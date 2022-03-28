Trustpilot
Oscar 2022 vincitori
Oscar

Tutti i vincitori degli Oscar 2022

Posted on Author Maria Teresa Ruggiero

La notte appena trascorsa é stata caratterizzata da una cerimonia degli Oscar a tratti sorprendente che ha battuto tutti i pronostici fatti fino a pochi minuti prima.

Nessun Oscar per Paolo Sorrentino e Massimo Cantini Parrini, ma anche Steven Spielberg rimane a bocca asciutta con il suo West Side Story che conquista un’unica statuetta con Ariana DeBose. Sorprendente, ma neanche troppo per noi, la vittoria come miglior film per CODA I segni del cuore che batte il favoritissimo The Power of the Dog.

Di seguito la lista di tutti i vincitori degli Oscar 2022.

Oscar 2022: tutti i vincitori

Miglior film
Belfast
CODA
Don’t Look Up
Drive My Car
Dune
King Richard
Licorice Pizza
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story

Miglior regia
Kenneth Branagh – Belfast
Ryûsuke Hamaguchi – Drive My Car
Paul Thomas Anderson – Licorice Pizza
Jane Campion – The Power of the Dog
Steven Spielberg – West Side Story

Miglior attrice protagonista
Jessica Chastain – The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Olivia Colman – The Lost Daughter
Penélope Cruz – Parallel Mothers
Nicole Kidman – Being the Ricardos
Kristen Stewart – Spencer

Miglior attore protagonista
Javier Bardem – Being the Ricardos
Benedict Cumberbatch – The Power of the Dog
Andrew Garfield – Tick, Tick… BOOM!
Will Smith – King Richard
Denzel Washington – The Tragedy of Macbeth

Miglior attrice non protagonista
Jessie Buckley – The Lost Daughter
Ariana DeBose – West Side Story
Judi Dench – Belfast
Kirsten Dunst – The Power of the Dog
Aunjanue Ellis – King Richard

Miglior attore non protagonista
Ciarán Hinds – Belfast
Troy Kotsur – CODA
Jesse Plemons – The Power of the Dog
JK Simmons – Being the Ricardos
Kodi Smit-McPhee – The Power of the Dog

Miglior film d’animazione
Encanto
Flee
Luca
The Mitchells vs the Machines
Raya and the Last Dragon

Miglior sceneggiatura originale
Belfast
Don’t Look Up
King Richard
Licorice Pizza
The Worst Person in the World

Miglior sceneggiatura non originale
CODA
Drive My Car
Dune
The Lost Daughter
The Power of the Dog

Miglior film in lingua straniera
Drive My Car
Flee
È stata la mano di Dio
Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom
The Worst Person in the World

Miglior fotografia
Dune
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
The Tragedy of Macbeth
West Side Story

Miglior montaggio
Don’t Look Up
Dune
King Richard
The Power of the Dog
Tick, Tick.. Boom!

Miglior sonoro
Belfast
Dune
No time to die
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story

Miglior scenografia
Dune
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
The Tragedy of Macbeth
West Side Story

Migliori costumi
Cruella
Cyrano
Dune
Nightmare Alley
West Side Story

Miglior trucco
Coming to America
Cruella
Dune
The Eyes of Tammy Faye
House of Gucci

Migliori effetti speciali
Dune
Free Guy
No Time to Die
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Spider-Man: No Way Home

Miglior colonna sonora
Don’t Look Up
Dune
Encanto
Madri parallele
The Power of the Dog

Miglior canzone originale
Be Alive (King Richard)
Dos Oruguitas (Encanto)
Down to Joy (Belfast)
No Time to Die (No Time to Die)
Somehow You Do (Four Good Days)

Miglior documentario
Ascension
Attica
Flee
Summer of Soul (Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised)
Writing with Fire

Miglior cortometraggio documentario

The Queen of Basketball
Audible
Lead Me Home
Three Songs for Benazir
When We Were Bullies

Miglior cortometraggio
Ala Kachuu – Take and Run
The Dress
The Long Goodbye
On My Mind

Miglior cortometraggio d’animazione
Affairs of the Art
Bestia
Boxballet
Robin Robin
The Windshield Wiper

