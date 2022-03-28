La notte appena trascorsa é stata caratterizzata da una cerimonia degli Oscar a tratti sorprendente che ha battuto tutti i pronostici fatti fino a pochi minuti prima.

Nessun Oscar per Paolo Sorrentino e Massimo Cantini Parrini, ma anche Steven Spielberg rimane a bocca asciutta con il suo West Side Story che conquista un’unica statuetta con Ariana DeBose. Sorprendente, ma neanche troppo per noi, la vittoria come miglior film per CODA I segni del cuore che batte il favoritissimo The Power of the Dog.

Di seguito la lista di tutti i vincitori degli Oscar 2022.

Oscar 2022: tutti i vincitori

Miglior film

Belfast

CODA

Don’t Look Up

Drive My Car

Dune

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

Miglior regia

Kenneth Branagh – Belfast

Ryûsuke Hamaguchi – Drive My Car

Paul Thomas Anderson – Licorice Pizza

Jane Campion – The Power of the Dog

Steven Spielberg – West Side Story

Miglior attrice protagonista

Jessica Chastain – The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Olivia Colman – The Lost Daughter

Penélope Cruz – Parallel Mothers

Nicole Kidman – Being the Ricardos

Kristen Stewart – Spencer

Miglior attore protagonista

Javier Bardem – Being the Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch – The Power of the Dog

Andrew Garfield – Tick, Tick… BOOM!

Will Smith – King Richard

Denzel Washington – The Tragedy of Macbeth

Miglior attrice non protagonista

Jessie Buckley – The Lost Daughter

Ariana DeBose – West Side Story

Judi Dench – Belfast

Kirsten Dunst – The Power of the Dog

Aunjanue Ellis – King Richard

Miglior attore non protagonista

Ciarán Hinds – Belfast

Troy Kotsur – CODA

Jesse Plemons – The Power of the Dog

JK Simmons – Being the Ricardos

Kodi Smit-McPhee – The Power of the Dog

Miglior film d’animazione

Encanto

Flee

Luca

The Mitchells vs the Machines

Raya and the Last Dragon

Miglior sceneggiatura originale

Belfast

Don’t Look Up

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

The Worst Person in the World

Miglior sceneggiatura non originale

CODA

Drive My Car

Dune

The Lost Daughter

The Power of the Dog

Miglior film in lingua straniera

Drive My Car

Flee

È stata la mano di Dio

Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom

The Worst Person in the World

Miglior fotografia

Dune

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

The Tragedy of Macbeth

West Side Story

Miglior montaggio

Don’t Look Up

Dune

King Richard

The Power of the Dog

Tick, Tick.. Boom!

Miglior sonoro

Belfast

Dune

No time to die

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

Miglior scenografia

Dune

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

The Tragedy of Macbeth

West Side Story

Migliori costumi

Cruella

Cyrano

Dune

Nightmare Alley

West Side Story

Miglior trucco

Coming to America

Cruella

Dune

The Eyes of Tammy Faye

House of Gucci

Migliori effetti speciali

Dune

Free Guy

No Time to Die

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Spider-Man: No Way Home

Miglior colonna sonora

Don’t Look Up

Dune

Encanto

Madri parallele

The Power of the Dog

Miglior canzone originale

Be Alive (King Richard)

Dos Oruguitas (Encanto)

Down to Joy (Belfast)

No Time to Die (No Time to Die)

Somehow You Do (Four Good Days)

Miglior documentario

Ascension

Attica

Flee

Summer of Soul (Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised)

Writing with Fire

Miglior cortometraggio documentario

The Queen of Basketball

Audible

Lead Me Home

Three Songs for Benazir

When We Were Bullies

Miglior cortometraggio

Ala Kachuu – Take and Run

The Dress

The Long Goodbye

On My Mind