ACE Eddie Awards: le nomination dell’edizione 2023

Il sindacato dei montatori hollywoodiani, noto anche come American Cinema Editors, ha comunicato quest’oggi le nomination per gli ACE Eddie Awards 2023, ennesimo importante traguardo per questa stagione dei premi cinematografici.
Da sempre collegato a stretto giro all’Oscar per il Miglior Montaggio, 22 volte sulle ultime 31 edizioni i vincitori dell’ACE Awards (Drammatico o Commedia/Musical che sia), quest’anno tutti i cinque film scelti dall’Academy sono presenti nelle due categorie cinematografiche, motivo in più per continuare a dare una grande importanza a questi premi.
I premi verranno assegnati durante una cerimonia di premiazione che si terrà il 5 marzo.
LE NOMINATION DEGLI ACE EDDIE AWARDS 2023
MIGLIOR MONTAGGIO FILM DRAMMATICO
- Niente di nuovo sul fronte occidentale
Sven Budelmann
- Elvis
Matt Villa, Jonathan Redmond
- Tár
Monika Willi
- Top Gun: Maverick
Eddie Hamilton
- The Woman King
Terilyn A. Shropshire
MIGLIOR MONTAGGIO IN UN FILM COMMEDIA / MUSICAL
- Gli Spiriti dell’Isola
Mikkel E.G. Nielsen
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
Paul Rogers
- Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Bob Ducsay
- The Menu
Christopher Tellefsen
- Triangle of Sadness
Ruben Östlund, Mikel Cee Karlsson
MIGLIOR MONTAGGIO IN UN FILM D’ANIMAZIONE
- Troppo cattivi
John Venzon
- Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Ken Schretzmann, Holly Klein
- Marcel the Shell
Dean Fleischer-Camp, Nick Paley
- Il gatto con gli stivali 2
James Ryan
- Red
Nicholas C. Smith
MIGLIOR MONTAGGIO IN UN DOCUMENTARIO
- All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
Amy Foote, Joe Bini, Brian A. Kates
- Fire of Love
Erin Casper, Jocelyne Chaput
- Good Night Oppy
Helen Kearns, Rejh Cabrera
- Moonage Daydream
Brett Morgen
- Navalny
Langdon Page, Maya Hawke
BEST EDITED DOCUMENTARY (Non-Theatrical)
- The Andy Warhol Diaries: “Collab: Andy & Basquiat”
Steve Ross
- George Carlin’s American Dream
Joe Beshenkovsky
- The Last Movie Stars: “Luck is an Art”
Barry Poltermann
- Luci and Desi
Robert A. Martinez
- Pelosi in the House
Geof Bartz
BEST EDITED MULTI-CAMERA COMEDY SERIES
- The Conners: “Of Missing Minds and Missing Fries”
Brian Schnuckel
- How I Met Your Father: “Timing Is Everything”
Susan Federman
- The Neighborhood: “Welcome to the Art of Negotiation”
Chris Poulos
BEST EDITED SINGLE CAMERA COMEDY SERIES
- Atlanta: “Andrew Wyeth. Alfred’s World.”
Kyle Reiter, Isaac Hagy
- Barry: “710N”
Franky Guttman
- Barry: “Starting Now”
Ali Greer
- The Bear: “System”
Joanna Naugle
- Only Murders in the Building: “I Know Who Did It”
Shelly Westerman, Payton Koch
BEST EDITED DRAMA SERIES
- Andor: “One Way Out”
Simon Smith
- Euphoria: “Stand Still Like the Hummingbird”
Aaron I. Butler, Julio Perez IV
- Euphoria: “The Theater and Its Double”
Laura Zempel, Julio Perez IV, Nikola Boyanov
- Severance: “In Perpetuity”
Geoffrey Richman, Erica Freed Marker
- Severance: “The We We Are”
Geoffrey Richman
BEST EDITED FEATURE FILM (Non-Theatrical)
- Fire Island
Brian A. Kates
- Hocus Pocus 2
Julia Wong
- A Jazzman’s Blues
Maysie Hoy
- Prey
Angela M. Catanzaro, Claudia Castello
- Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
Jamie Kennedy
BEST EDITED LIMITED SERIES
- Gaslit: “Year of the Rat”
Joe Leonar
- Obi-Wan Kenobi: “Part VI”
Kelley Dixon, Josh Earl
- Station Eleven: “Unbroken Circle”
Anna Hauger, David Eisenberg, Yoni Reiss, Anthony McAfee
- The White Lotus: “Abduction”
Heather Persons
The White Lotus: “Arrivederci”
John M. Valerio
BEST EDITED NON-SCRIPTED SERIES
- Deadliest Catch: “Sailor’s Delight”
Isaiah Camp, Joe Mikan, Alexander Rubinow
- Formula 1: Drive to Survive: “Hard Racing”
Cassie Bennitt, Matt Rudge, Duncan Moir, Nic Zimmerman, Jack Foxton, Neil Clarkson
- Vice: “Killing for Success & Marcos Returns”
Paula Salhany, Brandon Kiefer, Andrew Pattison, Catherine Lee, Victoria Lesiw
BEST EDITED VARIETY TALK/SKETCH SHOW OR SPECIAL
- A Black Lady Sketch Show: “Save My Edges, I’m A Donor!”
Stephanie Filo, Bradinn French, Taylor Mason, S. Robyn Wilson
- Last Week Tonight with John Oliver: “Police Interrogations”
Anthony Miale Ryan Barger
- My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman: “Volodymyr Zelenskyy Special”
Cori Wapnowska, Jon Higgins
BEST EDITED ANIMATED SERIES
- Big Mouth: “Dadda Dia!”
Felipe Salazar
- Bob’s Burgers: “Some Like It Bot Part 1: Eighth Grade Runner”
Jeremy Reuben
- Love, Death & Robots: “Bad Travelling”
Kirk Baxter
ANNE V. COATES AWARD FOR STUDENT EDITING
- Adriana Guevara, New York University
- Jazmin Jamias, American Film Institute
- Tianze Sun, American Film Institute