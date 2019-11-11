Nella notte italiana sono stati assegnati i People's Choice Awards 2019, con Avengers: Endgame protagonista assoluto della cerimonia di premiazione.
La pellicola diretta da Joe ed Anthony Russo ha raccolto il maggior numero di premi, tra cui quello per il Miglior Film, il Miglior d'Azione e il Miglior Attore a Robert Downey jr, quest'ultimo protagonista di un rigraziamento al compianto Stan Lee.
Vincono premi anche Spider-Man: Far From Home e Aladdin.
Qui di seguito il messaggio di Robert Downey jr, e tutti i nomi dei vincitori dell'edizione 2019 dei People's Choice Awards.
I Vincitori
The Movie of 2019
- WINNER: Avengers: Endgame
- Toy Story 4
- Captain Marvel
- Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw
- The Lion King
- John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum
- Us
- Spider-Man: Far From Home
The Comedy Movie of 2019
- The Upside
- Yesterday
- The Hustle
- Men in Black: International
- Long Shot
- Little
- Good Boys
- WINNER: Murder Mystery
The Action Movie of 2019
- WINNER: Avengers: Endgame
- Spider-Man: Far From Home
- Captain Marvel
- John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum
- Shazam!
- Godzilla: King of the Monsters
- Dark Phoenix
- Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw
The Drama Movie of 2019
- Once Upon a Time in… Hollywood
- Rocketman
- Five Feet Apart
- Glass
- Us
- Triple Frontier
- WINNER: After
- Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile
The Family Movie of 2019
- Toy Story 4
- The Lion King
- WINNER: Aladdin
- The Secret Life of Pets 2
- How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
- The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part
- Pokémon Detective Pikachu
- The Angry Birds Movie 2
The Male Movie Star of 2019
- WINNER: Robert Downey Jr., Avengers: Endgame
- Chris Hemsworth, Avengers: Endgame
- Tom Holland, Spider-Man: Far From Home
- Will Smith, Aladdin
- Keanu Reeves, John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum
- Samuel L. Jackson, Captain Marvel
- Dwayne Johnson, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw
- Adam Sandler, Murder Mystery
The Female Movie Star of 2019
- Millie Bobby Brown, Godzilla: King of the Monsters
- Scarlett Johansson, Avengers: Endgame
- WINNER: Zendaya, Spider-Man: Far From Home
- Sophie Turner, Dark Phoenix
- Jennifer Aniston, Murder Mystery
- Brie Larson, Captain Marvel
- Lupita Nyong’o, Us
- Tessa Thompson, Men in Black: International
The Drama Movie Star of 2019
- Taron Egerton, Rocketman
- WINNER: Cole Sprouse, Five Feet Apart
- Zac Efron, Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile
- Lupita Nyong’o, Us
- Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in… Hollywood
- Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in… Hollywood
- Sarah Paulson, Glass
- Samuel L. Jackson, Glass
The Comedy Movie Star of 2019
- Ali Wong, Always Be My Maybe
- Kevin Hart, The Upside
- Rebel Wilson, Isn’t It Romantic
- Adam Sandler, Murder Mystery
- Liam Hemsworth, Isn’t It Romantic
- Dwayne Johnson, Fighting With My Family
- Mindy Kaling, Late Night
- WINNER: Noah Centineo, The Perfect Date
The Action Movie Star of 2019
- Robert Downey Jr., Avengers: Endgame
- Chris Evans, Avengers: Endgame
- WINNER: Tom Holland, Spider-Man: Far From Home
- Halle Berry, John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum
- Keanu Reeves, John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum
- Sophie Turner, Dark Phoenix
- Brie Larson, Captain Marvel
- Dwayne Johnson, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw
The Animated Movie Star of 2019
- America Ferrera, How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
- Tom Hanks, Toy Story 4
- Kevin Hart, The Secret Life of Pets 2
- WINNER: Beyoncé, The Lion King
- Ryan Reynolds, Pokémon Detective Pikachu
- Chris Pratt, The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part
- Tiffany Haddish, The Secret Life of Pets 2
- Awkwafina, The Angry Birds Movie 2
