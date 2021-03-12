PGA Awards: tutti i candidati dell’edizione 2021

Le nomination ai PGA Awards 2021, i premi dati dalla Producers Guild of America – l’associazione dei produttori statunitensi -, vedono svettare Nomadland e Il processo ai Chicago 7 con sette nomination ciascuno.

Sorprende, in ogni caso, la presenza alquanto insolita e inaspettata di Borat 2 tra i candidati come miglior film. Presente anche Mank, vero sfidante del favorito Nomadland anche in vista degli Oscar.

I vincitori saranno annunciati il 24 marzo con una cerimonia virtuale.

Di seguito l’elenco completo con le nomination ai PGA Awards 2021:

CINEMA

Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures:

Borat 2

Judas and the Black Messiah

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Mank

Minari

Nomadland

One Night in Miami…

Una donna promettente

Sound of Metal

Il processo ai Chicago 7

Award for Outstanding Producer of Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures:

I Croods 2 – Una nuova era

Onward

Over the Moon

Soul

Wolfwalkers

Award for Outstanding Producer of Documentary Motion Pictures:

David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet

Dick Johnson Is Dead

My Octopus Teacher

Softie

A Thousand Cuts

Time

TELEVISIONE

Norman Felton Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television — Drama

Better Call Saul

Bridgerton

The Crown

The Mandalorian

Ozark

Danny Thomas Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television — Comedy

Curb Your Enthusiasm

The Flight Attendant

Schitt’s Creek

Ted Lasso

What We Do in the Shadows

David L. Wolper Award for Outstanding Producer of Limited Series Television:

I May Destroy You

Normal People

La Regina degli Scacchi

The Undoing

Unorthodox

Award for Oustanding Producer of Televised or Streamed Motion Pictures:

Bad Education

Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square

Hamilton

Jane Gooddall: The Hope

What the Constitution Means to Me

Award for Outstanding Producer of Non-Fiction Television:

60 Minutes

The Last Dance

Laurel Canyon

McMillion$

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness

Award for Outstanding Producer of Live Entertainment & Talk Television:

8:46 – Dave Chappelle

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Last Weed Tonight with John Oliver

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Saturday Night Live

Award for Outstanding Producer of Game & Competition Television:

The Amazing Race

The Masked Singer

Nailed It!

RuPaul’s Drag Race

The Voice