SAG Awards 2021: Il Processo ai Chicago 7 miglior cast, tutti i vincitori

Ieri sera si è svolta la premiazione dei SAG Awards 2021, i premi dati dalla Screen Actors Guild (l’associazione degli attori hollywoodiani) che ha visto trionfare come miglior cast – e non poteva essere altrimenti – Il Processo ai Chicago 7 di Aaron Sorkin.

Ma l’edizione di quest’anno dei SAG Awards sarà ricordata per altro: tutti e quattro i premi principali, infatti, sono andati ad attori non bianchi. Oltre al premio postumo a Chadwick Boseman per Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (l’Oscar è ormai praticamente certo), sono stati premiati anche Viola Davis per lo stesso film, Daniel Kaluuya per Judas and the Black Messiah e Youn Yuh-Yung per Minari.

Va da sé che agli Oscar la parte del leone spetta ancora a Nomadland (vedremo come andrà ai DGA Awards), benché in questo caso il film, essendo improntato quasi esclusivamente su Frances McDormand, non aveva chances contro il cast eterogeneo del film di Sorkin.

Ecco di seguito l’elenco con tutti i vincitori (in grassetto) ai SAG Awards 2021:

CINEMA

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

“Da 5 Bloods”

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

“Minari”

“One Night In Miami”

“The Trial Of The Chicago 7”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Riz Ahmed, “Sound of Metal”

Chadwick Boseman, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

Anthony Hopkins, “The Father”

Gary Oldman, “Mank”

Steven Yeun, “Minari”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Amy Adams, “Hillbilly Elegy”

Viola Davis, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

Vanessa Kirby, “Pieces of a Woman”

Frances McDormand, “Nomadland”

Carey Mulligan, “Promising Young Woman”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Sacha Baron Cohen, “The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Chadwick Boseman, “Da 5 Bloods”

Daniel Kaluuya, “Judas and the Black Messiah”

Jared Leto, “The Little Things”

Leslie Odom Jr., “One Night in Miami”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Maria Bakalova, “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”

Glenn Close, “Hillbilly Elegy”

Olivia Colman, “The Father”

Youn Yuh-Yung, “Minari”

Helena Zengel, “News of the World”

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

“Da 5 Bloods”

“Mulan”

“News Of The World”

“The Trial Of The Chicago 7”

“Wonder Woman 1984”

TELEVISIONE

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

“Better Call Saul”

“Bridgerton”

“The Crown”

“Lovecraft Country”

“Ozark”

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

“Dead To Me”

“The Flight Attendant”

“The Great”

“Schitt’s Creek”

“Ted Lasso”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman, “Ozark”

Josh O’Conner, “The Crown”

Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us”

Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”

Rege-Jean Page, “Bridgerton”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Gillian Anderson, “The Crown”

Oliva Colman, “The Crown”

Emma Corwin, “The Crown”

Julia Garner, “Ozark”

Laura Linney, “Ozark”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Nicholas Hoult, “The Great”

Daniel Levy, “Schitt’s Creek”

Eugene Levy, “Schitt’s Creek”

Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”

Ramy Youssef, “Ramy”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate, “Dead to Me”

Linda Cardellini, “Dead to Me”

Kaley Cuoco, “The Flight Attendant”

Annie Murphy, “Schitt’s Creek”

Catherine O’Hara, “Schitt’s Creek”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Bill Camp, “The Queen’s Gambit”

Daveed Diggs, “Hamilton”

Hugh Grant, “The Undoing”

Ethan Hawke, “The Good Lord Bird”

Mark Ruffalo, “I Know This Much Is True”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Cate Blanchett, “Mrs. America”

Michaela Coel, “I May Destroy You”

Nicole Kidman, “The Undoing”

Anya Taylor-Joy, “The Queen’s Gambit”

Kerry Washington, “Little Fires Everywhere”

Outstanding Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series

“The Boys”

“Cobra Kai”

“Lovecraft Country”

“The Mandalorian”

“Westworld”