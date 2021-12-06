27th Critics’ Choice Television Awards: tutte le nomination

Sono state annunciate questa sera le nomination per l’edizione numero 27 dei Critics’ Choice Television Awards, i premi assegnati annualmente dalla Broadcast Television Journalists Association (BFJA) ai migliori prodotti televisivi.
A dominare la candidature 2022 (via Deadline), la serie Succession con ben otto nomination, seguita da Omicidio a Easttown ed Evil, arrivate a quota cinque. Nella categoria principale, ossia Miglior serie drammatica, hanno ottenuto nomination Succession, Evil, For All Mankind, The Good Fight, Pose, Squid Game, This Is Us e Yellowjacket. Tra le emittenti televisive con più candidature spicca HBO con 20 nomination, due in più di quelle di Netflix.
I 27th Critics’ Choice Television Awards saranno assegnati domenica 9 gennaio 2022, attraverso una cerimonia di premiazione trasmessa sugli schermi americani grazie a The CW e TBS.
LE NOMINATION
MIGLIOR SERIE DRAMMATICA
- Evil (Paramount+)
- For All Mankind (Apple TV+)
- The Good Fight (Paramount+)
- Pose (FX)
- Squid Game (Netflix)
- Succession (HBO)
- This Is Us (NBC)
- Yellowjackets (Showtime)
MIGLIOR ATTORE IN UNA SERIE DRAMMATICA
- Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us (NBC)
- Mike Colter – Evil (Paramount+)
- Brian Cox – Succession (HBO)
- Lee Jung-jae – Squid Game (Netflix)
- Billy Porter – Pose (FX)
- Jeremy Strong – Succession (HBO)
MIGLIOR ATTRICE IN UNA SERIE DRAMMATICA
- Uzo Aduba – In Treatment (HBO)
- Chiara Aurelia – Cruel Summer (Freeform)
- Christine Baranski – The Good Fight (Paramount+)
- Katja Herbers – Evil (Paramount+)
- Melanie Lynskey – Yellowjackets (Showtime)
- MJ Rodriguez – Pose (FX)
MIGLIOR ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE DRAMMATICA
- Nicholas Braun – Succession (HBO)
- Billy Crudup – The Morning Show (Apple TV+)
- Kieran Culkin – Succession (HBO)
- Justin Hartley – This Is Us (NBC)
- Matthew Macfadyen – Succession (HBO)
- Mandy Patinkin – The Good Fight (Paramount+)
MIGLIOR ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE DRAMMATICA
- Andrea Martin – Evil (Paramount+)
- Audra McDonald – The Good Fight (Paramount+)
- Christine Lahti – Evil (Paramount+)
- J. Smith-Cameron – Succession (HBO)
- Sarah Snook – Succession (HBO)
- Susan Kelechi Watson – This Is Us (NBC)
MIGLIOR COMEDY
- The Great (Hulu)
- Hacks (HBO Max)
- Insecure (HBO)
- Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
- The Other Two (HBO Max)
- Reservation Dogs (FX on Hulu)
- Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)
- What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
MIGLIOR ATTORE IN UNA COMEDY
- Iain Armitage – Young Sheldon (CBS)
- Nicholas Hoult – The Great (Hulu)
- Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
- Kayvan Novak – What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
- Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
- Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)
MIGLIOR ATTRICE IN UNA COMEDY
- Elle Fanning – The Great (Hulu)
- Renée Elise Goldsberry – Girls5eva (Peacock)
- Selena Gomez – Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
- Sandra Oh – The Chair (Netflix)
- Issa Rae – Insecure (HBO)
- Jean Smart – Hacks (HBO Max)
MIGLIOR ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA COMEDY
- Ncuti Gatwa – Sex Education (Netflix)
- Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)
- Harvey Guillén – What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
- Brandon Scott Jones – Ghosts (CBS)
- Ray Romano – Made for Love (HBO Max)
- Bowen Yang – Saturday Night Live (NBC)
MIGLIOR ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA COMEDY
- Hannah Einbinder – Hacks (HBO Max)
- Kristin Chenoweth – Schmigadoon! (Apple TV+)
- Molly Shannon – The Other Two (HBO Max)
- Cecily Strong – Saturday Night Live (NBC)
- Josie Totah – Saved By the Bell (Peacock)
- Hannah Waddingham – Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)
MIGLIOR MINISERIE
- Dopesick (Hulu)
- Dr. Death (Peacock)
- It’s a Sin (HBO Max)
- Maid (Netflix)
- Mare of Easttown (HBO)
- Midnight Mass (Netflix)
- The Underground Railroad (Amazon Prime Video)
- WandaVision (Disney+)
MIGLIOR FILM TV
- Come From Away (Apple TV+)
- List of a Lifetime (Lifetime)
- The Map of Tiny Perfect Things (Amazon Prime Video)
- Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia (Lifetime)
- Oslo (HBO)
- Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas (The Roku Channel)
MIGLIOR ATTORE IN UNA MINISERIE O FILM TV
- Olly Alexander – It’s a Sin (HBO Max)
- Paul Bettany – WandaVision (Disney+)
- William Jackson Harper – Love Life (HBO Max)
- Joshua Jackson – Dr. Death (Peacock)
- Michael Keaton – Dopesick (Hulu)
- Hamish Linklater – Midnight Mass (Netflix)
MIGLIOR ATTRICE IN UNA MINISERIE O FILM TV
- Danielle Brooks – Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia (Lifetime)
- Cynthia Erivo – Genius: Aretha (National Geographic)
- Thuso Mbedu – The Underground Railroad (Amazon Prime Video)
- Elizabeth Olsen – WandaVision (Disney+)
- Margaret Qualley – Maid (Netflix)
- Kate Winslet – Mare of Easttown (HBO)
MIGLIOR ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA MINISERIE O FILM TV
- Murray Bartlett – The White Lotus (HBO)
- Zach Gilford – Midnight Mass (Netflix)
- William Jackson Harper – The Underground Railroad (Amazon Prime Video)
- Evan Peters – Mare of Easttown (HBO)
- Christian Slater – Dr. Death (Peacock)
- Courtney B. Vance – Genius: Aretha (National Geographic)
MIGLIOR ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA MINISERIE O FILM TV
- Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus (HBO)
- Kaitlyn Dever – Dopesick (Hulu)
- Kathryn Hahn – WandaVision (Disney+)
- Melissa McCarthy – Nine Perfect Strangers (Hulu)
- Julianne Nicholson – Mare of Easttown (HBO)
- Jean Smart – Mare of Easttown (HBO)
MIGLIOR SERIE IN LINGUA STRANIERA
- Acapulco (Apple TV+)
- Call My Agent! (Netflix)
- Lupin (Netflix)
- Money Heist (Netflix)
- Narcos: Mexico (Netflix)
- Squid Game (Netflix)
MIGLIOR SERIE ANIMATA
- Big Mouth (Netflix)
- Bluey (Disney+)
- Bob’s Burgers (Fox)
- The Great North (Fox)
- Q-Force (Netflix)
- What If…? (Disney+)
MIGLIOR TALK SHOW
- The Amber Ruffin Show (Peacock)
- Desus & Mero (Showtime)
- The Kelly Clarkson Show (NBC)
- Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)
- Late Night with Seth Meyers (NBC)
- Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen (Bravo)
MIGLIOR SPECIALE COMICO
- Bo Burnham: Inside (Netflix)
- Good Timing with Jo Firestone (Peacock)
- James Acaster: Cold Lasagne Hate Myself 1999 (Vimeo)
- Joyelle Nicole Johnson: Love Joy (Peacock)
- Nate Bargatze: The Greatest Average American (Netflix)
- Trixie Mattel: One Night Only (YouTube)