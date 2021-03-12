PGA Awards nomination
PGA Awards: tutti i candidati dell’edizione 2021

Le nomination ai PGA Awards 2021, i premi dati dalla Producers Guild of America – l’associazione dei produttori statunitensi -, vedono svettare Nomadland e Il processo ai Chicago 7 con sette nomination ciascuno.

Sorprende, in ogni caso, la presenza alquanto insolita e inaspettata di Borat 2 tra i candidati come miglior film. Presente anche Mank, vero sfidante del favorito Nomadland anche in vista degli Oscar.

I vincitori saranno annunciati il 24 marzo con una cerimonia virtuale.

Di seguito l’elenco completo con le nomination ai PGA Awards 2021:

CINEMA

Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures:

Borat 2
Judas and the Black Messiah
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Mank
Minari
Nomadland
One Night in Miami…
Una donna promettente
Sound of Metal
Il processo ai Chicago 7

Award for Outstanding Producer of Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures:

I Croods 2 – Una nuova era
Onward
Over the Moon
Soul
Wolfwalkers

Award for Outstanding Producer of Documentary Motion Pictures:

David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet
Dick Johnson Is Dead
My Octopus Teacher
Softie
A Thousand Cuts
Time

TELEVISIONE

Norman Felton Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television — Drama

Better Call Saul
Bridgerton
The Crown
The Mandalorian
Ozark

Danny Thomas Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television — Comedy

Curb Your Enthusiasm
The Flight Attendant
Schitt’s Creek
Ted Lasso
What We Do in the Shadows

David L. Wolper Award for Outstanding Producer of Limited Series Television:

I May Destroy You
Normal People
La Regina degli Scacchi
The Undoing
Unorthodox

Award for Oustanding Producer of Televised or Streamed Motion Pictures:

Bad Education
Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square
Hamilton
Jane Gooddall: The Hope
What the Constitution Means to Me

Award for Outstanding Producer of Non-Fiction Television:

60 Minutes
The Last Dance
Laurel Canyon
McMillion$
Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness

Award for Outstanding Producer of Live Entertainment & Talk Television:

8:46 – Dave Chappelle
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Last Weed Tonight with John Oliver
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Saturday Night Live

Award for Outstanding Producer of Game & Competition Television:

The Amazing Race
The Masked Singer
Nailed It!
RuPaul’s Drag Race
The Voice

