, Dane McMaster

BEST EDITED COMEDY SERIES FOR NON-COMMERCIAL TELEVISION:

“Curb Your Enthusiasm,” “Happy New Year,” Tim Roche, ACE

“Insecure,” “Lowkey Trying,” Nena Erb, ACE

“Ted Lasso,” “The Hope That Kills You,” A.J. Catoline

“Ted Lasso,” “Make Rebecca Great Again,” Melissa McCoy

BEST EDITED DRAMA SERIES FOR COMMERCIAL TELEVISION:

“Better Call Saul,” “Bad Choice Road,” Joey Liew, Chris McCaleb, ACE

“Killing Eve,” “Still Got It,” Dan Crinnion, ACE

“Mr. Robot,” “Method Not Allowed,” Rosanne Tan, ACE

“This Is Us,” “Forty: Part Two,” Julia Grove, Lai-San Ho

BEST EDITED DRAMA SERIES FOR NON-COMMERCIAL TELEVISION:

“Bosch,” “The Ace Hotel,” Steven Cohen, ACE

“Euphoria,” “Trouble Don’t Last Always,” Julio C. Perez IV, ACE

“The Mandalorian,” “Sanctuary,” Dana E. Glauberman, ACE

“Ozark,” “Wartime,” Cindy Mollo, ACE

BEST EDITED LIMITED SERIES OR MOTION PICTURE FOR TELEVISION:

“Hamilton,” Jonah Moran

“Mrs. America,” “Phyllis,” Robert Komatsu, ACE

“The Queen’s Gambit,” “Exchanges,” Michelle Tesoro, ACE

“Watchmen,” “The Extraordinary Being,” Anna Hauger

BEST EDITED NON-SCRIPTED SERIES:

“Cheer,” “God Blessed Texas,” Kate Hackett, Daniel McDonald, Mark Morgan, Sharon Weaver, Ted Woerner

“The Circus: Inside The Greatest Political Show on Earth,” “Who the F*** Are We?,” Jane Jo, Benji Kast, Seth Skundrick, Evan Wise

“Deadliest Catch,” “Mayday Mayday,” Rob Butler, ACE, Isaiah Camp, ACE, Joe Mikan, ACE, Art O’Leary Ian Olsen, Josh Stockero

“How To With John Wilson,” “How To Cook the Perfect Risotto,” Adam Locke-Norton

BEST EDITED VARIETY TALK/SKETCH SHOW OR SPECIAL:

“8:46,” Steven Bognar

“Dave Chappelle: The Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize For American Humor,” Jon Alloway, Chester G Contaoi, Brian Forbes, Brad Gilson, Pi Ware

“David Byrne’s American Utopia,” Adam Gough, ACE

“Saturday Night Live,” “Tom Hanks,” Paul Del Gesso, Yanni Feder, Daniel Garcia, Jack Klink, Richard Lampasone, Ryan McIlraith, Sean McIlraith, Steven Pierce, Christopher Salerno, Devon Schwab, Ryan Spears, Jason Watkins

BEST EDITED ANIMATION (NON-THEATRICAL):

“Big Mouth,” “Nick Starr,” Felipe Salazar

“Bob’s Burgers,” “Bob Belcher and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Kids,” Jeremy Reuben

“BoJack Horseman,” “Nice While It Lasted,” Brian Swanson

“Rick and Morty,” “Rattlestar Ricklactica,” Lee Harting