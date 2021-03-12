PGA Awards: tutti i candidati dell’edizione 2021

Le nomination ai PGA Awards 2021, i premi dati dalla Producers Guild of America – l’associazione dei produttori statunitensi -, vedono svettare Nomadland e Il processo ai Chicago 7 con sette nomination ciascuno.
Sorprende, in ogni caso, la presenza alquanto insolita e inaspettata di Borat 2 tra i candidati come miglior film. Presente anche Mank, vero sfidante del favorito Nomadland anche in vista degli Oscar.
I vincitori saranno annunciati il 24 marzo con una cerimonia virtuale.
Di seguito l’elenco completo con le nomination ai PGA Awards 2021:
CINEMA
Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures:
Borat 2
Judas and the Black Messiah
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Mank
Minari
Nomadland
One Night in Miami…
Una donna promettente
Sound of Metal
Il processo ai Chicago 7
Award for Outstanding Producer of Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures:
I Croods 2 – Una nuova era
Onward
Over the Moon
Soul
Wolfwalkers
Award for Outstanding Producer of Documentary Motion Pictures:
David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet
Dick Johnson Is Dead
My Octopus Teacher
Softie
A Thousand Cuts
Time
TELEVISIONE
Norman Felton Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television — Drama
Better Call Saul
Bridgerton
The Crown
The Mandalorian
Ozark
Danny Thomas Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television — Comedy
Curb Your Enthusiasm
The Flight Attendant
Schitt’s Creek
Ted Lasso
What We Do in the Shadows
David L. Wolper Award for Outstanding Producer of Limited Series Television:
I May Destroy You
Normal People
La Regina degli Scacchi
The Undoing
Unorthodox
Award for Oustanding Producer of Televised or Streamed Motion Pictures:
Bad Education
Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square
Hamilton
Jane Gooddall: The Hope
What the Constitution Means to Me
Award for Outstanding Producer of Non-Fiction Television:
60 Minutes
The Last Dance
Laurel Canyon
McMillion$
Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness
Award for Outstanding Producer of Live Entertainment & Talk Television:
8:46 – Dave Chappelle
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Last Weed Tonight with John Oliver
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Saturday Night Live
Award for Outstanding Producer of Game & Competition Television:
The Amazing Race
The Masked Singer
Nailed It!
RuPaul’s Drag Race
The Voice