27th Critics’ Choice Television Awards: tutte le nomination

Sono state annunciate questa sera le nomination per l’edizione numero 27 dei Critics’ Choice Television Awards, i premi assegnati annualmente dalla Broadcast Television Journalists Association (BFJA) ai migliori prodotti televisivi.

A dominare la candidature 2022 (via Deadline), la serie Succession con ben otto nomination, seguita da Omicidio a Easttown ed Evil, arrivate a quota cinque. Nella categoria principale, ossia Miglior serie drammatica, hanno ottenuto nomination Succession, Evil, For All Mankind, The Good Fight, Pose, Squid Game, This Is Us e Yellowjacket. Tra le emittenti televisive con più candidature spicca HBO con 20 nomination, due in più di quelle di Netflix.

I 27th Critics’ Choice Television Awards saranno assegnati domenica 9 gennaio 2022, attraverso una cerimonia di premiazione trasmessa sugli schermi americani grazie a The CW e TBS.

LE NOMINATION

MIGLIOR SERIE DRAMMATICA

  • Evil (Paramount+)
  • For All Mankind (Apple TV+)
  • The Good Fight (Paramount+)
  • Pose (FX)
  • Squid Game (Netflix)
  • Succession (HBO)
  • This Is Us (NBC)
  • Yellowjackets (Showtime)

MIGLIOR ATTORE IN UNA SERIE DRAMMATICA

  • Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us (NBC)
  • Mike Colter – Evil (Paramount+)
  • Brian Cox – Succession (HBO)
  • Lee Jung-jae – Squid Game (Netflix)
  • Billy Porter – Pose (FX)
  • Jeremy Strong – Succession (HBO)

MIGLIOR ATTRICE IN UNA SERIE DRAMMATICA

  • Uzo Aduba – In Treatment (HBO)
  • Chiara Aurelia – Cruel Summer (Freeform)
  • Christine Baranski – The Good Fight (Paramount+)
  • Katja Herbers – Evil (Paramount+)
  • Melanie Lynskey – Yellowjackets (Showtime)
  • MJ Rodriguez – Pose (FX)

MIGLIOR ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE DRAMMATICA

  • Nicholas Braun – Succession (HBO)
  • Billy Crudup – The Morning Show (Apple TV+)
  • Kieran Culkin – Succession (HBO)
  • Justin Hartley – This Is Us (NBC)
  • Matthew Macfadyen – Succession (HBO)
  • Mandy Patinkin – The Good Fight (Paramount+)

MIGLIOR ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE DRAMMATICA

  • Andrea Martin – Evil (Paramount+)
  • Audra McDonald – The Good Fight (Paramount+)
  • Christine Lahti – Evil (Paramount+)
  • J. Smith-Cameron – Succession (HBO)
  • Sarah Snook – Succession (HBO)
  • Susan Kelechi Watson – This Is Us (NBC)

MIGLIOR COMEDY

  • The Great (Hulu)
  • Hacks (HBO Max)
  • Insecure (HBO)
  • Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
  • The Other Two (HBO Max)
  • Reservation Dogs (FX on Hulu)
  • Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)
  • What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

MIGLIOR ATTORE IN UNA COMEDY

  • Iain Armitage – Young Sheldon (CBS)
  • Nicholas Hoult – The Great (Hulu)
  • Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
  • Kayvan Novak – What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
  • Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
  • Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

MIGLIOR ATTRICE IN UNA COMEDY

  • Elle Fanning – The Great (Hulu)
  • Renée Elise Goldsberry – Girls5eva (Peacock)
  • Selena Gomez – Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
  • Sandra Oh – The Chair (Netflix)
  • Issa Rae – Insecure (HBO)
  • Jean Smart – Hacks (HBO Max)

MIGLIOR ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA IN  UNA COMEDY

  • Ncuti Gatwa – Sex Education (Netflix)
  • Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)
  • Harvey Guillén – What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
  • Brandon Scott Jones – Ghosts (CBS)
  • Ray Romano – Made for Love (HBO Max)
  • Bowen Yang – Saturday Night Live (NBC)

MIGLIOR ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA IN  UNA COMEDY

  • Hannah Einbinder – Hacks (HBO Max)
  • Kristin Chenoweth – Schmigadoon! (Apple TV+)
  • Molly Shannon – The Other Two (HBO Max)
  • Cecily Strong – Saturday Night Live (NBC)
  • Josie Totah – Saved By the Bell (Peacock)
  • Hannah Waddingham – Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

MIGLIOR MINISERIE

  • Dopesick (Hulu)
  • Dr. Death (Peacock)
  • It’s a Sin (HBO Max)
  • Maid (Netflix)
  • Mare of Easttown (HBO)
  • Midnight Mass (Netflix)
  • The Underground Railroad (Amazon Prime Video)
  • WandaVision (Disney+)

MIGLIOR FILM TV

  • Come From Away (Apple TV+)
  • List of a Lifetime (Lifetime)
  • The Map of Tiny Perfect Things (Amazon Prime Video)
  • Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia (Lifetime)
  • Oslo (HBO)
  • Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas (The Roku Channel)

MIGLIOR ATTORE IN UNA MINISERIE O FILM TV

  • Olly Alexander – It’s a Sin (HBO Max)
  • Paul Bettany – WandaVision (Disney+)
  • William Jackson Harper – Love Life (HBO Max)
  • Joshua Jackson – Dr. Death (Peacock)
  • Michael Keaton – Dopesick (Hulu)
  • Hamish Linklater – Midnight Mass (Netflix)

MIGLIOR ATTRICE IN UNA MINISERIE O FILM TV

  • Danielle Brooks – Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia (Lifetime)
  • Cynthia Erivo – Genius: Aretha (National Geographic)
  • Thuso Mbedu – The Underground Railroad (Amazon Prime Video)
  • Elizabeth Olsen – WandaVision (Disney+)
  • Margaret Qualley – Maid (Netflix)
  • Kate Winslet – Mare of Easttown (HBO)

MIGLIOR ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA MINISERIE O FILM TV

  • Murray Bartlett – The White Lotus (HBO)
  • Zach Gilford – Midnight Mass (Netflix)
  • William Jackson Harper – The Underground Railroad (Amazon Prime Video)
  • Evan Peters – Mare of Easttown (HBO)
  • Christian Slater – Dr. Death (Peacock)
  • Courtney B. Vance – Genius: Aretha (National Geographic)

MIGLIOR ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA MINISERIE O FILM TV

  • Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus (HBO)
  • Kaitlyn Dever – Dopesick (Hulu)
  • Kathryn Hahn – WandaVision (Disney+)
  • Melissa McCarthy – Nine Perfect Strangers (Hulu)
  • Julianne Nicholson – Mare of Easttown (HBO)
  • Jean Smart – Mare of Easttown (HBO)

MIGLIOR SERIE IN LINGUA STRANIERA

  • Acapulco (Apple TV+)
  • Call My Agent! (Netflix)
  • Lupin (Netflix)
  • Money Heist (Netflix)
  • Narcos: Mexico (Netflix)
  • Squid Game (Netflix)

MIGLIOR SERIE ANIMATA

  • Big Mouth (Netflix)
  • Bluey (Disney+)
  • Bob’s Burgers (Fox)
  • The Great North (Fox)
  • Q-Force (Netflix)
  • What If…? (Disney+)

MIGLIOR TALK SHOW

  • The Amber Ruffin Show (Peacock)
  • Desus & Mero (Showtime)
  • The Kelly Clarkson Show (NBC)
  • Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)
  • Late Night with Seth Meyers (NBC)
  • Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen (Bravo)

MIGLIOR SPECIALE COMICO

  • Bo Burnham: Inside (Netflix)
  • Good Timing with Jo Firestone (Peacock)
  • James Acaster: Cold Lasagne Hate Myself 1999 (Vimeo)
  • Joyelle Nicole Johnson: Love Joy (Peacock)
  • Nate Bargatze: The Greatest Average American (Netflix)
  • Trixie Mattel: One Night Only (YouTube)

